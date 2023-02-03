Extreme Toxicity of Endotoxins in Pfizer Jabs
Pfizer uses Bacteria, specifically Escherichia coli, to manufacture the DNA used to make the mRNA in their jabs. E coli make Endotoxins that are in the final jab vials.
How much Endotoxin is in the Pfizer Jabs?12 Perhaps we should ask Dr Jordon T Walker, Pfizer executive in charge of corporate strategy for expanding use of mRNA.
See the 17 February 2023 update below.
Despite US Court order, the document released by Pfizer on its jab testing with Rhesus Macaques using drug product made by BioNTech in Germany and imported to the Pfizer Pearl River facility still has the amount of Endotoxin redacted.3
Pfizer Endotoxins Damage Blood Brain Barrier
Updating with an important find, thanks to a reader.
This explains widespread Neurological damage by Covid19 in those who have been jabbed.
Endotoxins have been shown to damage the Blood Brain Barrier of Mice, allowing viruses to enter the Brain directly.4
Piglets used in Endotoxin Toxicology Studies
Wanting to finding out more about Endotoxins (also known as LipoPolySaccharides LPS) in the jabs, I started delving and found that 7 to 10 day old Piglets are used in Toxicology studies looking at Sepsis.5
Thanks for reading Geoff Pain PhD! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Photo from Sugar Shine Farm via ABC.6
Using just 0.06 μg/kg of endotoxin, derived from Escherichia coli serotype 0111:B4 (Sigma Chemical Co., St. Louis, MO), administered to the piglets dramatically increased Heart Rate, and Renal Vascular Resistance and decreased Renal Blood Flow, Glomerular Filtration Rate, Urine Volume and Paraaminohippuric Acid Clearance.
Blood acidity increased and Oxygen carrying was reduced.
White Blood Cell and Platelet counts collapsed 3 hours after endotoxin administration.
Are Rats less susceptible to Endotoxin? Yes!
In a document just released by Court order, Pfizer7 refers to a study of Endotoxin poisoning of Rats8 in relation to reduction of Reticulocytes observed in its very limited toxicology studies of its Covid19 jabs.
Male Sprague-Dawley or Wistar rats differ in their response to doses of Endotoxin and are less susceptible than other mammals. This might be due to increased Liver Antioxidant capacity on dosing.9
Female Rats responded differently to Pfizer Jabs
The Pfizer report states that in both Rat sexes on Days 4 and/or 17 the dosed animals had higher Acute Phase Proteins (alpha-1 acid glycoprotein; 7.0x-42x controls), alpha-2-macroglobulin (3.3x-128x) and Fibrinogen (2.4x-2.6x) and White Blood Cell count (1.28x-2.95x; primarily involving neutrophils, monocytes and large unstained cells, which typically represent large mononuclear cells) and lower albumin:globulin (0.90x-0.82x).
However the Rats had transiently lower reticulocyte counts on Day 4 (0.44x-0.27x), and higher reticulocytes on Day 17 (1.20x-1.31x; Females Only), with minor lower red cell mass on Days 4 and 17 (HCT; 0.93x-0.89x).
Lethal and Hormonal effects of Jab Endotoxins
E coli Endotoxin is known to induce Anaphylaxis (often Fatal) via Complement activation and C5aR-dependent histamine release plays a major role in shock induced by Gram-negative septicemia.10
Endotoxin from E Coli induces Thrombocytopenia.
Brain damage follows injection of Endotoxin.11
Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) is dramatically increased after injection with Endotoxin.12
Endotoxin induces Nitric Oxide formation13 and Prostaglandin synthesis providing clues to systemic Hormone disruption observed with Covid19 jabs.14
Prostaglandins are part of the Hypothalamic–Pituitary–Gonadal (HPG) axis which is primarily responsible for regulating reproductive activity and the release of ovarian hormones in animals and humans.15
Prostaglandins are responsible for uterine contractions during menstruation.
Lethal Dose of Endotoxins in Mice higher than Humans
The Lethal Dose (presumably LD50) of Endotoxins in C57BL/6 mice has been stated to be 10 μg/g of body weight.16
Cancer after exposure to Endotoxin
Endotoxin is known to induce Breast, Prostate17 and other organ Cancer.18
Experiments using Humans exposed to Endotoxins from E Coli
Remarkably I found that some humans were willing to be poisoned via intravenous injection by Endotoxin from E Coli at the rate of 2 nanogram/kg - appropriately published in the Journal Shock!19 The experiment found that prior treatment with the α7nAChR agonist GTS-21, was ineffective as an anti-inflammatory agent.
