The mammoth effort of raising over 48,000 signatures to “The People's Terms of Reference” was rewarded with invitation by the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Australian Parliament to present oral evidence.

During the Hearing, the delegates were asked to supply detailed responses to some Questions and now the mammoth 764 page document created by Julian Gillespie LLB, BJuris; Peter Fam LLB; Katie Ashby-Koppens LLB and submitted on 12 March 2024 has been published by the Committee.

It is over 42 MB and is accompanied by responses from some notable people as shown:

Responses to Questions on Notice

I was invited as a witness to respond to Questions related to Sections T and U of the proposed Terms of Reference. My contributions start on page 289 and 309 respectively.

Now that they have been accepted by the Committee, I am allowed to publish them here.

Dr Geoff Pain PhD, Proposed Witness:

Areas of Relevant Expertise and Personal Pandemic Experience

I was infected with the Wuhan Covid19 original strain in early 2020 while visiting the Monash Medical Precinct in Clayton, Victoria [Wuhan Covid19 Arrival in Victoria].

The Wuhan Covid19 strain had a very high Lethality due to its ability to force Lung Cell Merging resulting in Death through Viral Pneumomia [Wuhan Syncytia]. The Omicron strain appeared less lethal because it was less efficient at forcing cell merger and also because the most vulnerable had already died as a result of the Wuhan strain.

I refused to be injected with the experimental products that clearly are not capable of generating Mucosal Immunity and therefore do not prevent Infection, Transmission [Asymptomatic Spread of Covid19], Hospitalization or Death from the Coronavirus that includes the Bioweapon insert known as the Furin Cleavage Site [FCS, also published with permission by DailyClout [Pfizer used Synthetic Life]. Please note I had nothing to do with, and do not endorse, the advertising of the Foster Coulson controlled “The Wellness Company Spike Support” pills next to any of my articles.

The fact that the Covid19 injections were not preventing infection and spread of the disease and suffered “waning” of circulating antibodies in days to weeks prompted the state governments of Queensland and Western Australia to commission a study to model what would happen when all border restrictions were eliminated for economic reasons.

The advice recommended deliberate spread of the Omicron variant as quickly as possible. “National Cabinet” clearly endorsed this strategy of belated generation of “herd immunity” by exposure to the whole virus. I was one of a very few who shared news of this plan, which was published in March 2022.

Because I refused injections, I was prevented from participating in society and discriminated against for wanting to uphold my fundamental human right to refuse a medical intrusion into my body.

I was prevented from entering other states and territories of Australia or traveling overseas.

I was prevented from attending a memorial service for my late father at Melbourne University who had donated his body for medical research.

The Australian government paid the profiteers behind social media Twitter (account since restored by Elon Musk with 7,292 followers) and Facebook (not restored) to suspend my accounts because I shared accurate factual science regarding the effects of the Coronavirus and various treatments offered, or viciously mandated. I therefore established new accounts at Gettr (3,962 followers) and Substack (2,281 subscribers) and continued at ResearchGate (544 followers) where I could continue initiation of, and participation in, scientific discussions. A chronological list of links to my 64 Questions at ResearchGate is available for convenience.

One of the reasons I was targeted for suppression was my social media posts on the AusVaxSafety survey that showed the new injections were causing massive harms to millions of Australians. If you search X (formerly Twitter) you will find very few references at all to AusVaxSafety, which was designed to reduce the flood of adverse event reporting to the TGA.

I witnessed unprecedented numbers of injured and Dead injectees reported to the Australian Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN). I became interested in the ingredients and manufacturing processes used in the various injections based on Chimpanzee Adenovirus such as AstraZeneca and the mRNA products from Pfizer and Moderna as well as Insect cultured synthetic Spike Protein used in Novavax. I sought answers to the apparent differences in Toxicity and Relative Lethality of the different brands of injections.

