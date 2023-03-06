Process 1 jabs in the Pfizer Trial - Zero Anaphylaxis

The RTPCR generated mRNA Process 1 jabs had the same Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) as the later material injected in the mass rollout, so any difference must relate to the Drug Substance manufacture.

Referring to those subjects aged 16 years or older, Pfizer Reported Zero Anaphylaxis cases.

Interim Clinical Study Report

Protocol C4591001 Page 143

12.3.4.1. FDA-Requested Adverse Events of Clinical Interest No cases of anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity, Bell’s palsy, or vaccine-related appendicitis were reported as of the data cutoff date (02 September 2021) during the blinded placebo-controlled period. Other events that were reported in the safety database are summarized below. They did have 1 case in younger BNT recipients page 162 14.3. Medical History – Phase 2/3 Subjects 12 Through 15 Years of Age – Safety

Population.

Further in their reports to 13 March 2021:

"Data from the CT database Information pertinent to the anaphylactic reactions observed participants 16 years and older in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical study C4591001 through the cut-off date of 13 March 2021, are summarized below: Five (5) serious events [Acute respiratory failure, Cardiac arrest, Anaphylactic reaction, Anaphylactoid reaction (post bee sting), and Anaphylactic shock] were reported. The Anaphylactoid reaction, occurred to a participant in the age group 16-55 years, was assessed as related to study treatment by the Investigator. The remaining 4 events were deemed not related to study treatment by the Investigator

Brook Jackson has famously taken Pfizer to court over her discovery of Fraud in Pfizer trials and highlighted what she knows, so she must be referring to the 3 cases of Anaphylaxis above.

Process 2 jabs exploded Anaphylaxis victims

During the Unblinded Phase of the trial, one 17-year-old female subject, who had received 2 Placebo jabs and then the Process 2 jab, suffered Anaphylaxis 6 minutes after her jab. She rescued herself with a a shot of Adrenaline. She was jabbed on 14 December 2020 in America and withdrew from the study on 27 January 2021.

As I have reported previously, the Pfizer Process 2 Jabs are contaminated with supertoxic Endotoxin, otherwise known as LipoPolySaccharides (LPS).

A fragment of the Endotoxin called Lipid A is known to be about 50,000 times more toxic than the larger contaminant residues from the breakdown of the E Coli bacteria used in production. On 7 January 2021 this 53-year-old lady suffered Anaphylaxis after being jabbed with her first dose of Process 2 Lot EE8403.

The explosion of Anaphylaxis with Process 2 jabs was closely followed in the UK.

Healthcare Worker Prospective Study

The evidence is clear that Endotoxin is the major cause of Anaphylaxis and associated Deaths reported for the Pfizer jabs.

The prospective study at Mass General Brigham Hospital followed employees who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine between 16 December 2020 and 18 February 2021. Follow-up was limited to 3 days. 25,929 people (40%) received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 38,971 (60%) received the Moderna vaccine.

Interestingly, 19% of staff did not complete any of the survey methods used.

Acute allergic reaction symptoms solicited included Itching, Rash, Hives, Swelling, and/or Respiratory symptoms. Note this does not match Pfizer Preferred Terms.

Anaphylaxis was confirmed in 16 employees, 7 from Pfizer and 9 from Moderna.

94% of Anaphylaxis victims were female.

Mean time to anaphylaxis onset was 17 minutes (range 1 Minute to 120 minutes).

Severe reactions consistent with Anaphylaxis occurred at a rate of 247 per million jabs. We are supposed to be reassured because all individuals with Anaphylaxis recovered “without shock or endotracheal intubation”.

Pfizer post-marketing Data

To 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported the following numbers of victims known to them to have suffered:

Anaphylactic reaction 7,214

Anaphylactic shock 1,184

Anaphylactoid reaction 197

Anaphylactoid shock 8

Anaphylactoid syndrome of pregnancy 1

In July 2021, Pfizer reported its attitude to Anaphylaxis to the US FDA.

Pfizer of course knew about Anaphylaxis, caused by its jabs, experienced by volunteer subjects in its earliest clinical trials, which showed 5 serious events to March 2021, all considered by Pfizer criteria to be relevant to Anaphylaxis and involving:

Acute Respiratory Failure, Cardiac Arrest, Anaphylactic Reaction, Anaphylactoid reaction post bee sting (curious about that), and Anaphylactic shock. “The Anaphylactoid reaction, occurred to a participant in the age group 16-55 years, was assessed as related to study treatment by the Investigator.

“The remaining 4 events were deemed not related to study treatment by the Investigator.”

By July 2021, Pfizer was more candid and expansive on the Anaphylaxis casualties, including 9 Deaths in the post-marketing jab campaign.

