Recently I briefly mentioned that Endotoxin, as found in every vial of Moderna and Pfizer jab, causes Autoimmune Diseases.

While mRNA in the jabs undoubtedly was designed to make Spike Protein invade your cells so they become targets for Destruction, with the announced lie that would be confined to your Muscle Cells, we need to look in more detail at the Autoimmune effects of the E coli Endotoxin arising from production.

The Epigenetics of Endotoxin is the key.

Endotoxin induces Cytokine Release Syndrome

Otherwise known as Cytokine Storm, or as I prefer to call it Cytokine Hurricane.

Acronyms are rife in the business of Toxicology of the jabs.

MIG stands for Monokine Induced by interferon (IFN)-γ (the G is for Gamma).

MIG and its receptor are known to cause Autoimmunity via a Positive Feedback Loop involving recruitment of Th1 lymphocytes which in turn stimulates MIG secretion from Thyrocytes and numerous other types of cells, creating an amplification of the Autoimmune process that destroys the organ.

The reader is encouraged to examine a great collection of references to Thyroid damage by Covid19 and the jabs. One of these showed that the Pfizer jab causes destruction of the Thyroid gland within 2 days.

E coli Endotoxin is a superior stimulator of MIG Autoimmune response than that derived from other types of bacteria.

Endotoxin as a cause of Thyroid diseases via disruption of the Kynurenine pathways has been reviewed.

This KEGG pathway shows how Endotoxin is involved in Thyroid Autoimmune Disease.

Antiphospholid Antibodies

Autoimmune diseases are caused by development of Antiphospholid Antibodies.

Endotoxin Lipid A, as found in Pfizer jabs, has been shown in Rabbits to induce Antiphospholid Antibodies, specifically Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) type-aCL (β 2 GPI-dependent) and Lupus Anticoagulant.

Repeated Influenza Jabs induce Autoimmune Diseases

It has been shown that repeated Influenza jabs increases risk of Autoimmune Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Multiple Sclerosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Myelin-Associated Glycoprotein (MAG) antibodies attack the system.

It is known that broadly reactive Influenza Antibodies also bind other proteins including Insulin, Endotoxin (LipoPolySaccharide, LPS), and double-stranded DNA (dsDNA), demonstrating a propensity for autoreactivity.

Labombarde et al. pointed out that the increased levels of broadly reactive antibodies may be the result of non-specific Inflammation that promotes the expansion of anti-MAG and -ganglioside antibodies that do not bind influenza antigens.

Pfizer reports of Autoimmune Disease

Previously I wrote that, to 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported 1,461 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and showed how that can be related to Endotoxin in the jab.

Endotoxins from gram-negative E coli Bacteria, as used in Pfizer jab production, cause paralysis via molecular mimicry between bacterial glycoconjugates and peripheral nerve gangliosides.

Pfizer listed numerous Autoimmune Diseases as Adverse Events after its jabs under various headings, including these examples of case numbers to April 2022:

Myocarditis 11,299, Autoimmune Myocarditis 4

Pericarditis 9,186

Eczema 2,484, Dyshidrotic Eczema 102

Thrombocytopenia 1,907, Immune thrombocytopenia 835, Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome 79

Rheumatoid Arthritis 1,356, Rheumatic disorder 425,

Psoriasis 1,235, Guttate Psoriasis 74, Pustular psoriasis 30, Erythrodermic Psoriasis 14, Nail psoriasis 9, Rebound Psoriasis 3

Polymyalgia Rheumatica 853

Fibromyalgia 673

Multiple Sclerosis 517, Multiple sclerosis relapse 435, Relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis 16, Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis 9, Multiple sclerosis pseudo relapse 7

Myositis 515

Autoimmune disorder 496

Diabetes mellitus 413, Diabetes mellitus inadequate control 217, Type 1 Diabetes mellitus 202, Type 2 Diabetes mellitus 98, Diabetes insipidus 24, Gestational diabetes 19, Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in adults 8, Fulminant type 1 diabetes mellitus 5, Insulin resistant diabetes 2, Insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes mellitus 1

Crohn’s disease 342

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus 296, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus 24, Lupus-like syndrome 22, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus rash 17, Lupus nephritis 13, Chronic Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus 8, Subacute Cutaneous Lupus 8, Acute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus 6

Autoimmune Thyroiditis 273, Thyroiditis subacute 263, Thyroiditis 205, Thyroiditis acute 52, Autoimmune Thyroid disorder 12, Autoimmune Hypothyroidism 8

Rhabdomyolysis 271

Giant Cell Arteritis 235

Ankylosing Spondylitis 193, Joint Ankylosis 58

Henoch-Schonlein purpura 147, Henoch-Schonlein purpura nephritis 3

Autoimmune Haemolytic Anaemia 123, Autoimmune anaemia 8

Autoimmune Hepatitis 151

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children 67, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome 42, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Adults 16

