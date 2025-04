This is what I discovered via email this morning.

In July 2024 the Death toll was 20,331 and the latest update shows 20,443 Deaths to 31 December 2024.

Here is the FDA 5 March 2025 announcement on X.

Here is the FDA 10 March 2025 announcement on its website.

The announcement includes updated product warnings on how people given the drug will die:

Rivaroxaban contains a boxed warning alerting health care providers that there is an increased risk of thrombotic events, which occur when blood clots form inside a blood vessel, or strokes if a patient stops using rivaroxaban too early. Additionally, epidural or spinal hematomas (bleeding outside of blood vessels) may occur in patients treated with rivaroxaban who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or permanent paralysis. Health care professionals should consider these risks when scheduling patients for spinal procedures and counsel patients on signs and symptoms of possible bleeding.

Who will profit from this madness ?

The Orange Book tells us

5,694 Line entries of Symptoms etc.

Here is the list of reported symptoms, “issues” and investigations from FAERS in decreasing prevalence.

I know from experience that I am probably the only person in the world to have read this list.

I know very few would be interested to go to FAERS, download the spreadsheet and covert to a list you can search in your browser. We can be sure that Robert FKennedy Jr., Martin Makary and FDA “Advisory Committee Members” have not.

Will you share despite the length ?

What do you find most disturbing ?

Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage

Haemorrhage

Epistaxis

Rectal Haemorrhage

Haematuria

Cerebrovascular Accident

Upper Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage

Pulmonary Embolism

Off Label Use

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Acute Kidney Injury

Internal Haemorrhage

Anaemia

Fall

Thrombosis

Death

Cerebral Haemorrhage

Drug Ineffective

Product Dose Omission Issue

Dyspnoea

Lower Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage

Dizziness

Haematoma

Contusion

Haemoglobin Decreased

Haemoptysis

Headache

Incorrect Dose Administered

Haemorrhage Intracranial

Fatigue

Ischaemic Stroke

Atrial Fibrillation

Asthenia

Haemorrhagic Stroke

Inappropriate Schedule Of Product Administration

Adverse Event

Nausea

Drug Interaction

Haematochezia

Subdural Haematoma

Vaginal Haemorrhage

Rash

Melaena

Cerebral Infarction

Diarrhoea

Pain In Extremity

Pruritus

Product Use In Unapproved Indication

Blood Urine Present

Product Prescribing Error

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

Hospitalisation

Blood Loss Anaemia

Arthralgia

Peripheral Swelling

Malaise

International Normalised Ratio Increased

Alopecia

Pneumonia

Diverticulum Intestinal Haemorrhagic

Pain

Haematemesis

Myocardial Infarction

Post Procedural Haemorrhage

Coagulopathy

Gingival Bleeding

Hypotension

Shock Haemorrhagic

Transient Ischaemic Attack

Vomiting

Back Pain

Haemorrhoidal Haemorrhage

Chest Pain

Haemorrhagic Arteriovenous Malformation

Gastric Ulcer Haemorrhage

Oedema Peripheral

Renal Impairment

Thrombocytopenia

Respiratory Failure

Renal Failure

Cough

Hypertension

Wrong Technique In Product Usage Process

Subarachnoid Haemorrhage

Abdominal Pain

Syncope

Treatment Noncompliance

Weight Decreased

Urinary Tract Infection

Abdominal Pain Upper

Faeces Discoloured

Cardiac Failure

Muscle Spasms

Decreased Appetite

Prescribed Underdose

Pyrexia

Myalgia

Paraesthesia

Haemarthrosis

Feeling Abnormal

Cardiac Failure Congestive

Weight Increased

Pericardial Effusion

Mouth Haemorrhage

Embolic Stroke

Hypoaesthesia

Constipation

Iron Deficiency Anaemia

Insomnia

Anxiety

Muscular Weakness

Gait Disturbance

Confusional State

Surgery

Abdominal Discomfort

Wound Haemorrhage

Chest Discomfort

Platelet Count Decreased

Renal Haemorrhage

Duodenal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Ecchymosis

Loss Of Consciousness

Urticaria

Blood Creatinine Increased

Atrial Thrombosis

Cardiac Disorder

Head Injury

Sepsis

Uterine Haemorrhage

Erythema

Visual Impairment

Nasopharyngitis

Dyspnoea Exertional

Joint Swelling

Palpitations

Gastrointestinal Vascular Malformation Haemorrhagic

Product Label Issue

Chromaturia

Acute Respiratory Failure

Retroperitoneal Haemorrhage

Underdose

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Hemiparesis

Eye Haemorrhage

Heart Rate Increased

Blood Pressure Increased

Pulmonary Haemorrhage

Gastric Haemorrhage

Memory Impairment

Adverse Drug Reaction

Interstitial Lung Disease

Blood Pressure Decreased

Hypovolaemic Shock

Depression

Product Use Issue

Injury

Gastric Ulcer

Intraventricular Haemorrhage

Increased Tendency To Bruise

Gastritis Haemorrhagic

Pleural Effusion

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

General Physical Health Deterioration

Hypersensitivity

Somnolence

Swelling

Haemothorax

Cerebral Haematoma

Vision Blurred

Illness

Cardiac Arrest

Pulmonary Thrombosis

Haemorrhage Urinary Tract

Small Intestinal Haemorrhage

Abdominal Distension

Creatinine Renal Clearance Decreased

Neoplasm Malignant

Dyspepsia

Abdominal Wall Haematoma

Overdose

Treatment Failure

Skin Discolouration

Aphasia

Hemiplegia

Skin Haemorrhage

Post Procedural Haematoma

Medication Error

Coma

Prothrombin Time Prolonged

Drug Hypersensitivity

Arthritis

Gastrooesophageal Reflux Disease

Arrhythmia

Septic Shock

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Labelled Drug-Drug Interaction Medication Error

Haemorrhagic Transformation Stroke

Tachycardia

Seizure

Subdural Haemorrhage

Dehydration

Haemorrhagic Diathesis

Gastritis

Condition Aggravated

Cerebellar Haemorrhage

Vertigo

Coronary Artery Disease

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Haematoma Muscle

Retroperitoneal Haematoma

Basal Ganglia Haemorrhage

Cardiac Ventricular Thrombosis

Hyperhidrosis

Dysphagia

Nephrolithiasis

Pericardial Haemorrhage

Balance Disorder

Contraindicated Product Administered

Tremor

Blood Glucose Increased

Embolism

Haemorrhoids

Extra Dose Administered

Product Prescribing Issue

Rash Pruritic

Speech Disorder

Procedural Haemorrhage

Skin Laceration

Abnormal Loss Of Weight

Large Intestinal Haemorrhage

Wheezing

Petechiae

Thalamus Haemorrhage

Dysarthria

Hypoacusis

Pneumonia Aspiration

Productive Cough

Bradycardia

Haematocrit Decreased

Occult Blood Positive

Cardio-Respiratory Arrest

Limb Injury

Covid-19

Infection

Cellulitis

Liver Function Test Abnormal

Pulmonary Alveolar Haemorrhage

Oedema

Cardiac Tamponade

Postmenopausal Haemorrhage

Dry Mouth

Conjunctival Haemorrhage

Drug-Induced Liver Injury

Hepatic Enzyme Increased

Fluid Retention

Impaired Healing

Eosinophilia

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Prolonged

Ulcer Haemorrhage

Pallor

Gait Inability

Glomerular Filtration Rate Decreased

Haemorrhage Subcutaneous

Cerebral Ischaemia

Lactic Acidosis

Road Traffic Accident

Blister

Hepatic Failure

Neuropathy Peripheral

Dysphonia

Subcutaneous Haematoma

Sinusitis

Presyncope

Product Packaging Quantity Issue

Haemoperitoneum

Gastrointestinal Polyp Haemorrhage

Drug Intolerance

Intestinal Haemorrhage

Lethargy

Muscle Haemorrhage

Shock

Asthma

Purpura

Urinary Bladder Haemorrhage

Retinal Haemorrhage

Gastritis Erosive

Jaundice

Burning Sensation

Amnesia

Rash Erythematous

Feeling Cold

Venous Thrombosis

Obstructive Airways Disorder

Gastrointestinal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Pancreatitis

Hyperkalaemia

Cataract

Lung Disorder

Red Blood Cell Count Decreased

Bronchitis

Product Administration Error

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chills

Rash Macular

Diverticulitis

Diabetes Mellitus

Blood Blister

Tinnitus

Alanine Aminotransferase Increased

Flatulence

Embolism Venous

Circulatory Collapse

Hepatitis

Musculoskeletal Stiffness

Microcytic Anaemia

Ear Haemorrhage

Dementia

Duodenal Ulcer

Pulmonary Oedema

Blindness

Discomfort

Arthropathy

Lung Neoplasm Malignant

Urinary Retention

Gamma-Glutamyltransferase Increased

Embolic Cerebral Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Liver Disorder

Migraine

Body Height Decreased

Ulcer

Cardiac Pacemaker Insertion

Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

Hyponatraemia

Neck Pain

Diverticulum Intestinal

Cardioversion

Peptic Ulcer Haemorrhage

Limb Discomfort

Transfusion

Pulmonary Hypertension

Influenza

Sleep Disorder

Mallory-Weiss Syndrome

Heart Rate Decreased

Oxygen Saturation Decreased

Gout

Swelling Face

Oropharyngeal Pain

Renal Disorder

Knee Arthroplasty

Tumour Haemorrhage

Incision Site Haemorrhage

Aspartate Aminotransferase Increased

Pneumothorax

Intentional Product Misuse

Splenic Rupture

Cardiac Operation

Toxicity To Various Agents

Skin Exfoliation

Pancytopenia

Intra-Abdominal Haemorrhage

Cerebral Artery Embolism

Transaminases Increased

Cognitive Disorder

Hepatic Function Abnormal

Stent Placement

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection

Haemorrhagic Erosive Gastritis

Therapeutic Response Unexpected

Atrial Flutter

Hallucination

Compartment Syndrome

Colon Cancer

Ocular Hyperaemia

Chronic Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Unevaluable Event

Disturbance In Attention

Nervousness

Cystitis

Cardiogenic Shock

Tooth Extraction

Full Blood Count Abnormal

White Blood Cell Count Decreased

Mobility Decreased

Stress

Depressed Level Of Consciousness

Intentional Overdose

Osteoarthritis

Eczema

Hypokalaemia

Hip Fracture

Dysuria

Hepatic Cytolysis

Rash Maculo-Papular

Cystitis Haemorrhagic

Traumatic Haemorrhage

Hiatus Hernia

Skin Ulcer

Paralysis

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome

Sensation Of Foreign Body

Renal Injury

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Nasal Congestion

Disorientation

Cardiac Ablation

Adrenal Haemorrhage

Inflammation

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

Arterial Haemorrhage

Brain Stem Haemorrhage

Respiratory Distress

Dry Skin

Heart Rate Irregular

Middle Cerebral Artery Stroke

Wound

Polyp

Menometrorrhagia

Large Intestine Polyp

Sudden Death

Intra-Abdominal Haematoma

Feeling Hot

Unresponsive To Stimuli

Product Size Issue

Brain Natriuretic Peptide Increased

Dieulafoy's Vascular Malformation

Intestinal Ischaemia

Joint Injury

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

Brain Herniation

Hydrocephalus

Therapy Cessation

Intentional Product Use Issue

Therapeutic Product Effect Incomplete

Encephalopathy

Secretion Discharge

Traumatic Intracranial Haemorrhage

Traumatic Haematoma

Ischaemic Cerebral Infarction

Urinary Incontinence

Neutropenia

Product Packaging Issue

Product Dispensing Error

Superficial Vein Thrombosis

Loss Of Personal Independence In Daily Activities

Facial Paralysis

Blood Pressure Fluctuation

Brain Oedema

Blood Bilirubin Increased

Diarrhoea Haemorrhagic

Sensory Disturbance

Myoglobin Blood Increased

Venous Thrombosis Limb

Angioedema

Mental Disorder

Exposure During Pregnancy

Pollakiuria

Plantar Fasciitis

Colitis Ischaemic

Blood Disorder

Epilepsy

Bladder Cancer

Exostosis

Rhabdomyolysis

Catheter Site Haemorrhage

Hot Flush

Hypersomnia

International Normalised Ratio Abnormal

Extradural Haematoma

Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide Increased

Suicide Attempt

Taste Disorder

Cardiovascular Disorder

Cerebellar Infarction

Haemorrhagic Cerebral Infarction

Pharyngeal Haemorrhage

Fibrin D Dimer Increased

High Frequency Ablation

Rhinorrhoea

Suicidal Ideation

Blindness Unilateral

Cholestasis

Breast Cancer

Blood Alkaline Phosphatase Increased

Agitation

Agranulocytosis

Blood Iron Decreased

Altered State Of Consciousness

Lip Swelling

Injection Site Haemorrhage

Dermatitis Allergic

Accidental Overdose

Peripheral Ischaemia

Oesophageal Haemorrhage

Anal Haemorrhage

Renal Haematoma

Cutaneous Vasculitis

Depressed Mood

Vascular Pseudoaneurysm

Splenic Haemorrhage

Product Storage Error

Flushing

Abdominal Pain Lower

Acne

Skin Lesion

Immune Thrombocytopenia

Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease

Fear

Toothache

Vasculitis

Diplopia

Prostate Cancer

Product Physical Issue

Vascular Stent Thrombosis

Acute Hepatic Failure

Therapeutic Procedure

Peripheral Embolism

Cholelithiasis

Rib Fracture

Skin Disorder

Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Dysgeusia

Platelet Count Increased

Cerebral Thrombosis

Oesophageal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Stoma Site Haemorrhage

