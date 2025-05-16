Japan faces up to the reality of Jab Harms
NHK 27 minute video with English voice over was broadcast on 15 May 2025 and will be available to 30 May 2025 for viewing. How will the Japanese people react ?
I just started watching, but decided to share immediately after my friend Rob forwarded the link to NHK Covid Vaccine Woes: Slow Relief, Hard Lessons.
The opening scenes list a few of the ~10,000 different harms reported to US VAERS.1
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Readers will recall I have articles on all the Jab induced Harms listed. Here are a few.
Anaphylaxis
Myocarditis
Pfizer Process 2 Endotoxin Myocarditis Death Toll - Dr Aseem Malhotra knows all about it
Pericarditis
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)
IgA Nephropathy
“Idiopathic” Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Acute Aortic Dissection
Facial Nerve Paralysis
Cerebral Infarction, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Will Kennedy direct Makary to ban Xarelto now FDA has approved Generics of the Mass Killer Drug Rivaroxaban ?
Vasculitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases caused by Endotoxin in mRNA Jabs include Myocarditis, Pericarditis Lupus
Sepsis
Autoimmune Encephalitis
Dizziness
Please share before NHK takes down the video.
I lived in Japan for 3 years and have witnessed a revolution in their culture in the last 30 years. It is now OK to ask Questions of those in authority.