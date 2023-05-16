In recent articles I covered Heart Damage and Deaths arising from Positive Feedback Loop generation of damaging microRNAs, and Anaphylaxis Deaths, all caused by Endotoxin that arises from the use of E coli bacteria in production.

Tachycardia with associated Fever, Hypotension and Lymphopenia is the expected outcome from injection of Endotoxin, as has been demonstrated in numerous carefully managed clinical experiments where Human response is known to differ from that of mice.

Direct Endotoxin damage to the Heart and its blood supply system cells from Inflammatory Interleukins is well known.

Endotoxins damage the Heart via another mechanism involving dysfunction of Nitric Oxide pathways that is recognized as Atrial Fibrillation, the most common form of Tachycardia. Nice figure from Cleveland Clinic.

I was prompted to write this brief article by Josh Guetzow, who noticed that Pfizer is once again trying to cash in on the Heart Damage it has knowingly caused by advertising alleged cures in Israeli medical facilities.

Pfizer Jab Heart Damage

Pfizer tells us "One (0.3%) participant in the Original/BA.1 30/30μg group reported a life-threatening (Grade 4) AE of Atrial Fibrillation.. on Day 1 of study vaccination"

Pfizer uses numerous medical terms to dilute the massive numbers of Hearts damaged by their Covid19 jabs. Here are just a few that focus on

Pfizer reported 3,285 cases of Atrial fibrillation to 15 April 2022

Plus Atrial tachycardia 74

Tachycardia Foetal 12

Plus Ventricular fibrillation 274

Plus Cardiac fibrillation 167

Plus 22,873 cases of Tachycardia

Plus Sinus tachycardia 783

Supraventricular tachycardia 412

Ventricular tachycardia 266

Postural orthostatic tachycardia 262

Tachycardia paroxysmal 78

Tachycardia induced cardiomyopathy 4

Pfizer Endotoxin disrupts your Nitric Oxides System

Endotoxin induces the calcium-independent NO synthase known as Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase (iNOS).

Endotoxin exposure of Human Myocardium leads to a Depression of Cardiac Contractility, which is mediated by enhanced iNOS activity and release of nitric oxide.

Loss of Atrial Contractility is primary cause of Atrial dilatation during first days of Atrial Fibrillation.

Researchers have investigated drugs that might ameliorate Endotoxin Heart Damage via inhibition of iNOS upregulation.

iNOS is one of the key enzymes affected by Endotoxin, as I briefly mentioned earlier.

iNOS is nown by various other names NOS2, HEP-NOS, NOS, NOS2A, Nitric oxide synthase 2 and looks like this:

The crystal structures of iNOS in its Zinc-free and Zinc-bound states have been determined.

The formation of the Nitric Oxide (NO free radical) by iNOS involving Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate (NADPH) is discussed in more detail by Andrew and Mayer following their scheme.

Endotoxin iNOS disruption affects your Mitochondrial Electron Transport Chain

In this scheme (Figure 7 from Stepien et al.), we see Endotoxin damaging the energy powerhouses of cells, the Mitochondria.

Putative mechanisms of oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction in sepsis. iNos: Inducible nitric oxide synthase; NOx: NADPH oxidase; O 2 −: Superoxide; NO: Nitric oxide; ROS: Reactive oxygen species; ETC: Mitochondrial electron transport chain; ONOO−: Peroxynitrite; LPS: Lipopolysaccharides.

You might not know you have Atrial Fibrillation from Jabs

Experts in the field tell us that you might not realize the damage that has been done to you Heart. Common symptoms of possible Atrial Fibrillation reported by mRNA jabbees that need to be investigated are, with case numbers reported by Pfizer to April 2022:

Dizziness 8,4502, postural 1,572, exertional 137, Persistent postural-perceptual 28, Procedural 13,

Fainting

Syncope 13,056

Chest Pain 37,170, Chest discomfort 18,472, Musculoskeletal chest pain 1,729, Chest crushing 22

Dyspnoea 51,406, Dyspnoea exertional 2,458, Dyspnoea at rest 235, Nocturnal dyspnoea 46, Dyspnoea paroxysmal nocturnal 22, Breath sounds abnormal 125

Nausea 117,113

Vomiting 36,026

My personal experience with Supraventricular Tachycardia, pre-pandemic and of unkown cause, involved feeling faint, with altered breathing, nausea and vomiting. I had surgery to correct the condition.

Dizziness, Fainting and Syncope are related to Hypotension caused by disruption of your iNOS system.

As usual you should seek professional medical advice if you suspect you suffered any of the above after your jab.

Update to 18 June 2022 from PSUR3

Pfizer updated it report of massive damage to the Heart with case numbers to 18 June 2022.

Atrial Fibrilation 3,554

Tachycardia 25,509

Picograms of Endotoxin increase Heart Damage

A prospective multinational study, limited by small sample size, showed that measured blood Endotoxin level >50 picogram/ml is a significant risk predictor of cardiovascular disease.

Endotoxin iNOS activation Damages Other Organs

Apart from Heart damage, it has been shown that Endotoxin kills many other types of cell. I have already written about iNOS upregulation by Endotoxin causing Rapid Liver Failure. Endotoxin iNOS upregulation is also involved in the Vomiting and Diarrhoea experinced by so many mRNA jabbees.

Mander and Brown demostrated that NADPH oxidase (NOX) and iNOS act in synergy to destroy Brain cells.

Pang et al demonstrated that Endotoxin iNOS damages Oligodendrocyte (OL) Progenitor Cells (OPCs) causing PeriVentricular Leukomalacia (PVL), the most common form of Brain Damage in Premature Infants via Microglia.

Endotoxin injection of Mice sees elevation of iNOS with associated Memory Loss and Amyloidosis linking it with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Update 21 May 2023

One DAY following Bivalent Pfizer BNT162b2 (wild and BA.4-5) jabbing, man was rushed to hospital with Dyspnea, Heart 207 beats/min, Blood pressure 74 mmHg. This was his Fifth Jab. Diagnosis: Myocarditis with Ventricular Tachycardia.

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