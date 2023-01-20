Suppression by social media severely restricted public information on National Cabinet planning to deliberately infect as many Australians as possible in order to “open up the economy” which had been severely impacted by lockdowns, state and national border closures.

I became aware of the plan by stumbling over a formal advice paper, commissioned with joint funding by the state governments of Queensland and Western Australia.

This quote shows the reasoning:

“Our results highlight the benefit of reopening the Western Australia borders earlier rather than later. This is due to the optimal level of vaccine-induced immunity within the population, a function of the State’s very high third dose vaccination rate, and before immunity gained from vaccination begins to wane. Our results also highlight the necessity of replacing immunity derived from vaccination by immunity resulting from SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant infection. That is, for those whose immunity has waned, and they become susceptible to infection once more, their immunity is boosted following infection. It is also hoped that naturally derived immunity will provide better protection against both reinfection and symptomatic illness compared to that derived from vaccination, thus giving longer lasting protection. Data gathered over the next 12 months is needed to better understand such protective effects.”

Version 1 of the paper was replaced on the Chan Zuckerberg website with Version 2 published 3 days later.

Milne and Carrivick estimated the Case Fatality Rate by age group, drawing on UK data and Worst Case Scenario.

I shared this finding on Twitter, which contributed to my current life ban, joining other truth sharers.

Queensland agreed to open its borders just before Christmas 2021 and the explosion of cases and Deaths is staggering, so much so that Queensland Health Department was ordered by the politicians to stop the graphical representation of case data.

Western Australia delayed its border opening but managed to emulate Queensland as masters of Covid19 spread.

Western Australia has also removed the cumulative graph from their display. They choose to compare their performance with the other states and territories where Orange circles are confirmed cases and Red circles are Deaths.

On 13 January 2023 the figures for confirmed Cases, Deaths and Case Fatality Rate (%) were:

Western Australia 1,276,129 ⚰️ 879 0.07

Northern Territory 103,914 ⚰️ 87 0.08

South Australia 870,164 ⚰️ 1,203 0.14

Queensland 1,771,741 ⚰️ 2,526 0.14

New South Wales 3,858,737 ⚰️ 5,993 0.16

Australia Capital Territory 229,434 ⚰️ 148 0.06

Victoria 2,853,876 ⚰️ 6,638 0.23

Tasmania 283,417 ⚰️ 237 0.08

Looking at Cumulative Deaths for Australia since the pandemic it is clear that lockdowns and border closures delayed Deaths until the brutal decision was made to unleash Covid19 on a heavily jabbed population late in 2021.

Deaths are currently accelerating as a result of reinfection of the younger population that inevitably reaches the vulnerable elderly.

Conclusion

The Death toll from Covid19 deliberately spread in all states and territories and from the jabbing Adverse Events continues unabated. An unknown portion of both the jabbed, with up to 6 doses, and those who refused Mandatory jabbing as a matter of principle, will suffer Long Covid.

Those responsible must be held to account and fair compensation ensured for the jabbees suffering long term harm and the families of those killed by these “Experimental Emergency Medical Countermeasures (EEMCs)” a term suggested by Dr Phillip Altman who rightly says these profit centres are not “vaccines”.