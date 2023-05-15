Blue Green Mother's Milk after mRNA Jabs most likely due to Lactoperoxidase or Myeloperoxidase increased by Endotoxin
Many women have suffered the trauma of discoloured Milk and their Babies gagging on it or refusing to be fed altogether. Here I point to the likely cause, Endotoxin.
Since 2022 I have been reading shocking accounts of Pfizer jab damage to Breastfeeding mothers and their Babies in VAERS reports made possible my friend OpenVAET.1
Mothers drying up or noting their Blue or Green milk, or Haemorrhaging while collecting, deciding to "Pump and Dump" rather than risk the child. At least that allows Mothers to take painkillers for their symptoms.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider upgrading to paid subscriber.
Being a chemist and teenage spectroscopist, I wondered what could be causing the colour? Then I read about Haeme based enzymes that can cause this effect.
While I gather more literature, I thought I should share my theory and hear what others have found.
Here is a nice picture comparing Lactoperoxidase (LPO, left) and Myeloperoxidase (MPO as a dimer, right) structures with the colour centres in Green.2
Both of these molecules are present in Human milk, with LPO dominating a few days after beginning lactation.3
Lactoperoxidase
Lactoperoxidase (LPO) is a member of a large group of mammalian Haeme peroxidases, and as the name implies, is found in Human Milk. It is also found in other exocrine secretions including saliva, tears and airways. It can oxidize Thiocyanate, Chloride and Iodide as it catalyzes Hydrogen Peroxide killing of bacteria.4 I found a picture of Green Lactoperoxidase separated from Pink Lactoferrin in Goat Colostrum Whey.5
Myeloperoxidase
Myeloperoxidase (MPO) is a proteolytic, Calcium dependent, enzyme expressed in Neutrophil granulocytes that produces hypochlorous acid (HOCl from Hydrogen Peroxide and Chloride ions), as a means of killing bacteria. It is a tetrameric protein incorporating a haeme pigment, which causes its Green color, in secretions rich in neutrophils, such as mucus and sputum. The molecular weight is about 150 kDa.6
MPO also oxidizes tyrosine to tyrosyl radical, which is cytotoxic.
Antibodies against MPO are known as Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (ANCAs).
Elevated Myeloperoxidase levels greatly increase the risk for cardiovascular mortality.7
MPO alone, or preferably in combination with C-reactive protein, are used in diagnosis.
Elevated MPO can be detected in subclinical Mastitis in cows.8
Eye damage has been reported after mRNA Covid19 jabs, traced to Myeloperoxidase ANCA.9
Endotoxin in the Jabs increases LPO and MPO
The mRNA jabs are known to induce Cytokine Storm and increased expression of MPO.
The presence of Endotoxin in every vial of mRNA jab will trick the Mother into responding as if she has E coli infection10, which can account for raising the levels of LPO and MPO and producing Green or Blue milk.
Endotoxin in Jabs Causes Mastitis
Rather that searching for science of Endotoxin causing Green Milk, I decided another search term and interrogated the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database, which yielded a couple of immediately useful references.
Mastitis can be deliberately induced by E Coli Endotoxin.11 The researchers used commercially available Endotoxin (LPS) from E Coli O55:B5, purchased from Sigma–Aldrich with lactating Mice to demonstrate the effect and looked at a possible treatment. They identify TLR4 inflammatory pathway as the primary cause of Endotoxin Mastitis.
This figure12 shows how the Endotoxin in mRNA jabs causes Mastitis and experiments using Schisandrin A to destroy affected cells by Autophagy.
An earlier paper provides more detail on Endotoxin induced Mastitis in mice.13 Unfortunately this paper is behind a paywall. These researchers showed they could ameliorate Endotoxin induced Mastitis by regulating the AKT/GSK3β/Nrf2 signaling pathway, which subsequently led to the inhibition of NF-κB and inflammatory response.
And another along the same lines.14 Followed up by studies of natural anti-inflammatory response to the Endotoxin involving Kynurenic acid.15
Another paper behind a paywall shows that the production of Interleukin 17 (IL-17A) was significantly elevated during mastitis induced by Endotoxin.16
A study in Rats.17
Endotoxin induced Mastitis in cows.18
Australian Mastitis Mother and Baby Cases
VAERS ID: 1778673
34-year-old lady reported Spotting after her first jab Pfizer Lot FG0050 and then Mastitis after her second jab Pfizer lot FG1657.
VAERS Reports of Blue-Green Milk
I found a very handy review including full texts of some VAERS reports of discoloured breastmilk after Covid19 jabs.19
ID VAERS : 1677781
Second dose Pfizer in March 2021. Lot Number: EN6205. Mother suffered Flu-like symptoms; Fever; Dizziness; Chills; Sweating; Full body aches; Exhaustion; Headache - all consistent with Endotoxin. Milk turned Green
ID VAERS : 1993677
Hypoaesthesia, Lactation disorder, Paraesthesia, Milk Blue-ish Green colour, Stopped feeding baby
ID VAERS : 2093529
Breast milk discolouration Blue-ish Green, Stopped breastfeeding
ID VAERS : 0908852
Arthralgia, Breast milk discolouration Blue, Muscular weakness, Pruritus, Throat irritation, Pump and Toss
ID VAERS : 1448667
Mother, Breast milk discolouration Green, Pain in extremity, Suppressed lactation
Baby, Crying, nappy rash, Dermatitis diaper
ID VAERS : 2073752
Breast milk discolouration Green, Suppressed lactation
ID VAERS : 0980782
Breast milk discolouration, Suppressed lactation, Milk Green
ID VAERS : 0983065
Breast milk discolouration Green
ID VAERS : 1060670
Moderna February 2021. Breast milk discolouration Neon Green
ID VAERS : 1268117
Breast milk discolouration Green
In addition a number of Mothers reported their baby’s stools were Green.
