Geoff Pain PhD

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CATHERINE's avatar
CATHERINE
Feb 22, 2023

I was jabbed regularly and often as a child.

With bona fide vaccines.

Constantly ill from age 7 to 13, when I graduated grade school. Hospitalized 2-3x per year with serious infections.

After grade school, my health improved.

Found out in my 20s that vax was the cause of my poor health.

In my 40s, I was sick with rheumatoid arthritis.

My rheumatologist, previously an RA researcher, informed me that autoimmune disease was rare before ~1900, when they started vax in US.

People from my era, the 1960s, suffer a lot of autoimmune disease.

She told me :

NO MORE VAX.

These new, and crudely constructed mRNA vax substances, (legally not classified as vaccines) are only making things exponentially worse.

As we have seen.

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JG's avatar
JG
Feb 22, 2023

Author & Dr Judy Mikovitz agrees with you about flu jabs making people more vulnerable to serious cases of Covid19.

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