Lipase Increased

Vitreous Haemorrhage

Thrombocytosis

Oesophagitis

Stomatitis

Hypertensive Crisis

Maternal Exposure During Pregnancy

Nightmare

Blood Urea Increased

Hypoglycaemia

Hypercoagulation

Disability

Electrocardiogram Qt Prolonged

Infarction

Expired Product Administered

Macular Degeneration

Thrombophlebitis

Oesophagitis Haemorrhagic

Respiratory Disorder

Eye Pain

Hepatitis Acute

Mental Status Changes

Hypokinesia

Arterial Thrombosis

Nervous System Disorder

Swollen Tongue

Tooth Disorder

Leukopenia

Influenza Like Illness

Osteoporosis

Hepatic Cirrhosis

Liver Injury

Penile Haemorrhage

Staphylococcal Infection

Musculoskeletal Pain

Incorrect Product Administration Duration

Cardiomyopathy

White Blood Cell Count Increased

Cardiac Failure Acute

Diverticulitis Intestinal Haemorrhagic

Peripheral Artery Thrombosis

Hip Arthroplasty

Craniocerebral Injury

Brain Injury

Pemphigoid

Femur Fracture

Head Discomfort

Mental Impairment

Duodenitis

Aspiration

Tongue Haemorrhage

Gastrointestinal Angiodysplasia

Bleeding Time Prolonged

Drug Eruption

Throat Irritation

Aortic Aneurysm

Musculoskeletal Chest Pain

Emphysema

Skin Necrosis

Dental Care

Cerebral Mass Effect

Hypoxia

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Bone Pain

Spinal Stenosis

Rash Papular

Hypothyroidism

Liver Function Test Increased

Incorrect Dosage Administered

Pelvic Venous Thrombosis

Retinal Artery Occlusion

Myocardial Ischaemia

Product Complaint

Carotid Artery Occlusion

Accident

Anastomotic Ulcer Haemorrhage

Eye Disorder

Tooth Fracture

Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy

Hypochromic Anaemia

Product Lot Number Issue

Spinal Cord Haemorrhage

Iron Deficiency

Subgaleal Haematoma

Colitis

Ascites

Haemoglobin Abnormal

Urosepsis

Mitral Valve Incompetence

Eating Disorder

Renal Pain

Spontaneous Haematoma

Cerebral Artery Occlusion

Metabolic Acidosis

Arterial Occlusive Disease

Knee Operation

Flank Pain

Anticoagulation Drug Level Above Therapeutic

Blood Cholesterol Increased

Night Sweats

Erectile Dysfunction

Catheterisation Cardiac

Craniofacial Fracture

Leg Amputation

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Product Quality Issue

Brain Fog

Fungal Infection

Intermenstrual Bleeding

Hyperglycaemia

Toxic Skin Eruption

Hysterectomy

Wound Secretion

Chest Wall Haematoma

Joint Stiffness

Deafness

Hernia

Arteriosclerosis

Sleep Apnoea Syndrome

Muscle Tightness

Aortic Aneurysm Rupture

Skin Abrasion

Mucosal Haemorrhage

Eye Swelling

Movement Disorder

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Generalised Tonic-Clonic Seizure

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Bedridden

Tricuspid Valve Incompetence

Splenic Haematoma

Scratch

Paraplegia

Prothrombin Time Shortened

Cardiac Murmur

Colonoscopy

Urogenital Haemorrhage

Leukocytosis

Dysstasia

Arteriosclerosis Coronary Artery

Restlessness

Arteriovenous Malformation

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cardiac Failure Chronic

Skin Atrophy

Haematoma Infection

Bleeding Varicose Vein

Dyskinesia

Delirium

Herpes Zoster

Dental Caries

Aortic Stenosis

Right Ventricular Failure

Subcapsular Renal Haematoma

Spinal Operation

Hip Surgery

Cerebral Ventricular Rupture

Cardiomegaly

Potentiating Drug Interaction

Sciatica

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Diverticulum

Mass

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Blood Pressure Systolic Increased

Renal Infarct

Scab

Intestinal Obstruction

Suspected Counterfeit Product

Prostatic Haemorrhage

Panic Attack

Neuralgia

Nephropathy

Coronary Artery Bypass

Pancreatic Carcinoma

Disease Recurrence

C-Reactive Protein Increased

Ventricular Septal Defect

Peripheral Coldness

Blood Pressure Abnormal

Dizziness Postural

Renal Cyst

Periorbital Haematoma

Poor Quality Product Administered

Coronary Artery Stenosis

Pain In Jaw

Intervertebral Disc Protrusion

Pancreatitis Acute

Obstruction

Haemolytic Anaemia

Oesophageal Varices Haemorrhage

Pericarditis

Atrioventricular Block

Thrombotic Stroke

Scar

Hypervolaemia

Apathy

Neoplasm

Cold Sweat

Orthostatic Hypotension

Eructation

Anaemia Postoperative

Hepatic Steatosis

Premature Baby

Brain Stem Infarction

Heart Disease Congenital

Blood Potassium Decreased

Muscle Strain

Lower Limb Fracture

Varicose Vein

Blood Glucose Decreased

Aneurysm

Dementia Alzheimer's Type

Exercise Tolerance Decreased

Cardiac Septal Defect

Coagulation Time Prolonged

Truncus Arteriosus Persistent

Cardiac Flutter

Back Disorder

Visual Field Defect

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Skin Cancer

Ventricular Tachycardia

Retching

Normocytic Anaemia

Feeding Disorder

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Drug Reaction With Eosinophilia And Systemic Symptoms

Puncture Site Haemorrhage

Congenital Cardiovascular Anomaly

Anticoagulation Drug Level Increased

Visual Acuity Reduced

Abortion Spontaneous

Retinal Detachment

Skin Burning Sensation

Hallucination, Visual

Tooth Abscess

Musculoskeletal Discomfort

Psoriasis

Tachypnoea

Aortic Dissection

Wound Infection

Prescribed Overdose

Post Procedural Haematuria

Anaphylactic Reaction

Blood Sodium Decreased

Tubulointerstitial Nephritis

Anal Incontinence

Angina Unstable

Meniscus Injury

Cholecystitis

Bronchiectasis

Peripheral Artery Occlusion

Tooth Infection

Facial Paresis

Frequent Bowel Movements

Monoplegia

Ankle Fracture

Low Birth Weight Baby

Endocarditis

Breath Sounds Abnormal

Pelvic Haematoma

Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Increased

Mouth Ulceration

Lymphadenopathy

Cerebrovascular Disorder

International Normalised Ratio Decreased

Intracranial Aneurysm

Clostridium Difficile Colitis

Genital Haemorrhage

Muscle Rupture

Diastolic Dysfunction

Product Use Complaint

Uterine Leiomyoma

Deep Vein Thrombosis Postoperative

Intracranial Haematoma

Drug Level Increased

Hypophagia

Viral Infection

Sinus Disorder

Abnormal Behaviour

Ischaemic Cardiomyopathy

Abortion Induced

Post Procedural Complication

Troponin Increased

Ischaemia

Dermatitis Bullous

Enterocolitis Haemorrhagic

Prostatomegaly

Phlebitis

Duodenitis Haemorrhagic

Coronary Artery Occlusion

Candida Infection

Rotator Cuff Syndrome

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Ejection Fraction Decreased

Bronchospasm

Respiratory Tract Infection

Fibromyalgia

Helicobacter Infection

Aneurysm Ruptured

Creatinine Renal Clearance Abnormal

Crohn's Disease

Injection Site Pain

Oesophageal Ulcer

Pulmonary Mass

Generalised Oedema

Emotional Distress

Thinking Abnormal

Pneumonitis

Dermatitis

Poor Quality Sleep

Pyelonephritis

Glaucoma

Face Oedema

Groin Pain

Cholecystitis Acute

Haemodynamic Instability

Body Temperature Increased

Ligament Sprain

Left Ventricular Failure

Sneezing

Respiratory Arrest

Accidental Exposure To Product

Spinal Pain

Metastases To Liver

Urethral Haemorrhage

Ear Pain

Localised Oedema

Sinus Congestion

Fracture

Ageusia

Motor Dysfunction

Heart Rate Abnormal

Spinal Cord Haematoma

Sopor

Throat Tightness

Increased Upper Airway Secretion

Glycosylated Haemoglobin Increased

Upper Limb Fracture

Weight Fluctuation

Blood Test Abnormal

Diabetes Mellitus Inadequate Control

Plasma Cell Myeloma

Chronic Gastritis

Joint Dislocation

Colitis Ulcerative

Gastric Polyps

Nocturia

Ileus

Choking

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Multiple Allergies

Vasodilatation

Malignant Neoplasm Progression

Tendonitis

Hair Texture Abnormal

Cardiac Valve Disease

Hepatitis Cholestatic

Decubitus Ulcer

Drug Diversion

Spontaneous Haemorrhage

Epigastric Discomfort

Heart Valve Incompetence

Large Intestinal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Wrong Product Administered

Chronic Sinusitis

Restless Legs Syndrome

Blood Lactate Dehydrogenase Increased

Abnormal Dreams

Atelectasis

Normochromic Normocytic Anaemia

Anaemia Macrocytic

Peptic Ulcer

Hyperthyroidism

Hepatocellular Injury

Spinal Fracture

Lacunar Infarction

Ataxia

Limb Mass

Coagulation Test Abnormal

Thrombosis In Device

Occult Blood

Cardiac Assistance Device User

Tooth Socket Haemorrhage

Pneumonia Viral

Soft Tissue Haemorrhage

Procedural Pain

Irritability

Therapeutic Product Effect Decreased

Erysipelas

Complication Associated With Device

Cyanosis

Bladder Disorder

Laboratory Test Abnormal

Abnormal Faeces

Joint Effusion

Sputum Discoloured

Intracranial Pressure Increased

Prostatic Specific Antigen Increased

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Renal Function Test Abnormal

Monoparesis

Vein Disorder

Bladder Neoplasm

Blood Creatinine Abnormal

Disease Progression

Obesity

Hypoaesthesia Oral

Gastric Cancer

Abscess

Localised Infection

Postoperative Wound Infection

Retinal Vascular Thrombosis

Haemorrhagic Cyst

Nasal Polyps

Hypovolaemia

Post Procedural Infection

End Stage Renal Disease

Foot Fracture

Pharyngeal Swelling

Carotid Artery Stenosis

Clostridium Difficile Infection

Hypothermia

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Blood Pressure Diastolic Decreased

