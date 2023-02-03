How much Endotoxin is in the Pfizer Jabs? Perhaps we should ask Dr Jordon T Walker, Pfizer executive in charge of corporate strategy for expanding use of mRNA.

See the 17 February 2023 update below.

Despite US Court order, the document released by Pfizer on its jab testing with Rhesus Macaques using drug product made by BioNTech in Germany and imported to the Pfizer Pearl River facility still has the amount of Endotoxin redacted.

Pfizer Endotoxins Damage Blood Brain Barrier

Updating with an important find, thanks to a reader.

This explains widespread Neurological damage by Covid19 in those who have been jabbed.

Endotoxins have been shown to damage the Blood Brain Barrier of Mice, allowing viruses to enter the Brain directly.

Piglets used in Endotoxin Toxicology Studies

Wanting to finding out more about Endotoxins (also known as LipoPolySaccharides LPS) in the jabs, I started delving and found that 7 to 10 day old Piglets are used in Toxicology studies looking at Sepsis.

Using just 0.06 μg/kg of endotoxin, derived from Escherichia coli serotype 0111:B4 (Sigma Chemical Co., St. Louis, MO), administered to the piglets dramatically increased Heart Rate, and Renal Vascular Resistance and decreased Renal Blood Flow, Glomerular Filtration Rate, Urine Volume and Paraaminohippuric Acid Clearance.

Blood acidity increased and Oxygen carrying was reduced.

White Blood Cell and Platelet counts collapsed 3 hours after endotoxin administration.

Are Rats less susceptible to Endotoxin? Yes!

In a document just released by Court order, Pfizer refers to a study of Endotoxin poisoning of Rats in relation to reduction of Reticulocytes observed in its very limited toxicology studies of its Covid19 jabs.

Male Sprague-Dawley or Wistar rats differ in their response to doses of Endotoxin and are less susceptible than other mammals. This might be due to increased Liver Antioxidant capacity on dosing.

Female Rats responded differently to Pfizer Jabs

The Pfizer report states that in both Rat sexes on Days 4 and/or 17 the dosed animals had higher Acute Phase Proteins (alpha-1 acid glycoprotein; 7.0x-42x controls), alpha-2-macroglobulin (3.3x-128x) and Fibrinogen (2.4x-2.6x) and White Blood Cell count (1.28x-2.95x; primarily involving neutrophils, monocytes and large unstained cells, which typically represent large mononuclear cells) and lower albumin:globulin (0.90x-0.82x).

However the Rats had transiently lower reticulocyte counts on Day 4 (0.44x-0.27x), and higher reticulocytes on Day 17 (1.20x-1.31x; Females Only), with minor lower red cell mass on Days 4 and 17 (HCT; 0.93x-0.89x).

Lethal and Hormonal effects of Jab Endotoxins

E coli Endotoxin is known to induce Anaphylaxis (often Fatal) via Complement activation and C5aR-dependent histamine release plays a major role in shock induced by Gram-negative septicemia.

Endotoxin from E Coli induces Thrombocytopenia.

Brain damage follows injection of Endotoxin.

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) is dramatically increased after injection with Endotoxin.

Endotoxin induces Nitric Oxide formation and Prostaglandin synthesis providing clues to systemic Hormone disruption observed with Covid19 jabs.

Prostaglandins are part of the Hypothalamic–Pituitary–Gonadal (HPG) axis which is primarily responsible for regulating reproductive activity and the release of ovarian hormones in animals and humans.

Prostaglandins are responsible for uterine contractions during menstruation.

Lethal Dose of Endotoxins in Mice higher than Humans

The Lethal Dose (presumably LD50) of Endotoxins in C57BL/6 mice has been stated to be 10 μg/g of body weight.

Cancer after exposure to Endotoxin

Endotoxin is known to induce Breast, Prostate and other organ Cancer.

Experiments using Humans exposed to Endotoxins from E Coli

Remarkably I found that some humans were willing to be poisoned via intravenous injection by Endotoxin from E Coli at the rate of 2 nanogram/kg - appropriately published in the Journal Shock! The experiment found that prior treatment with the α7nAChR agonist GTS-21, was ineffective as an anti-inflammatory agent.

