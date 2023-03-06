Anaphylaxis Deaths caused by Endotoxins in Jabs are "expected" says Pfizer
Every vial of Pfizer Process 2 Covid19 Jab contains Endotoxin from E Coli Bacteria, and the company considers Deaths by Anaphylaxis are to be expected.
Process 1 jabs in the Pfizer Trial - Zero Anaphylaxis
The RTPCR generated mRNA Process 1 jabs had the same Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) as the later material injected in the mass rollout, so any difference must relate to the Drug Substance manufacture.
Referring to those subjects aged 16 years or older, Pfizer Reported Zero Anaphylaxis cases.
Interim Clinical Study Report
Protocol C4591001 Page 143
12.3.4.1. FDA-Requested Adverse Events of Clinical Interest
No cases of anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity, Bell’s palsy, or vaccine-related appendicitis were reported as of the data cutoff date (02 September 2021) during the blinded placebo-controlled period. Other events that were reported in the safety database are summarized below.
They did have 1 case in younger BNT recipients page 162
14.3. Medical History – Phase 2/3 Subjects 12 Through 15 Years of Age – Safety
Population.
Further in their reports to 13 March 2021:
"Data from the CT database
Information pertinent to the anaphylactic reactions observed participants 16 years and older in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical study C4591001 through the cut-off date of 13 March 2021, are summarized below:
Five (5) serious events [Acute respiratory failure, Cardiac arrest, Anaphylactic reaction, Anaphylactoid reaction (post bee sting), and Anaphylactic shock] were reported. The Anaphylactoid reaction, occurred to a participant in the age group 16-55 years, was assessed as related to study treatment by the Investigator. The remaining 4 events were deemed not related to study treatment by the Investigator
Brook Jackson has famously taken Pfizer to court over her discovery of Fraud in Pfizer trials and highlighted what she knows, so she must be referring to the 3 cases of Anaphylaxis above.1
Process 2 jabs exploded Anaphylaxis victims
During the Unblinded Phase of the trial, one 17-year-old female subject, who had received 2 Placebo jabs and then the Process 2 jab, suffered Anaphylaxis 6 minutes after her jab. She rescued herself with a a shot of Adrenaline. She was jabbed on 14 December 2020 in America and withdrew from the study on 27 January 2021.
As I have reported previously, the Pfizer Process 2 Jabs are contaminated with supertoxic Endotoxin, otherwise known as LipoPolySaccharides (LPS).2
A fragment of the Endotoxin called Lipid A is known to be about 50,000 times more toxic than the larger contaminant residues from the breakdown of the E Coli bacteria used in production. On 7 January 2021 this 53-year-old lady suffered Anaphylaxis after being jabbed with her first dose of Process 2 Lot EE8403.
The explosion of Anaphylaxis with Process 2 jabs was closely followed in the UK.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Healthcare Worker Prospective Study
The evidence is clear that Endotoxin is the major cause of Anaphylaxis and associated Deaths reported for the Pfizer jabs.3
The prospective study at Mass General Brigham Hospital followed employees who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine between 16 December 2020 and 18 February 2021. Follow-up was limited to 3 days. 25,929 people (40%) received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 38,971 (60%) received the Moderna vaccine.
Interestingly, 19% of staff did not complete any of the survey methods used.
Acute allergic reaction symptoms solicited included Itching, Rash, Hives, Swelling, and/or Respiratory symptoms. Note this does not match Pfizer Preferred Terms.
Anaphylaxis was confirmed in 16 employees, 7 from Pfizer and 9 from Moderna.
94% of Anaphylaxis victims were female.
Mean time to anaphylaxis onset was 17 minutes (range 1 Minute to 120 minutes).
Severe reactions consistent with Anaphylaxis occurred at a rate of 247 per million jabs. We are supposed to be reassured because all individuals with Anaphylaxis recovered “without shock or endotracheal intubation”.
