Aortic Rupture caused by Jab Endotoxin and Fluoride
Sudden Death is the most common outcome of Dissection of the Aorta. This can involve Calcification and other pathways. Literature on Mechanisms is huge but Autopsies are scarce.
Jab damage to the Aorta
In its June 2022 PSUR, Pfizer listed the following cases
Aortic dissection 138
Aortic aneurysm 57
Aortic aneurysm rupture 35
Aortic arteriosclerosis 57
Aortic dilatation 25
Aortic rupture 10
Aortic dissection rupture 8
Acute aortic syndrome 4
Aortic valve calcification 6
Aortic valve disease 12
Aortic valve incompetence 87
Aortic valve sclerosis 8
Aortic valve replacement 2
Aortic bruit 5
Aortic aneurysm repair 1
Aortic surgery 1
Bicuspid aortic valve 4
Aberrant aortic arch 2
Degenerative aortic valve disease 2
Artery dissection 34
Aortitis 25
Aortic disorder 13
Aortic elongation 4
Aortic perforation 1
Aorta hypoplasia 1
Coarctation of the aorta 3
Coronary artery dissection 25
Superior mesenteric artery dissection 2
Cardiac vein dissection 1
Carotid artery dissection 68
Intracranial artery dissection 2
Vertebral artery dissection 53
Renal artery dissection 1
False lumen dilatation of aortic dissection 1
Peripheral artery dissection 2
Subclavian artery dissection 1
Vascular dissection 2
Autopsy finds Endotoxin CD3 and CD68 cells
Searching PubMed for “Endotoxin Aorta” yields 1,116 peer-reviewed papers, of which 346 are availabe free.
Searching “Aorta LPS” returns 872 papers, with 357 free to read.
Searching “Aorta Lipopolysaccharide” finds 1,172 papers and 456 are free.
As previously mentioned pathologists stain for CD3 and CD68 cells that are diagnostic for Endotoxin Heart poisoning by Jabs.1
In 2022 Takahashi and coworkers reported on a case of a 90-year-old man who suffered Aortic Dissection with Pericardits after a Pfizer Jab.2 They also identified the expected Fibrin deposition in tissue samples.3
A recent paper covers the autopsy of a 34-year-old man who suffered a similar fate where pathologists stained for CD3 and CD68 cells.4
The second half of this paper deals with Fluoride induced Sudden Death by Aortic Rupture.