Thyroid Disorder

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Haematospermia

Product Colour Issue

Paraesthesia Oral

Heart Valve Replacement

Poisoning Deliberate

Frustration Tolerance Decreased

Peripheral Venous Disease

Gastrointestinal Pain

Therapeutic Product Ineffective

Bladder Tamponade

Brain Contusion

Product Monitoring Error

Peripheral Vascular Disorder

Cataract Operation

Skin Reaction

Coronary Artery Thrombosis

Hypomagnesaemia

Abnormal Weight Gain

Peritonitis

Hepatomegaly

Gynaecomastia

Parkinson's Disease

Hydronephrosis

General Physical Condition Abnormal

Aortic Valve Replacement

Product Shape Issue

Menstrual Disorder

Haemorrhagic Disorder

Contraindication To Medical Treatment

Barrett's Oesophagus

Therapeutic Response Increased

Gastrointestinal Arteriovenous Malformation

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Putamen Haemorrhage

Product Dose Omission In Error

Emotional Disorder

Bacterial Infection

Middle Insomnia

Multiple Sclerosis

Blood Pressure Systolic Decreased

Erythema Multiforme

Injection Site Bruising

Implant Site Haematoma

Impaired Driving Ability

Brain Death

Angiopathy

Subclavian Vein Thrombosis

Lymphoma

Hepatotoxicity

Vascular Purpura

Haemorrhagic Ovarian Cyst

Therapy Interrupted

Stroke In Evolution

Eye Irritation

Pain Of Skin

Aggression

Appendicitis

Urine Output Decreased

Ventricular Extrasystoles

Muscle Twitching

Cyst

Gastroenteritis

Back Injury

Hyperbilirubinaemia

Pulmonary Infarction

Sputum Increased

Upper-Airway Cough Syndrome

Eye Movement Disorder

Eye Contusion

Brain Neoplasm

Gastrointestinal Erosion

Cerebral Hypoperfusion

Vena Cava Thrombosis

Rectal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Aortic Thrombosis

Skull Fracture

Skin Ulcer Haemorrhage

Incision Site Haematoma

Anastomotic Haemorrhage

Contraindicated Product Prescribed

Ventricular Fibrillation

Polyuria

Mood Altered

Dry Eye

Bursitis

Coronary Arterial Stent Insertion

Incontinence

Tooth Injury

Ear Discomfort

Spinal Cord Compression

Nerve Compression

Temperature Intolerance

Nodule

Micturition Urgency

Small Intestinal Obstruction

Traumatic Haemothorax

Metastases To Central Nervous System

Coronavirus Infection

Post Thrombotic Syndrome

Nonspecific Reaction

Eye Operation

Respiratory Tract Congestion

Haemorrhagic Infarction

Lip Haemorrhage

Emergency Care

Abdominal Wall Haemorrhage

Respiratory Symptom

Anger

Hepatic Encephalopathy

Blood Potassium Increased

Electrolyte Imbalance

Lung Cancer Metastatic

Splenic Infarction

Pneumonia Bacterial

Therapy Non-Responder

Lymphoedema

Ventricular Hypokinesia

Embolism Arterial

Personality Change

Gastroenteritis Viral

Blood Albumin Decreased

Photosensitivity Reaction

Urine Odour Abnormal

Wrist Fracture

Carotid Artery Thrombosis

Neutrophil Count Abnormal

Seasonal Allergy

Sinus Bradycardia

Erosive Oesophagitis

Antiphospholipid Antibodies Positive

Female Genital Tract Fistula

Infusion Site Haemorrhage

Erosive Duodenitis

Inhibitory Drug Interaction

Hepatic Haematoma

Labelled Drug-Drug Interaction Issue

Wound Haematoma

Device Occlusion

Skin Fissures

Skin Irritation

Mouth Swelling

Drug Ineffective For Unapproved Indication

Hallucination, Auditory

Respiratory Rate Increased

Large Intestine Perforation

Therapeutic Response Decreased

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Thirst

Uterine Cancer

Renal Tubular Necrosis

Rash Vesicular

Prostatic Operation

Venous Occlusion

Vascular Rupture

Traumatic Fracture

Sinusitis Fungal

Ruptured Cerebral Aneurysm

Hypersensitivity Vasculitis

Central Nervous System Haemorrhage

Labelled Drug-Disease Interaction Medication Error

Humerus Fracture

Renal Colic

Nerve Injury

Dysmenorrhoea

Febrile Neutropenia

Adrenal Insufficiency

Ear Infection

Spinal Compression Fracture

Poisoning

Neoplasm Progression

Vascular Occlusion

Decreased Activity

Rales

Tendon Rupture

Sensory Loss

Spinal Disorder

Infusion Site Pain

Cholestatic Liver Injury

Ischaemic Hepatitis

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Product Availability Issue

Hepatic Haemorrhage

Lacrimation Increased

Hypotonia

Osteomyelitis

Gallbladder Disorder

Atrioventricular Block Complete

Full Blood Count Decreased

Muscle Atrophy

Hyperlipidaemia

Drug Abuse

Tachyarrhythmia

Aphonia

Asphyxia

Oral Pain

Pulseless Electrical Activity

Dry Throat

Prostatic Disorder

Concussion

Initial Insomnia

Aortic Valve Incompetence

Oral Discomfort

Torsade De Pointes

Kidney Infection

Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Wound Complication

Dyspnoea At Rest

Muscle Disorder

Meningioma

Retinal Vein Thrombosis

Rectal Cancer

Skin Warm

Polypectomy

Cerebellar Haematoma

Breast Haematoma

Postoperative Thrombosis

Prothrombin Level Decreased

Myelosuppression

Walking Aid User

Cervical Vertebral Fracture

Photopsia

Hair Growth Abnormal

Splenomegaly

Autoimmune Haemolytic Anaemia

Coordination Abnormal

Hepatic Cyst

Vitamin D Deficiency

Glossodynia

Pelvic Fracture

Red Blood Cell Sedimentation Rate Increased

Acute Generalised Exanthematous Pustulosis

Autoimmune Disorder

Arthropod Bite

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

Gastrointestinal Carcinoma

Leukaemia

Status Epilepticus

Language Disorder

Foreign Body In Throat

Hypertensive Heart Disease

Thalamic Infarction

Intentional Dose Omission

Mesenteric Haemorrhage

Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy

Salpingo-Oophorectomy Unilateral

Crying

Dialysis

Acute Pulmonary Oedema

Proteinuria

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Face Injury

Intestinal Perforation

Bacteraemia

Device Related Infection

Skin Mass

Body Temperature Decreased

Hyperaesthesia

Hepatic Cancer

Pulmonary Congestion

Laryngitis

Tooth Loss

Gallbladder Operation

Cardiopulmonary Failure

Wheelchair User

Implant Site Haemorrhage

Bundle Branch Block Right

Blood Calcium Decreased

Lung Infiltration

Gastrointestinal Motility Disorder

Blindness Transient

Blood Creatine Increased

Blood Uric Acid Increased

Toe Amputation

Blood Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Increased

Immunodeficiency

Gastrointestinal Ulcer

Communication Disorder

Bradyarrhythmia

Overweight

Spinal Epidural Haematoma

Lacunar Stroke

Cholecystectomy

Quadriplegia

Near Death Experience

Procedural Complication

Withdrawal Syndrome

Incoherent

Device Expulsion

Serum Ferritin Increased

Tension Headache

Skin Injury

Quality Of Life Decreased

Jaundice Cholestatic

Platelet Count Abnormal

Yellow Skin

Immune System Disorder

Abdominal Tenderness

Joint Range Of Motion Decreased

Bone Disorder

Pulmonary Artery Thrombosis

Partial Seizures

Polymyalgia Rheumatica

Post Procedural Pulmonary Embolism

Circumstance Or Information Capable Of Leading To Medication Error

Induration

Haemoglobin Increased

Ejection Fraction Abnormal

Hemianopia Homonymous

Performance Status Decreased

Diplegia

Medical Device Implantation

Prothrombin Time Ratio Decreased

Oxygen Therapy

Thoracic Haemorrhage

Factor V Leiden Mutation

Dental Restoration Failure

Brain Compression

Osteonecrosis

Onychoclasis

Extrasystoles

Salivary Hypersecretion

Polyarthritis

Anuria

Central Nervous System Lesion

Swelling Of Eyelid

Product Substitution Issue

Breast Pain

Sinus Headache

Poor Peripheral Circulation

Impaired Work Ability

Sinus Node Dysfunction

Abscess Limb

Necrosis

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Low Density Lipoprotein Increased

