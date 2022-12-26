Tromethamine is an Endocrine Disruptor and causes Anaphylaxis.

In Australia the Therapeutic Goods Administration, acting on the advice of The Advisory Committee on Vaccines, and The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, approved a modified Pfizer injection for young Children aged 5-11 years old, using Tromethamine, also known as Tris, Trometamol or THAM as an ingredient.

Its Chemical name tris(hydroxymethyl)aminomethane and it is used as pH buffer.

The approval was given for use of the Pfizer vaccine despite the fact that no trials were conducted with the modified product. The only trial in this age group was done with Phosphate buffering.

This travesty was reviewed earlier.

Australian advisors know it can cause life threatening conditions many of which appear in the Database of Adverse Event Notifications.

Heart Damage by Tromethamine

Deaths have been reported following administration of this vaccine, including a 7 year old boy who died of Tonic-Clonic Seizure and Cardiac Arrest.

Deaths associated with use of other products in Australia incorporating Tromethamine are known.

In 1970 newborn babies suffered increased incidence of Intraventricular Haemorrhage after injection of high doses of Tromethamine and some only survived after treatment with artificial ventilation.

50 years ago it was known that Tromethamine affects your Myocardial Heart muscle by reducing its contractility. Study used isolated Cat papillary muscles. Still behind a paywall.

More recently it was shown that Tromethamine induces an increase in free cytosolic Calcium in suspended Myocardial cells.

Distribution throughout the Body

Tromethamine is a small molecule that will travel faster through the body than the LNPs after both leave the injected muscle.

The distribution of Tromethamine in the mammalian body has been studied using radiocative tracing in rats that had their Kidneys removed.

Using 14C-labelled Tromethamine and 3H inulin were measure in five Skeletal Muscle groups, Heart, Liver, Spleen, and Brain tissue. Tromethamine diffuses almost immediately into Liver cells, the rates being slower in Spleen, Heart, Skeletal Muscle and Brain, in that order.

60 years ago it was known that Tromethamine interferes with Kidney function.

Acute Kidney Failure in patients given Ketorolac Tromethamine found in 1997.

Metabolism of Tromethamine in Your Body

Very disturbing is the discovery, using 14C-labelled Tromethamine that Tromethamine is oxidized in Liver Microsomes and Hepatocytes in processes that involve Free Radicals and generation of Formaldehyde.

Tromethamine is converted by your red blood cells to the toxic Phosphate derivative [2-amino-3-hydroxy-2-(hydroxymethyl)propyl] dihydrogen phosphate, aka Phosphoryl-Tris. Published in 1970, experts in vaccines apparently are unaware of this hazard. Known enzyme inhibitor.

Tromethamine is a flexible toxin that can fit into numerous DNA and enzyme sites in your body, as shown in numerous crystal structures of its acid salts with your organic acids.

In 1972 it was known that Tromethamine inhibits numerous enzymes including Threonine Dehydratase.

In 1977 it was demonstrated that Tromethamine is an Endocrine Disruptor, upsetting your Thyroid Hormones. "The Golgi zone is that region in the parathyroid gland in which proparathyroid hormone to parathyroid hormone conversion is initiated and that Tris inhibits this conversion through disruption of the converting site."

Tromethamine inhibits not only the sialic acid addition which takes place in the trans Golgi region, but also the trimming step of high mannose-type oligosaccharides.

In this Phospholipase A2 enzyme (PLA2), 4 Tris molecules were found lurking by x-ray crystal structure determination.

Three were binding to and altering the shape via Hydrogen bonding with the protein chain.

The 4th Tris molecule was found coordinating to one of the 3 Calcium ions. PLA2s are found in numerous organs, including your Pancreas, Spleen, Thymus, Lung, Colon, Brain, Macrophages, Platelets and Monocytes. They play important roles in your Inflammatory Response and Blood Platelet Aggregation.

In 1986 it was known that Tromethamine inhibits Dextransucrase.

Tromethamine is known to block ion channels which points to its possible role in developing Amyloid Disease.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) has a page for Tromethamine showing that the top 2 of your genes that it interferes with are the Amyloid Precursor Protein (APP) gene, essential in Brain development before and after birth, and the Albumin (ALB) gene that codes for plasma transporter proteins that carry most of your Zinc, Calcium and Magnesium. Other functions of these genes are still being worked out.

