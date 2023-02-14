Geoff Pain PhD

Michael Kowalik
Feb 14, 2023

Can LPS induce IgE sensitisation to subsequent exposures to LPS?

H. Skip Robinson
Jun 18

I fear that big pharma is a lot more devious than most maybe considering. After reading a 2020 worldwide study showing a correlation between flu vaccines and Covid-19 deaths, I kept this in the back of my mind and have been researching ever since. I'm also suspecting vaccine shedding as a transmission mechanism. My theory is partly based on the 1918 Ft. Riley, KS flu pandemic which was caused by the experimental vaccines given to new recruits at induction into the military and (possibly) spread around the world via vaccine shedding. The childhood vaccines are obviously causing diseases, like autism like symptoms at epidemic levels. As was highly publicized, worldwide, more kids are now getting polio from the vaccines then from the wild. We've known since a 1980s study, that it was bacterial pneumonias that everyone died from in 1918, the very pathogens in the experimental vaccines. I'm thinking they experimented with several pathogens. I've found two bacteria that were in the vaccines, but I'm suspecting more. I haven't been able to find a verifiable source for these. The two I found appear in several sources, so I think, they're most likely were in the vaccines. Even the damn Tetanus shot has several bacteria in them. Even if you go to WWI in Wikipedia, you find that more military personnel died in non-combat then at the hand of the enemy. It was so bad, Commanders were having a difficult time finding healthy men to ship overseas, with many even getting sick on the transport ships and when the arrived. Just a theory but I am having a difficult time disproving it. Pneumococci and streptococci were the bacteria I found to have been in the experimental vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fraudci in a study he co-authored, tried to say it was a virus that induced the bacterial pneumonia and deaths. Was he trying to deflect from the potential vaccine injury narrative?