Subjects received intravenous hydration before poisoning to minimize chances of Vagal Collapse (Vasovagal Syncope). Remember that Syncope is very common when people are jabbed with Pfizer toxin.

E Coli Endotoxin caused increase of inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-1RA). White Blood Cell count was reduced.

In another Human experiment, a randomized placebo-controlled cross-over study, 20 healthy males received an intravenous injection of endotoxin (Escherichia coli lipopolysaccharide, LPS, 0.8 ng/kg body weight) or placebo (saline 0.9%) on two otherwise identical study days. B cells were analyzed by flow cytometry at baseline and repeatedly up to 72 h after endotoxin/placebo injection.

Total numbers of CD24hiCD38hi Breg dropped at 3 h after Endotoxin challenge, increasing the risk for secondary infections.

IL-10 from Endotoxin is Pro-Inflammatory

Initial studies of Interleukin-10 (IL-10), which is stimulated by Endotoxin as found in mRNA jabs, was thought to play only and anti-inflammatory role, however it can exacerbate inflammation in Human Endotoxemia as shown by Lauw and coworkers in 2000.

Interleukin-10 is a cytokine that is produced by a variety of cells, including Monocytes/Macrophages, B and T lymphocytes, and NK cells.

IL-10 enhances IL-2-driven proliferation of preactivated human-purified CD8+ T cells.

It can lead to upregulated IFN-γ production.

Lauw et al recruited 16 healthy, young volunteers who received Endotoxin at a dose of 4 ng/kg over 1 min in an ante-cubital vein. They also studied in vitro effects in blood from volunteers. Endotoxin increased expression of IFN-γ, IL-12p40, and IL-18.

In 2021 Nagata and Nishiyama confirmed the dual performance of IL-10 using Mast Cells (MC) in a useful review. IL-10 generally promotes MC proliferation, but can also function as an apoptosis inducer against MCs with an increase in the expression of a death receptor, Fas, and a decrease in the expression of apoptosis inhibitors, Bcl-xl and Bcl-2.

It was proposed that IL-10 induces the expression of miR-155, which downregulated Suppressor Of Cytokine Signaling 1 (SOCS1) as shown in Nagata Figure 1.

I have previously reported on the dangers of miR-155 in relation to Heart and Liver disease.

E coli Endotoxin affects Endometriosis

A potential mechanism for Pfizer jab Endotoxin affecting prepubescent and postmenopausal women is provided in a study of menstrual blood.

This fits well with E Coli Endotoxin causing increase of inflammatory cytokines TNF-α, IL-6 in menstrual effluents as biomarkers of chronic endometritis.

E coli Endotoxin reduces Female Fertility.

Behind a paywall, Endotoxin helps to explain reduced Female Fertility.

E coli Endotoxin causes Anaemia

A study using male mice showed how the Endotoxin (LPS) produced by E coli causes Anaemia by working at bone marrow level and completely suppressed erythropoietin’s stimulatory effects and evoked a maturation block at the late stage of erythropoiesis.

Measurement of Endotoxin in Pfizer Jabs

Endotoxin can be detected by a specific and efficient method known as the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) assay based on the clotting reaction of haemolymph from the Atlantic horseshoe crab. The assay is fully licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Endotoxin Deaths in Pfizer Jab Trials

Pfizer reported Deaths from Sepsis and specifically Shigella in its trials. The Shiga toxin was described in the worst E. coli outbreak of 2011 in Germany. The E. coli strain was O104:H4 which produced an endotoxin that caused bloody diarrhea. Did Pfizer check the specific strain of E Coli, or simply rely on the symptoms of the deceased volunteers?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome caused by Endotoxin

Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a neorodegenerative disease with paralysis and high Fatality rate, is caused by Endotoxin from E coli and other bacteria.

Update - TGA testing for Endotoxin by Batch

TGA does Batch Testing for most Batches of Pfizer jabs.

You might ask: Why are so many tests from 2022 still “In Progress” but other are listed as “Passed”.

Of course Skerritt would not want you to see actual results in Endotoxin Units per ml.

Plasmid DNA preparations using normal isolation procedures are reported with up to 500,000 ng/ml contaminant Endotoxin, reduced to 50ng/ml after expensive purification that Pfizer chose not to use.