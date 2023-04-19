I was prompted to write this article by the appearance of an excellent introduction to the subject in the Epoch Times, which used this picture to try to convey the problem.

The article refers to a study done in Ohio USA in 2022, which found 0.038% of all mRNA jab recipients suffered Tinnitus after their first jab and 0.031% after their second, making a combined incidence of 0.069% or 690 per million jabbees.

A review in 2021 readily identified the causal link between a variety of Covid19 jabs and Tinnitus and associated damage.

Pfizer Tinnitus

Numerous cases of Tinnitus were reported during the Pfizer Clinical Trials, and should have been communicated to Jabbees when seeking informed consent.

Pfizer decided Tinnitus was among numerous “Signals determined not to be risks”.

The European Medicines Agency conspired with BioNTech and Pfizer by stating:

Hearing loss and Tinnitus: In the 3rd MSSR AR (covering 1 February until 28 February 2021), based on a cumulative review of the cases reporting hearing loss and/or tinnitus it was concluded that a causal association with Comirnaty exposure was not suggested and the signal was closed.

To 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported 14,233 cases of Tinnitus, representing 1.06% of all people reporting Adverse Events after their jab. Pfizer also reported huge numbers for 76 other “Ear and labyrinth disorders”.

Update 25 April 2023. Steve Kirsch did a search of VAERS for Tinnitus.

Update 3 December 2023.

To June 2022, Pfizer reported 15,833 cases of Tinnitus, representing 1.07% of all people reporting Adverse Events after their jab. There were 47,038 cases of Ear and labyrinth disorders, including 14,394 cases of Vertigo.

Epoch Times reported on 2 relevant studies. The first from Australia covers general practices visits, in Victoria and New South Wales, and confirmed that Tinnitus more likely to happen within 42 days of a COVID-19 jab.

Mechanism of Jab induced Tinnitus

Specialists in the field have traced Tinnitus to disruption of the Nitric Oxide cycle.

Note the familiar Cytokine Storm that is indicated on the right-hand side of their Figure.

In this Figure the acronyms are as follows:

eNOS Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase; IFN Interferon; IL Interleukin; iNOS Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase; NF Nuclear Factor; NMDA N-Methyl-D-Aspartate; nNOS Neural Nitric Oxide Synthase; TNF Tumor Necrosis Factor.

This exactly matches what is observed when E Coli Endotoxin, present in all mRNA jab vials, hits a human. Note in particular disruption of NOS2 = Nitric Oxide Synthase 2 is high on the list of effects known by the US Government Chemical Toxicogenomics Database administrators.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome caused by Pfizer jab

People who reports Adverse Events after their jab commonly have multiple symptoms, as reported in early 2022. A previously healthy Hong Kong man was devastated 2 days after his first Pfizer jab with Fever, Pain and Vesicles in his right ear and canal, together with Vertigo, Tinnitus and Loss of Hearing.

He also suffered Facial Palsy, Tongue Numbness and Dysgeusia.

June 2024 Update

Thanks to Jessica Rose for pointing to a study linking other neurological side effects after Covid19 Jabs to Tinnitus.

They were, as expected from Endotoxin poisoning.

Dizziness

Arthralgia

Chills

Headache

Deafness

Ear discomfort

Asthenia

Fatigue

Anxiety

Conclusion

Tens of thousands of people have been condemned to the lifelong torture of Tinnitus by the often Mandated jabbing with Endotoxin contaminated mRNA jabs.

I have suffered this condition for decades, so my sympathy and empathy is total.

Time to stop this industry in its tracks.