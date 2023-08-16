Pfizer knew Ivermectin protects against its deliberately added Endotoxin Jab Harms
Pfizer acquired Wyeth for $68 billion in 2009 as part of its plan to become the dominant player in Jabbing. What is the connection to Ivermectin?
Many have written about Ivermectin use being suppressed in treatment of Covid19, but have you heard before today that Pfizer, through its purchase of Wyeth in 2009, was a key driver in preventing Ivermectin rescue of Coronavirus and Jabbee victims? If so, please send me links to other authors so they can be properly included in the references.
Here is the front page preview of a paper published in 2008 by Wyeth Research, now renamed Pfizer for production of Covid19 jabs, along with its partners in China.1
Note this paper is behind a paywall and not mentioned in the Wikipedia article.
For more on Pfizer acquisitions and its love of Endotoxin as Adjuvant see my earlier article.2
Pfizer has detailed knowledge of Endotoxin (LPS) Lethality
In 2008 the finding was:
Ivermectin Improved mouse Survival Rate induced by a Lethal dose of LPS. In addition, Ivermectin significantly decreased the production of TNF-a, IL-1ß and IL-6 in vivo and in vitro. Furthermore, Ivermectin suppressed NF-kB translocation induced by LPS.
You see listed some of the primary triggers of Death and lasting Misery caused by Jab induced Cytokine Storm3 that affects Women and their unborn children hardest.4
Pfizer Trial Subject Rescued with Ivermectin
In 2020 a Pfizer Clinical Trial subject, 56-year-old man who was given Placebo, contracted Pneumonia 17 days after receiving the second dose of Saline, and was rescued with a combination of drugs including Ivermectin, which was stopped when he tested negative for Covid19.5
Pfizer Jab Victim rescued with Ivermectin
Searching VAERS, I have so far found 1 reference to a Pfizer Jab victim treated with Ivermection to ameliorate the symptoms.
The 54-year-old man suffered Amnesia, Confusional state, Fatigue, Gait disturbance, Hallucination, Headache, Heart rate increased, Speech disorder, Tunnel vision, Vision blurred, Balance disorder, Dysstasia. There was observed improvement after 48 hours.
Other drugs he was given were Vitamin D3, Z(?), Quercitin, Aspirin and other supplements on advice of doctor.
Peru Study on Excess Deaths link to Ivermectin
A preprint study has now been peer-reviewed looking at Excess Deaths in Peru during the pandemic that shows strong correlation with mass Ivermectin dosing in a number of states and impact of supply withdrawal.6
List of papers that have cited the Zhang 2008 paper can be found here.7
February 2024 Update
I have just discovered that Tess Lawrie wrote about this in 2022.8
August 2024 Update
Former Pfizer researcher Mike Yeadon who worked on Endotoxin with UK Minister for Science Patrick Vallance9 is now claiming Ivermectin is not worth the risks. Follow the discussion.10
