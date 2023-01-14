If you want to turn Coronavirus into a more lethal weapon, you need to make sure its entry into Human cells is enhanced.

The Covid19 virus Spike protein comes as a trimer of intertwined proteins that lock onto membrane bound ACE2 enzyme that is expressed in many cell types throughout the body.

Furin is a protease enzyme we have performing many useful functions in our bodies.

As shown in this figure review by German scientists from early 2019, a number of pathogenic viruses exploit our Furin to assist with cell entry, including Mumps, Measles, Avian Influenza, Ebola, Dengue Fever, Hepatitis, Herpes, HIV, and HPV. This has led research into drugs that might inhibit Furin as therapies against the pathogens.

2000 Spain with US help weaponized Coronavirus

Before the introduction of Furin, researchers in Spain set out to “rescue” and weaponize Coronavirus using E coli bacteria strain DH10B. They took Transmissible GastroEnteritiscoronaVirus (TGEV) PUR46-MAD virus (abbreviated PUR-MAD), an attenuated strain of TGEV that infects newborn piglets. They replaced the Spike gene of the PUR-MAD strain with the Spike gene of the TGEV virulent strain PUR46-C11.

Then they assembled a fully functional infectious cDNA clone, leading to a replication competent Virulent virus able to infect both the Enteric and Respiratory tracts, i.e. designed to kill.

The US helped this research along. Epithelial swine testis (ST) cells were provided by L. Saif of Ohio State University, Wooster, Ohio. Plasmid pBeloBAC11 was provided by H. Shizuya and M. Simon at California Institute of Technology, Pasadena.

Escherichia coli DH10Bstrain F2mcrAD(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) Ø80dlacZDM15DlacX74deoRrecA1endA1araD139 (ara,leu) 7697galUgalKl2rpsLnupG was obtained from GIBCO - now owned by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Proof of their success in weaponization used 3-day-old breast-fed National Institutes of Health miniswine. Mortality was an impressive 100%.

The cytopathic effects produced by the recombinant virus included induction of cell fusion (Syncytia). The research was funded by the Spanish Government, European Union and Fort Dodge Veterinaria Sociedad Aronima, later acquired by Pfizer.

2002

In 2002 a patent was lodged for insertion of a Furin Cleavage Site sequence in a plasmid comprising a chicken β in Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) cDNA (pβGLP1).

The sequence SEQ ID NO: 5(CGTCAACGTCGT) codes for a Furin Cleavage Site(FCS).

North Carolina researchers Kristopher Curtis, Boyd Yount and Ralph Baric filed a patent “Methods for producing recombinant Coronavirus”.

2003

In 2003 researchers in Utrecht, Netherlands, investigating recombinant Murine Coronavirus found that Furin, or a Furin-like protease was necessary to allow cleavage of the Spike Protein. Inhibition of the protease did not affect virus-cell fusion, but did prevent cell-cell fusion.

It was discovered that Furin helps to unravel the Covid19 Spike so that it can more easily invade cells.

The figure above shows the shows clever research measuring the levels of both ACE2 and Furin in oral tissues. Furin also occurs in Covid19 target organs: lung, heart, nose, rectum, colon, intestine, and ileum.

This explains why it is useful to take swabs or spittle samples for PCR or RAT tesing for Covid19 because the virus loves this environment more than the nasopharyngeal passages and uses the mouth as its primary launchpad to infect other hosts.

Let us look at the deliberate insertion of a Furin cleavage site done by those with an interest in weaponizing Coronaviruses year by year.

2004

Researchers in US, Germany and China worked on Gain of Function research to enhance infection by SARS Coronavirus Spike Protein using genetic manipulation involving Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV) and Murine Leukemia Virus. They also used a fragment of the cytoplasmic tail of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 envelope glycoprotein.

A patent was filed by virologist Denis T Brown (who moved from the University of North Florida to North Carolina State University) in 2004 and granted in 2007 for insertion of Furin protease cleavage sites in membrane proteins. Has it expired?

Some details were published after submission of the patent.

2005

In 2005 (published in 2006), scientists at the The University of Montana, Missoula, working on Gain of Function, inserted a Furin cleavage site into SARSCov. That virus differed from Murine Hepatitis Virus (MHV), and in the Avian Group 3 viruses, where the S glycoprotein precursor is cleaved, by furin-like cellular proteases. They were disappointed that the modification apparently did not increase infectivity although it increases cell-cell fusion.

Earlier scientists at School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge were also manipulating SARSCov.

2006

Spanish researchers engineered a full-length infectious cDNA clone and a functional replicon of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) Urbani strain as bacterial artificial chromosomes (BACs).

