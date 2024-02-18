Here is a chronology of Questions I have asked at ResearchGate about Covid19 since 2020 with links. Some created a fair amount of interest, a few remain unanswered.

Could areas of high Fluoride ingestion be more susceptible to Coronavirus outbreaks?

4 February 2020

How does Fluoride enhance Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2 ACE2 and how does this impact the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic?

23 March 2020

What are the effects of Fluoride interaction with Furin in relation to SARS-CoV 2 activation?

9 April 2020

Uric Acid levels in COVID-19 cases - is there a correlation with Fluoride intake and NLRP3 Inflammasome Lung Damage?

26 April 2020

Kawasaki Disease, Behçet's Syndrome and Covid-19 in Children - similarities and Epigenetics

1 May 2020

Is there a correlation between COVID-19 Death rate and Influenza Vaccine coverage?

8 May 2020

Could exhaled Carbon Monoxide levels be useful in detection of COVID-19, Kawasaki Disease and Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children?

25 July 2020

Hydroxychloroquine Protonation in Blood and Cells - inconsistent information on claimed alkalinization inside targets, emphasis on Coronavirus?

9 August 2020

Tafenoquine metabolites in Humans with unknown toxicity - how can it be judged "safe" for use against COVID-19?

14 August 2020

PFAS reduction of Immunity and their role in COVID-19 severity - what are the mechanisms?

19 November 2020

Vaccine‐induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT) - Polysorbate 80 and its degradation products and Sodium Edetate as the major causes

26 May 2021

Kappa B.1.617.1 COVID-19 variant classification - what motivates WHO to downgrade its status from "of Concern" to "of Interest?

4 June 2021

Headache and Migraine from COVID-19 vaccinations - what is the mechanism?

2 July 2021

Accidental injection of AstraZeneca vaccine into a vein or blood vessel as a cause of VITT

7 July 2021

Is the Delta Variant of COVID-19 more or less lethal than the initiator of the global Pandemic?

11 July 2021

COVID-19 Vaccines and Spontaneous Abortions - is there data on the number of pregnant women vaccinated?

17 July 2021

Fluoride Inhibition of Activation-induced deoxycytidine deaminase, possible interference with Somatic Hypermutation required for Immunity to COVID-19?

20 July 2021

Are Atheists less inclined to be injected with a Genetically Modified Organism like Chimpanzee Adenovirus as used in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine?

26 July 2021

Guillain-Barré Syndrome now recognized as an Adverse Effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

1 August 2021

COVID-19 Vaccines kill and injure people. What is the Indemnity and Compensation system in Your Country?

9 August 2021

Relative Lethality of COVID-19 vaccines - who is measuring the casualties?

13 August 2021

Do you use Twitter as well as ResearchGate?

17 August 2021

Blindness Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines - what are the mechanisms?

3 September 2021

Resisting Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination - How should a citizen respond to Coercion?

13 September 2021

Adverse Reactions after a Booster Third Dose of Pfizer BNT162b2 or Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccines?

2 November 2021

What are the predicted long-term effects of mRNA vaccine Spike Protein Disruption of the Blood-Brain Barrier in Children and Adults?

6 December 2021

Why does a Moderna jab in the arm cause double the Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Abdominal Pain than found with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?

8 December 2021

Negative Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines - Original antigenic sin - Immune Imprinting - Reports are mounting rapidly

6 January 2022

Venom compared to GMO Spike Protein and other COVID-19 Vaccine ingredients damaging numerous organs - comparison with natural large molecule Toxins?

31 January 2022

Fourth Dose of COVID19 Vaccines - the public data for second booster is starting to appear and the results are worrying

13 March 2022

Tromethamine in experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines predictably causes severe side effects - Why is it still approved for use?

27 March 2022

Could Amyloidosis account for multiple organ damage by COVID-19 Vaccines?

18 April 2022

Why do more Men die of COVID-19 than Women?

