In a recent post I reported that Endotoxin in mRNA jabs can float free outside the Lipid Nanoparticles (LNP) as well as adhering to the surface or trapped inside. It remains to be seen how much Endotoxin is bound to mRNA or contaminant DNA or “bioburden”.

I think the Shwartzman, or Sanarelli-Shwartzman effect after the jabs can be explained by Endotoxin located in at least 2 compartments, one being “slow-release”.

This issue has been discussed by Timothy Winey in his Substack from 8 July 2022, before I joined this illustrious group of writers. Timothy Winey and his co-author Robert Michael Davidson published a paper discussing their take on this issue, free to download.

Many relevant early paper on Shwartzman Endotoxin harms are still behing paywalls, such as the work of Yamada et al., who in 1981 demonstrated that Endotoxin or its Lipid A component caused granulocytes to adhere to and significantly damage cultured endothelial cells.

Please let me know if you find others here, or elsewhere, who have considered it.

Wikipedia has a small page, criticized for lack of references, discussing the history of this phenomenon.

One of the Wikipedia references is an excellent pre-pandemic paper by Chahin and coworkers whose Figure 2 shows the details as known in 2018.

Rabbits used to demonstrate Two-Hit reaction

Shwartzman found that intradermal injection of a priming dose of sterile culture filtrates from Gram-negative strains from bacteria (such as E coli used to make the Covid19 mRNA jabs) into normal Rabbits, followed in 24 hours by a second intravenous challenge (the provocative dose) from the same culture filtrate, resulted in Dermal Necrosis at the first injection. Note that 22% of the rabbits failed to respond at all, likely due to “endotoxin tolerance” which in Humans typically lasts no more than 21 days.

Subsequently it has been shown that the Cytokines generated by Endotoxin Septic Shock, including TNF, IL-1, IL-12, IL-15 and/or IFN-γ can substitute for Endotoxin.

In 1952 it was found that Rabbits pretreated with Cortisone suffered multiple organ damage, particularly in the Kidneys after they were given a single intravenous injection of Gram-negative Bacterial Endotoxin. This was accompanied by heavy Fibrin deposition.

In 2006 it was shown that multiple organ damage due to the Endotoxin Shwartzman effect involves Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) resulting in Thrombosis in the Lung, Liver etc.

Conclusion

Massive damage by mRNA injection in the first hours to days after jabbing, i.e. before any antibodies to the Synthetic Spike Protein are formed, can be explained by the Sanarelli-Shwartzman effect due to availability of Endotoxin located in at least 2 compartments, one free-floating and immediately available and the other(s) being “slow-release” from the LNPs, mRNA, DNA or bioburden in the vials.

This raises the interesting possibility of a common Endotoxin pathway in the Kounis syndrome where Anaphylaxis is often associated with Vaccine Induced Thrombocytopenia with Thrombosis (VITT).