2008

In 2008 the Furin cleavage site was introduced by Japanese researchers who also discovered that cleavage of the Spike protein helped it defeat natural cell defences.

The authors of this paper played crucial roles in further genetic modifications of Coronavirus via international collaboration.

Details of US NIH Grant funding of SARS-CoV genetic engineering by the Chapel Hill group can be found, as in this example for researcher Amy C Sims.

This resulted in one paper published in 2008.

2009

Pfizer ramped up its R&D activity in Wuhan, China.

2010

2013

Ralph Baric of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, announced development of a cassette-based infectious cDNA clone of MERS-CoV and verified that it functions similarly to the wild-type isolate in terms of replication, protein and RNA expression, and spike attachment protein processing. The virus replicates preferentially in differentiated primary lung cells.

A strain of deadly MERS-CoV, which does not infect Mice or Hamsters, was illegally imported to the University of Iowa in 2013 from Spain. They then created infectible Humanized Mice, via Adenoviral vectors expressing the human host-cell receptor Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4. They then made a mRNA vaccine using Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis Replicon particles expressing MERS-CoV spike protein.

2014

In 2014 researchers at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York announced that host cell entry of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) proceeds in a two-step, furin-mediated activation of the Spike Protein.

BioNTech founders published a review of mRNA Gene Therapies from the discovery of mRNA in 1961, through the pioneering work of Robert W Malone et al. who used cationic lipid to insert GMO mRNA into the cells of numerous species, and pointing to their future vision of mRNA LNP applications, using this timeline depiction.

2015

Pfizer BioNTech depends on LNP delivery of the mRNA, using technology developed by Acuitas Therapeutics of Vancouver Canada and University of Pennsylvania.

They got the LNPs into genetically modified, Humanized mice, by different routes, including intravenous, intraperitoneal, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intradermal, and intratracheal.

2016

85% kill rate of BALB/c mice was achieved in 2016 with SARS-CoV infection in Iowa US by researchers collaborating with Germany and China. Photo kindly supplied by Aaron Logan ex Wikipedia. But that depends on your Mouse Strain. Young mice from many strains (e.g., C57BL/6, 129) support SARS-CoV replication in the lungs but develop Mild or Subclinical disease, mimicking Mild Human disease.

Ralph Baric group published their famous “Poised for Human Emergence” paper which gave details of their "synthetic clone" made using the Plasmid technique with the intension of identifying strains that would better infect primary Human Airway Epithelial cell (HAE) air–liquid interface cultures.

2017

Dartmouth College, Scripps Institute and US Department of Health and Human Services filed an application for the use of GMO Spike Protein incorporating the Furin Cleavage Site and Endotoxin Lipid A as Adjuvant.

Adjuvant: A vehicle used to enhance antigenicity. In some embodiments, an adjuvant can include a suspension of minerals (alum, aluminum hydroxide, or phosphate) on which antigen is adsorbed; or water-in-oil emulsion, for example, in which antigen solution is emulsified in mineral oil (Freund incomplete adjuvant), sometimes with the inclusion of killed mycobacteria (Freund's complete adjuvant) to further enhance antigenicity (inhibits degradation of antigen and/or causes influx of macrophages). In some embodiments, the adjuvant used in a disclosed immunogenic composition is a combination of lecithin and carbomer homopolymer (such as the ADJUPLEX™ adjuvant available from Advanced BioAdjuvants, LLC, see also Wegmann, Clin Vaccine Immunol, 22(9): 1004-1012, 2015). Additional adjuvants for use in the disclosed immunogenic compositions include the QS21 purified plant extract, Matrix M, ASO1, MF59, and ALFQ adjuvants. Immunostimulatory oligonucleotides (such as those including a CpG motif) can also be used as adjuvants. Adjuvants include biological molecules (a “biological adjuvant”), such as costimulatory molecules. Exemplary adjuvants include IL-2, RANTES, GM-CSF, TNF-α, IFN-γ, G-CSF, LFA-3, CD72, B7-1, B7-2, OX-40L, 4-1BBL and toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists, such as TLR-9 agonists. Additional description of adjuvants can be found, for example, in Singh (ed.) Vaccine Adjuvants and Delivery Systems. Wiley-Interscience, 2007). Adjuvants can be used in combination with the disclosed immunogens.

AS01 is Endotoxin 3-O-Desacyl monophosphoryl Lipid A.

ALFQ (Army Liposome Formulation Q) is Endotoxin monophosphoryl Lipid A, in combination with Liposomes (Lipid Nanopartcles) containing Cholesterol, Dimyristoyl phosphatidylcholine (DMPC), Dimyristoyl phosphatidylglycerol (DMPG).

