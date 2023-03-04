In 2014 Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, co-founders of BioNTech, along with their colleague Katalin Karikó, mentioned the problem of Endotoxin as a contaminant in their planned mRNA jabs.

In this article I will focus on the disastrous effects that the Pfizer BioNTech jabs have on females of all ages and explore the role of the toxic Endotoxin contaminant.

The Endotoxin effects include Irregular Menstrual Cycles, Thrombosis, Endometriosis, Pregnancy Loss, Preeclampsia which is the major cause of Maternal and Prenatal Death, Autoimmune Disease and developmental damage to surviving Children.

In the latest available report from Pfizer 68.5 % of the 1,348,079 Adverse Reaction cases to 15 April 2022 were for Females.

Pregnant Women Suffer More

In Australia the AusVaxSafety short-term Decoy survey, which ceased on 8 February 2023, did not supply data differentiated by sex, however 57% of respondents across all age groups were women.

Look at the summary for Pregnant women as a guide to the effects of 1st, 2nd and further Pfizer jabs.

Note that the number of Pregnant women reporting that they had to visit a Hospital Emergency department or a doctor within 3 days of their jab increased to 1 in 50 after the second jab and a similar number for subsequent jabs.

In a previous article I demonstrated that the most frequent short-term Adverse Reactions to Pfizer jabs, Headache, Fatigue, Muscle or Joint Pain, Fever and Chills can all be expected to result from Endotoxin.

The number of Pregnant women reporting Gastrointestinal symptoms, (Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Abdominal pain) after the 2nd jab was 14%, higher than the 11% for the general population.

Mechanisms of Endotoxin Harms via TLR4

In an earlier article I mentioned that Endotoxin and Nickel both do their damage through attachment to Toll-like Receptor 4. I mentioned that 93% of VAERS reports after Pfizer jabs from people known to have Nickel allergy, were Women.

Picogram to Nanogram quantities per kilogram of mammal weight induce systemic toxicity with often fatal effects. Secretion of cytokines causes endotoxic shock.

A review from 2015 shows the two pathways to cytokine generation when Endotoxin (LPS) binds to the TLR4 receptor.

Protein kinase Cε (PKCε) participates in the Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) signalling pathway during macrophage activation. Binding of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) to TLR4 initiates two intracellular pathways: Myeloid Differentiation primary-response protein 88 (MyD88)-dependent and MyD88-independent pathways. In the MyD88-dependent pathway, Toll–Interleukin (IL)-1 Receptor (TIR) domain-containing Adaptor (TIRAP) links MyD88 to the TLR4 receptor. PKCε is then recruited to TLR4 via MyD88 and phosphorylated on serine 346/368. This phosphorylation leads to binding with 14-3-3 β and the formation of a complex with TLR4, TIRAP, MyD88 and TNF receptor-associated factor 6 (TRAF6).

In the MyD88-independent pathway, TRIF-related adaptor molecule (TRAM) is phosphorylated by PKCε allowing TLR4 to link with TRIF. TRIF then recruits kinases such as transforming-growth-factor-activated kinase 1 (TAK1) (through TRAF6), TANK-Binding Kinase 1 (TBK1) and Inhibitor of jB (IkB) Kinase epsilon (IKKε) for activation of nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) and interferon regulatory factor (IRF)-3/7 signalling pathways to produce inflammatory cytokines and Type I interferons.

In 1990 it was found that CD14, a differentiation antigen of monocytes, binds complexes of Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein (LBP), and that cellular responses to physiological levels of LPS are dependent on LBP.

Endotoxin Autoimmune Disease

Women are more prone to a range of Autoimmune diseases which are caused by development of Antiphospholid Antibodies.

Endotoxin Lipid A, as found in Pfizer jabs, has been shown in Rabbits to induce Antiphospholid Antibodies, specifically Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) type-aCL (β 2 GPI-dependent) and Lupus Anticoagulant.

Endotoxin Impacts on Menstruation & Pregnancy

Endotoxin has been shown to the alter Human Menstrual cycle. After in vitro stimulation with Endotoxin, there is an increase in Progesterone and 17β-Estradiol during the luteal phase as well as an increase in percentage TNF-α– and IL-1β–producing peripheral monocytes compared with the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle, accounting for irregular menstruation.

