Leaky Gut caused by Endotoxin in Jabs
Clever experiments in Healthy Human Volunteers in 1988 showed Endotoxin causes immediate increased Intestinal Permeability. How many people suffer Permanent Gut Damage after Covid19 Jabs?
Jab in the Arm, opens your Gut and lets Toxins invade your system.
Were you told as part of “Informed Consent”?
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This Figure1 shows how Leaky Gut caused by Endotoxin was monitored first2 in 1988 using two sugars of different molecular size that are not metabolized and normally pass through your gut. However if your gut is “leaky” they will enter your Blood and be excreted via your Kidneys in your urine. The measured ratio of Lactulose to Mannitol (LMR) provides useful information.
Cortisol and Catecholamines enter your Bloodstream
O’Dwyer and coworkers measured Cortisol and Norepinephrine, which are produced by Gut Bacteria, while monitoring the health of the prehydrated Male jabbee volunteers given intravenous Escherichia coli Endotoxin (4 ng/kg US reference lot EC-5, Bureau of Biologies, Food and Drug Administration, Bethesda, Maryland) or 0.9% saline solution for controls.
Note this dose was the same as the maximum used in a secret US government Endotoxin jabbing study done in 2016.3
They observed an immediate reduction in White Cell count in the first hour, followed by an increase after 4 hours as their bodies reacted to perceived pathogen invasion.
Danger of Permanent Gut Damage
O’Dwyer and coworkers pointed to the possibility of recurrent Gut Dysbiosis after Endotoxin jabbing in their summary Figure 8.
Fig 8.—Circulating Endotoxin may induce systemic responses
leading to alteration in mucosal barrier function. Loss of mucosal
integrity facilitates bacterial translocation and promotes liberation
of further endogenous toxins. Failure to limit this response may
generate a cycle of recurrent infection with gut-derived organisms.
Pfizer reports of Gut Damage from their Jabs
To June 2022, Pfizer reported a huge impact on Jabbee Guts under 574 descriptors.4
There were 317,811 “Gastrointestinal Disorder” Adverse Events, amounting to 6.4% of the total reported to that date.
Mechanisms of Gut Harm
In an earlier article I summarized some aspects of mechanisms of Gut Harm caused by Endotoxin in the Covid19 jabs.5
TLR4 and CD14 identified in Endotoxin Gut Opening
In 2013 Guo and coworkers found that Endotoxin causes an increase in Intestinal Tight Junction Permeability in Vitro and in Vivo by inducing Enterocyte Membrane Expression and Localization of TLR-4 and CD14.6
So we ask those who submitted to multiple Jabs, often under Mandate, are you suffering an ongoing nightmare of Endotoxin Gut problems and subsequent Diseases as reviewed by Hiroshi Fukui7 including Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Irritable Bowel syndrome, Alcoholic Liver Disease, Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Liver Cirrhosis, Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), Acute Pancreatitis8, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) and Depression9?
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Myalgic Encephalomyelitis from Endotoxin
An expected outcome of Endotoxin induced Gut Dysbiosis is increased risk of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis.10
April 2024 Update
Read more about Magnesium and Microflora in Gut Dysbiosis from our friend Doorless Carp.11
Jennifer Depew wrote about Chronic Hives12 and I pointed out a recent paper13 that demonstrates the role of Endotoxin from Jabs and Jab Induced Leaky Gut in that condition.
Timothy Winey points to the fact that ChatGPT admits it was last updated in 2022, so can’t answer Questions about Jab Harms or anything else, in this case Chronic Hives.14
Heart Damage caused by Strenuous Exercise
Marathon Runners sometimes collapse and die of Heart Failure and this has been traced to Leaky Gut causing increased Endotoxin levels and associated Cytokine Storm, known since 1986.151617 This is sometimes described as Pheidippides (or Phidippides) Cardiomyopathy, named after a Greek messenger who experienced Sudden Death after running more than 175 miles in two days.18
Vanuytsel T, Tack J and Farre R. 2021. The Role of Intestinal Permeability in Gastrointestinal Disorders and Current Methods of Evaluation. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2021.717925/full
O’Dwyer ST, Michie HR, Ziegler TR, Revhaug A, Smith RJ and Wilmore DW. 1988. A Single Dose of Endotoxin Increases Intestinal Permeability in Healthy Humans. Arch Surg 1988;123:1459-1464.