Gingivitis

Urinary Tract Disorder

Gingival Pain

Gastrointestinal Necrosis

Blood Urine

Faeces Soft

Synovial Cyst

Immobile

Polymenorrhoea

Acidosis

Hernia Repair

Vascular Graft

Bloody Discharge

Angiodysplasia

Urine Output Increased

Pancreatic Neoplasm

Prothrombin Time Abnormal

Periorbital Haemorrhage

Medical Procedure

Neutrophil Count Decreased

Colectomy

Malnutrition

Device Dislocation

Blood Triglycerides Increased

Extremity Necrosis

Increased Appetite

Facial Pain

Chondrocalcinosis

Muscle Spasticity

Ill-Defined Disorder

Feeling Of Body Temperature Change

Intervertebral Disc Degeneration

Dyslipidaemia

Nasal Dryness

Shoulder Fracture

Gastrointestinal Inflammation

Arthritis Infective

Polyneuropathy

Feeling Jittery

Intestinal Infarction

Adverse Reaction

Muscle Fatigue

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

International Normalised Ratio Fluctuation

Varices Oesophageal

Azotaemia

Dyslalia

Wound Dehiscence

Intestinal Mass

Skin Odour Abnormal

Malignant Melanoma

Pancreatic Carcinoma Metastatic

Blood Creatinine Decreased

Jugular Vein Thrombosis

Chemotherapy

Implantable Defibrillator Insertion

Vitamin D Decreased

Neurological Symptom

Lung Adenocarcinoma

Dental Operation

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Serum Ferritin Decreased

Vascular Operation

Portal Hypertensive Gastropathy

Disorganised Speech

Haemorrhagic Hepatic Cyst

Renal Cyst Haemorrhage

Covid-19 Pneumonia

Eye Pruritus

Inguinal Hernia

Amylase Increased

Psychotic Disorder

Incorrect Route Of Product Administration

Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

Rhinitis

Hyperthermia

Hypocoagulable State

Self-Medication

Intermittent Claudication

Mania

Metabolic Encephalopathy

Caesarean Section

Paresis

Miosis

Vitreous Floaters

Oral Mucosal Blistering

Failure To Thrive

Breast Mass

Dermatitis Contact

Pancreatic Disorder

Haemolysis

Limb Operation

Pleurisy

Orthopnoea

Oxygen Saturation Abnormal

Gastric Perforation

Femoral Neck Fracture

Arterial Disorder

Hepatitis Fulminant

Acute Abdomen

Cardiac Fibrillation

Post Procedural Discharge

Acute Left Ventricular Failure

Biopsy

Gingival Disorder

Discoloured Vomit

Therapy Change

Perforated Ulcer

Bronchial Haemorrhage

Respiratory Tract Haemorrhage

Amaurosis Fugax

Venous Haemorrhage

Wrong Patient Received Product

Intestinal Ulcer

Tongue Haematoma

Haematotympanum

Platelet Dysfunction

Epidural Haemorrhage

Ureteric Haemorrhage

Sars-Cov-2 Test Positive

Eyelid Oedema

Staphylococcal Sepsis

Amenorrhoea

Blood Glucose Fluctuation

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Coma Scale Abnormal

Tenderness

Blood Pressure Inadequately Controlled

Delusion

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Aphthous Ulcer

Pustule

Sjogren's Syndrome

Drug Level Decreased

Radiculopathy

Atrioventricular Block First Degree

Paranoia

Bile Duct Stone

Prostatitis

Infusion Site Erythema

Aplastic Anaemia

Antinuclear Antibody Positive

Seroma

Protein Urine Present

Metastases To Lung

Spinal Fusion Surgery

Deafness Unilateral

Metastatic Neoplasm

Faeces Hard

Gastrointestinal Sounds Abnormal

Portal Vein Thrombosis

Anaemia Of Chronic Disease

Rash Morbilliform

Hemianopia

Panic Disorder

Urinary Tract Infection Bacterial

Raynaud's Phenomenon

Exsanguination

Oesophageal Candidiasis

Coagulation Factor X Level Increased

Colon Neoplasm

Body Temperature Fluctuation

Waist Circumference Increased

Vascular Dementia

Formication

Pulmonary Arterial Pressure Increased

Brain Stem Stroke

Creatinine Renal Clearance Increased

N-Terminal Prohormone Brain Natriuretic Peptide Increased

Cerebral Microhaemorrhage

Meningorrhagia

Mesenteric Haematoma

Neurologic Neglect Syndrome

Basal Ganglia Stroke

Wrong Patient

Ocular Icterus

Hypocalcaemia

Renal Cancer

Photophobia

Escherichia Infection

Blood Lactic Acid Increased

Choking Sensation

Arterial Rupture

Menstruation Irregular

Pulse Abnormal

Aortic Arteriosclerosis

Hyperuricaemia

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Cholangitis

Gangrene

Laryngeal Oedema

Extrapyramidal Disorder

Pharyngitis

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome

Drug Level Below Therapeutic

Fluid Intake Reduced

Bowel Movement Irregularity

Red Blood Cell Count Increased

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura

Colorectal Cancer

Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody Positive

Escherichia Urinary Tract Infection

Malignant Pleural Effusion

Colon Cancer Metastatic

Anosmia

Orthopaedic Procedure

Red Blood Cell Transfusion

Oesophageal Rupture

Rectal Polyp

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Colitis Microscopic

Anisocoria

Blood Electrolytes Abnormal

Adenocarcinoma Of Colon

Periorbital Swelling

Nail Bed Bleeding

Bleeding Time Abnormal

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Mediastinal Haematoma

Mesenteric Artery Embolism

Thrombotic Cerebral Infarction

Anticoagulation Drug Level Decreased

Acute Haemorrhagic Ulcerative Colitis

Mycobacterial Infection

Impaired Gastric Emptying

Oral Candidiasis

Pelvic Pain

Oliguria

Anaphylactic Shock

Sunburn

Bradyphrenia

Coeliac Disease

Hypoalbuminaemia

Optic Ischaemic Neuropathy

Anxiety Disorder

Completed Suicide

Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis

Conjunctivitis

Inflammatory Marker Increased

Blood Glucose Abnormal

Sinus Tachycardia

Hunger

Spinal Osteoarthritis

Panic Reaction

Dysgraphia

Vascular Graft Occlusion

Multiple Fractures

Device Breakage

Nystagmus

Bipolar Disorder

Faecaloma

Energy Increased

Ovarian Cancer

Accidental Exposure To Product By Child

Retinal Tear

Respiration Abnormal

Anticoagulant Therapy

Dermatitis Exfoliative Generalised

Ligament Rupture

Weight Bearing Difficulty

Product Container Issue

Lung Hyperinflation

Gingival Swelling

Vena Cava Filter Insertion

Ventricular Dysfunction

Behaviour Disorder

Foot Operation

Electrocardiogram Abnormal

Blood Cholesterol Abnormal

Chronic Respiratory Failure

Lipoma

Angioplasty

Tongue Injury

Varicose Vein Ruptured

Arterial Injury

Haemorrhagic Ascites

Subdural Hygroma

Basilar Artery Thrombosis

Renal Neoplasm

Basal Ganglia Infarction

Bone Marrow Oedema

Mineral Metabolism Disorder

Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis

Tracheal Haemorrhage

Right Ventricular Dysfunction

Mixed Liver Injury

Bladder Mass

Chest Injury

Gastric Antral Vascular Ectasia

Morphoea

Product Supply Issue

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Oral Disorder

Drug Withdrawal Syndrome

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Wrong Dose

Renal Tubular Disorder

Reaction To Excipient

Mood Swings

Multiple Injuries

Ocular Discomfort

Urinary Tract Obstruction

Trichorrhexis

Electrocardiogram Qrs Complex Prolonged

Papilloedema

Lung Neoplasm

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Lip Oedema

Intestinal Polyp

Parosmia

Loose Tooth

Hepatic Necrosis

Cerebral Disorder

Blood Magnesium Decreased

Renal Mass

Bundle Branch Block Left

Oesophageal Carcinoma

Hand Fracture

Hypertransaminasaemia

Glomerular Filtration Rate Abnormal

Arthritis Bacterial

Listless

Sudden Cardiac Death

Odynophagia

Pulse Absent

Urinary Hesitation

Vitamin B12 Decreased

Ophthalmoplegia

Intracranial Mass

Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Stupor

Abdominal Hernia

Muscle Injury

Hepatic Pain

Product Residue Present

Ureterolithiasis

Posture Abnormal

Organising Pneumonia

Intercepted Medication Error

Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Rectal Ulcer

Essential Hypertension

Skin Induration

Dermatitis Psoriasiform

Wound Drainage

Supraventricular Extrasystoles

Amputation

Oesophageal Disorder

Tongue Ulceration

Hyperventilation

White Blood Cell Count Abnormal

Gastrointestinal Stoma Complication

Endometrial Cancer

Dilatation Atrial

Appetite Disorder

Bronchitis Chronic

Cerebral Venous Thrombosis

Central Venous Catheterisation

Scleral Haemorrhage

Postoperative Wound Complication

Lumbar Vertebral Fracture

Product Administered To Patient Of Inappropriate Age

Thrombophlebitis Migrans

Coccydynia

Prothrombin Level Increased

Brain Neoplasm Malignant

Aortic Dilatation

Product Coating Issue

Anticoagulation Drug Level Below Therapeutic

Pelvic Haemorrhage

Aortic Intramural Haematoma

Post Procedural Stroke

Ventricle Rupture

Peritoneal Haematoma

Renal Vascular Thrombosis

Heart Valve Operation

Vein Rupture

Proctitis Haemorrhagic

Scrotal Haemorrhage

Oral Blood Blister

Hair Colour Changes

Drooling

Nail Discolouration

Cerebral Atrophy

Injection Site Erythema

Bronchial Obstruction

Change Of Bowel Habit

Psychomotor Hyperactivity

Oesophageal Pain

Nail Disorder

Sedation

Sensitive Skin

Tongue Disorder

Mucosal Inflammation

Micturition Disorder

Infusion Related Reaction

Urine Abnormality

Haemangioma

Bruxism

Metastases To Bone

Eosinophil Count Increased

Gallbladder Enlargement

Atrioventricular Block Second Degree

Hepatic Lesion

Ileus Paralytic

Hypoxic-Ischaemic Encephalopathy

Metastases To Lymph Nodes

Infrequent Bowel Movements

Endotracheal Intubation

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy

Nasal Discomfort

Device Malfunction

Hypercalcaemia

Mitral Valve Replacement

Procedural Site Reaction

Food Allergy

Metastasis

Eosinophilic Pneumonia

Foetal Growth Restriction

Intensive Care

Product Label Confusion

Food Interaction

Rosacea

Hyperaesthesia Teeth

Blood Potassium Abnormal

Stress Fracture

Rheumatic Disorder

Gastric Bypass

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of Skin

Transurethral Prostatectomy

Skin Infection

Costochondritis

Cardiac Valve Vegetation

Hyphaema

Autoimmune Nephritis

Colorectal Adenoma

Cardiac Pacemaker Replacement

Skin Wrinkling

Endodontic Procedure

Sepsis Syndrome

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Fine Motor Skill Dysfunction

Post Procedural Swelling

Physical Deconditioning

Calculus Bladder

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Large Intestinal Polypectomy

Ocular Retrobulbar Haemorrhage

Haematuria Traumatic

Device Loosening

Hypertensive Emergency

Retinal Infarction

Inflammatory Pain

Aortic Rupture

Catheter Site Haematoma

Renal Embolism

Hemianaesthesia

Thrombosis Mesenteric Vessel

Vascular Pseudoaneurysm Ruptured

Asthma-Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Overlap Syndrome

Vitreous Detachment

Libido Decreased

Breast Cancer Metastatic

Anhedonia

Blue Toe Syndrome

Exfoliative Rash

Fear Of Death

Bilirubin Conjugated Increased

Hyperkeratosis

Atypical Pneumonia

Hiccups

Clavicle Fracture

Oral Surgery

Foot Deformity

Bacterial Test Positive

Paranasal Sinus Hypersecretion

Nephrogenic Anaemia

Fistula

Pulmonary Pain

Hepatitis C

Clumsiness

Sluggishness

Therapeutic Product Effect Increased

Platelet Disorder

Functional Gastrointestinal Disorder

Hospice Care

Livedo Reticularis

Gastrointestinal Infection

Atrial Tachycardia

Urine Analysis Abnormal

Tongue Discolouration

Blood Fibrinogen Increased

Abdominal Abscess

Streptococcal Infection

Skin Tightness

Vascular Device Infection

Apnoea

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Folate Deficiency

Enterocolitis

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Haematocrit Increased

Trismus

Furuncle

Abnormal Clotting Factor

Coronary Artery Embolism

Patella Fracture

Infusion Site Swelling

Extravasation

Radiation Proctitis

Prurigo

Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

Faeces Pale

Endometriosis

Loss Of Libido

Metastatic Malignant Melanoma

Bladder Catheterisation

Oesophageal Stenosis

Lactose Intolerance

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Cerebellar Syndrome

Intestinal Haematoma

Blood Pressure Systolic Abnormal

Rhinalgia

Gastric Mucosal Lesion

Hyperchlorhydria

Lip Injury

Cholangiocarcinoma

Giant Cell Arteritis

Mucous Stools

Abdominal Operation

Biliary Colic

Protein S Deficiency

Malignant Hypertension

Spondylitis

Product Counterfeit

Vasculitic Rash

Small Intestinal Perforation

Blood Urea Abnormal

Red Blood Cells Urine Positive

Physical Product Label Issue

Amyloidosis

Breast Haemorrhage

Vessel Puncture Site Haemorrhage

Gastrointestinal Mucosal Disorder

Laryngeal Haematoma

Ophthalmic Migraine

Sputum Purulent

Diffuse Vasculitis

Disability Assessment Scale Score Increased

Peripheral Artery Aneurysm

Acute Interstitial Pneumonitis

Traumatic Pain

Post Procedural Contusion

Lumbar Puncture

Arteriovenous Fistula Site Haemorrhage

Spinal Subdural Haematoma

Gastroduodenal Haemorrhage

Orbital Haemorrhage

Diastolic Hypotension

Degenerative Aortic Valve Disease

Medical Device Site Haemorrhage

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

Discharge

Mydriasis

Hypoventilation

Self-Destructive Behaviour

Meningitis

Hyperhomocysteinaemia

Pre-Existing Condition Improved

Vulvovaginal Pain

Cardiac Discomfort

Osteopenia

Oral Herpes

Vertigo Positional

No Adverse Event

Product Formulation Issue

Aortic Valve Disease

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Anal Fissure

Pharyngeal Disorder

Shoulder Operation

Skeletal Injury

Myocarditis

Tuberculosis

Dry Gangrene

Cachexia

Abdominal Mass

Nipple Pain

Glucose Tolerance Impaired

Tendon Pain

Thyroid Mass

Peroneal Nerve Palsy

Bladder Dysfunction

Crepitations

Polycythaemia

Apraxia

Adenocarcinoma

Aplasia Pure Red Cell

Eye Injury

Hypernatraemia

Electric Shock Sensation

Pruritus Genital

Defaecation Urgency

Haemobilia

Melanocytic Naevus

Skin Swelling

Large Intestinal Ulcer

Body Mass Index Increased

Malabsorption

Lip Blister

Oropharyngeal Discomfort

Rehabilitation Therapy

Lung Carcinoma Cell Type Unspecified Stage Iv

Physical Disability

Streptococcal Sepsis

Scleroderma

Macular Oedema

Lip Dry

Venous Injury

Breath Odour

Adrenal Disorder

Thyroid Cancer

Oesophagitis Ulcerative

Mitral Valve Repair

Ureteric Obstruction

Lyme Disease

Blood Pressure Diastolic Increased

Catheter Placement

Vein Discolouration

Amaurosis

Decreased Immune Responsiveness

Chapped Lips

Trigger Finger

Alcohol Interaction

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Haemochromatosis

Prostate Cancer Metastatic

Intestinal Resection

Bone Contusion

Protein C Deficiency

Ventricular Arrhythmia

Metabolic Surgery

Hepatitis Toxic

Gastroduodenal Ulcer

Multimorbidity

Cell Death

Quadriparesis

Suffocation Feeling

Palatal Oedema

Hepatic Enzyme Abnormal

Infectious Pleural Effusion

Electrocardiogram Change

High Density Lipoprotein Decreased

Splenectomy

Resuscitation

Hypoprothrombinaemia

Migraine With Aura

Gravitational Oedema

Abscess Oral

Intracranial Tumour Haemorrhage

Microangiopathy

Retinal Artery Embolism

Gastrointestinal Ischaemia

Coagulation Factor V Level Decreased

Fear Of Falling

Phlebitis Superficial

Intra-Abdominal Fluid Collection

Pre-Existing Disease

Pancreatic Haemorrhage

Incisional Drainage

Post-Traumatic Amnestic Disorder

Haematoma Evacuation

Skull Fractured Base

Retinal Vascular Occlusion

Blood Pressure Diastolic Abnormal

Impaired Quality Of Life

Medical Device Site Thrombosis

Duodenal Polyp

Cardiac Dysfunction

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

Basal Ganglia Haematoma

Euphoric Mood

Tonic Clonic Movements

Gastrointestinal Oedema

Acrochordon

Nephrotic Syndrome

Ovarian Cyst

Organ Failure

Paraparesis

Diabetic Neuropathy

Bone Density Decreased

Hypertonic Bladder

Product Outer Packaging Issue

Pituitary Haemorrhage

Pupillary Reflex Impaired

Ovarian Cyst Ruptured

Hypercholesterolaemia

Hypopnoea

Capillary Fragility

Decreased Interest

Peripheral Artery Stenosis

Lymphopenia

Muscle Contractions Involuntary

Hypophosphataemia

Proctalgia

Goitre

Parkinsonism

Mechanical Ventilation

Hepatosplenomegaly

Device Issue

Tracheostomy

Tenosynovitis

Oral Fungal Infection

Blood Calcium Increased

Incisional Hernia

Pancreatitis Haemorrhagic

Nephritis

Hyperaemia

Helicobacter Test Positive

Pancreatitis Necrotising

Pharyngeal Oedema

Hypochloraemia

Drug Resistance

Weight Loss Poor

Tongue Discomfort

Ketoacidosis

Subcutaneous Abscess

Eyelid Ptosis

Renal Atrophy

Genital Pain

Gastric Ulcer Perforation

Gastrostomy

Prerenal Failure

Gastric Dilatation

Dyschezia

Synovitis

Septic Embolus

Enterocolitis Infectious

Myocardial Injury

Skin Hypertrophy

Effusion

Colostomy

Cancer Pain

Tibia Fracture

Weight Abnormal

Conjunctival Hyperaemia

Proctitis

Gastrointestinal Perforation

Haematological Infection

Psychomotor Skills Impaired

Tongue Oedema

Cor Pulmonale Acute

Respiratory Rate Decreased

Oral Infection

Food Poisoning

Painful Respiration

Miliaria

Pneumonia Fungal

Sensorimotor Disorder

Conjunctival Oedema

Brain Stem Ischaemia

Aortic Valve Calcification

Metamorphopsia

Sarcoidosis

Pelvic Mass

Pigmentation Disorder

Blister Rupture

Vascular Pain

Breast Swelling

Reflux Gastritis

Dental Implantation

Fear Of Disease

Paranasal Sinus Discomfort

Synovial Rupture

Anaemia Of Malignant Disease

Otorrhoea

Cardiac Aneurysm

Product Expiration Date Issue

Pulmonary Sepsis

Animal Scratch

Transcription Medication Error

Hypertensive Urgency

Electrocardiogram St-T Segment Abnormal

Coagulation Factor X Level Decreased

Dependence On Oxygen Therapy

Small Intestinal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Biopsy Prostate

