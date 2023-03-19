Analysis of VAERS Data

My good friend OpenVaet has done a deep dive into the acknowledged under-reported US VAERS database to 22 August 2022 and has produced an an excellent interactive guide to the impact of the Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer Covid19 jabs on Pregnancies.

Openvaet found 15 Maternal Deaths and 908 Foetal Deaths after Pfizer jabs by extracting symptoms in the text of VAERS reports. He found that 27.54 % of the reported Missed Pregnancies happened within 1 week of the jab.

Here I will concentrate on such Pfizer damage as it relates to Endotoxin content, which is expected to impact the Mother and Foetus within days of the jab.

Pfizer Spread the Pregnancy Danger Signals

To 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported that 1.3% of all Adverse Event cases after their jabs were from 17,156 Pregnant or Breastfeeding Women.

Image from DailyClout.

Pfizer spread these Adverse Events under 179 different descriptors under 2 main headings “Injury, Poisoning and Procedural Complications” and “Pregnancy, Puerperium and Perinatal conditions”, including case numbers as follows:

Maternal exposure during pregnancy 5,823

Exposure during pregnancy 524 Drug exposure before pregnancy 23

Abortion spontaneous 1,807 Abortion missed 114 Abortion early 18

Maternal exposure before pregnancy 329

Premature baby 181 Premature labour 64 Premature delivery 44 Threatened labour 14

Foetal Death 147

Foetal growth restriction 124

Foetal exposure during pregnancy 93

Foetal hypokinesia 76 Foetal distress syndrome 12

Haemorrhage in pregnancy 73

Uterine contractions during pregnancy 68

Pre-eclampsia 38 Uterine contractions abnormal 40

Ectopic pregnancy 67

Abortion 59

Stillbirth 56

Premature rupture of membranes 37 Preterm premature rupture of membranes 28

Uterine hypertonus 29

Postpartum haemorrhage 26

Premature separation of Placenta 25

Placental disorder 20

Anembryonic gestation 24

Oligohydramnios 14

HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) syndrome 13

Retroplacental haematoma 13

Decidual cast 10

and the list goes on and on and on.

Every vial of Pfizer Covid19 jab contains Endotoxin that can’t be removed, originating from the E coli bacteria essential to production.

Here I focus on how Endotoxin (LipoPolySaccharide, LPS) attacks the Human Female Reproductive system and the developing Placenta and Embryo.

A useful review by Bidne et al. tabulated numerous studies to 2018 of

Endotoxin Damage to the Placenta

First Trimester disruption of Placenta formation is caused by Endotoxin (LPS) and involves Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway phosphorylation and resultant increase in IL-8 and IL-6. Endotoxin damages spiral artery remodeling, correlated with Monocyte Chemokine-1 (MCP-1), and down-regulates markers related to Extravillous Trophoblast invasion in Placentas.

In this Figure from Anton et al. MyD88 = Myeloid differentiation 88, IRAK = Interleukin Receptor Associated Kinase, TLR4 = Toll-Like Receptor 4, ERK = Extracellular signal-Regulated Kinase, TRAF6 = TNF Receptor Associated Factor 6, MAP3Ks = Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase 3, MEK = MAPK Extracellular signal-regulated Kinase, p38 = p38 Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase, JNK = c-Jun N-terminal Kinase.

As I mentioned earlier, TLR4 is a target for Covid19, Endotoxin and Nickel, all of which elevate IL-8.

Mouse models show what injected Endotoxin does at a dose of 10 µg/kg Gestational Day (GD) 13, and 40 µg/kg LPS daily until GD16. Endotoxin significantly elevated the percentage of CD86 +, TNF-α+, IL-1β+ and iNOS+ dMφ (M1 subtype) but diminished the percentage of CD206 +, CD 163+, IL-10+ and Arg-1+ dMφ (M2 subtype) in pregnant mice.

Endotoxin damages spiral artery remodeling, correlated with Monocyte Chemokine-1 (MCP-1), and down-regulates markers related to extravillous trophoblast invasion in Placentas.