Pfizer post-marketing Data
To 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported4 the following numbers of victims known to them to have suffered:
Anaphylactic reaction 7,214
Anaphylactic shock 1,184
Anaphylactoid reaction 197
Anaphylactoid shock 8
Anaphylactoid syndrome of pregnancy 1
In July 2021, Pfizer reported its attitude to Anaphylaxis to the US FDA.5
Pfizer of course knew about Anaphylaxis, caused by its jabs, experienced by volunteer subjects in its earliest clinical trials, which showed 5 serious events to March 2021, all considered by Pfizer criteria to be relevant to Anaphylaxis and involving:
Acute Respiratory Failure, Cardiac Arrest, Anaphylactic Reaction, Anaphylactoid reaction post bee sting (curious about that), and Anaphylactic shock. “The Anaphylactoid reaction, occurred to a participant in the age group 16-55 years, was assessed as related to study treatment by the Investigator.
“The remaining 4 events were deemed not related to study treatment by the Investigator.”
By July 2021, Pfizer was more candid and expansive on the Anaphylaxis casualties, including 9 Deaths in the post-marketing jab campaign.
Pfizer said “The most frequently reported relevant PTs (≥2%), from the Anaphylactic reaction SMQ (Broad and Narrow) search strategy were: Anaphylactic reaction (435), Dyspnoea (356), Rash (190), Pruritus (175), Erythema (159), Urticaria (133), Cough (115), Respiratory distress, Throat tightness (97 each), Swollen tongue (93), Anaphylactic shock (80), Hypotension (72), Chest discomfort (71), Swelling face (70), Pharyngeal swelling (68), and Lip swelling (64).
Conclusion: Evaluation of BC cases Level 1 – 4 did not reveal any significant new safety information. Anaphylaxis is appropriately described in the product labeling as are non-anaphylactic hypersensitivity events. Surveillance will continue.”
Note Pfizer callous disregard for human life at the bottom of the Table.
Preventability:
Prevention of Anaphylaxis may not be possible, particularly with the 1st dose of a vaccine; therefore, healthcare professionals administering the vaccine must be vigilant for early signs and symptoms. (code for have a syringe of Adrenaline ready to plunge into the Covid19 Jabbee).
Impact on the risk benefit balance of the biologic product:
Anaphylactic reaction in an individual can be impactful (medically important) because it is a potentially life-threatening event requiring medical intervention.
Public health impact:
Minimal due to rarity of the event. Although the potential clinical consequences of an anaphylactic reaction are severe, this is a known risk of vaccines to healthcare professionals with negligible public health impact.
Pfizer says some must Die for the Greater Good!
They say as long as there is a warning on the Label of the Jab Vial, all is good.
Pfizer took keen interest in more Lethal Lot Numbers
Note this one, used in Sunshine Hospital, Victoria, Australia, in early 2021 Lot ER7449 recorded >3% Anaphylaxis
Here is Lot ER7449 listed along with EP9605, ER2659, ER9480, EY2173 as leading causes of Anaphylaxis Death and Injury in its suppressed report of thousands of cases to 18 June 2021.
I have just been given the corresponding VAERS summary for Lot ER7449
TGA let Lot ER7449 be used without Endotoxin Testing
A kind expert reader shared this screen grab with me. It is from the Therapeutic Goods Administration and shows that they “trusted” the supplier and did not perform the legally required routine Endotoxin testing on the second consignment of ER7449 that they had jabbed into the arms of unsuspecting Australians in March 2021.
Anaphylaxis is Not Endotoxin Dose dependent
Because Pfizer refuses to release the results of mandatory Endotoxin tests in each Lot or Batch, we can look at what is known about other Jabs that contain Endotoxin, although you will find the science is still behind paywalls up to 50 years after publication.
Meningococcal jabs given to infants make a good starting point.