Subjects received intravenous hydration before poisoning to minimize chances of Vagal Collapse (Vasovagal Syncope). Remember that Syncope is very common when people are jabbed with Pfizer toxin.
E Coli Endotoxin caused increase of inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-1RA). White Blood Cell count was reduced.
In another Human experiment, a randomized placebo-controlled cross-over study, 20 healthy males received an intravenous injection of endotoxin (Escherichia coli lipopolysaccharide, LPS, 0.8 ng/kg body weight) or placebo (saline 0.9%) on two otherwise identical study days. B cells were analyzed by flow cytometry at baseline and repeatedly up to 72 h after endotoxin/placebo injection.20
Total numbers of CD24hiCD38hi Breg dropped at 3 h after Endotoxin challenge, increasing the risk for secondary infections.
IL-10 from Endotoxin is Pro-Inflammatory
Initial studies of Interleukin-10 (IL-10), which is stimulated by Endotoxin as found in mRNA jabs, was thought to play only and anti-inflammatory role, however it can exacerbate inflammation in Human Endotoxemia as shown by Lauw and coworkers in 2000.21
Interleukin-10 is a cytokine that is produced by a variety of cells, including Monocytes/Macrophages, B and T lymphocytes, and NK cells.
IL-10 enhances IL-2-driven proliferation of preactivated human-purified CD8+ T cells.
It can lead to upregulated IFN-γ production.
Lauw et al recruited 16 healthy, young volunteers who received Endotoxin at a dose of 4 ng/kg over 1 min in an ante-cubital vein. They also studied in vitro effects in blood from volunteers. Endotoxin increased expression of IFN-γ, IL-12p40, and IL-18.
In 2021 Nagata and Nishiyama22 confirmed the dual performance of IL-10 using Mast Cells (MC) in a useful review. IL-10 generally promotes MC proliferation, but can also function as an apoptosis inducer against MCs with an increase in the expression of a death receptor, Fas, and a decrease in the expression of apoptosis inhibitors, Bcl-xl and Bcl-2.
It was proposed that IL-10 induces the expression of miR-155, which downregulated Suppressor Of Cytokine Signaling 1 (SOCS1) as shown in Nagata Figure 1.
I have previously reported on the dangers of miR-155 in relation to Heart23 and Liver24 disease.
E coli Endotoxin affects Endometriosis
A potential mechanism for Pfizer jab Endotoxin affecting prepubescent and postmenopausal women is provided in a study of menstrual blood.25
This fits well with E Coli Endotoxin causing increase of inflammatory cytokines TNF-α, IL-6 in menstrual effluents as biomarkers of chronic endometritis.26
E coli Endotoxin reduces Female Fertility.
Behind a paywall, Endotoxin helps to explain reduced Female Fertility.27
E coli Endotoxin causes Anaemia
A study using male mice showed how the Endotoxin (LPS) produced by E coli causes Anaemia by working at bone marrow level and completely suppressed erythropoietin’s stimulatory effects and evoked a maturation block at the late stage of erythropoiesis.28
Measurement of Endotoxin in Pfizer Jabs
Endotoxin can be detected by a specific and efficient method known as the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) assay based on the clotting reaction of haemolymph from the Atlantic horseshoe crab.29 The assay is fully licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Endotoxin Deaths in Pfizer Jab Trials
Pfizer reported Deaths from Sepsis and specifically Shigella in its trials. The Shiga toxin was described in the worst E. coli outbreak of 2011 in Germany. The E. coli strain was O104:H4 which produced an endotoxin that caused bloody diarrhea. Did Pfizer check the specific strain of E Coli, or simply rely on the symptoms of the deceased volunteers?
Guillain-Barré Syndrome caused by Endotoxin
Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a neorodegenerative disease with paralysis and high Fatality rate, is caused by Endotoxin from E coli and other bacteria.30
Update - TGA testing for Endotoxin by Batch
TGA does Batch Testing for most Batches of Pfizer jabs.31
You might ask: Why are so many tests from 2022 still “In Progress” but other are listed as “Passed”.
Of course Skerritt would not want you to see actual results in Endotoxin Units per ml.
