Jab damage to the Aorta

In its June 2022 PSUR, Pfizer listed the following cases

Aortic dissection 138

Aortic aneurysm 57

Aortic aneurysm rupture 35

Aortic arteriosclerosis 57

Aortic dilatation 25

Aortic rupture 10

Aortic dissection rupture 8

Acute aortic syndrome 4

Aortic valve calcification 6

Aortic valve disease 12

Aortic valve incompetence 87

Aortic valve sclerosis 8

Aortic valve replacement 2

Aortic bruit 5

Aortic aneurysm repair 1

Aortic surgery 1

Bicuspid aortic valve 4

Aberrant aortic arch 2

Degenerative aortic valve disease 2

Artery dissection 34

Aortitis 25

Aortic disorder 13

Aortic elongation 4

Aortic perforation 1

Aorta hypoplasia 1

Coarctation of the aorta 3

Coronary artery dissection 25

Superior mesenteric artery dissection 2

Cardiac vein dissection 1

Carotid artery dissection 68

Intracranial artery dissection 2

Vertebral artery dissection 53

Renal artery dissection 1

False lumen dilatation of aortic dissection 1

Peripheral artery dissection 2

Subclavian artery dissection 1

Vascular dissection 2

Autopsy finds Endotoxin CD3 and CD68 cells

Searching PubMed for “Endotoxin Aorta” yields 1,116 peer-reviewed papers, of which 346 are availabe free.

Searching “Aorta LPS” returns 872 papers, with 357 free to read.

Searching “Aorta Lipopolysaccharide” finds 1,172 papers and 456 are free.

As previously mentioned pathologists stain for CD3 and CD68 cells that are diagnostic for Endotoxin Heart poisoning by Jabs.

In 2022 Takahashi and coworkers reported on a case of a 90-year-old man who suffered Aortic Dissection with Pericardits after a Pfizer Jab. They also identified the expected Fibrin deposition in tissue samples.

A recent paper covers the autopsy of a 34-year-old man who suffered a similar fate where pathologists stained for CD3 and CD68 cells.

The second half of this paper deals with Fluoride induced Sudden Death by Aortic Rupture.