Encephalitis Autoimmune 58, Autoimmune encephalopathy 5

Autoimmune Myositis 34, Immune-mediated Myositis 7, Necrotising Myositis 6, Orbital Myositis 5

Autoimmune Arthritis 23, SLE arthritis 6

Autoimmune Pancreatitis 15

Autoimmune Neuropathy 14

Autoimmune Neutropenia 9

Autoimmune Colitis 6, Autoimmune enteropathy 1

Autoimmune Demyelinating Disease 6

Autoimmune Uveitis 6

Autoimmune Dermatitis 5, Autoimmune Blistering disease 4

Autoimmune Eye disorder 3

Autoimmune Lung disease 3

Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative syndrome 3

Autoimmune Inner Ear disease 2

Autoimmune Cholangitis 2

Autoimmune Nephritis 1

Autoimmune Pancytopenia 1

Polyglandular Autoimmune syndrome 2

Note these include medical specialist diagnoses using specific disease names, which helps to dilute the clear warning signal. Pfizer has of course no interest in consolidating this tragic list of suffering.

Interleukin 6 from the jabs causes Autoimmunity

A key paper by Toshio Hirano covers his work in the identifcation and isolation of Interleukin 6 (IL-6) and its role in Autoimmune diseases, including Arthritis.

Th17 helper cells, an arm of the CD4+ T cell effector response, secrete several proinflammatory cytokines, such as IL-17, and induce various chronic inflammatory conditions, including autoimmune diseases. IL-6–mediated signaling via STAT3 increases the number of Th17 cells by enhancing RORγ expression. Here we see Hirano’s scheme of IL6 pathways leading to Autoimmunity, including Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Hirano demonstrated Catalytic Positive Feedback Loop to non-immune cells in Autoimmune disease involving NFκB and STAT3 (JAK–Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3).

The KEGG Pathway for Th17 Autoimmune Disease gives a simplified scheme.

Interleukin 1 from the jabs causes Autoimmunity

As I recently highlighted, Endotoxin stimulates formation of numerous Interleukin molecules . In the case of IL-1β, which catalyzes expression of itself by initiating a Positive Feedback Loop, direct attack on multiple organs including the Heart is observed.

Multiple Sclerosis from Pfizer Jabs

A paper from Saudi Arabia alerted the world to MS case reports after jabbing.

See a nice update from Steve Kirsch on the Multiple Sclerosis cases caused by the mRNA jabs. He included useful references.

Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

Endotoxin is involved in reduction of Pro-antioxidant Transcription Factor Nrf2.

Disruption of Nrf2 resulted in a more severe clinical course, a more rapid onset, and a greater percentage of mice with the disease. Furthermore, increased immune cell infiltration and glial cell activation in spine was observed. In conjunction, we observed increased inflammatory enzyme (iNOS, phox-47, gp91-phox, and phox-67), cytokine (IFN-gamma, IL1-b, TNF-alpha, and IL-12), and chemokine (BLC and MIG) gene expression levels in the Nrf2-deficient mice compared to the WT mice, supporting the notion that Nrf2 can modulate an autoimmune neuroinflammatory response. Our results show that the absence of Nrf2 exacerbates the development of EAE and thus suggests that activation of Nrf2 may then attenuate pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases such as MS as well as other neurodegenerative diseases that present with neuroinflammation.

Endotoxin inhibits glutathione synthesis by attenuating sumoylation of Nrf2 and the heterodimerization partner MafG (v-maf avian musculoaponeurotic fibrosarcoma oncogene homolog G).

More on Diabetes

See the nice article Stephanie Brail, with links to some peer-reviewed Case Studies and revelations of organizations claiming concern for Diabetes sufferers while actively promoting the jabs.

September 2024 Update

Our friend Dr John B on X kindly drew our attention to an important review on Rheumatic Diseases associated with numerous types of Jabs over the years.

"The disproportionality signal for rheumatic diseases was most pronounced in - HBV vaccines (ROR, 4.11; IC025, 1.90), - followed by COVID-19 mRNA (ROR, 2.79; IC025, 1.25), - anthrax (ROR, 2.52; IC025, 0.76), - papillomavirus (ROR, 2.16; IC025, 0.95), - encephalitis (ROR, 2.01; IC025, 0.58), - typhoid (ROR, 1.91; IC025, 0.44), - influenza (ROR, 1.49; IC025, 0.46), - and HAV vaccines (ROR, 1.41; IC025, 0.20)."

Unfortunately it is behind a paywall, but clearly shows mRNA Jabs are not alone in causing this Autoimmune suffering.