I shocked Senator Rennick by revealing that the Australian Bureau of Statistics met with a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss the expected Deaths arising from use of AstraZeneca and that the ABS redacted the agreed WHO Code for Covid19 Injection Induced Death. This code was clearly not circulated to medical practitioners or Hospital Registrars or Coroners, resulting in under-reporting of such Deaths.

Resulting from my published articles and questions, I was invited to join a group who were in the privileged position of reviewing Pfizer documents as they began to be released under US Court Order. I was helped by a large network of new friends, some of whom were experts in so-called “Deep Diving” into complex, very large and unusually formatted documents. At my request some of the documents were converted from scans to much more useful searchable text generated by Optical Character Recognition. I contributed to early drafts of documents later published without me listed as co-author by the “Naomi Wolf Team 3”. With Naomi’s husband, I was able to confirm that ongoing Genomic Modification of Coronavirus and subsequently Dengue Virus was part of the Pfizer business plan under the term Directed Evolution. Some of my contributions were published by DailyClout, controlled by Naomi Wolf and others.

Education and Training

I graduated from Monash University with PhD and BSc(Hons) degrees.

As an undergraduate I studied Biochemistry, Chemistry, Information Science, Mathematics, both Pure and Applied, including Statistics and Physics. The first new chemical that I synthesized was Chiral, existing as Right- and Left-handed enantiomers and I have separated optical isomers.

At the request of Telecom Australia (now Telstra) I completed a Graduate Diploma in Business Management with Deakin University majoring in Strategy and Innovation. This broadened my formal qualifications to include Economics and Law of Negligence.

My post-doctoral career was varied and equipped me with detailed knowledge and hands on use of numerous scientific instruments including those used to characterize viruses, nanoparticles, micelles, and determination of the structures and solution dynamics of new chemicals and solid state materials that I created. I have expertise in the design and operation of cleanrooms and the effectiveness of masks [Mask Capture of Exhaled Virus] and high efficiency air filtration techniques that are used to reduce transmission of airborne pathogens. I was trained in the use of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) amplification of genomic sequences found in RNA and DNA and design of primers essential to that analysis.

In 2011, I was co-author of a paper that dealt with incorporation of foreign genomic sequences into the Human Genome [Reverse Transposition].

My expertise is widely recognized with 1,324 citations and an h-index score of 21 [CV] and I have experience as an expert witness and membership of government expert panels by ministerial appointment.

I have recently been invited by a peer-reviewed journal to give my assessment of a narrative review of Covid19 Spike Protein and the impact it has on the human system in Synergy with Endotoxin.

In 2014 Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, co-founders of BioNTech, along with their colleague Katalin Karikó, mentioned the problem of Endotoxin as a contaminant in their planned mRNA injections.

I am collaborating with international researchers developing new test methods to reveal the true Endotoxin content of Covid19 injections, which is masked by Lipid Nanoparticles in the mRNA injections negating the conventional Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) test employed by manufacturers and regulatory authorities including the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as part of Batch Release legal requirements in Australia [TGA Endotoxin Batch Release]. The LAL test was developed by one of my distant cousins.

I recently contributed a chapter to a book published by the Australian Medical Professionals Society following their presentations at Parliament House Canberra [Too Many Dead Chapter 4]. Due to space limitations this covered only a small amount of my published material relevant to this Inquiry.

I have shown that over 10,000 different types of Adverse Reaction reported in Pfizer Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs) match exactly what is known and recorded in the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) for Endotoxin Diseases.

I have supplied the current Inquiry with the OCR searchable text versions of Pfizer PSUR3 Appendices listing numbers of reports for each Adverse Reaction and Deaths arising as attachments to my independent submission.