In 1977 it was reported that Adverse Reactions are directly related to Endotoxin content of each production Lot.6 In particular they found the incidence of Anaphylactic reactions was 0.8 per 100,000 injections. Children suffered a “pyrogen-like reaction” with High Fever appearing soon after injection and disappearing within six hours. The incidence was 1.8% of children 3 months to 5 years old who received their first meningococcal vaccine. The researchers used both the Horseshoe Crab Blood7 and Rabbit Pyrogen tests to confirm the dose-dependent casualties.
In 1970 the Horseshoe Crab Blood LAL test was capable of detecting 0.0005 microgram/mL of Endotoxin in Human Blood. More recently scientists are pushing to detect Femtogram quantities of the Jab Toxin.8
In 1978 the same research group expanded on their earlier discovery, but you will have to pay to read the details.9
If you would like to become a paid subscriber to support my research, I could afford to purchase some key information.
Special thanks to those kind people who have helped with donations already.
Update 29 October 2023
Since posting this article in early March 2023, I have learned a great deal about Endotoxin poisoning. My key finding is that the Paracelsus dogma of poisoning, summarized as “The Dose makes the Poison” is false, because the effects are catalytic and self-amplifying.
In 2019 Napier and coworkers10 reinforced this fact in a detailed study that is summarized in their Figure 7.
In the figure, Endotoxin (LPS) triggers the MAPKK pathway, which can also be stimulated by Interferon Beta (IFN-β) to make the Cytokine Storm. Napier et al. discovered that Cell Death and release of proinflammatory mediators contribute to animal Death via Caspase-11. In humans, Caspase-4 and -5 are orthologues to caspase-11. This requires a Complement-related Peptidase, Carboxypeptidase B1 (Cpb1). This can also be initiated through Complement component 3 (C3).11
The human C3a Anaphylatoxin receptor (C3aR) has extensive literature. C3 convertase activates C3 by cleaving the alpha chain, releasing C3a Anaphylatoxin and generating C3b (beta chain + alpha' (alpha prime) chain). This amplification was reported in 2007 by Zhang and coworkers.12
Japanese Study of Anaphylaxis
In 2021, Japanese researchers reported on Anaphylaxis caused by Pfizer Jabs within the first month of rollout, with a number of Lots identified for victims.13
They were:
EP2163
which caused Death in Australia and is thought to be one of the first lots imported with a Batch Release date of 9 February 2021
EP9605
which, as mentioned above, caused Death in Australia and is thought to be one of the first lots imported with a Batch Release date of 12 February 2021
Brook Jackson. 18 December 2022. https://twitter.com/IamBrookJackson
Blumenthal KG. March 2021. Behind a paywall. Acute Allergic Reactions to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2777417
APPENDIX 2.1 Cumulative Number of Case Reports (Serious and Non-Serious, Medically Confirmed and Non Medically-Confirmed) from Post-Marketing Data Sources, Overall, by Sex, Country, Age Groups and in Special Populations and Summary Tabulation by Preferred Term and MedDRA System Organ Class BNT162B2 - ALL Reporting Period: Through 15-APR-2022.
BNT162b2 1.16 Risk Management Plan (Non-REMS) for Biologic License Application # 125742 PHARMACOVIGILANCE PLAN FOR BIOLOGIC LICENSE APPLICATION #125742 OF COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (nucleoside modified) (BNT162b2, PF-07302048) Date of Report: 28 JULY 2021 Version 1.1. Obtained by US Court Order.
