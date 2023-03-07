Geoff Pain PhD

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Daniel Miller's avatar
Daniel Miller
Mar 19, 2023

I'm astounded flabbergasted. Superb work. Glad I found you ☺️

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Shelagh Anne Shackleton's avatar
Shelagh Anne Shackleton
Dec 16, 2024

Then can one say that: Endotoxin in other words weaponizes the macrophages from protective anti- inflammatory macrophages to pro-inflammatory macrophages, leading to myocarditis, heart rupture, auto immune diseases and cancer?

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