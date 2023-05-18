Postmenopausal haemorrhage is something just less than half of Humanity will never suffer, so what can a man say about it?

Pfizer reports Thousands of cases

We know Women are more severely impacted by the mRNA jabs than men and this relates directly to the Endotoxin in each vial.

To April 2022, Pfizer reported 338 different “Reproductive system and breast disorders” the following case numbers that show Women have suffered terrible disruption of their reproductive organs, especially their Uterus:

Postmenopausal haemorrhage 2,456

Uterine haemorrhage 231

Abnormal uterine bleeding 100

Cervix haemorrhage uterine 12

Uterine haematoma 7

Uterine spasm 204

Uterine leiomyoma 91, Uterine polyp 37, Uterine cyst 12

Uterine inflammation 36

Uterine hypertonus 29

Uterine disorder 26

Uterine enlargement 13

Uterine infection 8

Menopausal symptoms 238

Menopause 141

Premature menopause 58

Postmenopause 8

Menopausal disorder 7

Menopause delayed 6 - would someone explain that to us?

Heavy menstrual bleeding 27,685

Menstrual disorder 22,145

Menstruation irregular 15,083

Menstruation delayed 13,989

Dysmenorrhoea 13,904

Intermenstrual bleeding 12,424

Amenorrhoea 11,363

Polymenorrhoea 9,546

Oligomenorrhoea 3,437

Hypomenorrhoea 2,643

Menometrorrhagia 632

Endometriosis 337

Uterine pain 270

Ovulation disorder 96

Vaginal haemorrhage 4,699

Pfizer Reported Postmenopausal Haemorrhage in its Trial

It will come as no surprise to many that Pfizer reported Postmenopausal Haemorrhage within 7 days of its jab during the clinical trial. Thanks to the judge who ordered release of the Trial Data 75 years ahead of the plan!

Comparison with other Covid19 jabs

Menstrual disorders have been caused by numerous Covid19 jabs including a study in 2022 from Iran comparing Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Covaxin.

Another study from Iran appeared in 2023 based on a very small sample of women.

A study of young women tried to suggest the observed menstrual irregularities were “psychological”.

Official data was available by 1 December 2021, from authorities in The Netherlands, showing a very clear warning signal, reported the following mRNA jab cases of Postmenopausal Haemorrhage:

Pfizer 364, including 6 ladies aged over 75

Moderna 56

Both brands showed higher case numbers after the 2nd jab.

Note that cases do not correlate with amount of mRNA in the different brands.

Reporting rates per 100,000 jabs for the various brands are shown.

Selected Publications on Postmenopausal Bleeding related to Endotoxin

Because the subject is complicated, here is a quick survey of papers on Covid19 jab induced postmenopausal disruption of the Uterus, looking for proposed mechanisms.

Endotoxin is routinely used to induce preterm birth and a very useful review across many species reports on the hormone disruption, including Progesterone.

Merchant wrote about it in 2021 but offered little with regard to mechanisms.

Lee and coworkers pointed to the need to further investigate the large number of Postmenopausal Haemorrhage victims of Covid19 jabs.

A large recent survey in Sweden measured the incidence of Menstrual Disorders in Sweden.

Estrogen decline with Age makes Women more vulnerable to Inflammation

I previously briefly mentioned the possibility that Endotoxin is the cause of Postmenopausal Haemorrhage and have not so far heard of a more convincing explanation.

Postmenopausal women have an increased Sepsis Endotoxin mortality rate compared to pre-menopausal women.

A very useful review by Vázquez-Martínez and coworkers covers a number of crucial hormones, including Estrogen and Progesterone and states:

Postmenopausal women and women with induced menopause due to surgical elimination of the ovaries have reduced levels of B cells and anti-inflammatory cytokines, IL-4, and interferon γ (IFNγ), while NK cell activity and levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-1β, IL2, and IL-6 are increased.

Their scheme shows how Gram negative bacteria, or as found in every vial of mRNA jab, the Endotoxin on the cell walls, initiates disaster through the Toll-Like Receptors.

In their scheme

HR = HR steroid hormone Receptor

ER = Estrogen Receptor

PR/AR = Progesterone Receptor / Androgen Receptor

TLP = Toll-Like Receptor

NFϰB = Nuclear factor kappa B

IϰB = Inhibitor of Nuclear factor kappa B

NRE = Nuclear Response Elements

RNApol II = RNA polymerase II

Progesterone impacted by Endotoxin

Shedding of the Uterus lining during Menstruation is primed by reduction in Progesterone expression.

The RelA(p65) subunit of NF-κB and the Progesterone Receptor interact with each other, exhibiting mutual repression. Activation of NF-κB by Tumor Necrosis Factor-α also results in repression of the Progesterone Receptor (PR), while PR is able to repress Tumor Necrosis F actor-α-induced NF-κB activity.

As pointed out by James Thorp and his team, Decidual Casts “may occur when the cessation of Progesterone levels results in loss of support for the decidualized endometrial lining [3]”.

Clearly the Endotoxin from jabs disturbs this balance.

Activation of Estrogen receptor α by Hormone Replacement Therapy in postmenopausal women inhibits NF-κB mediated inflammation response and cytokine production.

A useful review of the critical role of Progesterone in Menstruation gives many references.

The definitive proof that Endotoxin reduces Progesterone was performed by measuring the association between systemic levels of Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein (LBP), a marker of endotoxin exposure, and levels of inflammation in the ovary (follicular fluid IL-6), plus steroid hormone production in 45 women undergoing IVF treatment. The authors proposed that:

disturbance in gut wall integrity (“leaky gut”) seen in these conditions may result in the passage of bacterial endotoxin (LPS) from the colonic lumen into the circulation that may initiate inflammation in the ovary and subsequently impair hormone production.

Endotoxin related to other Uterine disorders

Estradiol attenuates Endotoxin poisoning in Human Peripheral Blood Monocytes and Macrophages.

Direct effects of Endotoxin on the Uterus have been studied.

Contrary to the previous discussion of a protective role of Estrogen, hitting Uterine macrophages with bacterial Endotoxin induces production of biologically active proinflammatory IL-1β. High doses of Estradiol enhance Endotoxin-induced IL-1β expression in an estrogen receptor-dependent manner.

Endotoxin has been related to female infertility.

Khan and coworkers studied Endotoxin levels in menstrual blood in TLR4-mediated growth of Endometriosis.

Further work measured pro-inflammatory markers in endometriosis.

Update September 2023

Researchers in Norway have published on jab induced vaginal bleeding following the jabs. The authors appear to be unaware of the likely mechanism I have discussed.