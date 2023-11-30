Mass marketing profiteers downplay agonizing Chest Pain after jabs, telling the victims the Heart will heal itself.

Autopsies of Pericarditis and Myopericarditis victims are not pretty as shown in this specimen.

Figure 22.21. Fibrinous pericarditis with a shaggy green layer of fibrin on the epicardial surface. This decedent was being treated with chronic corticosteroids following bilateral adrenalectomies for removal of pheochromocytomas performed one year prior. She died in her bed without complaint prior to death. The epicardial surface is covered by a yellow–green shaggy exudate and the pericardial fluid is murky yellow. Histologic evaluation reveals fibrin and acute inflammation with polymorphonuclear leukocytes and vascular congestion.

Unadjusted Hazard Ratio for Death from Pericarditis was 1.75 (95% CI: 1.6 to 1.9; p < 0.001) in a 5-year Mortality study from Denmark. "The greatest difference in mortality was seen the first year, and it was primarily driven by the Female part of the population. The incidence rate per 1,000 person-years of new-onset, admission-required diagnosis was higher in the pericarditis group both for cardiovascular and noncardiovascular diseases."

Novavax is the worst jab brand for Pericarditis.