The “Apex Cytokine” IL-1β, caused by Endotoxin, is the key to understanding the damage done to Mother and Foetus by the mRNA jabs.

PR-A/PR-B = P4 Receptors A and B; PGs = Prostaglandins; MMPs = Matrix MetalloProteinases; PGF2α = Prostaglandin F2α; PLV = Periventricular Leukomalacia; BPD = BronchoPulmonary Dysplasia; NEC = Necrotizing EnteroColitis. Increasing color intensity represents increasing inflammatory response.

Learning from Cows

Researchers in Japan have examined the effects of Endotoxin on the Ovaries and Steroid Hormone production in Cows. They found higher Endotoxin results in lower Estradiol and higher Progesterone. Expression of Caspase-3 was high, suggesting an association with Follicular Atresia. Granulosa cells exposed to high levels of Endotoxin had reduced mRNA expression of LHCGR, FSHR and Cytochrome P450 (CYP) 19A1 (CYP19A1). This paper has some very useful references.

In a second paper by Magata et al., it was found that in postpartum dairy cows, Endotoxin causes Uterine Inflammation and leads to Ovarian dysfunction.

They studied Theca cells at different stages of Follicular development. Theca cells express Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), CD14 and MD2. Endotoxin suppressed Progesterone (P4) and Androstenedione (A4) production with downregulation of steroidogenic enzyme transcripts when Theca cells were stimulated with Luteinizing Hormone, but Estradiol protected against that effect. There findings suggested a possible mechanism of Ovarian dysfunction and subsequent Infertility in cows with Endometritis.

Progesterone

Researchers in Mexico examined Human Placentas and found that in vitro Progesterone modulates bacterial endotoxin-induced production of IL-1β, TNFα, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, MIP-1α, and Matrix Metalloprotease 9 (MMP-9) in pre-labor human term placentas.

Lethal Preeclampsia

Women suffering Preeclampsia, the major cause of maternal and perinatal Death, experience Hypertension, Proteinuria, Headache, Vomiting, Kidney and Liver dysfunction. They have increased number of circulating Leukocytes, Neutrophils, and serum levels of Tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), Interleukin-6 (IL-6), C-reactive protein (CRP). This is found in Endotoxin poisoning.

Decidual macrophages (dMφ) are the second abundant immune cells in pregnancy and are adversely affected by Endotoxin, resulting in Miscarriage and Fetal Growth Restriction.

Women with Preeclampsia have lower levels of anti-inflammatory Interleukin 10 (IL10).

Han et al. (2021) collected Human Placentas to compare women with and without Preeclampsia. They showed that reduced α7 nicotinic AcetylCholine Receptor (α7nAChR) is involved in the Endotoxin response of exaggerated inflammation. The level of Choline Acetyltransferase (CHAT) was reduced in women with Preeclampsia and Endotoxin treated mice.

Chorioamnionitis caused by Endotoxin in Jabs

Preterm birth is a major cause of perinatal Death and long-term morbidity.

Endotoxin is routinely used to induce Preterm Birth and Sheep are a favoured test animal where the endotoxin can be administered via various routes, including injection into the Uterus or Amniotic Fluid.

Women and their developing foetuses suffer from Endotoxin induced Chorioamnionitis with Fever, Leukocytosis, Tachycardia, Uterine tenderness, and Preterm Rupture of Membranes.

Induced Abortion after Foetal Deformity

Here is a case of a woman jabbed with Pfizer who chose to terminate her pregancy at 25 week gestation because Heart Damage was detected in her developing Child.

She was injected with Oxytocin to induce the Abortion.

Read about the ongoing Pfizer Teratogen study.

October 2023 Update

Disturbing real world data.

Conclusion

The Pfizer jab reports of worldwide Reduced Birthrate, Spontaneous Abortion, Stillbirth, Preeclampsia, Premature Birth, Maternal and Foetal Death can all be related to the toxic effects of the Endotoxin present in all vials.