Tromethamine inhibits Phospholipase C enzymes, which are important in signal transduction.

It is known with atomic precision exactly how Tromethamine inhibits Zinc enzymes, as shown 20 years ago in the x-ray crystal structure of Aminopeptidase from Aeromonas proteolytica. "Bimetallohydrolases catalyze such diverse reactions as the degradation of DNA, RNA, phospholipids, and polypeptides making them key players in carcinogenesis, tissue repair, protein maturation, cell cycle control, Hormone-level regulation, and protein degradation. These enzymes are also involved in the degradation of agricultural Neurotoxins, Urea, Antibiotics, and several phosphorous(V) materials used in Chemical Weaponry".

Tromethamine can permanently deactivate Alanine Racemase enzymes.

Deactivation of Alanine Racemase by Tromethamine is catalytic, i.e. one molecule can attack and destroy multiple enzyme molecules.

The authors propose this scheme as the mechanism, see Tris entering at the top left and emerging bottom right.

Humans don't have this particular Racemase, so it will be interesting to find out which Human Racemase enzymes are affected by this jab component.

Tromethamine binds with Lysozyme.

Your anti-inflammatory response is Damaged

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) is an anti-inflammatory protein produced by the liver and present the bloodstream.

Tromethamine inhibits the processing and secretion of albumin and α-1 antitrypsin by hepatocytes in culture.

By inhibiting your anti-inflammatory α-1 antitrypsin (AAT) production, Moderna and Pfizer jabs make your Omicron infection more dangerous. Now there are experiments using AAT from healthy donors as treatment for severe Covid19! Unjabbed donors, known as purebloods could give much more AAT.

Tromethamine interferes with Your Insulin control

Tromethamine (Tris) inhibits not only Insulin secretion but also the conversion from Proinsulin to Insulin, as demonstrated 40 years ago.

In 1970 it was suggested that the known ability of Tromethamine to complex Zinc ions might assist it to influence release of stored Insulin.

In 1986, use of radioactive 3H-Leucine enabled the more detailed study of the impact of Tromethamine on Insulin release and Pancreatic Protein synthesis.

Tromethamine interferes with Antibiotics

Tromethamine prevents effective treatment of Escherichia coli with the Myeloperoxidase-Hydrogen Peroxide-Chloride Antimicrobial System because it forms high-molecular-weight, charged, or polar N-Cl derivatives that would be unable to penetrate the cell membrane.

Tromethamine easily forms numerous new chemicals with undetermined toxicity. In this example, 2-aldehyde-8-hydroxyquinoline forms condensation compounds in the presence of Lanthanide elements.

Tromethamine causes Blood Clots via NETosis

Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) are networks of extracellular fibers, primarily composed of DNA from neutrophils.

Tromethamine increases NETosis, an important factor in Blood Clots.

NETosis has been associated with Stroke, Heart Attack, Organ Failure and Cancer Metastasis.

Tromethamine readily induces NETosis because it efficiently raises the local pH, stimulating recruitment of Neutrophils.

NETosis induced by Tromethamine might play a role in numerous Adverse Effects including Autoimmune Diseases such as Lupus.

NETosis could also contribute to early birth and loss of Pregnancy, often threatening the life of the mother, through Pre-eclampsia.

Tromethamine inactivates the bacterial enzyme 5'-MethylThioadenosine/S-Adenosylhomocysteine Nucleosidase (MTAN) which plays a central role in three essential metabolic pathways in bacteria: methionine salvage, purine salvage, and polyamine biosynthesis. Giving more clues about what it might do in the Human body.

Interesting electrochemical degradation products of Tromethamine were identified in high voltage electrophoresis of ssDNA with the authors reverting to Phosphate Buffer to prevent the problem.

Tromethamine forms stable adducts with a number of Chemical Warfare Agents, including the Fluoride poison SARIN.

Tromethamine (TRIS) has been shown to interfere with Human Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxal phosphate PLP, pyridoxal 5'-phosphate, P5P) regulation by alteration of Pyridoxamine 5′-phosphate oxidase (PNPO), also known as Pyridoxal 5′-Phosphate Synthase. This might well help to explain some of the Adverse Reactions.

