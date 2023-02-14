A very useful paper by Petruk et al. published in December 2020 assists greatly in understanding the structures and toxicity of E. coli Endotoxins, also known as LPS (LipoPolySaccharides) from the surface of the bacteria cells and the “smaller” fragments, known as “Lipid A” that break off when the cells are disrupted.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to Endotoxins is enhanced by Spike Protein. ARDS is one manifestation of Systemic Inflammatory Reaction common for many disease states, such as Pneumonia, severe infection, Sepsis, and burns.

Petruk et al. also reviewed key research that shows ARDS involves activation of Toll-Like receptors (TLR), such as TLR4 via Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) stimulation, inducing initial systemic proinflammatory phase characterized by a massive release of Cytokines, acute phase proteins, and Reactive Oxygen Species. This is followed by activation of proteolytic cascades including the Coagulation and Complement system.

Links between picogram levels of Endotoxins from E. coli and Covid19 are provided, covering diseases including Metabolic Syndrome, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome (IBD), Kawasaki Disease and Periodontitis.

Healthy Human blood from donors was fractionated to study LPS interactions with different cell types including Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells. THP-1, human leukemia monocytic cell line was also studied where S protein, when combined with low levels of LPS, boosted nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-κB) activation.

They used a remarkable array of high-end science to reveal the enhancement of the Endotoxin inflammatory response caused by the SARS-Cov Spike Protein.

Ultra-low levels of Endotoxin LPS, 50 picogram/ml, showed boosted Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (TNF-α), Interleukin-6, Interleukin-8 levels. This expected from the known Epigenetic effects of the E. coli Endotoxins.

They used Western Blotting to show very large molecules, over 1,000,000 Daltons in weight, can be identified and separated. They estimated the molecular weight of their Spike Protein to be ∼180‒200 kDa, higher than the predicted molecular weight of 134.6 kDa, compatible with the expected increased mass due to glycosylation.

Figure 2 of Petruk et al. study shows with atomic resolution how LPS (orange) and its fragment Lipid A can hitch a ride with Spike Protein, close to the Furin Cleavage site inserted by US Bioweapons researchers to make the Coronavirus more transmissive and more lethal. Interaction with specific Spike residues in nanometres was calculated with Root Mean Square Deviation (RMSD). This was achieved with Transmission Electron Microscopy and Uranium staining.

Figure 6 from the Petruk et al. study reveals that multiple LPS aggregates can bind with a single or multiple units of Spike. Note the interaction with Toll-Like Receptors 4 (TLR4) and the accessory protein MD2, also known as Lymphocyte Antigen 96, LY96. At low Spike Protein concentrations, some LPS molecules bind to them resulting in disaggregation of the LPS aggregates. Free LPS molecules then bind to the known Human Endotoxin receptor, CD14, before being transferred to the TLR4/MD2 complex, which activates downstream signaling. At high Spike Protein concentrations, most LPS molecules are bound to the Spike Protein, forming large aggregates.

Petruk et al. also performed in vivo inflammation imaging of NF-κB in BALB/c Tg(NF-κB-RE-luc)-Xen reporter mice, using LPS alone or in combination with SARS-CoV-2 S protein (S) subcutaneously deposited on their backs. Noninvasive in vivo bioimaging of NF-κB reporter gene expression was performed using an In Vivo Imaging System.

Samsudin and coworkers showed that Endotoxin micelles can be disaggregated by interaction with Spike Protein and “hide” in pockets.

The Endotoxin can be transferred to CD14 and enhance inflammation via interaction with Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR4).

Samsudin et al. therefore extendend important earlier work by Cinquegrani and coworkers who showed that Covid19 Spike Protein is not inflammatory toward Human Macrophages, but commercially available Spike was commonly contaminated with Endotoxin. Cinquegrani et al. did not consider the most potent small fragment of Endotoxin known as Lipid A.

Endotoxin used as Adjuvant in RNA jabs

The extreme toxicity of Endotoxins from E. coli is seen as an advantage to those who seek to profit from Covid19 and other jabs.

E. coli Endotoxin Lipid A with a molecular weight of 1,798.4, a dodecanoate ester and a tetradecanoate ester is well described along with numerous other toxic molecules derived from bacteria cell walls.

I have been alerted to a very nice article on this subject posted before I joined Substack which discussed the synergistic interactions of Spike with Endotoxin in some detail.