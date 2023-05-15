Since 2022 I have been reading shocking accounts of Pfizer jab damage to Breastfeeding mothers and their Babies in VAERS reports made possible my friend OpenVAET.

Mothers drying up or noting their Blue or Green milk, or Haemorrhaging while collecting, deciding to "Pump and Dump" rather than risk the child. At least that allows Mothers to take painkillers for their symptoms.

Being a chemist and teenage spectroscopist, I wondered what could be causing the colour? Then I read about Haeme based enzymes that can cause this effect.

While I gather more literature, I thought I should share my theory and hear what others have found.

Here is a nice picture comparing Lactoperoxidase (LPO, left) and Myeloperoxidase (MPO as a dimer, right) structures with the colour centres in Green.

Both of these molecules are present in Human milk, with LPO dominating a few days after beginning lactation.

Lactoperoxidase

Lactoperoxidase (LPO) is a member of a large group of mammalian Haeme peroxidases, and as the name implies, is found in Human Milk. It is also found in other exocrine secretions including saliva, tears and airways. It can oxidize Thiocyanate, Chloride and Iodide as it catalyzes Hydrogen Peroxide killing of bacteria. I found a picture of Green Lactoperoxidase separated from Pink Lactoferrin in Goat Colostrum Whey.

Myeloperoxidase

Myeloperoxidase (MPO) is a proteolytic, Calcium dependent, enzyme expressed in Neutrophil granulocytes that produces hypochlorous acid (HOCl from Hydrogen Peroxide and Chloride ions), as a means of killing bacteria. It is a tetrameric protein incorporating a haeme pigment, which causes its Green color, in secretions rich in neutrophils, such as mucus and sputum. The molecular weight is about 150 kDa.

MPO also oxidizes tyrosine to tyrosyl radical, which is cytotoxic.

Antibodies against MPO are known as Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (ANCAs).

Elevated Myeloperoxidase levels greatly increase the risk for cardiovascular mortality.

MPO alone, or preferably in combination with C-reactive protein, are used in diagnosis.

Elevated MPO can be detected in subclinical Mastitis in cows.

Eye damage has been reported after mRNA Covid19 jabs, traced to Myeloperoxidase ANCA.

Endotoxin in the Jabs increases LPO and MPO

The mRNA jabs are known to induce Cytokine Storm and increased expression of MPO.

The presence of Endotoxin in every vial of mRNA jab will trick the Mother into responding as if she has E coli infection, which can account for raising the levels of LPO and MPO and producing Green or Blue milk.

Endotoxin in Jabs Causes Mastitis

Rather that searching for science of Endotoxin causing Green Milk, I decided another search term and interrogated the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database, which yielded a couple of immediately useful references.

Mastitis can be deliberately induced by E Coli Endotoxin. The researchers used commercially available Endotoxin (LPS) from E Coli O55:B5, purchased from Sigma–Aldrich with lactating Mice to demonstrate the effect and looked at a possible treatment. They identify TLR4 inflammatory pathway as the primary cause of Endotoxin Mastitis.

This figure shows how the Endotoxin in mRNA jabs causes Mastitis and experiments using Schisandrin A to destroy affected cells by Autophagy.

An earlier paper provides more detail on Endotoxin induced Mastitis in mice. Unfortunately this paper is behind a paywall. These researchers showed they could ameliorate Endotoxin induced Mastitis by regulating the AKT/GSK3β/Nrf2 signaling pathway, which subsequently led to the inhibition of NF-κB and inflammatory response.

And another along the same lines. Followed up by studies of natural anti-inflammatory response to the Endotoxin involving Kynurenic acid.

Another paper behind a paywall shows that the production of Interleukin 17 (IL-17A) was significantly elevated during mastitis induced by Endotoxin.

A study in Rats.

Endotoxin induced Mastitis in cows.

Australian Mastitis Mother and Baby Cases

VAERS ID: 1778673

34-year-old lady reported Spotting after her first jab Pfizer Lot FG0050 and then Mastitis after her second jab Pfizer lot FG1657.

VAERS Reports of Blue-Green Milk

I found a very handy review including full texts of some VAERS reports of discoloured breastmilk after Covid19 jabs.

ID VAERS : 1677781

Second dose Pfizer in March 2021. Lot Number: EN6205. Mother suffered Flu-like symptoms; Fever; Dizziness; Chills; Sweating; Full body aches; Exhaustion; Headache - all consistent with Endotoxin. Milk turned Green

ID VAERS : 1993677

Hypoaesthesia, Lactation disorder, Paraesthesia, Milk Blue-ish Green colour, Stopped feeding baby

ID VAERS : 2093529

Breast milk discolouration Blue-ish Green, Stopped breastfeeding

ID VAERS : 0908852

Arthralgia, Breast milk discolouration Blue, Muscular weakness, Pruritus, Throat irritation, Pump and Toss

ID VAERS : 1448667

Mother, Breast milk discolouration Green, Pain in extremity, Suppressed lactation

Baby, Crying, nappy rash, Dermatitis diaper

ID VAERS : 2073752

Breast milk discolouration Green, Suppressed lactation

ID VAERS : 0980782

Breast milk discolouration, Suppressed lactation, Milk Green

ID VAERS : 0983065

Breast milk discolouration Green

ID VAERS : 1060670

Moderna February 2021. Breast milk discolouration Neon Green

ID VAERS : 1268117

Breast milk discolouration Green

In addition a number of Mothers reported their baby’s stools were Green.

Non-lactating Women suffered Green Discharges

ID VAERS : 1613464

Moderna 66 year-old lady suffered Brown/Green Breast discharge, Nausea

ID VAERS : 1835284

Moderna 44 year-old lady suffered Green Breast discharge, Breast swelling, Crying, Gait inability, Hyperhidrosis, Impaired quality of life, Mobility decreased, Peripheral swelling, Swelling, Weight increased, Wheezing

ID VAERS : 2039019

Moderna 24 year-old lady in Croatia suffered Green Breast discharge, Dyspnoea, Fatigue, Headache, Pyrexia, Tachycardia

Published studies on Green Breastmilk

One study found that 1 in 60 women suffered Green breast milk after their mRNA jab. The first version is free, but note that after it was formally published it became locked behind a paywall.

Another study found 1 in 88 breastfeeding women suffered discoloured milk. A woman reported Bluish-Green tinge to her milk color after her first vaccine dose but not after her second dose. That study is still free to download. Three of the 88 women suffered Mastitis.

Questions Arising

Has anyone found analysis of the Blue or Green Human Milk that shows increased LPO or MPO?