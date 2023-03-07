As I have recently stressed, every vial of Pfizer jab contains Endotoxin arising from the manufacturing process.1
The jabs are known to cause Heart Damage, evident from the initial trial.2
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Here I will discuss a new perspective on the Mechanism of Heart Damage, independent of the mRNA or Lipid Nanoparticles in the jabs, caused by Endotoxin.
Joining the Dots
As reviewed by Cardiac specialist Dr Peter McCullough3 and co-authors, a major concern about the mRNA jabs is Innate Immune Supression.
In that review there are a number of references to upregulation of miR-155, which is found in Covid19 infected people. It is a predictor of Myocardial Damage and Inflammation independent of Covid19, as shown in a paper from 2018 that they quote.4
During myocardial infarction, miR-155 is sharply upregulated in macrophages in the heart muscle and released into the extracellular milieu within exosomes. These exosomes are delivered to fibroblasts, and miR-155 downregulates proteins in the fibroblasts that protect from inflammation and promote fibroblast proliferation. The resulting impairment leads to cardiac rupture.
McCullough et al. then quote another paper from 2017 by Wang et al.5
Wang et al, in turn quote a paper from 2007 by Tili et al. that shows that Endotoxin upregulates miR-155.6
A more recent review by AbdelMassih et al links miR-155 to Myocarditis after mRNA jabs.7
A 2016 paper showed that genetic silencing attenuates Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis.8
So Endotoxin, known to be in the mRNA jabs, damages Hearts directly.
Why Younger People have more Heart Damage from Jabs
AbdelMassih et al. provide the most plausible explanation for why Death from Myocarditis is more prevalent in younger people, as shown by their scheme.
Older people have less muscle mass, which can be measured by the Sarcopenia Index, and therefore generate less miR-155.
microRNA-155 Targets CD47 “Don’t Eat Me Tag”
A very interesting paper whch provides a clue to references to CD47 regarding the Adverse Events reported after the Covid19 jabs shows that the Endotoxin upregulation of miR-155 targets CD47 and angiotensin type 1 receptor to promote nitric oxide (NO)-mediated vasorelaxation and vasoplegia.9
We identified microRNA-155 as a highly up-regulated multifunctional mediator of sepsis-associated cardiovascular dysfunction. In humans, plasma and myocardial microRNA-155 levels correlate with sepsis-related mortality and cardiac injury, respectively, whereas in murine models, microRNA-155 deletion and pharmacologic inhibition attenuate sepsis-associated cardiovascular dysfunction and mortality. MicroRNA-155 up-regulation in septic myocardium was found to be mostly supported by microvascular endothelial cells. This promoted myocardial microvascular permeability and edema, bioenergetic deterioration, contractile dysfunction, proinflammatory, and nitric oxide-cGMP-protein kinase G signaling overactivation. In isolate cardiac microvascular endothelial cells, microRNA-155 up-regulation significantly contributes to LPS-induced proinflammatory cytokine up-regulation, leukocyte adhesion, and nitric oxide overproduction. Furthermore, we identified direct targeting of CD47 by microRNA-155 as a novel mechanism of myocardial and vascular contractile depression in sepsis, promoting microvascular endothelial cell and vascular insensitivity to thrombospondin-1–mediated inhibition of nitric oxide production and nitric oxide–mediated vasorelaxation, respectively. Additionally, microRNA-155 directly targets angiotensin type 1 receptor, decreasing vascular angiotensin II reactivity. Deletion of microRNA-155 restored angiotensin II and thrombospondin-1 vascular reactivity in LPS-exposed arterial rings.
The “don't eat me” signalling molecule CD47, which inhibits phagocytosis by binding to signal regulatory protein α on macrophages, is overexpressed in a number of Cancers.10
Endotoxin upregulating miR-155 targeting and reducing CD47 will lead to increased tissue destruction throughout the body, expressed as Auto-Immune diseases.