Non-lactating Women suffered Green Discharges
ID VAERS : 1613464
Moderna 66 year-old lady suffered Brown/Green Breast discharge, Nausea
ID VAERS : 1835284
Moderna 44 year-old lady suffered Green Breast discharge, Breast swelling, Crying, Gait inability, Hyperhidrosis, Impaired quality of life, Mobility decreased, Peripheral swelling, Swelling, Weight increased, Wheezing
ID VAERS : 2039019
Moderna 24 year-old lady in Croatia suffered Green Breast discharge, Dyspnoea, Fatigue, Headache, Pyrexia, Tachycardia
Published studies on Green Breastmilk
One study found that 1 in 60 women suffered Green breast milk after their mRNA jab.20 The first version is free, but note that after it was formally published it became locked behind a paywall.21
Another study found 1 in 88 breastfeeding women suffered discoloured milk. A woman reported Bluish-Green tinge to her milk color after her first vaccine dose but not after her second dose.22 That study is still free to download. Three of the 88 women suffered Mastitis.
Questions Arising
Has anyone found analysis of the Blue or Green Human Milk that shows increased LPO or MPO?
https://openvaet.org/studies/vaers_fertility?currentLanguage=en
Sharma S, et al. 2013. Lactoperoxidase: structural insights into the function, ligand binding and inhibition. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3776144/
Shin K, et al. 2001. Purification and quantification of lactoperoxidase in human milk with use of immunoadsorbents with antibodies against recombinant human lactoperoxidase. Am J Clin Nutr 2001;73:984–9.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lactoperoxidase
Abbas ZH, et al. 2015. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/346646224_Isolation_Purification_and_Characterization_of_Lactoferrin_from_Goat_Colostrum_Whey
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Myeloperoxidase
Susuki M, et al. 2022. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-associated Vasculitis after COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9593166/
Alhussien MN and Dang AK. 2020. Sensitive and rapid lateral‑flow assay for early detection of subclinical mammary infection in dairy cows. Nature Scientific Reports. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-68174-0
Takenaka T, et al. Myeloperoxidase anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody positive optic perineuritis after mRNA coronavirus disease-19 vaccine. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8499787/
Reiter B, et al. 1976. Nonspecific Bactericidal Activity of the Lactoperoxidase-Thiocyanate-Hydrogen Peroxide System of Milk Against Escherichia coli and Some Gram-Negative Pathogens. INFECTION AND IMMUNITY, Mar. 1976, p. 800-807
Wang J-J, et al. 2022. The JMJD3 histone demethylase inhibitor GSK-J1 ameliorates lipopolysaccharide-induced inflammation in a mastitis model. https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(22)00457-4/fulltext
Xu D, et al. 2020. Schisandrin A protects against lipopolysaccharide-induced mastitis through activating Nrf2 signaling pathway and inducing autophagy. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1567576919318247
Wu Y, et al. 2021. Corynoline protects lipopolysaccharide-induced mastitis through regulating AKT/GSK3β/Nrf2 signaling pathway. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/tox.23362
Zhao C, et al. 2019. Dimethyl itaconate protects against lippolysacchride-induced mastitis in mice by activating MAPKs and Nrf2 and inhibiting NF-κB signaling pathways. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0882401019305650
Zhao C, et al. 2021. Kynurenic acid protects against mastitis in mice by ameliorating inflammatory responses and enhancing blood-milk barrier integrity. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161589021002030
Hu X, et al. 2019. Neutralization of Interleukin-17A Attenuates Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Mastitis by Inhibiting Neutrophil Infiltration and the Inflammatory Response. https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/jir.2019.0069
Yadav RK, et al. 2019. Alpha-linolenic acid based nano-suspension protect against lipopolysaccharides induced mastitis by inhibiting NFκBp65, HIF-1α, and mitochondria-mediated apoptotic pathway in albino Wistar rats. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0041008X19302364
Sun Y, et al. 2019. Gene microarray integrated with iTRAQ-based proteomics for the discovery of NLRP3 in LPS-induced inflammatory response of bovine mammary epithelial cells. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/journal-of-dairy-research/article/abs/gene-microarray-integrated-with-itraqbased-proteomics-for-the-discovery-of-nlrp3-in-lpsinduced-inflammatory-response-of-bovine-mammary-epithelial-cells/144A7E8B3D40350CA46EFE0D54CB508F
https://sensereceptornews.com/?p=11799&utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=review-of-blue-green-breast-milk-reports-in-light-of-new-evidence-of-presence-of-mrna-vaccines-in-breast-milk
Bertrand K, et al. 2021. Maternal and child outcomes reported by breastfeeding women following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.21.21255841v1
Bertrand K, et al. 2021. Maternal and Child Outcomes Reported by Breastfeeding Women Following Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccination. https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/BFM.2021.0169
Low JM, et al. 2021. Breastfeeding Mother and Child Clinical Outcomes After COVID-19 Vaccination. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/08903344211056522
Potentially an odd question, but has any mother posted photographs of this colored milk to the internet?
See which batches and individual reports at matchyourbatch.org
VAERS records for: ( Type: Covid19, Covid19-2 ) ( Manufacturer: Janssen, Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Novavax, Unknown ) ( Symptoms using OR: Exposure via breast milk )
673 events reported through May 5, 2023
Of which: 3 died 0.4% | 9 life-threatening 1.3% | 24 permanently disabled 3.6% | 5 possible miscarriage or stillbirth 0.7%
NOTE: VAERS receives reports for only a small fraction of actual adverse events. (Source: CDC)