Here is a short article on the ThermoFisher Invitrogen Qubit Flex Fluorometer.

It takes 8 plastic cuvettes (polymer a secret) held together as a strip for convenient handling and has a detection range of 0.01 – 1.0 EU/mL when using 50 μL of sample.

You need to buy a kit of reagents containing Qubit™ Endotoxin Reagent, Qubit™ Endotoxin-Free Dimethylsulfoxide (DMSO), Qubit™ Lyophilized Endotoxin Standard from E. coli (0111:B4), Qubit™ Lyophilized Amebocyte Lysate and Qubit™ Endotoxin-Free Water. You can see how the test is done in a short video.

The test uses Horseshoe Crab Amebocyte Lysates that react to Endotoxin in a series of enzymatic reactions resulting in activation of Factor B, Factor C, and pro-clotting enzyme. The activated enzyme catalyzes a cleavage event in the substrate to produce a fluorescent signal. The reaction is stopped by addition of Acetic Acid.

The challenge with the mRNA jabs is to determine how much Endotoxin is present in total, but we would like to know how much is free floating, how much is in the walls of the LNPs and how much is inside clinging to the synthetic mRNA.

Interference with the test

It is known that this Fluorescent test is upset by the presence of DNA, Glycerol, Triton™ X-100 Detergent, Sodium DodecaSulfonate (SDS), Tween™-20 Detergent, Sucrose and EDTA (at pH 8.0).

The analyst becomes a method developer and innovator and tests the impact of each interference by diluting the sample and clever manipulations.

Pfizer Jab shows Endotoxin in the test

Imagine how excited I was when my analyst friend Kevin McKernan sent me this photo of the green fluorescent glow caused by Endotoxin in a Pfizer Covid19 jab!

We will have to be patient while the experiment is replicated, the best method for disrupting the LNPs is found, but Kevin found a whopping 19 EU/ml in a Pfizer Monovalent vial.

It is clear that dangerous amounts of Endotoxin are easily seen in the jabs.

Meanwhile Kevin is in New Zealand and published a lovely picture of his measurement of Endotoxin in Cannabis using the same equipment and Fluorescent reaction.