I have written a large number of reports listing numerous peer-reviewed studies linking Endotoxin to Adverse Reactions and Deaths of special interest, including Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis (EIM), Pericarditis, Anaphylaxis, Atrial Fibrillation, as the most common cause of Sudden Death, delayed Anaphylaxis due to the Sanarelli-Shwartzman effect, Blindness caused by AstraZeneca and the mRNA injections, special vulnerability of injectees with people with Nickel allergy to the Covid19 products, Autoimmune Diseases, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Parkinson's Disease. I was the first person to point to the mechanism of Tinnitus and Hearing Loss suffered by unprecedented numbers of people after mRNA injections.

Women and their Foetuses are hit especially hard by the Covid19 injections resulting in Placenta, Umbilical Cord and Foetus Damage, Reduced Birthrate, Spontaneous Abortion, Stillbirth, Preeclampsia, Premature Birth, Maternal and Foetal Death.

Pfizer has already reported a terrifying range of Birth Defects and has an ongoing postmarketng Teratology study. Pfizer reported 17 cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder from their Covid19 injections to June 2022 and this is easily explained by experiments in nonhuman primates and Human studies of Brain Damage caused by Endotoxin in other types of injections. Brain Damage caused by injections can be expressed as Narcolepsy with Suicidal Inclinations, as has been determined in Court cases.

In 2010 the State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) of China announced a “voluntary” Recall of Rabies injections produced by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products due to Endotoxin contamination. Note that China participated in BioNTech/Pfizer Covid19 clinical trials and rejected the opportunity to expose its population to these injections.

Postmenopausal haemorrhage is easily explained by Endotoxin.

The “new” pathology of conformal long “rubbery” material pulled by embalmers from the veins and arteries of the deceased reported since 2021 can be explained by the known effects of Endotoxin.

My answer to the Question on Notice in respect of Reference T is as follows:

The Specific Failures of the TGA to protect the health of Australian citizens from the Adverse Effects of the Covid19 injections include:

TGA failed to reveal that the SV40 Promoter from the Simian Vacuolating Virus 40 was deliberately inserted into the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid19 injection. That fact and the known hazards have created international furore and opened the way for litigation.

TGA and other government bodies lied to the Australian public about the Covid19 mRNA injections, knowing that the intended target was the Lymphatic System and not the Muscle. This predictably resulted in massive numbers of people suffering Lymphadenopathy.

TGA Failed to tell the Australian public that Ivermectin was used in the Pfizer clinical trials to successfully rescue hospitalized trial subjects. If the TGA had revealed this information, Emergency Use Authorization would have been exposed as illegal.

No effort was made to warn of a correlation between Infection, Hospitalization or COVID-19 Death rates and prior Influenza Vaccine coverage through weakening the immune system, as had been reported by US Military studies.

TGA Failed to withdraw AstraZeneca injections as soon as Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT called TTS by the TGA) was identified and it was clear that Polysorbate 80 and its degradation products and Sodium Edetate were the major causes.

TGA failed to inform the Australian public that Pfizer knew its injections also cause VITT.

TGA Failed to arrange pre-injection testing for allergy to any injection component.

TGA Failed to consider the impacts of Water Fluoridation as it is known that Fluoride Inhibition of Activation-induced deoxycytidine deaminase could interfere with Somatic Hypermutation required for Immunity to COVID-19.

COVID-19 injections kill and injure people. Instead of a compassionate Indemnity and Compensation system as implemented in Japan, Australia instituted a cruel system designed to reduce claims.

TGA Failed to investigate the Relative Lethality of COVID-19 injections by brand or Batch.

TGA Failed to tell the Australian public that the Pfizer injection purchased was not tested on any more than 252 trial subjects and that a New Production Process using E. coli Bacteria known as Process 2, introduced the known hazard of uncontrolled Endotoxin and Plasmid DNA contamination. Pfizer knew how to remove foreign DNA in 2011 but chose not to as a means of increasing profits.

TGA failed to tell the Australian public that Pfizer’s “preferred adjuvant” is the supertoxin Endotoxin Lipid A.

TGA authorized a new formulation of the Pfizer injection, with no clinical trial data, containing toxic Tromethamine, known to cause Anaphylaxis.