A useful 2018 review of Tromethamine toxicity in test animals and volunteer healthy Humans with related chemicals intended for use in Cosmetics. Tromethamine administered by Intravenous injection caused a fall in Blood Glucose levels in rats, rabbits, dogs, and Humans. Some evidence of Accumulation in skeletal and Heart muscle, Brain tissue and Cerebrospinal Fluid.

A recent paper discussed Hypersensitivity to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which also contains Tris. Clever work in Portugal traced the Moderna Anaphylaxis to Tromethamine = Tris. They performed Skin prick and Intradermal tests with excipients or excipient-containing drugs 5 weeks after the first inoculation. They included PEG 3350, PEG 1500 (ROXALL), Polysorbate 20, Methylprednisolone Succinate and acetate, Dexamethasone, Triamcinolone acetonide, Gadobutrol (Gadovist®, contains Tromethamine) and Gadoteric acid (Dotarem®, does not contain Tromethamine).

Only Gadobutrol was positive on intradermal testing, confirming Tromethamine as the Culprit Excipient.

Note that the abstract to this paper is not visible.

Another study of severe allergic reaction to Tromethamine, aka Tris, Trometamol, numerous other names in mRNA jabs comes from researchers in Spain and UK who investigated.

Of course its abstract is being suppressed as well.

Skin tests with PEG were Negative in all cases and controls. Note they protected the person whose arm is shown from further testing due to severe reaction to the lowest test concentration. Health worker volunteers who were jab enthusiasts were volunteers.

The US FDA is fully aware that Tromethamine can induce dangerous side effects, as shown on one supplier website.

The US FDA states, re Tromethamine and pregnant women:

FDA pregnancy category C: Animal reproduction studies have shown an adverse effect on the fetus and there are no adequate and well-controlled studies in humans.

Tromethamine is also used in the Ervebo (Ebola Zaire live virus) vaccine. Each 1 ml jab contains 1.21 milligram of the buffer. Common side effects are very similar to those of Pfizer and Moderna Covid19 jabs including: Injection-site reactions (Pain, Swelling, and Redness), Headache, Fever, Muscle Pain, Fatigue, Nausea, Joint Pain and Stiffness = Arthralgia lasting up to 2 years, Rash, Abnormal Sweating, Chills, Paresthesia, Decreases in Lymphocytes and Neutrophils, Anaphylaxis was observed in 2 of 15,399 ERVEBO recipients = 130 per million jabs.

Tromethamine (Trometamol) is used in Dengvaxia Dengue Fever jab.

Australian Government advises it should NEVER be used for primary prevention of initial dengue infection.

Each 0.5 mL dose of Dengvaxia contains 4.5 – 6.0 log10 CCID50 of each of 4 Chimeric Yellow Fever Dengue (CYD) virus serotypes.

Each 0.5 mL dosecontains 2 mg NaCl, 0.56 mg essential amino acids (including L-phenylalanine), 0.2 mg non-essential amino acids, 2.5 mg L-arginine hydrochloride, 18.75 mg Sucrose, 13.75 mg D-trehalose dihydrate, 9.38 mg D-sorbitol, 0.18 mg Trometamol, and 0.63 mg urea.

Serious Adverse Events include: Asthma attack, Urticaria, Convulsions.

The Smallpox vaccine approved for use against Monkeypox, Jynneos, is known to cause Anaphyaxis and contains 600 micrograms of Tromethamine per dose.

A recent article discusses other reported Adverse Events and useful history.

Many people injected with Tromethamine report intense Pain.

For Pfizer Covid19 jabs, Pain is reported in Muscles and Joints as well as local reaction with increased effects after each subsequent dose in about 40% of all.

Moderna, which contains more Tromethamine than Pfizer, induces higher levels of Pain with maximum effect after the second dose. The 3rd, Moderna booster dose contains less Tromethamine and less Pain is reported. There are 4 versions of Moderna in use with a maximum Tromethamine content of 0.62 mg per dose.

Very interesting study from Japan shows that Tromethamine can enhance and prolong Pain sensations by altering Calcium transport via Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid (TRPV) cation channels.

