Facial and peripheral paralysis were recognized early as Neurological Adverse Reactions after Pfizer jabbing trials. These were included among Neurological Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs including Demyelination, i.e. destruction of the protective sheath on our Nerves).

There was 1 confirmed report of GBS in the Pfizer trials.

There were 24 reports of GBS in the first 90 days after Pfizer mass jabbing began.

Pfizer reported 226 cases of GBS in its June 2021 report.

To 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported 1,461 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). This amounted to 0.11% of all 1,348,079 case reports known to the company by that date.

By June 2022 Pfizer reported 1,559 cumulative cases of GBS, an increase of 500 casesper month!

Endotoxins from gram-negative E coli Bacteria, as used in Pfizer jab production, cause paralysis via molecular mimicry between bacterial glycoconjugates and peripheral nerve gangliosides.

Note the similarity in structure of GM1 Ganglioside shown below to the Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin), known as Lipid A.

GBS is just one of numerous Neurological diseases caused by the Pfizer jabs, many ultimately causing Death. Pfizer excluded people with family history of Guillain-Barré Syndrome from some of its later trials.

A case report describes in detail a 16-year-old boy who suffered GBS after his 3rd jab.

Influenza vaccination and Guillain Barré syndrome

Influenza jab Endotoxin levels have been correlated with GBS cases reported to VAERS.

Median onset of GBS following influenza vaccine was 12 days (interquartile range, 7 days to 21 days). There was an increased risk of acute GBS (relative risk, 4.3; 95% confidence interval CI, 3.0 to 6.4) and severe GBS (relative risk, 8.5; 95% CI, 3.7 to 18.9) in comparison to an adult Tetanus–Diphtheria (TD) vaccine control group.

Influenza vaccines contained from a 125- to a 1250-fold increase in Endotoxin concentrations in comparison to the TD vaccine control and Endotoxin concentrations varied up to 10-fold among different Lots and manufacturers of Influenza vaccine.

Aged suffer more from Endotoxin Neuroinflammation

In 2005, it was shown that E coli Endotoxin from strain 0127:B8 cause inflammation in male BALB/c mice. There were 38 genes found in the Brains associated with inflammation and aged mice suffered more damage.

Urinary tract infection with E Coli has been identified as a trigger for recurrent GBS in a 75-year-old woman with a prior history of Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy (AMAN, a subtype of GBS). She suffered weakness of limbs and areflexia following 10 days of fever, frequency, and dysuria. This lady partially recovered after treatment with intravenous immunoglobulin with ceftriaxone.

It would be interesting to look at the age distribution of GBS Pfizer jab victims.

Pfizer reports GBS in RSV Jab trial

The madmen and madwomen at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are fully aware of 1 case of GBS with onset 7 days after vaccination and a case of Miller Fisher syndrome (considered a variant of GBS) with onset 8 days after vaccination, were caused by Pfizer’s Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine during its clinical trial.