2 May 2022

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, AIDS, after COVID-9 vaccination. Is this condition being tested for and diagnosed adequately?

8 May 2022

COVID-19 Vaccines Cascade of Damage via Herpes reactivation - are enough scientists joining the dots?

13 June 2022

Scientists who have had their accounts at Twitter suspended for sharing verifiable information, have you been reinstated or did you migrate to GETTR?

19 June 2022

How much Nickel as a Covid19 vaccine contaminant will induce Anaphylaxis?

23 July 2022

Nitrosamines in Tromethamine - are analytical techniques adequate to enable real risk assessment?

29 July 2022

Toxicity studies of (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0315 - which has 2 Chiral centres, are they published?

27 August 2022

Toxicity studies of 2-[(polyethylene glycol)- 2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide ALC-0159 - are they published ?

27 August 2022

Biphasic Anaphylaxis after Covid-19 vaccine Liquid Nanoparticle constituent Metabolism?

29 August 2022

Crystals observed in Pfizer Comirnaty mRNA products - are they Phosphate salts or Cholesterol. Problem solved?

3 September 2022

Antimony Residues in Covid-19 mRNA vaccines - are they Catalyst Residues and what are the Dangers?

8 September 2022

Nickel, Not Nocebo, as the cause of High Serious Adverse Reactions in Placebo recipients used in Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

13 September 2022

Human Milk altered by COVID19 Vaccines - What are the impacts on the Child?

18 Sep 2022

Have the optical isomers of (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0315 been separated?

11 Oct 2022

Fructose and Glucose from Hydrolysis of Sucrose in Vaccines - is there any data or Toxicology?

27 Oct 2022

What is known about the Toxicology of SM-102 used in Moderna Liquid Nanoparticles?

1 November 2022

What is known about the Toxicology of injected DSPC, used in Moderna and Pfizer mRNA jabs?

1 November 2022

Can the large molecule Antibodies made in response to synthetic GMO mRNA infiltration cross the Blood-Air Barrier to protect the Lungs from Covid19?

6 November 2022

Can Liposaccharides be formed from injected Sucrose?

12 November 2022

Cohort Multiple Randomised Controlled Trials of vaccines with subset of volunteers Not injected with Placebo - have any been published?

14 November 2022

Numbers of Deaths and Lost to Follow-up in Covid19 Vaccine Trials - What is the latest count?

30 November 2022

Vaccine Interference in Covid-19 vaccine Trials - Expected to influence Age Distribution of Positive Cases?

2 December 2022

Covid19 mRNA vaccines causing Blood Clots via induced IgG4 Disease - expected outcome of Original Antigenic Sin that could not be detected in trials?

29 December 2022

Can Tromethamine Inhibit APOBEC Deaminase proteins that catalyze the Deamination of Cytosine to Uracil on single-stranded DNA or RNA?

8 January 2023

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease Risk from Covid19 vaccines - are the growth media Prion Free?

22 January 2023

Substack provides an uncensored platform for Scientists to discuss Inconvenient Truth

26 January 2023

What are the Endotoxins originating from the Bacteria used in Covid19 mRNA treatments - do they include Colibactin?

27 January 2023

Gain of Function hidden under the veil of Directed Evolution is now exposing mRNA jab developers - will it be stopped?

29 January 2023

Does the use of materials derived from Pig Intestines in Covid19 Jab production create ethical religious exemption from Mandates?

1 February 2023

Were Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 jab Vials filled in Air or an Inert Gas. How much Acetaldehyde is formed over time?

8 February 2023

Endotoxin as the cause of Postmenopausal Haemorrhage from Covid-19 mRNA jabs - Progesterone lowering as primary mechanism?

19 May 2023

AstraZeneca Endotoxin Contamination - Does Adenovirus or other ingredients interfere with measurement?

18 August 2023

What use is this list?

Mainly useful to me because ResearchGate is a little clunky when it comes to finding old Questions and Discussions.

Please let me know if anything gets you thinking, maybe some readers are already lurking on that website.