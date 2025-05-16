I just started watching, but decided to share immediately after my friend Rob forwarded the link to NHK Covid Vaccine Woes: Slow Relief, Hard Lessons.

The opening scenes list a few of the ~10,000 different harms reported to US VAERS.

Readers will recall I have articles on all the Jab induced Harms listed. Here are a few.

Anaphylaxis

Myocarditis

Pericarditis

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

IgA Nephropathy

“Idiopathic” Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Acute Aortic Dissection

Facial Nerve Paralysis

Cerebral Infarction, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Vasculitis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Sepsis

Autoimmune Encephalitis

Dizziness

Please share before NHK takes down the video.

I lived in Japan for 3 years and have witnessed a revolution in their culture in the last 30 years. It is now OK to ask Questions of those in authority.