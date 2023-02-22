US Military personnel are made more vulnerable to infection by weakening their immune systems with multiple jabbing.
Greg G Wolff showed that receipt of influenza vaccine was associated with greater risk of coronavirus (OR, 1.36; 95% CI, 1.14–1.63) and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) (OR, 1.51; 95% CI, 1.20–1.90) infection.1
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Wolff worked at the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch Air Force Satellite, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. His paper caused quite a stir, but his attempts to roll back failed because it was published after careful peer review.2
The Table in his paper shows the effect of Influenza jabs with high statistical significance.
Children jabbed with Trivalent Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (TIV) had massively increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections (relative risk: 4.40; 95% confidence interval: 1.31-14.8).3
Thousands of Pfizer Trial Jabbees had the Flu Jab
It is known that people who live in Long Term Care Facilities who had annual Flu jabs have much higher risk of Covid19 Death.4
A Table in the Pfizer Trial data obtained under Court order reveals those who tested Positive for Covid19 which could allow more detailed data diving since individual subject numbers are listed.5
It shows 25 people who had the Flu jab during the Covid19 jab trial.
Interestingly, the data reveals 7 people who obtained the Pfizer jab and some who got Moderna from sources outside the formal trial and presumably were excluded as Protocol Deviations?
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19313647
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X20304862
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/54/12/1778/455098
https://publichealth.jmir.org/2022/11/e36712
Table name: vw_fda_s1_m5_a_d_adcm Concomitant Prior Medications Analysis Dataset
I was jabbed regularly and often as a child.
With bona fide vaccines.
Constantly ill from age 7 to 13, when I graduated grade school. Hospitalized 2-3x per year with serious infections.
After grade school, my health improved.
Found out in my 20s that vax was the cause of my poor health.
In my 40s, I was sick with rheumatoid arthritis.
My rheumatologist, previously an RA researcher, informed me that autoimmune disease was rare before ~1900, when they started vax in US.
People from my era, the 1960s, suffer a lot of autoimmune disease.
She told me :
NO MORE VAX.
These new, and crudely constructed mRNA vax substances, (legally not classified as vaccines) are only making things exponentially worse.
As we have seen.
Author & Dr Judy Mikovitz agrees with you about flu jabs making people more vulnerable to serious cases of Covid19.