It was clear by November 2021 that the Covid19 injections were demonstrating Negative Effectiveness due to Original antigenic sin, otherwise known as Immune Imprinting involving IgG4 switching. TGA continued to recommend further “boosting” against a virus variant that no longer existed!

TGA failed to announce that reactivation of dormant viruses including Herpes Zoster is an expected outcome of Covid19 injections.

TGA approved the Pfizer injection without any Toxicity studies of (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0315 - which has two Chiral centres. Recall that the Thalidomide Disaster was due to just one of the optical isomers of the drug.

TGA approved the Pfizer and Moderna injections without any Toxicity studies of 2-[(polyethylene glycol)- 2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide ALC-0159.

TGA knows that Truncated expression of RNA is caused by Aldehydes forming Adducts with mRNA and the E. coli toxin RE1E, an Endoribonuclease that intervenes when Ribosomes get "stuck", chopping off incompletely translated product, but has not investigated the effects of the truncated proteins on Human health before unleashing the injections. The Aldehydes arise from the oxidation of residual Ethanol, breakdown of Polysorbate 80 and some of the chemicals used to make Lipid Nanoparticles including ALC-0315.

TGA failed to warn of the Nickel Allergy hazard that can develop from remnant stainless steel shards left in the arm after repeated injections and that Nickel Allergy predisposes people to more severe reaction to subsequent injections, including Death from Anaphylaxis and Stroke because it involves the same Toll-like Receptor, TLR4, as Endotoxin and induces disastrous processes including NETosis.

TGA has not investigated the Toxicology of Sucrose (Sugar, the main ingredient of the mRNA injections) or its probable degradation products Fructose and Glucose when injected into Muscle or the Lymphatic system. Can toxic Liposaccharides be formed from injected Sucrose?

TGA has failed to publish Endotoxin measurements on any Batch of any brand of Covid19 injection or state what they consider to be an acceptable amount of the supertoxin. I am confident that all their secret Endotoxin measurements are gross underestimates due to masking by other injection components. Preliminary measurements by my collaborator Kevin McKernan have found Endotoxin levels of up to 19 EU/ml in a batch of Pfizer Covid19 injection and the technique for unmasking is being further developed in his laboratory.

TGA knows from research conducted in Australia that Covid19 injections have contaminated and altered the contents of donated Blood and its products but has allowed and encouraged Blood Banks to take no action to prevent harm to recipients.

TGA has failed to investigate the widespread reports of Discoloured Breastmilk reported by injected mothers.

Section U

Dr Geoff Pain PhD, Proposed Witness:

The TGA forwarded details of Adverse Event reports from Australia regarding Covid19 injections that have been published in the US VAERS database, but are withheld from view on its own DAEN webpage. The TGA has also admitted to the Parliament that it has deleted or hidden an unknown number of Adverse Event reports, including Deaths, with the excuse that their publication might discourage further injection with products that are known to be ineffective in preventing Infection or Transmission.

The TGA should immediately publish all Periodic Safety Update Reports from all Covid19 injection manufacturers. These can then be compared with the thousands of peer-reviewed medical Case Reports and mechanistic studies of injection harms that have appeared since 2020.

The TGA could ask the Critical Intelligence Unit of the NSW Health Department to make its huge database of the scientific literature available to all. Members of the public could then submit new publications to assist building a usable resource that is updated weekly.

I was recently invited by a prestigious scientific journal to review a submitted manuscript that contained over 250 references relevant to the Synergistic Toxicity of Endotoxin that binds to natural and synthetic Covid19 Spike Protein. I pointed out to the editors that a single author could not possibly keep up with the rate of new papers appearing, or afford to purchase those behind paywalls.

In my individual submission to this TOR Inquiry, I list some further suggested actions that are necessary, which hopefully will be recommended by the Royal Commission.

I request that my submission be made public (and it was!)