In 2003 toxicologists at the Chemistry department of the University of Adelaide, collaborating with a pharmacist in Colorado, found that Tromethamine interferes with attempts to study the reaction of carcinogenic Acrolein with adducts at Cysteine, Histidine, and Lysine residues in your body using Western blotting. Providing more clues about mechanisms of Tris damage from Pfizer and Moderna Covid19 jabs.

1966 Review of Tromethamine concluded "that there is little current evidence, theoretical, experimental, or clinical, to support the view that Tris has a significant therapeutic role. Some possible exceptions to this general conclusion are considered."

Impurities in Tromethamine

Known significant impurities in Tromethamine that can potentially cause health problems include:

2-amino-1,3-propanediol (APD)

2-amino-2-methyl-1,3-propanediol (AMPD)

2-(N-methylamino)-1,3-propanediol (MMAPD)

2-(N-methylamino)-2-hydroxymethyl-1,3-propanediol (MMTA)

2-(N,N-dimethylamino)-2-hydroxymethyl-1,3-propanediol (DMTA).

Various reports suggest the current detection limit for Nitrosamines in Tromethamine is 50 parts per billion (ppb).

Since secondary amines appear to be more likely to generate Nitrosamines, which are probable Human carcinogens at very low levels, can the detection level be pushed further?

It is highly unlikely that the Tromethamine used in Moderna and Pfizer jabs comes with the quality control of this material sold by Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation.

Australia Withdrawal of Pfizer Hospira Tromethamine

August 2023 Update. Someone did a Freedom of Information demand from the TGA and received a completely redacted document for the Proposed Changes to the Package Inserts. Can anyone tell us more?

March 2024 Update

Maria Gutschi gives a detailed look at the BioNTech Pending Patent US20230414747A1 lodged in April 2021 and published in Decemenr 2023, discovered by “Patent Sun”, our friend in Japan.

The Patent provides details of their rationale for changing fron Phosphate Buffer to Tromethamine (Tris).

I love BioNTech addiction to Bacterial Endotoxin, Lipid A and Lipopeptides as "Adjuvants".

Section [0855]

Saccharolipids describe compounds in which fatty acids are linked directly to a sugar backbone, forming structures that are compatible with membrane bilayers. In the saccharolipids, a monosaccharide substitutes for the glycerol backbone present in glycerolipids and glycerophospholipids. The most familiar saccharolipids are the acylated glucosamine precursors of the Lipid A component of the lipopolysaccharides in Gram-negative bacteria. Typical lipid A molecules are disaccharides of glucosamine, which are derivatized with as many as seven fatty-acyl chains. The minimal lipopolysaccharide required for growth in E. coli is Kdo2-Lipid A, a hexa-acylated disaccharide of glucosamine that is glycosylated with two 3-deoxy-D-manno-octulosonic acid (Kdo) residues.

Section [0959]

The pharmaceutical compositions of the present disclosure may comprise one or more adjuvants or may be administered with one or more adjuvants. The term “adjuvant” relates to a compound which prolongs, enhances or accelerates an immune response. Adjuvants comprise a heterogeneous group of compounds such as oil emulsions (e.g., Freund's adjuvants), mineral compounds (such as alum), bacterial products (such as Bordetella pertussis toxin), or immune-stimulating complexes. Examples of adjuvants include, without limitation, LPS, GP96, CpG oligodeoxynucleotides, growth factors, and cyctokines, such as monokines, lymphokines, interleukins, chemokines. The chemokines may be IL-1, IL-2, IL-3, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-7, IL-8, IL-9, IL-10, IL-12, INFa, INF-γ, GM-CSF, LT-a. Further known adjuvants are aluminium hydroxide, Freund's adjuvant or oil such as Montanide® ISA51. Other suitable adjuvants for use in the present disclosure include lipopeptides, such as Pam3Cys, as well as lipophilic components, such as saponins, trehalose-6,6-dibehenate (TDB), monophosphoryl lipid-A (MPL), monomycoloyl glycerol (MMG), or glucopyranosyl lipid adjuvant (GLA).

Call to Action

Jabbing Tromethamine into your body will have consequences.

Let’s call for an immediate ban in all jabs.