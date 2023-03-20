In a recent article I wrote about Endotoxin in Pfizer jabs being known to readily cross the Blood-Brain-Barrier and target Microglia, causing many of the common Adverse Events reported by hundreds of millions of Jabbees.

Endotoxin also damages other types of Brain cells, including Astrocytes.

Here is a lovely picture of Microglia (Green) interacting with Neurons (Red).

Microglia are usually in a resting state (M2), but in Parkinson's disease can enter M1 state due to the presence of α-synuclein aggregates. The M1 microglia release pro-inflammatory factors, including TNFα, interleukin (IL)-1β and IL-6, which can cause Motor Neurons to die. This is due to the known epigenetic effects of Endotoxin.

Dying cells can release factors to increase the activation of M1 microglia, leading to a positive feedback loop which causes continually increasing cell death.

α-Synuclein aggregation leads to dopaminergic neuronal cell death through disruption of Mitochondrial function.

The Substantia Nigra has a high density of Endotoxin targeted Microglia and is particularly sensitive to a challenge with Endotoxin.

Pfizer reports of Parkinson’s Disease

To April 2022, Pfizer reported 798 different “Nervous system disorders” plus numerous serious effects under “General disorders and administration site conditions” including the following numbers of cases for a sample of conditions I have selected, after their jabs.

Tremor 10,748

Resting tremor 21

Balance disorder 4,497

Movement disorder 2,736

Gait inability 1,678

Bradykinesia 197

Parkinson’s disease 105

Parkinsonism 44

Parkinsonian gait 6

Parkinsonian rest tremor 4

Cogwheel rigidity 4

Parkinsonian crisis 1

Vascular parkinsonism 1

Link to Insulin and Diabetes

Pfizer has thousands of cases of Diabetes listed in its Adverse Event reports, spread under 35 different headings.

Insulin Resistance is a pathological hallmark in the brain of Parkinson’s Disease sufferers.

A recent paper shows that when Endotoxin was injected into the right striatum of Male Wistar Rats, it predictably impaired motor performance of the animals, and increased the levels of α-synuclein and Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4). Endotoxin also reduced mRNA levels of IRS1 and IRS2 and enhanced GSK3β mRNA and protein, indicating the development of Insulin Resistance.

The good news is that administration of Insulin reduced the Brain Damage caused by Endotoxin in the Rats.

Updating 31 March 2024, thanks to alert by Mathew Aldred.

Chaugu Zheng and coworkers have studied the Gut-Brain axis of nematodes and fed them different types of Bacteria, including E. coli.

Their graphical abstact:

The authors emphasize the need to do further experiments to see if their work extends to mammals, but the suggestion that excess Vitamin B12 is a factor in Parkinson’s disease and that Propionate can help alleviate neurodegeneration is going to stimulate much discussion.

Endotoxin generates Quinolinic acid, “the inescapable neurotoxin”

A nice review by an Australian researcher shows that Endotoxin creates Quinolinic Acid which acts as a Neurotoxin, Gliotoxin, Proinflammatory mediator, Pro-oxidant molecule and can alter the integrity and cohesion of the Blood–Brain Barrier.

Quinolinic Acid is linked to Alzheimer’s disease, HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Motor Neuron diseases, Huntington’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis and major psychiatric disorders. So we can expect to find more cases of these devastating diseases resulting from the Pfizer jabs.

Questions Arising

Do Women show different Parkinson’s Disease compared to Men?

How long will it take for Parkinson’s Disease caused by the contaminated mRNA jabs to be correctly diagnosed and compensated?

Are there more than a handful of politicians who care?