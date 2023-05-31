There has been lots of discussion about IgG4 here on Substack and elsewhere recently, increasing with each mRNA Covid19 Jab.

The observation that IgG4 increases with age has been attributed to chronic exposure to allergens.

Let’s start by looking at IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD), formerly known as IgG4-related systemic disease. It is a chronic inflammatory condition characterized by tissue infiltration with Lymphocytes and IgG4-secreting plasma cells, various degrees of Fibrosis resulting in Tissue Scarring.

IgG4 Diseases include Lymphadenopathy, Atopic Dermatitis, Autoimmune Pancreatitis, Bronchial Asthma, Riedel thyroiditis, Interstitial Pneumonitis, Interstitial Nephritis, Prostatitis, Retroperitoneal Fibrosis, Inflammatory Aortic Aneurysm and many Clotting diseases or other Blood disorders.

Repeated Jabbing increases IgG4

A famous paper by Irrgang and coworkers alerted the jabbing world to this dangerous effect of reduced immunity to Covid19 infection. The evidence is more clear now that the more doses people receive, the more likely they are to die of the virus infection.

Endotoxin repeated exposure increases IgG4

Gram-negative Endotoxin is clearly implicated in IgG4 disease.

Septic Pancreatitis and Hypergammaglobulinaemia with disruption of IgG4 have been linked to E coli Endotoxin.

Galectin involved in IgG4 Autoimmunity

John Paul has written here about Galectin as an antigen associated with IgG4 Disease that drives expansion of circulating plasmablasts and CD4+ cytotoxic T cells in patients. Galectin is a marker of severe Covid19. Jessica Rose mentioned Galectin in her Stockholm lecture.

Galectin enhances the Endotoxin inflammatory response. Galectin was shown to allow low Endotoxin (LPS) concentrations (1 µg/mL without serum, 1 ng/mL with serum) to upregulate CD11b expression and Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) generation on Human Neutrophils in vitro and drastically enhanced the binding efficiency of LPS to the neutrophil surface.

Another paper reports the disaggregation of Endotoxin micelles with details at molecular level. See also my earlier article.

Repeated mRNA Covid 19 jabs reduce Immunity

A recent paper by Uversky and coworkers discusses how the alteration of the immune system, shifting to IgG4 reduces immunity, as seen in their Figure 4.

Repeated vaccination induces high IgG4 levels (depicted in red). This antibody inhibits the attachment of the Fc region from the IgG3 antibody to its receptor located on cytotoxic T cells, thus blocking its activation, and consequently, the infected cell is not destroyed.

WHO admits Defeat

WHO admitted defeat by the mutating Covid19 virus. They don't want any Covid19 jabs that contain synthetic antigens to the original WUHAN lab leak. WHO is officially worried about IgG4 class switching weakening the Human Immune system.

Repeated mRNA jabbing increases Cancer risk

In an earlier article I reported that Endotoxin in mRNA jabs will increase Cancers. During his lecture and in private discussion afterwards at the AMPS event held in Melbourne on 31 May 2023, Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy mentioned the dangers of IgG4 Disease and Melanoma and other cancer susceptibility.

In 2020, Jiang Gu and coworkers found that IgG4 suppresses our capacity to fight off Cancers and actually accelerated Breast and Colorectal cancers and carcinogen-induced Skin Papilloma.

illustration of proposed mechanism of cancer-initiated B lymphocyte-derived IgG4-mediated immune evasion. Chronic stimulation by cancer antigens induces class switch of B lymphocytes to produce IgG4. Such increased IgG4 can react to cancer-bound IgG with its Fc-Fc binding property and also to Fc receptors of immune effector cells. With its unique structural and biological property, increased IgG4 in cancer microenvironment mediates an effective immune escape for cancer. ADCC, antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity; ADCP, antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis; CDC, complement-dependent cytotoxicity; NK, natural killer cells.

See a recent update by Igor Chudov on Turbocancer linked to IgG4.

Hungarian Study

Thanks to Australian author Aussie17 for pointing me toward the new IgG class switching study from Hungary of 47 people who had various vaccination history with homologous or heterologous boosters. The study showed that:

In addition to IgG1 and IgG3 subclasses presented in all groups, a switch towards distal IgG subclasses (spike-specific IgG4 and IgG2) appeared almost exclusively in individuals who received only mRNA vaccines or were infected after mRNA vaccinations.

People who had been jabbed with Adenovirus vectors had negligible IgG4, which requires further explanation. See a recent update by our friend Doorless Carp.

Expanding Literature

Updating 24 March 2026.

PubMed has 440 papers found searching “Immunoglobulin switching Lipopolysaccharide” and 351 papers for “Immunoglobulin switching LPS” and 330 papers found searching “Immunoglobulin switching Endotoxin”.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) needs some Human Curation for IgG4.

However if you look at CTD under Immune System Diseases you will find hundreds of line entries with linked genes and extensive references starting at Lipopolysaccharide A.

More for Lipid A.

K-12 Lipopolysaccharide starts here.

Endotoxin starts here.

Enterotoxin starts here.

Conclusion

The shift to increased IgG4 observed after multiple mRNA Covid19 does not have to involve the Synthetic Spike Protein, as the Endotoxin load is sufficient to induce this dangerous effect. I expect this will create some discussion and will add further references soon.