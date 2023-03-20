In one of the largest per capita population studies of Harms caused by Pfizer jabs, the AusVaxSafety telephone or email survey of over 5 million Jabbees (no more than 3 days after getting the poison), 1 in 9 people reported Gastrointestinal symptoms, including Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Nausea and Abdominal Pain after the second jab. This was considerably more than reports after their first dose. This indicates their bodies were made allergic to components. A similar problem occures with Moderna.

Here I will show that Endotoxin contamination from the jabs reaching the Brain is the cause of Gastrointestinal symptoms, which I covered in relation to Parkinson’s Disease and other Neurological damage.

As shown in the following scheme where LPS is LipoPolySaccharide, or Endotoxin, the Pfizer jabs immediately produces “Sickness Behaviour” involving the Cytokine Storm in the Brain leading to Depression (mostly described by Pfizer as Fatigue), Anorexia, Salt Aversion, Adipsia (dangerous Lack of Thirst) and Inhibition of Sodium Appetite via α2-Adrenoceptors in the Brain, with Fever (Hyperthermia).

Endotoxin also alters Kidney function, water retention and Salt balance causing Diarrhoea.

E coli Endotoxin causes Cholera Diarrhoea

The E coli used in production of Pfizer jabs, just like the organism causing Cholera, sheds Endotoxin that can’t be removed before the product reaches each and every vial.

Diarrhea is caused by excess secretion of water and electrolytes and 2 main triggers have been identified in studies of the mechanism.

In male mice, Endotoxin injected intraperitoneally was found to increase nitric oxide (NO) and Pain mediator prostaglandin E 2 (PGE 2 ), via induced protein expression of inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) in mice intestines, correlating in a dose-dependent manner with Diarrhoea. It was found that Cyclic Guanosine 3′,5′-MonoPhosphate (cGMP) and Cyclic Adenosine 3′,5′-MonoPhosphate (cAMP) levels were both elevated by the Endotoxin.

In 2021 another study in young and aged mice demonstrated Neuroinflammation after Endotoxin induction of Sepsis using Magnesium isotope as a tracer. This study showed that distribution of various ions differed significantly in the Brainstem.

Guanylate Cyclase of Heat-Stable Enterotoxin

In 1980, activation of Guanylate Cyclase by Heat-Stable Enterotoxin was shown to initiate Diarrhoea. Guanylate Cyclase is involved in inherited Crohn's disease.

Adenylate Cyclase of Heat-Labile Enterotoxin

In Cholera activation of Adenylate Cyclase by Heat-Labile Enterotoxin was shown to initiate Diarrhoea.

Ion imbalance in Diarrhoea

A common treatment for Cholera is salt water. It has been shown that excessive water loss throught the intestines involves the Chloride ion.

Bloody Diarrhoea from Pfizer

Pfizer reported cases to April 2022

Diarrhoea haemorrhagic 239

Diarrhoea 41,832

Diarrhoea neonatal 8

Post procedural diarrhoea 8

Diarrhoea infectious 6

Bacterial diarrhoea 4

Viral diarrhoea 4

Overflow diarrhoea 2

Vomiting due to Endotoxin in Pfizer jabs

Pfizer reported Nausea cases 117,113 - 8.69 % of all Adverse Event cases.

Pfizer reported the following numbers of cases of Vomiting to April 2022:

Vomiting 36,026 which is 2.67 % of all Adverse Event cases.

Vomiting projectile 181

Infantile vomiting 74 - due to contaminated mothers milk

Discoloured vomit 32

Acetonaemic vomiting 10

Faecal vomiting 10

Cyclic vomiting syndrome 4

Post-tussive vomiting 4

Procedural vomiting 3

Mechanism of Vomiting

Much work has been done to investigate Vomiting after injection of Endotoxin, pointing to the Brainstem as a controlling centre.

A 2014 review of the Neurocircuits involved in Nausea and Vomiting pointed out that non-Human experiments are limited because common test animals including Rats, Mice, Guinea-pigs and Rabbits don’t vomit. And they can't tell you they feel nausea.

The authors concluded that Neurons within the Nucleus of the Tractus Solitarius, located in the Brainstem, receive peripheral sensory inputs and have direct or indirect connections with several other Hindbrain, Midbrain and Forebrain structures responsible for the co-ordination of the multiple organ systems. The efferent Vagus Nerve relays the integrated and co-ordinated output response to several peripheral organs responsible for Emesis.

Here is a lovely diagram of the Nucleus of the Tractus Solitarius and its connections.

I wonder if it was explained to Jabbees when they were supposed to give “Informed Consent” that the Endotoxin in Pfizer (or Moderna) jabs would immediately impact this intricately interconnected system?

Gut Brain Axis

The illustration above nicely shows what is now commonly described as the Gut Brain Axis, nicely reviewed in 2022 in relation to Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders including Parkinson's Disease.

It has been shown that the Amyloid protein α-synuclein in the gut can propagate to the Brain through the Vagus Nerve. So it is a two-way street.

Dr John Campbell gives an excellent account of Vomiting in his Nursing Notes made freely available.

Vomiting (emesis) is a natural defense mechanism to remove infected or poisonous food from the gut. Irritation or distension of the stomach sends nerve impulses to the vomiting centre which is located in the medulla oblongata of the brain stem. It is the vomiting centre which controls the vomiting reflex. Initially there is retrograde contraction of the small intestine. This antiperistalsis propels the contents of the small intestine back into the stomach. Once the material to be expelled is in the stomach there are forceful inspiratory movements with the epiglottis closed. This causes the diaphragm to press down and increase the pressure in the abdominal cavity. At the same time there is contraction of the abdominal wall muscles, effectively squeezing the stomach between the abdominal wall and diaphragm. There is contraction of the stomach and simultaneous relaxation of the lower oesophageal sphincter with antiperistalsis in the oesophagus. These effects cause gastric contents to be forcefully ejected through the mouth.

I wonder if he has made a video on Vomiting after the jabs?

Update May 2026

You might like my article on Endotoxin Binding Protein as a proposed Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease.

See the interesting article by Martha Carlin on the Nucleus Tractus Solitarius.