Some time ago I contacted the Office of Senator Rennick asking about this portion of a redacted Freedom Of Information (FOI) document obtained from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in January 2022.

It resulted from a meeting between the Australian Bureau of Statistics and a representative of the World Health Organization, specifically to study COVID vaccine Deaths (vaccine related mortality generally referred to the Coroner in Australia).

It says:

We will expect to see Thromocytopenia (AZ) Deaths in the coroners (secondary thromocytopenia with the adverse effect of the vaccine). If vaccines mentioned in part 2, no adverse effect, code U11.9. Vaccine causing adverse effect code REDACTED

AZ of course refers to AstraZeneca.

Thanks to fellow Substack and ResearchGate author Andrew Madry, who identified the hidden code as U12.9.

Here is part of the WHO table of ICD-10 codes confirming the code.

Interestingly this code U12.9 is used in Europe but not USA, and secretly in Australia.

An interesting study from Germany used U12.9 code to examine public health claims from doctors to estimate that Adverse Events reported by the Paul Ehrlich Institute represented only about 10% of the true picture.

Once the code is known, numerous people can go hunting for jab victims.

I found this recent table from Lower Saxony showing Child damage by age and year.

Tell Albo what you think of $368,000,000,000 spent on AUKUS