Recurrent Fetal Loss is strongly associated with Antiphospholid Antibodies in Women.

Endotoxin has been found to induce damage to Human Placenta similar to Chorioamnionitis, the infection of the placenta and the amniotic fluid.

Preterm placentas with histologic Chorioamnionitis produce smaller amounts of human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) and human Placental Lactogen (hPL) than those without Chorioamnionitis, so we can reasonably expect increased premature births due to Endotoxin which produces abnormal expression of numerous proteins, including TNF-α, IL-1, IL-6, PTGS2 (Prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2, prostaglandin G/H synthase and cyclooxygenase), Transforming Growth Factor-β (TGF-β).

Endotoxin is known to induce Preeclampsia, with impacts on Placenta observed at cellular level.

Endotoxin causes inflammation of umbilical vein endothelial cells.

Endotoxin TLR4 interactions are involved in Endometriosis by increasing endometrial cell growth.

Postmenopausal Bleeding

To June 2022, Pfizer reported cases in a casual way that helps to hide the suffering:

Vaginal haemorrhage 5,034

Postmenopausal Haemorrhage 2,703

Menopausal Symptoms 259

Menopause 154

Mastitis and Breast Cancer

Many women, including non-lactating and postmenopausal have sent VAERS reports involving Mastitis after Pfizer jabs.

Short-term Endotoxin exposure upregulates Matrix MetalloProteinase-9 (MMP-9) activity in nontumorigenic mammary epithelial cells of mouse (SCp2) and human origin (HMT-3522 S1; S1).

S1 3D cell cultures also revealed disrupted lumen formation and apicolateral distribution of β-catenin.

Yassine et al. also showed that short-term exposure to Endotoxin induces an inflammatory response in Human Breast Cancer MDA-MB-231 Cells. They provide a number of references to Mastitis caused by Endotoxin.

Endotoxin Thrombosis

In a previous article I covered NETosis in Clot formation caused by Endotoxin.

Antiphospholid Antibodies are also involved in Thrombosis as outlined in this scheme.

Endotoxin studies in Rodents

This section holds a number of references that could be expanded, but Substack informs me this piece already is in danger of exceeding the email length limit.

Many studies of Endotoxin used only male animals.

Endotoxin completely suppressed erythropoietin’s stimulatory effects on and evoked a maturation of red blood cells. Presumably female animals would also suffer the anaemia.

Endotoxin administration in early pregnancy can cause an anomaly in object recognition that can be measured in adult offspring of mice. This study also found prenatal Endotoxin administration resulted in reduced litter size at birth and a reduction in the number of live fetuses in utero at gestational day 18. The same researchers previously found increased number of resorptions and decreased number of fetuses on gestational day 18 after LPS administration on gestational day 8.

Mice have been used to look for sexual dimorphism in response to injected Endotoxin.

Endotoxin (LPS) induces a sexually dimorphic response of the Hypothalamo Pituitary-Adrenal Axis in several mouse strains.

Spinedi et al. used intraperitoneal administration and killed the Mice 2 hours after injection.

Marriott et al. reported that male mice were more susceptible to Septic Shock than females.

A study using Rats found that in adulthood, offspring from dams administered Endotoxin on days 18 and 19 of pregnancy showed significantly increased amphetamine-induced locomotion.

Inaba et al. experimented with Rats and found that estrogen might play a protective role.

Women suffer Increased Brain Temperature

Volunteers with or without Fibromyalgia suffered increased Brain Temperature when jabbed with 300 to 400 Picograms/kg of Endotoxin.

Update 3 July 2023

Christie Laura Grace added a new Substack that includes many useful references to differences in immune response between Women and Men, including miRNA expression that I have shown is one of the key drivers of Inflammatory response to Endotoxin in the mRNA jabs.

Conclusion

If anyone who reads this quick review and still thinks jabbing billions of the fairer sex with contaminated mRNA concoctions was a good idea, perhaps they will pay to reply!