Pfizer said “The most frequently reported relevant PTs (≥2%), from the Anaphylactic reaction SMQ (Broad and Narrow) search strategy were: Anaphylactic reaction (435), Dyspnoea (356), Rash (190), Pruritus (175), Erythema (159), Urticaria (133), Cough (115), Respiratory distress, Throat tightness (97 each), Swollen tongue (93), Anaphylactic shock (80), Hypotension (72), Chest discomfort (71), Swelling face (70), Pharyngeal swelling (68), and Lip swelling (64).

Conclusion: Evaluation of BC cases Level 1 – 4 did not reveal any significant new safety information. Anaphylaxis is appropriately described in the product labeling as are non-anaphylactic hypersensitivity events. Surveillance will continue.”

Note Pfizer callous disregard for human life at the bottom of the Table.

Preventability:

Prevention of Anaphylaxis may not be possible, particularly with the 1st dose of a vaccine; therefore, healthcare professionals administering the vaccine must be vigilant for early signs and symptoms. (code for have a syringe of Adrenaline ready to plunge into the Covid19 Jabbee).

Impact on the risk benefit balance of the biologic product:

Anaphylactic reaction in an individual can be impactful (medically important) because it is a potentially life-threatening event requiring medical intervention.

Public health impact:

Minimal due to rarity of the event. Although the potential clinical consequences of an anaphylactic reaction are severe, this is a known risk of vaccines to healthcare professionals with negligible public health impact.

Pfizer says some must Die for the Greater Good!

They say as long as there is a warning on the Label of the Jab Vial, all is good.

Pfizer took keen interest in more Lethal Lot Numbers

Note this one, used in Sunshine Hospital, Victoria, Australia, in early 2021 Lot ER7449 recorded >3% Anaphylaxis

Here is Lot ER7449 listed along with EP9605, ER2659, ER9480, EY2173 as leading causes of Anaphylaxis Death and Injury in its suppressed report of thousands of cases to 18 June 2021.

I have just been given the corresponding VAERS summary for Lot ER7449

TGA let Lot ER7449 be used without Endotoxin Testing

A kind expert reader shared this screen grab with me. It is from the Therapeutic Goods Administration and shows that they “trusted” the supplier and did not perform the legally required routine Endotoxin testing on the second consignment of ER7449 that they had jabbed into the arms of unsuspecting Australians in March 2021.

Anaphylaxis is Not Endotoxin Dose dependent

Because Pfizer refuses to release the results of mandatory Endotoxin tests in each Lot or Batch, we can look at what is known about other Jabs that contain Endotoxin, although you will find the science is still behind paywalls up to 50 years after publication.

Meningococcal jabs given to infants make a good starting point.

In 1977 it was reported that Adverse Reactions are directly related to Endotoxin content of each production Lot. In particular they found the incidence of Anaphylactic reactions was 0.8 per 100,000 injections. Children suffered a “pyrogen-like reaction” with High Fever appearing soon after injection and disappearing within six hours. The incidence was 1.8% of children 3 months to 5 years old who received their first meningococcal vaccine. The researchers used both the Horseshoe Crab Blood and Rabbit Pyrogen tests to confirm the dose-dependent casualties.

In 1970 the Horseshoe Crab Blood LAL test was capable of detecting 0.0005 microgram/mL of Endotoxin in Human Blood. More recently scientists are pushing to detect Femtogram quantities of the Jab Toxin.

In 1978 the same research group expanded on their earlier discovery, but you will have to pay to read the details.

Update 29 October 2023

Since posting this article in early March 2023, I have learned a great deal about Endotoxin poisoning. My key finding is that the Paracelsus dogma of poisoning, summarized as “The Dose makes the Poison” is false, because the effects are catalytic and self-amplifying.

In 2019 Napier and coworkers reinforced this fact in a detailed study that is summarized in their Figure 7.

In the figure, Endotoxin (LPS) triggers the MAPKK pathway, which can also be stimulated by Interferon Beta (IFN-β) to make the Cytokine Storm. Napier et al. discovered that Cell Death and release of proinflammatory mediators contribute to animal Death via Caspase-11. In humans, Caspase-4 and -5 are orthologues to caspase-11. This requires a Complement-related Peptidase, Carboxypeptidase B1 (Cpb1). This can also be initiated through Complement component 3 (C3).

The human C3a Anaphylatoxin receptor (C3aR) has extensive literature. C3 convertase activates C3 by cleaving the alpha chain, releasing C3a Anaphylatoxin and generating C3b (beta chain + alpha' (alpha prime) chain). This amplification was reported in 2007 by Zhang and coworkers.

Japanese Study of Anaphylaxis

In 2021, Japanese researchers reported on Anaphylaxis caused by Pfizer Jabs within the first month of rollout, with a number of Lots identified for victims.

They were:

EP2163

which caused Death in Australia and is thought to be one of the first lots imported with a Batch Release date of 9 February 2021

EP9605

which, as mentioned above, caused Death in Australia and is thought to be one of the first lots imported with a Batch Release date of 12 February 2021