There is much interest in “Turbocancer” following Covid19 jabbing which unfortunately will be contributing to the global catastrophe of Excess All-Cause Mortality being reported by government agencies such as the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Pfizer has over 62 years experience in mass production of Viruses specifically for Cancer research.

Their contract (N01-CP-3- 3234) began on 6 November 1961 with Project Director Dr. Sami Mayyasi (died 2013). It was overseen by Dr Jack Gruber of the National Cancer Institute.

SV40 Promoter from the Simian Vacuolating Virus 40 was deliberately inserted into the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid19 jab and that fact was withheld, creating international furore and opening the way for litigation.

Mason-Pfizer Monkey Virus (M-PMV), also known as Simian retrovirus (SRV) or Simian type D virus 1, was isolated from a 8 years-old female Rhesus Macaque (Macaca mulatta) in 1970 by Dr. Harish C. Chopra and Marcus M. Mason.