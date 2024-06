Recently I posted a Note which asked about Endotoxin traveling around the body from every jab from every vial of all mRNA jabs.

Endotoxin upregulation of microRNA miR-155 is identified as the primary cause of Cancer induction and Metastasis by Covid19 mRNA jabs.

Teratogenic Supertoxin Lipid A Endotoxin (aka LipoPolySaccharide, LPS)

Is it delivered mostly via ?

1] Inside Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

2] Stuck outside LNPs

3] Zwitterionic detergent Micelles

4] Stuck to mRNA, DNA

I found an exciting paper from 2018 by researchers in France and Egypt where model LNPs (average diameter 150 nanometres) were made from PolyLactic-co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA), Polyethylene Glycol 400 and Endotoxin, with the Endotoxin residing Inside Lipid Nanoparticles, Stuck outside LNPs as well as a constituent of the LNP walls (LPS-NP).

The LNPs had slightly negative zeta potential (about −15 mV).

The purpose of the research was to find a more effective way of delivering supertoxic Endotoxin to kill cancer cells.

Part of a Figure from that paper is shown here.

Top left is Scanning electron microscopic image of the LPS-NP morphology (scale bar represents 1 µm). Top right shows that Surface attached Endotoxin (LPS) is gradually released from the LPS-NP in Phosphate Buffered Saline (PBS) at slightly basic pH = 7.4, mimicking what would happen in your blood.

The bottom 4 colour images show staining using Confocal Laser Scanning Microscopy (CLSM) of Murine macrophages following overnight incubation where Blue, Red, Green, and Yellow colours represent the Cell Nucleus, Nanoparticles, Endotoxin (LPS), and the co-localization of the LPS and Nanoparticles. Scale bars are 10 µm.

DAPI = 4′,6-DiAmidino-2-PhenylIndole dihydrochloride, a cell permeable, fluorescent dye that binds to DNA. Nile Red stains intracellular lipid droplets. FITC = Fluorescein IsoThioCyanate, a derivative of fluorescein, well known for its bright green colour. Shetab Boushehri and coworkers attached it to the Endotoxin to show that it is carried inside the Murine macrophages.

Note that Confocal microscopy has a very narrow Depth of Field compared to conventional microscopy so fluorescence emission that occurs at points above and below the objective focal plane is not confocal and most of this extraneous light is not detected by the photomultiplier and does not contribute to the resulting image.

Questions Arising

Why do you think the manufacturers and government health departments go to great lengths to suppress the Endotoxin measurements in mRNA jabs???

By how much will the fact that Endotoxin can reside within and outside the jab LNPs reduce the reported test results of Horseshoe Blood Testing?

Do we know anyone with vials of authentic mRNA Covid19 jabs who could arrange suitable imaging experiments?