Both Moderna and Pfizer were required to License this patent for their Covid19 Jabs.

Thanks to Paula Jardine for emphasizing the 2 Licensees to US Patent 10,960,070.

My focus is on the Furin Cleavage Site and the Endotoxin.

2018

Pfizer was very active in Vaccine sales in China in 2018.

Children jabbing was seen as the key market. Pfizer partner was “a leading global financial leader, Ant Financial”. They used the Alipay platform, which has over 700 million active users in China, to provide much needed education about disease and vaccinations.

Ralph Baric and coworkers used the Plasmid technology in “TopTen E Coli” to construct a new synthetic SARS-CoV virus and proposed using the live attenuated virus in "vaccines" as an alternative to Adenovirus vectors.

2019

In August 2019 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation signed an agreement with BioNTech which included Clause 3(e)

“Pandemic Response. If during the conduct of the HIV Project Statement of Work or TB Project Statement of Work there is a need for an emergency response to a pandemic of an infectious disease that has not already been partnered with a third party [***], the Foundation can request the Company to accept a grant-funded project in response to such pandemic, and the Company may elect to accept such funding at its sole discretion, which may include the development of a drug, vaccine or diagnostic, and the Company will negotiate in good faith with the Foundation to reach agreement on such pandemic response project.”

In October 2019 Ralph Baric and coworkers at Chapel Hill North Carolina, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, Columbia University, New York, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Bethesda, Maryland, announced their work on Bat Coronavirus demonstrating the importance of proteases in infection, using exogenous Trypsin.

2020

In January 2020 the full genomic sequence of the Wuhan Covid19 was known and shared with virus labs around the world.

On 21 January 2020, Chinese scientists announced that the Wuhan Covid19 contained a Furin cleavage site.

February 2020 Yu-sen Zhou and coworkers lodged China patent application for antibodies against the Fc RBD.

March 2020 Yu-sen Zhou appears as 3rd author of a preprint article at the site controlled by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.

The paper was published with a different title without Yu-sen Zhou as co-author in December 2020.

In June 2020 scientists in China and UK published cryo electron microscopy structure determination for both furin-cleaved and uncleaved SARS-CoV-2 Spike and the closely related Bat virus, RaTG13. They also found about 1,000-fold tighter binding of SARS-CoV-2 to human receptor ACE2.

A document obtained by FOI from TGA points out that Wild Type, i.e. not transgenic GMO Mice, are unsuitable for testing Covid19 jabs because they are not particularly bothered by the virus. Adjunct Prof John Skerritt does not want you to see some important information on that topic. Elsewhere in the same document, it states Rhesus Macaques also suffer only mild symptoms when infected.

TGA accidentally exposes Redaction

Notice the blacked out sentence in the FOI page above?

I have discovered what is hidden:

“Antigen-specific enzyme linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) and virus neutralisation assays using pseudovirion (mouse study and rat repeat dose toxicity study) or wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus (monkey study and rat repeat dose and reproductive toxicity study) were used to characterise the humoral response.”

Why didn’t TGA want us to see that?

Hamsters, ferrets, minks, cats, and nonhuman primates all have been found to be susceptible to Covid19 and there is evidence of interspecies transfer.

In late 2020, researchers in Spain used Humanized mice which express ACE2 because wild type mice are not a good test animal.

The Forgotten BioNTech Phase 1 Trial in Germany

BioNTech and Pfizer launched a coordinated program to compare four RNA-based Covid-19 pandemic vaccine candidates in umbrella-type clinical studies conducted in Germany (BNT162-01) and the United States (C4591001). The program was designed to support the selection of a single vaccine candidate and dose level for a pivotal international safety and efficacy trial.

The German arm of the trial showed that the free floating BNT162b1 spike caused increased C-Reactive Protein and massive collapse of Lympocytes.

The US Phase 1 Trial that gets all the Publicity

On the basis of initial clinical-trial results in Germany, two lipid nanoparticle–formulated, nucleoside-modified RNA (modRNA) vaccine candidates against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) were evaluated in the phase 1 portion of the trial in the United States.

It is vital to understand that Pfizer new that free floating Synthetic Spike from Jab version BNT162b1 was judged far too toxic, so Pfizer BioNTech used the so-called Membrane-Anchored BNT162b2 for subsequent Phase 2/3 trial and then mass rollout.

China Phase 1 Trial to determine effects on Asian Races

Pfizer BioNTech were interested to see if there are variations by Race in reaction to their jabs, especially Asian people, a prime target for making extra profits.

