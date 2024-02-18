My Covid19 Questions at ResearchGate
With about 25,000,000 members, I have found much of interest since joining and use it to make many of my publications available for free download. I also ask Questions.
Here is a chronology of Questions I have asked at ResearchGate about Covid19 since 2020 with links. Some created a fair amount of interest, a few remain unanswered.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Could areas of high Fluoride ingestion be more susceptible to Coronavirus outbreaks?
How does Fluoride enhance Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2 ACE2 and how does this impact the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic?
What are the effects of Fluoride interaction with Furin in relation to SARS-CoV 2 activation?
Uric Acid levels in COVID-19 cases - is there a correlation with Fluoride intake and NLRP3 Inflammasome Lung Damage?
Kawasaki Disease, Behçet's Syndrome and Covid-19 in Children - similarities and Epigenetics
Is there a correlation between COVID-19 Death rate and Influenza Vaccine coverage?
Could exhaled Carbon Monoxide levels be useful in detection of COVID-19, Kawasaki Disease and Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children?
Hydroxychloroquine Protonation in Blood and Cells - inconsistent information on claimed alkalinization inside targets, emphasis on Coronavirus?
Tafenoquine metabolites in Humans with unknown toxicity - how can it be judged "safe" for use against COVID-19?
PFAS reduction of Immunity and their role in COVID-19 severity - what are the mechanisms?
Vaccine‐induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT) - Polysorbate 80 and its degradation products and Sodium Edetate as the major causes
Kappa B.1.617.1 COVID-19 variant classification - what motivates WHO to downgrade its status from "of Concern" to "of Interest?
Headache and Migraine from COVID-19 vaccinations - what is the mechanism?
Accidental injection of AstraZeneca vaccine into a vein or blood vessel as a cause of VITT
Is the Delta Variant of COVID-19 more or less lethal than the initiator of the global Pandemic?
COVID-19 Vaccines and Spontaneous Abortions - is there data on the number of pregnant women vaccinated?
Fluoride Inhibition of Activation-induced deoxycytidine deaminase, possible interference with Somatic Hypermutation required for Immunity to COVID-19?
Are Atheists less inclined to be injected with a Genetically Modified Organism like Chimpanzee Adenovirus as used in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine?
Guillain-Barré Syndrome now recognized as an Adverse Effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccines kill and injure people. What is the Indemnity and Compensation system in Your Country?
Relative Lethality of COVID-19 vaccines - who is measuring the casualties?
Do you use Twitter as well as ResearchGate?
Blindness Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines - what are the mechanisms?
Resisting Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination - How should a citizen respond to Coercion?
Adverse Reactions after a Booster Third Dose of Pfizer BNT162b2 or Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccines?
What are the predicted long-term effects of mRNA vaccine Spike Protein Disruption of the Blood-Brain Barrier in Children and Adults?
Why does a Moderna jab in the arm cause double the Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Abdominal Pain than found with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?
Negative Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines - Original antigenic sin - Immune Imprinting - Reports are mounting rapidly
Venom compared to GMO Spike Protein and other COVID-19 Vaccine ingredients damaging numerous organs - comparison with natural large molecule Toxins?
Fourth Dose of COVID19 Vaccines - the public data for second booster is starting to appear and the results are worrying
Tromethamine in experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines predictably causes severe side effects - Why is it still approved for use?
Could Amyloidosis account for multiple organ damage by COVID-19 Vaccines?
Why do more Men die of COVID-19 than Women?
Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, AIDS, after COVID-9 vaccination. Is this condition being tested for and diagnosed adequately?
COVID-19 Vaccines Cascade of Damage via Herpes reactivation - are enough scientists joining the dots?
Scientists who have had their accounts at Twitter suspended for sharing verifiable information, have you been reinstated or did you migrate to GETTR?
How much Nickel as a Covid19 vaccine contaminant will induce Anaphylaxis?
Nitrosamines in Tromethamine - are analytical techniques adequate to enable real risk assessment?
Toxicity studies of (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0315 - which has 2 Chiral centres, are they published?
Toxicity studies of 2-[(polyethylene glycol)- 2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide ALC-0159 - are they published ?
Biphasic Anaphylaxis after Covid-19 vaccine Liquid Nanoparticle constituent Metabolism?
Crystals observed in Pfizer Comirnaty mRNA products - are they Phosphate salts or Cholesterol. Problem solved?
Antimony Residues in Covid-19 mRNA vaccines - are they Catalyst Residues and what are the Dangers?
Nickel, Not Nocebo, as the cause of High Serious Adverse Reactions in Placebo recipients used in Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Human Milk altered by COVID19 Vaccines - What are the impacts on the Child?
Have the optical isomers of (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0315 been separated?
Fructose and Glucose from Hydrolysis of Sucrose in Vaccines - is there any data or Toxicology?
What is known about the Toxicology of SM-102 used in Moderna Liquid Nanoparticles?
What is known about the Toxicology of injected DSPC, used in Moderna and Pfizer mRNA jabs?
Can the large molecule Antibodies made in response to synthetic GMO mRNA infiltration cross the Blood-Air Barrier to protect the Lungs from Covid19?
Can Liposaccharides be formed from injected Sucrose?
Cohort Multiple Randomised Controlled Trials of vaccines with subset of volunteers Not injected with Placebo - have any been published?
Numbers of Deaths and Lost to Follow-up in Covid19 Vaccine Trials - What is the latest count?
Vaccine Interference in Covid-19 vaccine Trials - Expected to influence Age Distribution of Positive Cases?
Covid19 mRNA vaccines causing Blood Clots via induced IgG4 Disease - expected outcome of Original Antigenic Sin that could not be detected in trials?
Can Tromethamine Inhibit APOBEC Deaminase proteins that catalyze the Deamination of Cytosine to Uracil on single-stranded DNA or RNA?
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease Risk from Covid19 vaccines - are the growth media Prion Free?
Substack provides an uncensored platform for Scientists to discuss Inconvenient Truth
What are the Endotoxins originating from the Bacteria used in Covid19 mRNA treatments - do they include Colibactin?
Gain of Function hidden under the veil of Directed Evolution is now exposing mRNA jab developers - will it be stopped?
Does the use of materials derived from Pig Intestines in Covid19 Jab production create ethical religious exemption from Mandates?
Were Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 jab Vials filled in Air or an Inert Gas. How much Acetaldehyde is formed over time?
Endotoxin as the cause of Postmenopausal Haemorrhage from Covid-19 mRNA jabs - Progesterone lowering as primary mechanism?
AstraZeneca Endotoxin Contamination - Does Adenovirus or other ingredients interfere with measurement?
What use is this list?
Mainly useful to me because ResearchGate is a little clunky when it comes to finding old Questions and Discussions.
Please let me know if anything gets you thinking, maybe some readers are already lurking on that website.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Very helpful. Thank you. BTW, have you seen this?
https://anandamide.substack.com/?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Fanandamide&utm_medium=reader2&utm_campaign=reader2