Right Ventricular Dilatation

Anti Factor X Antibody Positive

Thrombectomy

Saliva Discolouration

Vascular Graft Thrombosis

Stenosis

Cerebellar Stroke

Adrenal Haematoma

Lacrimal Haemorrhage

Melanaemia

Product Communication Issue

Subarachnoid Haematoma

Lung Diffusion Disorder

Atrial Septal Defect

Pregnancy With Contraceptive Device

Drug Clearance Decreased

Corrective Lens User

Breast Cancer Female

Grip Strength Decreased

Blood Testosterone Decreased

Palmar-Plantar Erythrodysaesthesia Syndrome

Illusion

Varicella

Fungal Skin Infection

Vaginal Discharge

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Mitral Valve Calcification

Joint Noise

Hair Disorder

Pituitary Tumour Benign

Computerised Tomogram Abnormal

Muscle Rigidity

Throat Cancer

Procedural Nausea

Oligomenorrhoea

Appendicectomy

Tic

Lymphocyte Count Decreased

Intraocular Pressure Increased

Tongue Biting

Bone Marrow Failure

Scoliosis

Premature Delivery

Cardiac Stress Test Abnormal

Biliary Obstruction

Bladder Spasm

Nephropathy Toxic

Cardiovascular Insufficiency

Bladder Pain

Infected Skin Ulcer

Thermal Burn

Bone Marrow Disorder

Vaginal Infection

Maculopathy

Duodenal Ulcer Perforation

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome

Pleuritic Pain

Congestive Hepatopathy

Left Atrial Enlargement

Oedema Genital

Arrhythmia Supraventricular

Extravasation Blood

Mucosal Disorder

Neurological Decompensation

Cholecystitis Chronic

Graves' Disease

Tendon Disorder

Pericarditis Constrictive

Lip Discolouration

Feeling Of Despair

Pupil Fixed

Wound Infection Staphylococcal

Bradypnoea

Compression Fracture

Myositis

Folliculitis

Blood Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Decreased

Bladder Operation

Blood Pressure Immeasurable

Intervertebral Disc Disorder

Hyperlactacidaemia

Endocarditis Bacterial

Rash Pustular

Depression Suicidal

Coagulation Factor Viii Level Increased

Vaginal Disorder

Myocardial Rupture

Dermal Cyst

Gaze Palsy

Intestinal Operation

Gastrointestinal Injury

Extensor Plantar Response

Nephrectomy

Oesophageal Perforation

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection

Ocular Vascular Disorder

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Rectal Fissure

Spinal Decompression

Uterine Dilation And Curettage

Abnormal Withdrawal Bleeding

Conduction Disorder

Acute Leukaemia

Optic Atrophy

Helicobacter Gastritis

Tumour Marker Increased

Weight Gain Poor

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Abnormal

Arteriovenous Fistula

Sinus Pain

Sinus Rhythm

Paroxysmal Arrhythmia

Colon Cancer Stage Iv

Ankle Operation

Gastric Varices Haemorrhage

Subclavian Artery Thrombosis

Myasthenia Gravis

Coma Hepatic

Type V Hyperlipidaemia

Gastric Operation

Polycythaemia Vera

Myocardial Strain Imaging

Pneumonitis Aspiration

Blood Iron Abnormal

Bladder Obstruction

Skin Fragility

Cholecystitis Infective

Food Intolerance

Gastrointestinal Neoplasm

Ovarian Cancer Metastatic

Telangiectasia

Mean Cell Volume Decreased

Endoscopy

Antiphospholipid Antibodies

Blood Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Abnormal

Spider Vein

Thrombolysis

Cardiac Amyloidosis

Haematocrit Abnormal

Genital Rash

Blood Homocysteine Increased

Cerebral Arteriosclerosis

Sternal Fracture

Nasal Pruritus

Endometrial Thickening

Scrotal Swelling

Gastric Neoplasm

Prosthetic Cardiac Valve Thrombosis

Muscle Swelling

Mesenteric Arterial Occlusion

Urinary Occult Blood Positive

Paresis Cranial Nerve

Anastomotic Ulcer

Reversible Ischaemic Neurological Deficit

Normochromic Anaemia

Fasciitis

Hydrothorax

Withdrawal Bleed

Nipple Exudate Bloody

Aortic Occlusion

Axillary Vein Thrombosis

Ileal Ulcer

Macular Ischaemia

Jaundice Acholuric

Throat Clearing

Thyroid Operation

Phlebitis Deep

Mediastinal Haemorrhage

Pulmonary Haematoma

Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Paranasal Sinus Inflammation

Purpura Senile

Epidural Injection

Vein Collapse

Blood Viscosity Decreased

Umbilical Haemorrhage

Stent-Graft Endoleak

Endocarditis Noninfective

Systemic Infection

Radiation Associated Haemorrhage

Cerebral Ventricle Collapse

Hemihypoaesthesia

Cha2ds2-Vasc Annual Stroke Risk High

Gastrointestinal Polyp

Cerebral Vascular Occlusion

Amyloid Related Imaging Abnormality-Microhaemorrhages And Haemosiderin Deposits

Anti Factor X Activity Increased

Hemiataxia

Vascular Graft Infection

Bone Lesion

Bile Duct Stenosis

Escherichia Sepsis

Therapeutic Product Effect Delayed

Eye Infection

Deafness Neurosensory

Chest X-Ray Abnormal

Intentional Self-Injury

Bone Cancer

Eye Discharge

Superinfection

Serotonin Syndrome

Product Taste Abnormal

Injury Associated With Device

Acute Sinusitis

Refusal Of Treatment By Patient

Temporomandibular Pain And Dysfunction Syndrome

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leakage

Dandruff

Arthropod Sting

Cor Pulmonale

Periarthritis

Exposure Via Breast Milk

Tension

Muscle Necrosis

Hypercapnia

Staphylococcal Bacteraemia

Bone Loss

Onychomycosis

Snoring

Device Difficult To Use

Dystonia

Hypertonia

Appendicitis Perforated

Blood Fibrinogen Decreased

Tumour Rupture

Portal Hypertension

Atrophy

Renal Artery Thrombosis

Left Atrial Dilatation

Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Myopathy

Streptococcal Bacteraemia

Screaming

Haemorrhage In Pregnancy

Multiple Sclerosis Relapse

Optic Neuritis

Adrenocortical Insufficiency Acute

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Poor Venous Access

Economic Problem

Mesenteric Vein Thrombosis

Calculus Urinary

Skin Oedema

Leukocyturia

Spleen Disorder

Soft Tissue Injury

Disease Complication

Tonsillitis

Pharyngitis Streptococcal

Psychomotor Retardation

Periorbital Oedema

Tearfulness

Prothrombin Level Abnormal

Incision Site Pain

Oral Mucosal Erythema

False Positive Investigation Result

Gastrointestinal Tube Insertion

Spinal Laminectomy

Intercepted Product Prescribing Error

Exophthalmos

Breast Disorder

Vascular Stent Stenosis

Gun Shot Wound

Dental Plaque

Onychomadesis

Sinus Arrest

Long Qt Syndrome

Viral Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

Prostatectomy

Infection Susceptibility Increased

Aspiration Pleural Cavity

Sudden Hearing Loss

Coombs Positive Haemolytic Anaemia

Renal Vein Thrombosis

Reticulocyte Count Decreased

Infusion Site Infection

Enteritis

Hodgkin's Disease

Systolic Hypertension

Hepatic Neoplasm

Joint Lock

Metastatic Carcinoma Of The Bladder

Apallic Syndrome

Umbilical Hernia

Diabetic Foot

Product Tampering

Postpartum Haemorrhage

Calcinosis

Cardioactive Drug Level Increased

Bone Operation

Uterine Polyp

Scrotal Oedema

Testicular Haemorrhage

Retinal Disorder

Breast Cyst

Food Craving

Blood Bilirubin Abnormal

Lip Pain

Distributive Shock

Vulvovaginal Pruritus

Noninfective Gingivitis

White Matter Lesion

Bone Graft

Urinary Tract Infection Enterococcal

Rebound Effect

Fractured Sacrum

Skin Operation

Basilar Artery Occlusion

Large Intestinal Obstruction

Cartilage Injury

Cervix Carcinoma

Limb Crushing Injury

Haematological Malignancy

Spinal Column Injury

Shoulder Arthroplasty

Animal Bite

Gastrointestinal Obstruction

Cardiac Procedure Complication

Acquired Haemophilia

Coagulation Time Shortened

Eyelid Bleeding

Eschar

Nephrostomy

Vitamin K Deficiency

Mastectomy

Enterococcal Infection

Skin Wound

Menopausal Symptoms

Pulmonary Microemboli

Nasal Obstruction

Fractured Coccyx

Cauda Equina Syndrome

Thyroiditis

Benign Neoplasm Of Skin

Brain Stem Syndrome

Myelopathy

Graft Haemorrhage

Lung Operation

Gastrectomy

Erythema Nodosum

Microembolism

Oxygen Consumption Increased

Nail Growth Abnormal

Internal Fixation Of Fracture

Abdominal Compartment Syndrome

Hidradenitis

Poor Dental Condition

Bell's Palsy

Infusion Site Pruritus

Cervix Haemorrhage Uterine

Post Procedural Oedema

Angiogram

Lichenoid Keratosis

Aortic Valve Repair

Febrile Infection

Arterial Therapeutic Procedure

Penis Injury

Device Related Sepsis

Recurrent Cancer

Vascular Injury

Cardiac Valve Replacement Complication

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Concentration Decreased

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Shortened

Cheyne-Stokes Respiration

Abdominal Symptom

Device Related Thrombosis

Aortic Embolus

Ear Swelling

Dizziness Exertional

Gastrointestinal Tract Adenoma

Arterial Stenosis

Drug Monitoring Procedure Incorrectly Performed

Rectal Adenocarcinoma

Bladder Cancer Recurrent

Organic Brain Syndrome

Protein Total Abnormal

Cyst Rupture

Subacute Hepatic Failure

Auditory Disorder

Colon Operation

Positive Airway Pressure Therapy

Postoperative Renal Failure

Postrenal Failure

Gingival Operation

Bursitis Infective

Dental Prosthesis User

Cholangitis Acute

Osteorrhagia

Fasciotomy

Optic Nerve Injury

Cardiac Septal Hypertrophy

Choroidal Haemorrhage

Vertebrobasilar Artery Dissection

Pharyngeal Haematoma

Retinal Aneurysm

Cerebellar Ischaemia

Myocardial Haemorrhage

Lymphostasis

Tumour Thrombosis

Neurosurgery

Aortic Surgery

Dose Calculation Error

Pulmonary Endarterectomy

Ophthalmic Vein Thrombosis

Optic Disc Haemorrhage

Pituitary Apoplexy

Contraindication To Surgery

Eye Haematoma

Soft Tissue Swelling

Skin Neoplasm Bleeding

Degenerative Mitral Valve Disease

Chronic Left Ventricular Failure

Product Administration Interrupted

Anal Fissure Haemorrhage

Suspected Covid-19

Echocardiogram Abnormal

Iritis

Myoclonus

Priapism

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Red Blood Cell Abnormality

Persecutory Delusion

Lung Consolidation

Thyroid Function Test Abnormal

Cytomegalovirus Infection

Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

Optic Nerve Infarction

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Pulpitis Dental

Scleral Discolouration

B-Cell Lymphoma

Blood Bilirubin Unconjugated Increased

Catheter Site Pain

Blood Chloride Increased

Protein Total Decreased

Dermatitis Atopic

Red Cell Distribution Width Increased

Testicular Pain

Solar Lentigo

Complication Of Device Removal

Neutrophil Count Increased

Blood Chloride Decreased

Drug Level Above Therapeutic

Breast Discharge

Dermatitis Exfoliative

Stasis Dermatitis

White Blood Cells Urine Positive

Radius Fracture

Infectious Mononucleosis

Foreign Body

Pseudomonas Infection

Hepatic Mass

Anorectal Discomfort

Thyroid Neoplasm

Product Contamination

Oligohydramnios

Loss Of Employment

Injection Site Haematoma

Eyelid Disorder

Arteriospasm Coronary

Lung Transplant

Hypogammaglobulinaemia

Injection Site Discolouration

Anal Sphincter Atony

Nocturnal Dyspnoea

Leukoencephalopathy

Immunosuppression

Loss Of Control Of Legs

Hepatic Cancer Metastatic

Neck Injury

Tooth Discolouration

Vocal Cord Paralysis

Electrocardiogram St Segment Depression

Neck Surgery

Periodontitis

Abortion

Vertebral Artery Thrombosis

Liver Abscess

Electrocardiogram St Segment Abnormal

Wound Necrosis

Blood Cholesterol Decreased

Psoriatic Arthropathy

Glomerular Filtration Rate Increased

Bile Duct Cancer

Thrombotic Microangiopathy

Iiird Nerve Paralysis

Hepatitis B

Tinea Infection

Brain Operation

Pneumonia Streptococcal

Tinea Pedis

Orchitis

Obstruction Gastric

Surgical Failure

Laparotomy

Rectal Tenesmus

Pyuria

Skin Papilloma

Cystitis Noninfective

Monocyte Count Increased

Eosinophil Count Decreased

Periprosthetic Fracture

Pneumonia Klebsiella

Autonomic Nervous System Imbalance

Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis

Non-Cardiac Chest Pain

Culture Stool Positive

Oesophageal Discomfort

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis

Coronary Artery Restenosis

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Inability To Afford Medication

Arthroscopy

Gastric Fistula

Atrophic Vulvovaginitis

Bone Swelling

Vasogenic Cerebral Oedema

Sensation Of Blood Flow

Pyelonephritis Acute

Cerebellar Ataxia

Mouth Injury

Social Problem

Carotid Artery Aneurysm

Klebsiella Infection

Necrotising Fasciitis

Venous Stenosis

Thrombin Time Prolonged

Urticaria Papular

Abdominal Rigidity

Suture Rupture

Intercepted Product Dispensing Error

Blood Pressure Measurement

Conjunctival Pallor

Analgesic Drug Level Increased

Application Site Haemorrhage

Product Used For Unknown Indication

Breast Discomfort

Joint Warmth

Muscle Contracture

Normal Newborn

Internal Injury

Depressive Symptom

Cardiac Output Decreased

Pancreatic Cyst

Oesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Thyroid Pain

Dysaesthesia

Blepharitis

Carotid Endarterectomy

Pneumonia Staphylococcal

Mucosal Discolouration

Surgical Procedure Repeated

Polydipsia

Tongue Coated

Pneumatosis Intestinalis

Device Infusion Issue

Decerebrate Posture

Antithrombin Iii Decreased

Fixed Eruption

Iron Overload

Essential Thrombocythaemia

Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Slow Response To Stimuli

Cardiorenal Syndrome

Myocardial Necrosis Marker Increased

Arteritis

Daydreaming

Carotid Artery Dissection

Tympanic Membrane Perforation

Blood Product Transfusion Dependent

Transaminases Abnormal

Diabetic Complication

Vascular Stent Insertion

Respiratory Alkalosis

Heart Sounds Abnormal

Head Banging

Sudden Visual Loss

Spinal Cord Injury

Rectal Discharge

Orthostatic Hypertension

Renal Surgery

Asthenopia

Anaemia Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Infusion Site Discharge