Kuron T, et al. 1977. Adverse reactions and endotoxin content of polysaccharide vaccines. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/402298/
Peltola H, et al. 1978. Meningococcus group A vaccine in children three months to five years of age. Adverse reactions and immunogenicity related to endotoxin content and molecular weight of the polysaccharide. https://www.jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(78)80165-6/pdf
Napier BA, et al. 2019. Complement pathway amplifies caspase-11–dependent cell death and endotoxin-induced sepsis severity. https://rupress.org/jem/article/213/11/2365/41997/Complement-pathway-amplifies-caspase-11-dependent
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Complement_component_3
Zhang X, et al. 2007. Regulation of Toll-like receptor-mediated inflammatory response by complement in vivo. https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/110/1/228/133586/Regulation-of-Toll-like-receptor-mediated
Toyotaka Iguchi, Hikari Umeda, Michie Kojima, Yuri Kanno, Yuta Tanaka, Natsumi Kinoshita, Daisaku Sato. Cumulative Adverse Event Reporting of Anaphylaxis After mRNA COVID‑19 Vaccine (Pfizer‑BioNTech) Injections in Japan: The First‑Month Report. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40264-021-01104-9
Excellent post. Here is a quick analysis on anaphylaxis: https://imgur.com/gallery/IPsA9Ak
Thank you very much for your "evidence" that should put the CRIMINALS away on their "dime" for-ever!
OR until death do they part!
IT is a real sham, people like me are having a hard time, sequestering DRs, and PHDs etc., etc.,and other EXPERTS, to testify on what they know is killing and mining 10s of MILLIONS, world wide!
Even THO I've WON 2 RICO actions of the TWO I've written and had filed, most "licenced" (not Pfizer, or the REST of the Patented Poison Plunger Pusher, and their gang of paid poly-tics-ers, doctors, nurses, and hos-PIT-ya'll staff!
I as them to simply, make a Video, under Testimoney with 2 above AGE, witnesses who can have a "Public Notary," or Notary Public WITNESS the "documentary," and all sign said "TESTIMONY" and may NOT have to travel to attend a court case!
Which was how they did it, before "air Flight," and before videos were the NORM, s they are NOW!
I've contacted only TWENTY of my LIST of 80 Plus "Expert Witness," and got replies, from 3, which is a REAL SHAME, to state the LEAST!
Even THO I have 46 Fed Felonies and 30 International CRIMES in a hundred six page COMPLAINT!
SO I really don't know how they got any CONVICIONS before the "BAR" was illegaized, but they must not have ANY court hearings before 1880 is the US of A, before "lie-senced" lawyers and attorneys, there must not had ANY cases, according to the Experts I contacted!
HUH?
So allow me to Give ya some LAW, for free as I do ALL!
The HHS, FDA and CDC and any and all sub-contractors, ie Pfizer, Moderna, AstrZenca ETC, ETC. ETC. are under Title 42 U.S.C of the US CODE!
I will now copy and paste, a quote form house.gov LINK at end...
"Positive Law Titles vs. Non-Positive Law Titles
The Code is divided into titles according to subject matter. Some are called positive law titles and the rest are called non-positive law titles.
A positive law title of the Code is itself a Federal statute. A non-positive law title of the Code is an editorial compilation of Federal statutes. For example, Title 10, Armed Forces, is a positive law title because the title itself has been enacted by Congress. For the enacting provision of Title 10, see first section of the Act of August 10, 1956, ch. 1041 (70A Stat. 1). By contrast, Title 42, The Public Health and Welfare, is a non-positive law title. Title 42 is comprised of many individually enacted Federal statutes––such as the Public Health Service Act and the Social Security Act––that have been editorially compiled and organized into the title, but the title itself has not been enacted.
The distinction is legally significant. Non-positive law titles are prima facie evidence of the law, but positive law titles constitute legal evidence of the law in all Federal and State courts (1 U.S.C. 204). "
NOW not being the sarpest bowling ball in the WHOLE alley, I read that and BINGO, that means.. TITLE 42 is NOT A LAWFUL STATUTE, and confers NOTHING to anyone within TITLE 42 U.S.C!
In other words, it is NOT a LAW, to anyone, even those working in duh HHS, FDA and CDC, so they have NOT Legal AUTHORITY to do anything, anywhere, at any TIME!
And than there is 40 other law they BROKE, just in the US of A, beside being TOTALLY ILLEGAL anywhere they shipped their "STUFF!"