miR-155 Decreases Exponentially with Age
Ong et al. analyzed airway biopsy samples which showed young people have much higher miR-155 than the elderly, dramatically increasing risk of Myocarditis.11
Heart is Damaged by Positive Feedback Loop
Endotoxin causes expression of IL-1β, which catalyzes expression of itself by initiating a Positive Feedback Loop.12
IL-1β binds to the IL-1 receptor type 1 (IL-1R1). Then the co-receptor chain, termed the accessory protein (IL-1RAcP), is recruited. This triple complex recruits the adaptor protein MyD88 to the Toll-IL-1 receptor (TIR) domain. Several kinases are phosphorylated, nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) translocates to the nucleus, and pro-ILβ transcription ensues. The NLRP3-inflammasome is a cytosolic molecular structure composed of an adaptor protein, pro-caspase 1, and the NLRP3 sensor molecule, which may be activated by both infectious stimuli, known as pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and sterile stimuli, known as damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs). This activation is based on either ATP binding to the P2X7 receptor with a secondary efflux of potassium to the extracellular space or reactive oxygen species (ROS) formation. Upon activation of the NLRP3-inflammasome, pro-caspase-1 is converted to an active enzyme. Active caspase-1 then cleaves the IL-1 precursor in specialized secretory lysosomes or in the cytosol, followed by secretion of “mature” IL-1β.
That paper refers to experimental demonstration of Heart Damage by Endotoxin induction of IL-1β in Mice.13
Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis is routinely used in animal models to test the effects of drugs.14
Eosinophilic Myocarditis from Endotoxin
Various stains are used to investigate cells involved in Myocarditis, and particular stains for Eosinophilic cells as indication of phagocytosis have been used in Endotoxin Myocarditis.15
Heart Damage should vary by Jab Lot or Batch
Endotoxin is a major factor in Heart Damage caused by Pfizer jabs, so we should see more damage with more Endotoxin. We must press for urgent release of all assays.
Barbara Gehrett, Joseph Gehrett, Chris Flowers and Loree Britt. 19 January 2023. 77% of Cardiovascular Adverse Events from Pfizer’s mRNA COVID Shot Occurred in Women, as Well as in People Under Age 65. Two Minors Suffered Cardiac Events. https://dailyclout.io/report-53-cardiovascular-adverse-events/
Stephanie Seneff, Greg Nigh, Anthony M Kyriakopoulus and Peter A McCullough. June 2022. Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs. Food Chem Toxicol. 164:113008. doi: 10.1016/j.fct.2022.113008. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X
Xian-Ke Qiu and Jun Ma. May 2018. Alteration in microRNA-155 level correspond to severity of coronary heart disease. Scand J Clin Lab Invest. 78(3):219-223. doi: 10.1080/00365513.2018.1435904.https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00365513.2018.1435904
Chunxiao Wang, Congcong Zhang, Luxin Liu, Xi A, Boya Chen, Yulin Li, Jie Du. January 2017. Macrophage-Derived mir-155-Containing Exosomes Suppress Fibroblast Proliferation and Promote Fibroblast Inflammation during Cardiac Injury. Mol Ther. 5(1):192-204. doi: 10.1016/j.ymthe.2016.09.001.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1525001616453645
Esmerina Tili, Jean-Jacques Michaille, Amelia Cimino, Stefan Costinean, Calin Dan Dumitru, Brett Adair, Muller Fabbri, Hannes Alder, Chang Gong Liu, George Adrian Calin, Carlo Maria Croce. 2007. Modulation of miR-155 and miR-125b Levels following Lipopolysaccharide/TNF-α Stimulation and Their Possible Roles in Regulating the Response to Endotoxin Shock. J Immunol. 179(8):5082-9. doi: 10.4049/jimmunol.179.8.5082. https://journals.aai.org/jimmunol/article/179/8/5082/111528/Modulation-of-miR-155-and-miR-125b-Levels