So a little known subset of the Phase 1 trial using the BNT162b1 free floating mRNA, rejected by the German and US arms, was carried on in China. It too showed collapse of Lymphocytes.

In this graph, close inspection shows that the CCP has a more protective standard for FEVER, compared to the US FDA, classifying more jabbee victim fever as Severe.

The China arm of the Phase 1 trial found that people aged 65-85 years had sustained Higher Systolic and Diastolic Blood Pressure for 15 Days after their jab than Placebo recipients.

NovaVax mutates the Furin Cleavage site June 2020

It is interesting that a paper submitted by NovaVax in June 2020 was not published in final form until January 2021. NovaVax announced that they had mutated the Furin Cleavage site to be protease resistant to generate the full-length BV2365 variant.

2021

Professor Yoshiharu Matsuura of Japan and coworkers devised a PCR-based, bacterium-free method to generate SARS-CoV-2 infectious clones.

The same group from Japan demonstrated the phenomenon of Antibody Enhancement. They screened a series of anti-spike monoclonal antibodies from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients and found that some of antibodies against the N-terminal domain (NTD) induced the open conformation of RBD and thus enhanced the binding capacity of the spike protein to ACE2 and infectivity of SARS-CoV-2. Mutational analysis revealed that all of the infectivity-enhancing antibodies recognized a specific site on the NTD.

2022

In October 2022, Boston University researchers created a stir when they announced they created a new, more lethal recombinant strain of Covid19, despite the fact that Gain of Function research was presumed not to be ongoing in the US.

This was only made possible by importation of Plasmid as a “kind gift” from Yoshiharu Matsuura of Japan and collaboration with Biological Weapons experts in Germany.

Ralph Baric and Pfizer funded colleagues weaponizing Dengue Fever Virus in North Carolina in 2022. They insert the Furin Cleavage site that makes Covid19 so lethal and called it Directed Evolution.

Pfizer BioNTech used Synthetic Life for Tests

Synthetic Life made in US laboratories, recombinant SARS-CoV-2 was designed which replicates as efficiently as the original clinical isolate. In order to screen Human fluid samples to detect antiviral inhibitors a mNeonGreen SARS-CoV-2 virus was made at Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas.

This technology arose from years of collaboration in Gain of Function research in Wuhan and a number of laboratories in US.

Using stock of SARS-CoV-2 strain 2019-nCoV/USA_WA1/2020 derived from the first Wuhan patient diagnosed in the US. The virus isolate was originally provided by Dr. Natalie Thornburg from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta Georgia, then Galveston grew more virus in African Green Monkey Kidney epithelial cells but genetically engineered a fully replicating Clone so they could make the colour reaction test. Three of the authors, Xuping Xie, Vineet D Menachery and Pei-Yong Shi filed a provisional patent on the reverse genetic system of SARS-CoV-2.

Galveston commercialized their test for antibodies to Covid19 which takes 3 days using the following materials, including live GMO virus culture.

Conclusion

Pfizer BioNTech had all the connections with Coronavirus manipulators in many countries who developed the technology necessary to conduct clinical trials of synthetic Covid19 Spike Protein made by mRNA designed to take over Human cells by defeating natural immunity.

August 19 Update

Charles Rixey has much information on the various US Weaponization efforts involving viruses.

October 2023 Update - FCS continued success

An international team did some very elegant work demonstrating that O-glycolization of the weaponized Covid19 drives mutation but does not completely hinder the effectiveness of the Furin Cleavage Site. As a teenage alkyne chemist, nice to see them use a clever label to improve understanding at molecular level.

Dissecting O-glycosylation on SARS-CoV-2 spike. (A) Left: SARS-CoV-2 spike model (PDB ID: 6ZGE) and (middle) its corresponding cartoon representation with the furin cleavage site (FCS) proximal region highlighted in yellow. The blue and bold T corresponds to Thr678, which is a potential glycosylation site within the FCS proximal region. Underlined R and S residues correspond to the FCS. The S1 domain (including Thr678) lies N-terminal to the FCS, and the S2 domain is C-terminal to the FCS. Right: Peptide alignment for SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) and related coronaviruses showing the emergence of the polybasic motif in the FCS proximal region. Highlighted in yellow is the polybasic motif of SARS-CoV-2 spike. Bold and red are amino acid changes in positions 679 and 681 in VOCs. (B) Bump-and-hole engineering allows for GalNAc-T isoenzyme-specific tagging of glycosylation substrates using the clickable substrate UDP-GalN6yne. FCS = furin cleavage site; VOCs = variants of concern.

More will be added to the timeline as it comes to hand.