Testicular Swelling

Duodenogastric Reflux

Blood Urea Nitrogen/Creatinine Ratio Increased

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Of The Skin

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Decreased

Infusion Site Nodule

Infusion Site Warmth

May-Thurner Syndrome

Disturbance In Social Behaviour

Injection Site Thrombosis

Vulvovaginal Injury

Oral Mucosa Erosion

Blister Infected

Thyroid Hormones Increased

Small Intestine Carcinoma

Arterial Bypass Operation

Brain Hypoxia

Cns Ventriculitis

Urethral Obstruction

Nasal Ulcer

Adrenal Mass

Superficial Vein Prominence

Micturition Frequency Decreased

Metatarsalgia

Myocardial Fibrosis

Superior Sagittal Sinus Thrombosis

Nasal Operation

Penile Size Reduced

Bladder Diverticulum

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder

Echocardiogram

Spinal Cord Oedema

Abscess Bacterial

Epidural Anaesthesia

Abdominal Injury

Mixed Anxiety And Depressive Disorder

Incarcerated Hernia

Breast Conserving Surgery

Procedural Vomiting

Hepatic Vein Thrombosis

Large Intestine Infection

Troponin T Increased

Infusion Site Discolouration

Right Atrial Enlargement

Allergic Oedema

Nasal Septum Perforation

Spinal Epidural Haemorrhage

Diffuse Alopecia

Infusion Site Bruising

Bicytopenia

Pericardial Drainage

Lateral Medullary Syndrome

Gastric Varices

Retinal Artery Thrombosis

Prescription Drug Used Without A Prescription

Cerebrovascular Insufficiency

Palmoplantar Keratoderma

Xerosis

Rectal Neoplasm

Emergency Care Examination

Upper Airway Obstruction

Retinal Ischaemia

Ocular Myasthenia

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria

Aortic Bypass

Gastric Ulcer Helicobacter

Brief Resolved Unexplained Event

Glomus Tumour

Bowen's Disease

Catheter Management

Pulmonary Artery Dilatation

Spinal Anaesthesia

Recalled Product Administered

Vascular Encephalopathy

Cardiovascular Evaluation

Venous Operation

Blood Creatine Decreased

Scrotal Haematocoele

Elephantiasis

Atheroembolism

Thyroid Haemorrhage

Oral Contusion

Vascular Access Site Haemorrhage

Endovenous Ablation

Phlebectomy

Epidural Analgesia

Cerebrospinal Fluid Retention

Gallbladder Empyema

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia

Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonia

Lid Margin Discharge

Arrhythmia Induced Cardiomyopathy

Atrial Enlargement

Upper Gastrointestinal Perforation

Hemiparaesthesia

Bursal Haematoma

Traumatic Intracranial Haematoma

Suspected Product Quality Issue

Nasal Septum Haematoma

Prostatic Varices

Anticoagulant-Related Nephropathy

Revascularisation Procedure

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Implant

Drug-Genetic Interaction

Lupus-Like Syndrome

Abnormal Sensation In Eye

Electrocardiogram St Segment Elevation

Coronary Artery Dissection

Erythema Of Eyelid

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Ear Disorder

Retinopathy

Imprisonment

Ammonia Increased

Chronic Hepatic Failure

Injection Site Pruritus

Renal Transplant

Penile Pain

Haemodialysis

Device Physical Property Issue

Biopsy Kidney

Hypoproteinaemia

Glomerulonephritis

Skin Plaque

Dacryostenosis Acquired

Tendon Injury

Otitis Media

Dysphemia

Hypoglycaemic Coma

Rhinitis Allergic

Oral Mucosal Eruption

Product Container Seal Issue

Carotid Artery Disease

Drug Delivery System Malfunction

Pancreatic Enzymes Increased

Catheter Site Erythema

Meniere's Disease

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Hypomenorrhoea

Mastitis

Schizophrenia

Clostridium Colitis

Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia

Blood Sodium Increased

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Pertussis

Premenstrual Syndrome

Product Odour Abnormal

Concomitant Disease Aggravated

Breast Tenderness

Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion

Accident At Work

Regurgitation

Glomerulosclerosis

Cerumen Impaction

Cerebral Ventricle Dilatation

Aortic Disorder

Sarcoma

Eye Inflammation

Multi-Organ Disorder

Granulocyte Count Decreased

Anal Pruritus

Neck Mass

Finger Amputation

Biliary Tract Disorder

Iatrogenic Injury

Abdominal Infection

Cervical Spinal Stenosis

Rectal Prolapse

Adnexa Uteri Pain

Areflexia

Bone Neoplasm

Hyperacusis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Urethral Pain

Pulmonary Toxicity

Halo Vision

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Madarosis

Clonus

Cardiac Hypertrophy

Hangover

Ileostomy

Dengue Fever

Depersonalisation/Derealisation Disorder

Yawning

Polymyositis

Terminal State

Walking Disability

Serum Sickness

Open Reduction Of Fracture

Fracture Nonunion

Ear Pruritus

Gingival Abscess

Gluten Sensitivity

Stress Ulcer

Injection Site Extravasation

Osteoporotic Fracture

Low Density Lipoprotein Decreased

Skin Hyperpigmentation

Left Ventricular Dilatation

Metastases To Peritoneum

Lung Abscess

Hyporeflexia

Device Leakage

Coital Bleeding

Non-High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Increased

Hallucinations, Mixed

Gastroenteritis Norovirus

Distractibility

Enuresis

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Chondropathy

Hypovitaminosis

Counterfeit Product Administered

Traumatic Lung Injury

Product Blister Packaging Issue

Adjustment Disorder

Carbohydrate Antigen 125 Increased

Carcinoembryonic Antigen Increased

Abscess Drainage

Cardiac Death

Bladder Injury

Infusion Site Rash

Dysphoria

Purulent Discharge

Mean Platelet Volume Increased

Electric Shock

Autoimmune Thyroiditis

Incorrect Product Dosage Form Administered

Escherichia Bacteraemia

Varicose Vein Operation

Libido Increased

Urine Flow Decreased

Incorrect Dose Administered By Device

Tongue Blistering

Tendon Calcification

Catheter Site Discharge

Hypertensive Cardiomyopathy

Restrictive Pulmonary Disease

Anorectal Disorder

Increased Viscosity Of Upper Respiratory Secretion

Renal Artery Occlusion

Panniculitis

Nosocomial Infection

Incorrect Drug Administration Rate

Russell's Viper Venom Time Abnormal

Blood Urea Decreased

Diverticular Perforation

Colonic Abscess

Cyst Removal

Paraneoplastic Syndrome

Viral Myocarditis

Pulmonary Cavitation

Negative Thoughts

Neurogenic Bladder

Neutrophilia

Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

Wrist Surgery

Small Intestinal Resection

Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Mb Increased

Finger Deformity

Neoplasm Skin

Hepatitis A

Abortion Missed

Procedural Hypotension

Tenosynovitis Stenosans

Deafness Bilateral

Cytogenetic Abnormality

Heat Stroke

Urticaria Chronic

Meningism

Addison's Disease

Logorrhoea

Sputum Abnormal

Alcohol Poisoning

Iliac Artery Occlusion

Skin Candida

Pelvic Abscess

Early Satiety

Sleep Disorder Due To General Medical Condition, Insomnia Type

Precancerous Skin Lesion

Malignant Ascites

Suprapubic Pain

Consciousness Fluctuating

Syringe Issue

Hereditary Angioedema

White Blood Cells Urine

Rheumatoid Factor Positive

Penis Disorder

Meniscus Operation

Gallbladder Cancer

Lymphadenopathy Mediastinal

Foreign Body Sensation In Eyes

Myelodysplastic Syndrome With Single Lineage Dysplasia

Plasmacytoma

Spinal Cord Neoplasm

Seizure Like Phenomena

Accelerated Hypertension

Electrocardiogram T Wave Abnormal

Mental Fatigue

Hypogeusia

Mitral Valve Disease

Adhesion

Colorectal Cancer Metastatic

Perinephric Collection

Gastrointestinal Tract Irritation

Periorbital Cellulitis

Haptoglobin Decreased

Vascular Compression

Cytopenia

Fungal Oesophagitis

Papule

Malignant Peritoneal Neoplasm

Granulocytopenia

Skin Discomfort

Granuloma

Toxicologic Test Abnormal

Dark Circles Under Eyes

Cryoglobulinaemia

Infected Bite

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

Ischaemic Skin Ulcer

Hepatorenal Syndrome

Glossoptosis

Pancreatic Mass

Fracture Delayed Union

Transverse Sinus Thrombosis

Inadequate Diet

Postoperative Ileus

Bronchial Hyperreactivity

Heat Illness

Optic Neuropathy

Hypervigilance

Volume Blood Decreased

Cystitis Bacterial

Gingival Recession

Laryngeal Cancer

Cranial Nerve Disorder

Oral Mucosal Discolouration

Aura

Terminal Insomnia

C-Reactive Protein Abnormal

Fibrin Degradation Products Increased

Gingival Discolouration

Scar Pain

Clostridium Test Positive

Metabolic Alkalosis

Haemorrhoid Operation

Dental Cleaning

Silent Myocardial Infarction

Debridement

Sinusitis Bacterial

Transient Global Amnesia

Joint Fluid Drainage

Tongue Movement Disturbance

Craniotomy

Ear Injury

Small Intestine Ulcer

Red Blood Cell Count Abnormal

Mean Cell Volume Abnormal

Labile Blood Pressure

Alopecia Areata

Lividity

Muscle Abscess

Factor V Deficiency

Vasculitis Necrotising

Uterine Enlargement

Thoracic Cavity Drainage

Ulna Fracture

Neutropenic Colitis

Jaw Operation

Oesophageal Injury

Pneumonectomy

Pneumonia Escherichia

Septic Encephalopathy

Traumatic Shock

Nephrocalcinosis

Disturbance In Sexual Arousal

Skin Texture Abnormal

Intervertebral Disc Injury

Alveolitis

Superinfection Bacterial

Laryngeal Disorder

Tooth Impacted

Duodenal Perforation

Muscle Discomfort

Phaeochromocytoma

Gouty Arthritis

Dyspraxia

Vascular Access Complication

Pancreatic Pseudocyst

Drug Dispensed To Wrong Patient

Transferrin Saturation Decreased

Dysentery

Renal Stone Removal

Sinus Operation

Dermatillomania

Apparent Death

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Macular Hole

Biopsy Breast

Hepatic Ischaemia

Body Temperature Abnormal

Hepatorenal Failure

Urinary Tract Infection Fungal

Superior Vena Cava Syndrome

Anion Gap Decreased

Renal Cyst Ruptured

Median Nerve Injury

Medial Tibial Stress Syndrome

Prostate Infection

Groin Abscess

Laryngeal Pain

Glycosylated Haemoglobin Decreased

Wound Infection Pseudomonas

Splinter Haemorrhages

Transitional Cell Carcinoma

Pruritus Allergic

Diagnostic Aspiration

Thyroidectomy

Haemoglobinaemia

Sports Injury

Dupuytren's Contracture

Vertebral Artery Occlusion

Ovarian Epithelial Cancer

Cor Pulmonale Chronic

Infusion Site Irritation

Laryngeal Stenosis

Implant Site Discharge

Gliosis

Bladder Neoplasm Surgery

Acetabulum Fracture

Chronic Hepatitis C

Product Commingling

Duodenal Stenosis

Biopsy Lung

Eyelid Operation

Drop Attacks

Bladder Cyst

Thrombosis Prophylaxis

Traumatic Liver Injury

Transplant Evaluation

Gastritis Bacterial

Mediastinum Neoplasm

Gastrointestinal Tract Mucosal Discolouration

Eyelid Haematoma

Femoral Hernia Incarcerated

Blood Folate Decreased

Platelet Transfusion

Viral Diarrhoea

Oesophageal Mass

Vertebral Column Mass

Post Procedural Sepsis

Reactive Gastropathy

Purpura Non-Thrombocytopenic

Hepatic Infarction

Cardiac Pacemaker Removal

Ulcerative Gastritis

Open Globe Injury

Haemorrhoids Thrombosed

Postoperative Respiratory Failure

Pericardial Cyst

Coagulation Factor Decreased

Hepatic Artery Aneurysm

Pancreatic Carcinoma Stage Iv

Ventricular Drainage

Scrotal Haematoma

Histamine Intolerance

Pneumonitis Chemical

Hyperfibrinolysis

Troponin

Buttock Injury

Catheter Removal

Femoral Artery Embolism

Product Identification Number Issue

Vaginal Polyp

Benign Tumour Excision

Anal Injury

Cardiovascular Symptom

Stoma Site Discharge

Muscle Contusion

Transurethral Bladder Resection

Optic Nerve Sheath Haemorrhage

Genitourinary Tract Neoplasm

Urethral Injury

Protein Induced By Vitamin K Absence Or Antagonist Ii Increased

Implantation Complication

Hyperleukocytosis

Superficial Siderosis Of Central Nervous System

Primary Amyloidosis

Vena Cava Filter Removal

Venous Recanalisation

Splenic Artery Thrombosis

Large Intestine Erosion