Plasmid DNA preparations using normal isolation procedures are reported with up to 500,000 ng/ml contaminant Endotoxin, reduced to 50ng/ml after expensive purification that Pfizer chose not to use.32
BNT162b2 (V9) Immunogenicity and Evaluation of Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Challenge in Rhesus Macaques. Study Number: COVID Rh2020-01 (NIRC study #: 8725-2005) (SNPRC Study #: Covid-1778)
Lustig S, et al. 1992. Viral neuroinvasion and encephalitis induced by lipopolysaccharide and its mediators.. https://rupress.org/jem/article/176/3/707/24597/Viral-neuroinvasion-and-encephalitis-induced-by
Furtado N, et al. 2008. The effect of indomethacin on systemic and renal hemodynamics in neonatal piglets during experimental endotoxemia. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00383-008-2175-z
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-02-07/hoofless-piglet-lucky-break/10785734
Final Report Amendment 1. 17-DAY INTRAMUSCULAR TOXICITY STUDY OF BNT162B2 (V9) AND BNT162B3C IN WISTAR HAN RATS WITH A 3-WEEK RECOVERY Testing Facility Study Number: 20GR142
Brooks MB, et al. 2017. Non-Lethal Endotoxin Injection: A Rat Model of Hypercoagulability. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0169976
Lee KY, et al. 2009. Increase in rat plasma antioxidant activity after E. coli lipopolysaccharide administration. https://www.eymj.org/DOIx.php?id=10.3349/ymj.2001.42.1.114
Hollmann TJ, et al. 2008. Disruption of the C5a receptor gene increases resistance to acute Gram-negative bacteremia and endotoxic shock: Opposing roles of C3a and C5a. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161589007008383
Godbout JP, et al. 2005. Exaggerated Neuroinflammation and sickness behaviour in aged mice after activayion of the peripheral innate immune system. https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1096/fj.05-3776fje
Lin H-I, et al. 2004. Pharmacological modulation of TNF production in macrophages. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15060681/
Calatayud S, et al. 2009. Low endotoxemia prevents the reduction of gastric blood flow induced by NSAIDs: role of nitric oxide. https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1038/sj.bjp.0705239
Warren JB, et al. 1992. Endotoxin-induced vasodilatation in anaesthetized rat skin involves nitric oxide and prostaglandin synthesis. https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1476-5381.1992.tb14441.x
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal-axis
Fisher JB, et al. 2011. Ascorbic acid attenuates lipopolysaccharide-induced acute lung injury. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21358394/
Jain S, et al. 2018. Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) enhances prostate cancer metastasis potentially through NF-κB activation and recurrent dexamethasone administration fails to suppress it in vivo. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/pros.23722
Yassine F, et al. 2021. Endotoxin Triggers Tumor Initiation Events in Nontumorigenic Breast Epithelial Cells and Enhances Invasion-Related Phenotype in Pretumorigenic and Tumorigenic Breast Epithelial Cells. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8642002/
Kox, M, et al. 2011. Effects of the α7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Agonist Gts-21 on the Innate Immune Response in Humans. https://journals.lww.com/shockjournal/fulltext/2011/07000/Effects_of_the__7_Nicotinic_Acetylcholine_Receptor.2.aspx
Brinkhoff A, et al. 2019. B-cell dynamics during experimental endotoxemia in humans. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6522728/
Lauw FN, et al. 2000. Proinflammatory Effects of IL-10 During Human Endotoxemia. https://journals.aai.org/jimmunol/article/165/5/2783/33202
Nagata K and Nishiyama C. 2021. IL-10 in Mast Cell-Mediated Immune Responses: Anti-Inflammatory and Proinflammatory Roles. https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/9/4972
Khan KN, et al, 2010. Escherichia coli contamination of menstrual blood and effect of bacterial endotoxin on endometriosis. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0015028210006916
Tortorella C, et al. 2014. Interleukin-6, interleukin-1β, and tumor necrosis factor α in menstrual effluents as biomarkers of chronic endometritis. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0015028213031154
Deb K, et al. 2004. Gram-Negative Bacterial Endotoxin- Induced Infertility: A Birds Eye View. https://www.karger.com/Article/Abstract/76761
Brendt P, et al. 2012. Lipopolysaccharide interference in erythropoiesis in mice. https://associationofanaesthetists-publications.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1365-2044.2011.07001.x
https://www.wakopyrostar.com/blog/post/kinetic-turbidimetric-lal-method-for-endotoxin-detection-pyrostar/
Jo Y-S, et al. 2018. Recurrent Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following Urinary Tract Infection by Escherichia coli. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5760814/
https://www.tga.gov.au/batch-release-assessment-covid-19-vaccines
Wicks IP, et al. 2008. Bacterial Lipopolysaccharide Copurifies with Plasmid DNA: Implications for Animal Models and Human Gene Therapy. https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/hum.1995.6.3-317
Some screenshots of the large amount of endotoxins found in the covid-19 vaccines: https://vinuarumugham.substack.com/p/leaked-eu-pfizer-agreement-reveals
Just a toxic soup of who knows what at this point, of manifold consequences
You describe milk protein contamination. So the vaccine can cause autism.
https://vinuarumugham.substack.com/p/cows-milk-protein-contaminated-vaccines