Jab in the Arm, opens your Gut and lets Toxins invade your system.

Were you told as part of “Informed Consent”?

This Figure shows how Leaky Gut caused by Endotoxin was monitored first in 1988 using two sugars of different molecular size that are not metabolized and normally pass through your gut. However if your gut is “leaky” they will enter your Blood and be excreted via your Kidneys in your urine. The measured ratio of Lactulose to Mannitol (LMR) provides useful information.

Cortisol and Catecholamines enter your Bloodstream

O’Dwyer and coworkers measured Cortisol and Norepinephrine, which are produced by Gut Bacteria, while monitoring the health of the prehydrated Male jabbee volunteers given intravenous Escherichia coli Endotoxin (4 ng/kg US reference lot EC-5, Bureau of Biologies, Food and Drug Administration, Bethesda, Maryland) or 0.9% saline solution for controls.

Note this dose was the same as the maximum used in a secret US government Endotoxin jabbing study done in 2016.

They observed an immediate reduction in White Cell count in the first hour, followed by an increase after 4 hours as their bodies reacted to perceived pathogen invasion.

Danger of Permanent Gut Damage

O’Dwyer and coworkers pointed to the possibility of recurrent Gut Dysbiosis after Endotoxin jabbing in their summary Figure 8.

Fig 8.—Circulating Endotoxin may induce systemic responses leading to alteration in mucosal barrier function. Loss of mucosal integrity facilitates bacterial translocation and promotes liberation of further endogenous toxins. Failure to limit this response may generate a cycle of recurrent infection with gut-derived organisms.

Pfizer reports of Gut Damage from their Jabs

To June 2022, Pfizer reported a huge impact on Jabbee Guts under 574 descriptors.

There were 317,811 “Gastrointestinal Disorder” Adverse Events, amounting to 6.4% of the total reported to that date.

Mechanisms of Gut Harm

In an earlier article I summarized some aspects of mechanisms of Gut Harm caused by Endotoxin in the Covid19 jabs.

TLR4 and CD14 identified in Endotoxin Gut Opening

In 2013 Guo and coworkers found that Endotoxin causes an increase in Intestinal Tight Junction Permeability in Vitro and in Vivo by inducing Enterocyte Membrane Expression and Localization of TLR-4 and CD14.

So we ask those who submitted to multiple Jabs, often under Mandate, are you suffering an ongoing nightmare of Endotoxin Gut problems and subsequent Diseases as reviewed by Hiroshi Fukui including Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Irritable Bowel syndrome, Alcoholic Liver Disease, Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Liver Cirrhosis, Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), Acute Pancreatitis, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) and Depression?

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Myalgic Encephalomyelitis from Endotoxin

An expected outcome of Endotoxin induced Gut Dysbiosis is increased risk of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis.

April 2024 Update

Read more about Magnesium and Microflora in Gut Dysbiosis from our friend Doorless Carp.

Jennifer Depew wrote about Chronic Hives and I pointed out a recent paper that demonstrates the role of Endotoxin from Jabs and Jab Induced Leaky Gut in that condition.

Timothy Winey points to the fact that ChatGPT admits it was last updated in 2022, so can’t answer Questions about Jab Harms or anything else, in this case Chronic Hives.

Heart Damage caused by Strenuous Exercise

Marathon Runners sometimes collapse and die of Heart Failure and this has been traced to Leaky Gut causing increased Endotoxin levels and associated Cytokine Storm, known since 1986. This is sometimes described as Pheidippides (or Phidippides) Cardiomyopathy, named after a Greek messenger who experienced Sudden Death after running more than 175 miles in two days.