I was pleased to find a major thread on Twitter from 2021, where I discussed the hazards of Polysorbate 80 in Covid19 jabs, remains intact after Elon Musk restored my account. Polysorbate is used in Novavax, AstraZeneca and Janssen jabs.

So I can build on that with updates, meanwhile sharing early.

This is what Polysorbate 80 looks like.

Notice it contains embedded chains of PolyEthyleneGlycol (PEG) and is actually a complex mixture because individual chains have lengths of “X”, “Y” and “Z”, the sum of which add up to 20, giving a molecular mass of 1320.

Polysorbate 80 causes Severe Anaphylactic Shock

Were jabbees told they might go into Anaphylactic Shock when jabbed with Polysorbate 80?

It certainly was a risk known to all Chief Health Officers in Australia and the TGA before AstraZeneca was unleashed, but ordinary mortal members of the public have to pay to read about the threat to their lives.

Few jabbees in Australia would have accessed the warnings for AstraZeneca, as shown by official advice like this in February 2021.

In May 2021 the Chief Health Officer of Victoria, Brett Sutton, issued a Bulletin to Jabbers with a specific warning about Polysorbate 80 Adverse Reactions from AstraZeneca, including Anaphylaxis or “generalised allergic reaction” and Thrombosis.

Jabbees at risk were to be referred to “VicSIS” - the Victorian Specialist Immunisation Network. But were they?

There is a useful paper comparing PolySorbate 80 damage in Dogs, Monkeys and Minipigs, looking at Anaphylaxis.

Polysorbate 80 causes Blood Clots

A 2013 paper, adding to more than 50 years research into adverse effects of Polysorbate 80, also known as Tween 80, Polyoxyethylene-sorbitan-20-monooleate, (x)-sorbitan mono-9-octadecenoate poly(oxy-1,2-ethanediyl), showed how it can simultaneously induce Blood Clots and low Platelets - Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, otherwise known as TTS or VITT.

In early 2021, numerous scientists were alarmed at the Death rate of AstraZeneca and in one paper a systematic application of logic, narrowed the field to five potential anionic substances that could combine with anti-platelet factor 4 (PF4), leading to VITT. Polysorbate 80 (Tween 80) was identified as one of these. Pang et al. also discussed mechanistic differences that could be expected in clot formation by injection into muscle or leakage of the jab contents into the bloodstream.

Polysorbate 80 increases Soluble Complement 5b-9, a known cause of Blood Clots.

This hazard of increased Soluble Complement 5b-9 was known before 2012, when a paper funded by AstraZeneca proved that high levels of sC5b-9 predict future cardiovascular events - obviously including Death. So to put it simply, Polysorbate 80 in vaccines increases Deaths.

Anaphylaxis caused by NovaVax, AstraZeneca and Jcovden Covid19 jabs is probably related to hitting blood vessels. A study in dogs shows Intravenous more dangerous than subcutaneous.

Polysorbate 80 breaks down to dangerous fragments

The inherent instability of Polysorbate 80 has been well documented, but tends to be behind paywalls and online publication can be delayed for many years.

This figure illustrates the vulnerable points in the molecule.

Note that degradation products include known carcinogens including aldehydes and peroxides.

Histidine catalyzes Degradation of Polysorbate 80

Synergy between jab ingredients can lead to disaster, as shown by careful study that showed Histidine buffer in jabs can accelerate degradation of Polysorbate 80.

Polysorbate 80 in Janssen Covid19 jabs

Each 0.5 mL dose of Janssen Jcovden COVID-19 jab contains 50 Billion virus particles, Citric Acid monohydrate (0.14 mg), Trisodium Citrate dihydrate (2.02 mg), Ethanol (2.04 mg), 2-Hydroxypropyl-β-CycloDextrin (HBCD) (25.50 mg), Polysorbate-80 (0.16 mg), sodium chloride (2.19 mg). Each dose may also contain residual amounts of host cell proteins (≤0.15 mcg) and/or host cell DNA (≤3 ng).

Polysorbate 80 used in other jabs

Another jab containing PolySorbate 80 (4.85 mg/jab) is the GlaxoSmithKline PANDEMRIX Influenza jab that caused Narcolepsy, Anaphylaxis, Thrombocytopenia, Convulsions, Encephalomyelitis, Neuritis, Angioedema, Urticaria, and Guillain Barré Syndrome. It also contained the known Mercury Neurotoxin Thiomersal, Octoxinol 10, plus traces of ovalbumin, Gentamicin Sulfate, Formaldehyde, Sucrose and Sodium Deoxycholate. The GSK AS03 adjuvant system is composed of Squalene (10.68 milligrams), DL-α-Tocopherol (11.86 milligrams). Ingredients list was obtained from the TGA.

An article discussing a legal compensation case against GSK is behind a paywall, but the abstract is worth reading.

Novavax contains Polysorbate 80

January 2024 Update. Let all of your Novavax jabbee friends know that it contains Polysorbate 80.

The CDC is warning Everyone with a Polysorbate Allergy not to get jabbed with Novavax. How many unsuspecting victims read the fine print and have a clue whether they are allergic ?

Update 27 August 2025

Please see Dr Bine Stebel article in German for discussion of recent science on Polysorbate 80 toxicology.

Conclusion

Numerous experts in the field have pointed to the toxicity of Polysorbate 80 and have called for its replacement in jabs with a non-toxic alternative. It clearly adds to the risk of fatal VITT caused by EDTA.