APPENDIX 2.2: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-Marketing Data Sources BNT162B2. Cumulative Reporting Period: Through 18-JUN-2022. Interval Reporting Period: 19-DEC-2021 Through 18-JUN-2022. Total Number of Cases: 507,683 (Interval) / 1,485,027 (Cumulative). Total Number of Adverse Events (PT): 1,591,026 (Interval) i 4,964,106 (Cumulative)
Guo S, et al. 2013. Lipopolysaccharide Causes an Increase in Intestinal Tight Junction Permeability in Vitro and in Vivo by Inducing Enterocyte Membrane Expression and Localization of TLR-4 and CD14. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3562736/
Fukui H. 2016. Endotoxin and Other Microbial Translocation Markers in the Blood: A Clue to Understand Leaky Gut Syndrome. https://cellular-molecular-medicine.imedpub.com/endotoxin-and-other-microbial-translocation-markers-in-the-blood-a-clue-to-understand-leaky-gut-syndrome.php?aid=17990
Sanjay K. Shukla1, Dane Cook, Jacob Meyer, Suzanne D. Vernon, Thao Le, Derek Clevidence, Charles E. Robertson, Steven J. Schrodi, Steven Yale, Daniel N. Frank. 2015. Changes in Gut and Plasma Microbiome following Exercise Challenge in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0145453
Lei Zhu, Xingxing Jian, Bingjing Zhou, Runqiu Liu, Melba Muñoz, Wan Sun, Lu Xie, Xiang Chen, Cong Peng, Marcus Maurer and Jie Li. 2024. Gut microbiota facilitate chronic spontaneous urticaria. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-44373-x
Veikko A. Koivisto. The physiology of marathon running. https://www.jstor.org/stable/43420631
Samantha K Gill, Ana Teixeira, Luis Rama, Fatima Rosado, Joanne Hankey, Volker Scheer, Krystal Hemmings, Paula ansley-Robson, and Ricardo JS Costa. 2015. Circulatory Endotoxin concentration and Cytokine profile in response to exertional-heat stress during a multi-stage ultra-marathon competition. Exercise Immunology Review.
S. K. Gill, J. Hankey, A. Wright, S. Marczak, K. Hemming, D. M. Allerton, P. Ansley-Robson, R. J. S. Costa. 2015. The Impact of a 24-h Ultra-Marathon on Circulatory Endotoxin and Cytokine Profile. 2015. International Journal of Sports Medicine 36:688-695
Justin E. Trivax and Peter A. McCullough. 2012. Phidippides Cardiomyopathy: A Review and Case Illustration. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6652719/
Not sure if you will see this Geoff and sorry if it is a bit haphazard.
The length of time that people are suffering from covid symptoms for and the difficulty in clearing it ties in with gut issues. Close relative has just had covid again, it included a flare up of cold sores and thrush (But at least this time no uveitis as happened previously (It is often said that no cause is known but there are some papers that link it to viral infection- we need a clinical trial to demonstrate that IVM/HDCQ Febendazole type drugs will treat it as currently treatment is steroids and can result in blindness). Most people would not connect these issues (cold sores/thrush) with having covid. (I read the Moriarty substack this morning with great interest)
Have you come across the work of MartinaSisters on twitter? This is a vet and her posts are in Spanish. She has been saying for some time that covid is like feline corona virus. If you look up the symptoms they are very similar. This virus also gets harboured in the gut. Sabine Hazan MD has had great success in treating it as gut illness. I agree about the endotoxins from the jab but do you think the issues are compounded, so if the virus is harboured in gut and causes issues with gut /lining integrity and then you also get endotoxins (plus whatever else is in the jab)) exacerbating gut issues?
This article compares FCov and Covid https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles /PMC8938304/
This paper explains symptoms https://healthtopics.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/health-topics/feline-coronavirus-fcov-and-feline-infectious-peritonitis-fip
"lethargy, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, inappetence, weight loss, and a deteriorating hair coat. Cats affected with the wet form of FIP can exhibit a swollen abdomen, or difficulty breathing, depending on whether fluid has accumulated in the abdomen or chest, respectively. Cats with the dry form can show a variety of clinical signs, depending on which organ(s) are involved. Approximately 5-10% of FIP cases with the dry form include neurologic signs such as ataxia, involuntary movement of the eyes (nystagmus), and seizures. Ocular signs such as uveitis can also occur in cats with FIP."
All sound similar?