Adrenomegaly

Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy

Critical Illness

Prosthetic Cardiac Valve Regurgitation

Allergic Reaction To Excipient

Posthaemorrhagic Hydrocephalus

Atrial Appendage Closure

Haemorrhagic Pneumonia

Microsleep

N-Terminal Prohormone Brain Natriuretic Peptide Abnormal

Precancerous Condition

Restenosis

Product Temperature Excursion Issue

Term Birth

Foaming At Mouth

Blepharospasm

Nephrosclerosis

Drug Dependence

Drug Abuser

Complication Of Device Insertion

Anticonvulsant Drug Level Decreased

Application Site Rash

Psychiatric Decompensation

Breast Cancer Recurrent

Oncologic Complication

Infertility

Respiratory Depression

Erection Increased

Encephalitis

Hypermetabolism

Hereditary Motor And Sensory Neuropathy

Coronary Artery Aneurysm

Inguinal Hernia Repair

Electrocardiogram St-T Change

Device Use Issue

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour

Hypertriglyceridaemia

Jaw Disorder

Herpes Virus Infection

Toxic Encephalopathy

Arachnoiditis

Product Solubility Abnormal

Injection Site Mass

Coronary Angioplasty

Oedema Mouth

Product Measured Potency Issue

Tunnel Vision

Vulvovaginal Dryness

Product Name Confusion

Menstruation Delayed

Pregnancy

Maternal Exposure Before Pregnancy

Diabetes Insipidus

Impatience

Pneumomediastinum

Volvulus

Haematotoxicity

Hormone Level Abnormal

Skin Toxicity

Burns Third Degree

Angiosarcoma

Hyperphagia

Premature Rupture Of Membranes

Neutropenic Sepsis

Ear Congestion

Tracheobronchitis

Patient Elopement

Resting Tremor

Seborrhoea

Monocyte Count Decreased

Pharyngeal Erythema

Glomerulonephritis Membranous

Mucosal Dryness

Injection Site Swelling

General Symptom

Device Placement Issue

Systemic Scleroderma

Oesophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Macrocytosis

Lymphocyte Count Increased

Bone Erosion

Blood Uric Acid Decreased

Deformity

Pathological Fracture

Fibrosis

Rheumatic Fever

Peripheral Sensory Neuropathy

Spondylolisthesis

Respiratory Acidosis

Pulmonary Valve Incompetence

Cluster Headache

Sleep Talking

Sarcoma Metastatic

Metastases To Spine

Major Depression

Clostridial Infection

Pneumonia Pneumococcal

Injection Site Infection

Computerised Tomogram

Procedural Headache

Uterine Prolapse

Feeling Drunk

Hernia Hiatus Repair

Product Contamination Physical

Intercepted Product Administration Error

Metabolic Function Test Abnormal

Personality Disorder

Injection Site Induration

Bacterial Sepsis

Anal Fistula

Binocular Eye Movement Disorder

Central Nervous System Infection

Petit Mal Epilepsy

Monocytosis

Hepatic Fibrosis

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Abnormal

Hypersexuality

Testicular Mass

Vertebral Lesion

Injection Site Discharge

Cytomegalovirus Viraemia

Adenocarcinoma Pancreas

Abdominal Adhesions

Urticarial Vasculitis

Hairy Cell Leukaemia

Device Kink

Eye Oedema

Contrast Media Reaction

Bronchial Wall Thickening

Neutrophilic Dermatosis

Uveitis

Fear Of Injection

Oral Mucosal Exfoliation

Poikilocytosis

Chest Tube Insertion

Diabetic Nephropathy

Splenic Lesion

Splenic Injury

Pre-Eclampsia

Pregnancy On Oral Contraceptive

Fungaemia

Right Ventricular Hypertrophy

Herpes Simplex

Artery Dissection

Contrast Media Allergy

Staphylococcal Skin Infection

Gingival Erythema

Cystocele

Lacrimal Disorder

Lichen Planus

Bladder Transitional Cell Carcinoma

Carotid Arteriosclerosis

Cystatin C Increased

Protein Total Increased

Acute Febrile Neutrophilic Dermatosis

Akathisia

Biliary Cancer Metastatic

Phobia

Respiratory Tract Infection Viral

Rotator Cuff Repair

Reading Disorder

Implant Site Infection

Incision Site Complication

Tonsillar Hypertrophy

Obstructive Pancreatitis

Renal Artery Stenosis

Iridocyclitis

Drowning

Carbon Dioxide Increased

Tachyphrenia

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ephelides

Rhinovirus Infection

Lip Disorder

Vomiting Projectile

Cystoid Macular Oedema

Cystitis Interstitial

Cheilitis

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Cytomegalovirus Test Positive

Splenic Vein Thrombosis

Rhonchi

Umbilical Hernia Repair

Mean Platelet Volume Decreased

Metastases To Abdominal Cavity

Pancreaticoduodenectomy

Hernia Pain

Lymphatic Disorder

Pneumothorax Traumatic

Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance Status Worsened

Mesenteric Vascular Occlusion

Skin Turgor Decreased

Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody Positive Vasculitis

Mycobacterium Avium Complex Infection

Glomerulonephritis Rapidly Progressive

Stress Cardiomyopathy

Cleft Lip

Intussusception

Lip Exfoliation

Nasal Disorder

Vertebroplasty

Renal Hypertrophy

Cerebral Vasoconstriction

Empyema

Type Iia Hyperlipidaemia

Adenomyosis

Pelvic Discomfort

Thromboembolectomy

Jaundice Hepatocellular

Bone Density Abnormal

Groin Infection

Increased Bronchial Secretion

Pathogen Resistance

Thoracic Vertebral Fracture

Oesophageal Irritation

Middle Ear Effusion

Eye Allergy

Vancomycin Infusion Reaction

Cervical Cord Compression

Diarrhoea Infectious

Mastication Disorder

Pericardial Disease

Benign Breast Neoplasm

Ingrowing Nail

Pituitary Tumour

Testis Cancer

Corneal Oedema

Catheter Site Irritation

Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease

Prostatic Calcification

Muscle Oedema

Cystic Lung Disease

Maternal Exposure During Breast Feeding

Labyrinthitis

Meningitis Bacterial

Stool Analysis Abnormal

Hypereosinophilic Syndrome

Urinary Bladder Polyp

Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Alcohol Use

Drug Withdrawal Convulsions

Megacolon

Sickle Cell Anaemia With Crisis

Drug Specific Antibody Present

Fistula Of Small Intestine

Rest Regimen

Stridor

Mutism

Motion Sickness

Hirsutism

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Asthmatic Crisis

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Venoocclusive Liver Disease

Jaw Fracture

Urge Incontinence

Schizoaffective Disorder

Derealisation

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Stage Iv

Psoas Abscess

Renal Ischaemia

Tongue Neoplasm

Optic Nerve Disorder

Sudden Onset Of Sleep

Large Intestine Benign Neoplasm

Tracheal Stenosis

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of Lung

Rectal Perforation

Upper Respiratory Tract Congestion

Cerebral Cyst

Joint Arthroplasty

Drug Screen False Positive

Blood Phosphorus Decreased

Burn Oesophageal

Nasal Injury

Oesophageal Spasm

Sputum Retention

Injection Site Papule

Biliary Dilatation

Acquired Oesophageal Web

Sickle Cell Anaemia

Lumbar Radiculopathy

Hypermetropia

Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Stoma Site Abscess

Stoma Site Pain

Hyperammonaemic Encephalopathy

Infusion Site Reaction

Psychological Trauma

Ovarian Neoplasm

Dermatitis Acneiform

Transplant

Brain Abscess

Electrocardiogram Repolarisation Abnormality

Bladder Irritation

Ectopic Pregnancy

Cardiac Perforation

Anembryonic Gestation

Narcolepsy

Pharyngeal Mass

Food Aversion

Laryngeal Ulceration

Pemphigus

Eyelid Function Disorder

Epstein-Barr Virus Infection

Bronchial Fistula

Lung Lobectomy

Capillary Disorder

Vulval Cancer

Tonsillar Disorder

Hyperplasia

Bone Infarction

Precancerous Cells Present

Monoclonal Gammopathy

Head And Neck Cancer

Pseudolymphoma

Epididymitis

Stent Malfunction

Adjustment Disorder With Depressed Mood

Renal Vein Embolism

Lymphangitis

Vascular Calcification

Chalazion

Ocular Hypertension

Disease Susceptibility

Ureteric Stenosis

Urinary Tract Infection Staphylococcal

Single Functional Kidney

Exposure To Fungus

Corneal Opacity

Intentional Underdose

Semen Discolouration

Device Related Bacteraemia

Soft Tissue Infection

Adenocarcinoma Gastric

Hepatic Vascular Thrombosis

Injection Site Cellulitis

Extradural Abscess

Pulmonary Function Test Decreased

Immunosuppressant Drug Level Increased

Neurodermatitis

Macroglossia

Reduced Facial Expression

Blood Sodium Abnormal

Choroidal Neovascularisation

Neutrophil Percentage Decreased

Senile Dementia

Alopecia Totalis

Vitiligo

Claustrophobia

Peripheral Artery Bypass

Tumour Necrosis

Vith Nerve Paralysis

Pelvic Fluid Collection

Fat Necrosis

Foot Amputation

Antibody Test Positive

Ophthalmic Herpes Zoster

Nuchal Rigidity

Platelet Aggregation Abnormal

Endometrial Adenocarcinoma

Nipple Disorder

Corneal Disorder

Large Intestinal Stenosis

Uterine Disorder

Bronchial Disorder

Tongue Dry

Hydroureter

Gallbladder Rupture

Postoperative Abscess

Lymphocytosis

Microscopic Polyangiitis

Anti-Platelet Antibody Positive

Breast Operation

Facial Asymmetry

Lower Respiratory Tract Congestion

Superficial Injury Of Eye

Cardiac Infection

Stomach Mass

Blood Immunoglobulin M Increased

Menstruation Normal

Premature Ejaculation

Otitis Externa

Red Blood Cell Morphology Abnormal

Complications Of Transplanted Heart

Bladder Hypertrophy

Histoplasmosis

Chorea

Concomitant Disease Progression

Fungal Test Positive

Genital Ulceration

Haemosiderosis

Acarodermatitis

Klebsiella Sepsis

Proteus Infection

Cardiac Asthma

Nipple Swelling

Myeloproliferative Neoplasm

Serum Serotonin Decreased

Fistula Repair

Gastrooesophageal Sphincter Insufficiency

Flashback

Haemangioma Of Liver

Ligament Injury

Tumour Invasion

Procalcitonin Increased

Arthroscopic Surgery

Pernicious Anaemia

Tumour Perforation

Erythropenia

Removal Of Internal Fixation

Balanoposthitis

Pneumoperitoneum

Tongue Exfoliation

Drug Specific Antibody

Liver Scan Abnormal

Retinal Oedema

Dental Fistula

Intervertebral Disc Displacement

Pharyngeal Ulceration

Gastrointestinal Wall Thickening

Anal Cancer

Necrotising Oesophagitis

Night Blindness

Leiomyoma

Metastases To Stomach

Steroid Therapy

Hyperamylasaemia

Cystitis Radiation

Lymph Node Pain

Skin Neoplasm Excision

Intervertebral Disc Operation

Iliac Artery Stenosis

Parotid Gland Enlargement

Acute Right Ventricular Failure

Deficiency Anaemia

Thyroxine Abnormal

Laziness

Medical Induction Of Coma

Low Cardiac Output Syndrome

Femoral Artery Aneurysm

Coombs Test Positive

Bacterial Pyelonephritis

Post Herpetic Neuralgia

Cirrhosis Alcoholic

Blood Cholinesterase Decreased

Kidney Rupture

Splenic Granuloma

Beta 2 Microglobulin Increased

Angiocardiogram

Gingival Injury

Gingival Blister

Right Ventricular Systolic Pressure Increased

Breast Abscess

Post Procedural Fever

Heart Valve Stenosis

Lip Ulceration

Low Density Lipoprotein Abnormal

Palatal Swelling

Pyelitis

Cerebral Palsy

Product Delivery Mechanism Issue

Leiomyosarcoma

Brain Scan Abnormal

Haemostasis

Spinal Deformity

Epidermolysis

Protein C Decreased

Neuropathic Arthropathy

Heart Transplant

Budd-Chiari Syndrome

Gamma-Glutamyltransferase Abnormal

Pharyngeal Inflammation

Urinary Tract Infection Pseudomonal

Bronchial Secretion Retention

Right Atrial Dilatation

Sense Of Oppression

Peroneal Nerve Injury

Angiokeratoma

Product Selection Error

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Bacterial

Sialoadenitis

Female Sterilisation

Joint Surgery

Superficial Inflammatory Dermatosis

Piloerection

Pancreatitis Relapsing

Foreign Body In Eye

International Normalised Ratio

Peritoneal Neoplasm

Lung Adenocarcinoma Stage Iv

Rectosigmoid Cancer

Splenic Thrombosis

Bronchitis Viral

Von Willebrand's Disease

Acute Lung Injury

Solar Dermatitis

Toe Operation

Product Preparation Error

Learning Disability

Reaction To Colouring

Sensory Level Abnormal

Lung Opacity

Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Ocular Procedural Complication

