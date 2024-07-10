Endotoxin research by Patrick Vallance is fascinating reading. Just thought I would look at his link to former Pfizer respiratory scientist Michael Yeadon.

Found this video titled Dr Mike Yeadon: Patrick Vallance is lying or is incompetent

Posted on 26 October 2020 with only 4,094 views, I guess it was suppressed.

The interviewer was James Delingpole.

About 3 minutes into the video, Mike tells us he worked with Patrick Vallance when he was Wellcome Research Laboratories in Beckenham, Kent and Vallance was at Department of Clinical Pharmacology, St George’s Hospital Medical School, London.

The video appeared 3 days after this front page in the Daily Mail.

In the rest of this article I outline the Endotoxin research by Patrick Vallance and Mike Yeadon as it relates to Jab Harms.

Please point me to places where Mike Yeadon has mentioned Endotoxin.