Antoine AbdelMassih, Hala Agha, Sonia El-Saiedi, Amal El-Sisi, Meryam El Shershaby, Hanya Gaber, Habiba-Allah Ismail, Nadine El-Husseiny, Abeer Reda Amin, Aly ElBoraie, Aya Ayad, Esraa Menshawey, Fady Sefein, Ibrahim Ihab Osman, Mai Moursi, Maram Hanafy, Mariam Sherif Abdelaziz, Mariem Badr Arsanyous, Mariam Khaled-Ibn-El-Walid, Marwa Gamal Tawfik, Menna Habib, Mina Ehab Mansour, Mirette Ashraf, Mohamed Ayman Khattab, Nada Alshehry, Nada Hafez, Naheel Essam ElDeeb, Nirvana Ashraf, Noha Khalil, Noheir Ismail AbdElSalam, Noura Shebl, Nouran Gamal Ali Hafez, Nourhan Hatem Youssef, Odette Bahnan, Passant Ismail, Peter Kelada, Rahma Menshawey, Rana Saeed, Reem Jalal Husseiny, Reem Yasser, Safa Sharaf, Veronia Adel, Youstina Naeem, Youstina Nagy Farid Nicola, Aya Kamel, Rafeef Hozaien, Raghda Fouda. 2022. The role of miRNAs in viral myocarditis, and its possible implication in induction of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines-induced myocarditis. Bull Natl Res Cent. 46(1):267. doi: 10.1186/s42269-022-00955-1. https://bnrc.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s42269-022-00955-1
Yingying Zhang, Mengying Zhang, Xueqin Li, Zongsheng Tang, Xiangmin Wang, Min Zhong, Qifeng Suo, Yao Zhang, Kun Lv. March 2016. Silencing MicroRNA-155 Attenuates Cardiac Injury and Dysfunction in Viral Myocarditis via Promotion of M2 Phenotype Polarization of Macrophages. Sci Rep. 6:22613. doi: 10.1038/srep22613. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4773853/
Francisco Vasques-Nóvoa, Tiago L Laundos, Rui J Cerqueira, Catarina Quina-Rodrigues, Ricardo Soares-Dos-Reis, Fabiana Baganha, Sara Ribeiro, Luís Mendonça, Francisco Gonçalves, Carlos Reguenga, Wouter Verhesen, Fátima Carneiro, José Artur Paiva, Blanche Schroen, Paulo Castro-Chaves, Perpétua Pinto-do-Ó, Diana S Nascimento, Stephane Heymans, Adelino F Leite-Moreira, Roberto Roncon-Albuquerque Jr. September 2018. MicroRNA-155 Amplifies Nitric Oxide/cGMP Signaling and Impairs Vascular Angiotensin II Reactivity in Septic Shock. Crit Care Med. 46(9):e945-e954. doi: 10.1097/CCM.0000000000003296. https://journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/2018/09000/microrna_155_amplifies_nitric_oxide_cgmp_signaling.39.aspx
Christian M Schürch, Stefan Forster, Frido Brühl, Sara H Yang, Emanuela Felley-Bosco, Ekkehard Hewer. 2018. The “don't eat me” signal CD47 is a novel diagnostic biomarker and potential therapeutic target for diffuse malignant mesothelioma. Oncoimmunology. 7(1):e1373235. doi: 10.1080/2162402X.2017.1373235. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5739575/
J Ong, R R Woldhuis, I M Boudewijn, A van den Berg, J Kluiver, K Kok, M M Terpstra, V Guryev, M de Vries, C J Vermeulen, W Timens, M van den Berge, C A Brandsma. 2019. Age-related gene and miRNA expression changes in airways of healthy individuals. Sci Rep. 9(1):3765. doi: 10.1038/s41598-019-39873-0. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-39873-0
Yishay Szekely, Yaron Arbel. June 2018. A Review of Interleukin-1 in Heart Disease: Where Do We Stand Today? Cardiol Ther. 7(1):25-44. doi: 10.1007/s40119-018-0104-3. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5986669/
Nicole M De Jesus, Lianguo Wang, Anthony W Herren, Jingjing Wang, Fatemah Shenasa, Donald M Bers, Merry L Lindsey, Crystal M Ripplinger. January 2015. Atherosclerosis exacerbates arrhythmia following myocardial infarction: Role of myocardial inflammation. Heart Rhythm. 12(1):169-78. doi: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2014.10.007. https://www.heartrhythmjournal.com/article/S1547-5271(14)01134-5/fulltext
Fang Li, Fangfang Lang, Huilin Zhang, Liangdong Xu, Yidan Wang, Chunxiao Zhai, Enkui Hao. 2017. Apigenin Alleviates Endotoxin-Induced Myocardial Toxicity by Modulating Inflammation, Oxidative Stress, and Autophagy. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2017:2302896. doi: 10.1155/2017/2302896. https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2017/2302896/
Ma-Li Wong, Fiona O'Kirwan, Nadia Khan, Jonas Hannestad, Kwok H Wu, David Elashoff, Gregory Lawson, Philip W Gold, Samuel M McCann, Julio Licinio. 2003. Identification, characterization, and gene expression profiling of endotoxin-induced myocarditis. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 100(24):14241-6. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2336220100. https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2336220100
I'm astounded flabbergasted. Superb work. Glad I found you ☺️
Then can one say that: Endotoxin in other words weaponizes the macrophages from protective anti- inflammatory macrophages to pro-inflammatory macrophages, leading to myocarditis, heart rupture, auto immune diseases and cancer?