Blood Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Cystoscopy

Acute Cholecystitis Necrotic

Bezoar

Benign Anorectal Neoplasm

Haemangioma Of Skin

Respiratory Gas Exchange Disorder

Renal Abscess

Right Ventricular Enlargement

Lip Erythema

Accidental Underdose

Incision Site Oedema

Oesophageal Achalasia

Eating Disorder Symptom

Myasthenia Gravis Crisis

Coronary Bypass Thrombosis

Cellulitis Orbital

Hypobarism

Urine Alcohol Test Positive

Hypertensive Nephropathy

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Metastatic

Polychondritis

Klebsiella Bacteraemia

Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

Gas Gangrene

Atypical Mycobacterial Infection

Dyslexia

Babesiosis

Hyporesponsive To Stimuli

Shock Symptom

Colostomy Closure

Exercise Lack Of

Pulmonary Arterial Pressure Decreased

Allergy To Vaccine

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Arterial Stent Insertion

Colonoscopy Abnormal

Secondary Hypertension

Coagulation Factor Ix Level Decreased

Therapeutic Embolisation

Eczema Infected

Occipital Neuralgia

Splinter

Aspiration Joint

Gouty Tophus

Serratia Bacteraemia

Abscess Soft Tissue

Gram Stain Negative

Dysbiosis

Myeloid Leukaemia

Investigation

Breast Cancer Stage Iv

Implant Site Bruising

Arterial Insufficiency

Ocular Ischaemic Syndrome

Vessel Puncture Site Bruise

Vital Functions Abnormal

Carotid Artery Stent Insertion

Arterial Ligation

Genital Swelling

Dermatosis

Genital Infection Fungal

Subdural Effusion

Erythema Induratum

Splenic Embolism

Eosinophilic Cellulitis

Dental Prosthesis Placement

Lichenification

Metastases To Breast

Anti Factor V Antibody Positive

Calculus Prostatic

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Liver Disease

Urine Viscosity Abnormal

Gastric Mucosal Hypertrophy

Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Protein Urine

Aortic Dissection Rupture

Scan Abdomen Abnormal

Drug-Disease Interaction

Eczema Nummular

Orchidectomy

Endocarditis Staphylococcal

Body Mass Index Decreased

Vascular Malformation

Breast Discolouration

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

Blood Lactate Dehydrogenase Decreased

Monoclonal Immunoglobulin Present

Application Site Bruise

Chikungunya Virus Infection

Hepatic Rupture

Endometrial Ablation

Chemical Peritonitis

Peptic Ulcer Perforation

Joint Injection

Brain Cancer Metastatic

Living In Residential Institution

Paracentesis

Pharyngeal Lesion

Pulmonary Venous Thrombosis

Fungal Foot Infection

Genital Lesion

Pericardial Fibrosis

Colon Cancer Recurrent

Colonic Haematoma

Victim Of Crime

Pneumonia Influenzal

Cardiac Sarcoidosis

Strangury

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Viral

Carotid Arterial Embolus

Protein S Increased

Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma

Hepatic Calcification

Protein S Decreased

Retinopathy Hypertensive

Ureteral Disorder

Tendon Discomfort

Bronchoscopy

Bursa Disorder

Faecal Vomiting

Stoma Site Ulcer

Gastrointestinal Stenosis

Visual Acuity Reduced Transiently

Post Procedural Hypotension

Prosopagnosia

Secondary Immunodeficiency

Pharyngo-Oesophageal Diverticulum

Diagnostic Procedure

Ovarian Cancer Stage Iv

Vascular Stent Occlusion

Spleen Operation

Sweat Discolouration

Protein Deficiency

Brain Natriuretic Peptide Abnormal

Gastric Occult Blood Positive

Eye Degenerative Disorder

Oedema Due To Cardiac Disease

White Coat Hypertension

Calculus Urethral

Erythropsia

Protein C Increased

Arm Amputation

Tonsillitis Bacterial

Follicular Lymphoma

Cystitis Klebsiella

Helplessness

Bartholin's Cyst

Pulmonary Arterial Pressure Abnormal

Spider Naevus

Laryngeal Obstruction

Colon Dysplasia

Penile Haematoma

Coeliac Artery Stenosis

Oxygen Saturation Increased

Physiotherapy

Ear Infection Fungal

Femoral Hernia

Cholangitis Infective

Meningioma Benign

Plantar Erythema

Perineal Haematoma

Cardiac Failure High Output

Female Genital Operation

Tumour Ulceration

Urinary Casts

Warm Autoimmune Haemolytic Anaemia

Nail Operation

Anaemia Folate Deficiency

Electroconvulsive Therapy

Biopsy Skin

Cold-Stimulus Headache

Typical Aura Without Headache

Abortion Early

Sensitivity To Weather Change

Oral Mucosa Haematoma

Cancer In Remission

Vascular Device Occlusion

Gastrointestinal Mucosa Hyperaemia

Haemoglobin Urine Present

Neurone-Specific Enolase Increased

Coagulation Factor Viii Level Decreased

Subdural Haematoma Evacuation

Disorder Of Orbit

Clostridial Sepsis

Prosthetic Valve Endocarditis

Oral Papilloma

Abortion Spontaneous Incomplete

Metastatic Carcinoid Tumour

Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation Haemorrhagic

Iron Binding Capacity Total Decreased

Herbal Interaction

Heart Valve Calcification

Vena Cava Injury

Mouth Cyst

Ventricular Hypoplasia

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura Nephritis

Incorrect Disposal Of Product

Polycystic Liver Disease

Arteriovenous Graft Site Haemorrhage

Pulmonary Contusion

Diuretic Therapy

Paraphimosis

Stomatitis Haemorrhagic

Craniectomy

Coronary Revascularisation

Urinary Tract Operation

Serous Retinal Detachment

Iliac Artery Embolism

Blood Viscosity Abnormal

Blood Hyposmosis

Bacterial Toxaemia

Asthma Late Onset

Cerebrospinal Fluid Circulation Disorder

Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase Gene Mutation

Amputation Stump Pain

Near Drowning

Haemorrhagic Vasculitis

Vulval Haemorrhage

Tonsillar Haemorrhage

Birth Mark

Malignant Glioma

Intraocular Haematoma

Coagulation Factor Xi Level Increased

Computerised Tomogram Head Abnormal

Vagal Nerve Stimulator Implantation

Iliac Vein Occlusion

Drug Dose Omission By Device

Choroidal Haematoma

Drug Dose Titration Not Performed

Dependence On Respirator

Haemodynamic Test Abnormal

Joint Prosthesis User

Uterine Artery Embolisation

Implantable Cardiac Monitor Insertion

Subclavian Artery Embolism

Transfusion-Related Circulatory Overload

Poikiloderma

Obstructive Shock

Peripheral Arterial Reocclusion

Heart Rate Normal

Cerebral Cavernous Malformation

Coagulation Factor X Level Abnormal

Tooth Pulp Haemorrhage

Eosinophilic Leukaemia

Stomach Scan Abnormal

Pharyngeal Polyp

Mucocutaneous Haemorrhage

Homocysteine Urine Present

Administration Site Pruritus

Cardiac Imaging Procedure Abnormal

Thermometry Abnormal

Duodenal Vascular Ectasia

Instillation Site Haemorrhage

Amputee

Nih Stroke Scale Abnormal

Urinary Tract Discomfort

Cardiac Pacemaker Adjustment

Ureteric Compression

Artificial Heart Implant

Cerebellar Microhaemorrhage

Jugular Vein Occlusion

Housebound

Paranasal Sinus Haemorrhage

Perforation

Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction

Nipple Enlargement

Product Packaging Difficult To Open

Anal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Obstructive Nephropathy

Clotting Factor Transfusion

Ear Canal Abrasion

Wrong Strength

Sleep Deficit

Discouragement

Central Nervous System Injury

Rectosigmoid Cancer Stage Iv

Vascular Access Site Haematoma

Incision Site Discharge

Product Advertising Issue

Metastatic Pulmonary Embolism

Sarcomatoid Carcinoma Of The Lung

Annuloplasty

Orbital Compartment Syndrome

Precerebral Artery Thrombosis

Peripheral Artery Aneurysm Rupture

Product Confusion

Transient Epileptic Amnesia

Post-Acute Covid-19 Syndrome

Ear, Nose And Throat Disorder

Ophthalmic Vascular Thrombosis

Menstrual Clots

Neurotoxicity

Fibroma

Osteonecrosis Of Jaw

Accidental Death

Angiogram Abnormal

Peritonitis Bacterial

Pseudomembranous Colitis

Dilatation Intrahepatic Duct Acquired

Bundle Branch Block Bilateral

Bipolar I Disorder

Nail Ridging

Blood Triglycerides Abnormal

Chorioretinopathy

Evans Syndrome

Bradykinesia

Myasthenic Syndrome

Biliary Cirrhosis

Anorgasmia

Hyperpyrexia

Physical Assault

Menopause

Device Failure

Hand Deformity

Catheter Site Infection

Foetal Malformation

Vulvovaginal Discomfort

Sexual Dysfunction

Peritonsillar Abscess

Lymphadenitis

Culture Positive

Family Stress

Culture Urine Positive

Vulvovaginal Mycotic Infection

H1n1 Influenza

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Neoplasm Recurrence

Vasospasm

Lip And/Or Oral Cavity Cancer

Hypercreatininaemia

Catheter Site Swelling

Spinal Claudication

Medical Device Pain

Lip Neoplasm Malignant Stage Unspecified

Salivary Gland Cancer

Inappropriate Affect

Substance Abuse

Implant Site Pain

Partner Stress

Hemianopia Heteronymous

Hypopituitarism

Anaphylactoid Reaction

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Streptococcus Test Positive

Alcohol Intolerance

Renal Papillary Necrosis

Staphylococcal Osteomyelitis

Skin Graft

Unintended Pregnancy

Beta Haemolytic Streptococcal Infection

Encephalomalacia

Psychiatric Symptom

Injection Site Rash

Affect Lability

Hepatic Infection

Lupus Nephritis

Injection Site Urticaria

Product Administered At Inappropriate Site

Flat Affect

Graft Versus Host Disease In Gastrointestinal Tract

Second Primary Malignancy

White Blood Cell Disorder

Pharyngeal Cancer

Erythrodermic Psoriasis

Enterovesical Fistula

Paradoxical Drug Reaction

Reticulocytosis

Breast Calcifications

Gene Mutation

Kidney Fibrosis

Renal Tubular Atrophy

Gingival Erosion

Abscess Jaw

Osteolysis

Intestinal Metaplasia

Pelvic Neoplasm

Neuritis

Gallbladder Oedema

Cerebral Microangiopathy

Aortic Valve Sclerosis

Catatonia

Injection Site Irritation

Tardive Dyskinesia

Carpal Tunnel Decompression

Insulin-Requiring Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Salivary Gland Neoplasm

Placental Disorder

Blood Lactate Dehydrogenase Abnormal

Dissociation

Morbid Thoughts

Growth Retardation

Blindness Cortical

Blood Osmolarity Decreased

Breakthrough Pain

Blood Culture Positive

Incision Site Abscess

Acoustic Neuroma

Impulsive Behaviour

Vestibular Disorder

Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Collateral Circulation

Vasoconstriction

Metabolic Disorder

Infertility Male

Varicella Zoster Virus Infection

Tongue Paralysis

Somatic Symptom Disorder

Detachment Of Retinal Pigment Epithelium

Lymphangiectasia Intestinal

Disinhibition

Neurodegenerative Disorder

Ulcerative Keratitis

Antibody Test Abnormal

Infusion Site Oedema

Intracranial Calcification

Learning Disorder

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Pustular Psoriasis

Irregular Breathing

Corneal Erosion

Urogenital Disorder

Gastric Ulcer Surgery

Nerve Block

Radiotherapy

Product Dosage Form Issue

Hyposmia

Strabismus

Injection Site Vesicles

Nodal Rhythm

Alpha Haemolytic Streptococcal Infection

Self-Injurious Ideation

Eye Colour Change

Ventricular Hypertrophy

Intravascular Haemolysis

Intestinal Metastasis

Metastases To Pleura

Abdominal Neoplasm

Macule

Vulvovaginal Inflammation

Demyelination

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Intestinal Anastomosis

Neglect Of Personal Appearance

Aspergillus Infection

Pachymeningitis

Glomerulonephropathy

Blood Electrolytes Decreased

Gastric Infection

Adenovirus Infection

Glucose Tolerance Test Abnormal

Foetal Death

Venoocclusive Disease

Upper Respiratory Tract Inflammation

Drug Tolerance Decreased

Spinal Cord Disorder

Sleep Terror

Infected Neoplasm

Therapeutic Response Delayed

Greater Trochanteric Pain Syndrome

Cerebellar Artery Occlusion

Still's Disease

Purulence

Pyogenic Granuloma

Anoxia

Axillary Pain

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Head Abnormal

Burkitt's Lymphoma

Injection Site Warmth

Jaundice Neonatal

Marasmus

Ultrasound Doppler Abnormal

Glioblastoma

Paronychia

Blood Iron Increased

Alcoholism

Candida Sepsis

Penile Vein Thrombosis

Dairy Intolerance

Oropharyngeal Blistering

Haemoglobinuria

Pulmonary Necrosis

Ultrasound Abdomen Abnormal

Radiation Injury

Perirectal Abscess

Prosthetic Cardiac Valve Failure

Intestinal Stenosis

Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome

Anal Abscess

Acute Promyelocytic Leukaemia

Viral Pericarditis

Application Site Irritation

Axillary Mass

Embedded Device

Breast Enlargement

Colour Blindness

Pupillary Light Reflex Tests Abnormal

Obsessive Thoughts

Hyperparathyroidism

Vulvovaginal Swelling

Suicidal Behaviour

Mineral Deficiency

Burning Sensation Mucosal

Pelvic Infection

Hepatic Atrophy

Liver Transplant

Urinary Sediment Abnormal

Laparoscopy

Drug Tolerance

Impulse-Control Disorder

Pleural Disorder

Chronic Hepatitis

Lymphadenectomy

Elbow Operation

Muscle Hypertrophy

Tobacco User

Fibula Fracture

Bladder Dilatation

Carbon Dioxide Decreased

Facial Nerve Disorder

Pneumocystis Jirovecii Pneumonia

Hypertrichosis

Diabetic Retinopathy

Metastases To Spleen

Cleft Palate

Death Neonatal

Breast Neoplasm

Vessel Puncture Site Haematoma

Lymphocyte Stimulation Test Positive

Needle Issue

Fournier's Gangrene

Diffuse Alveolar Damage

Skin Striae

Tracheitis

Burns Second Degree

Application Site Vesicles

Metabolic Syndrome

Po2 Decreased

Spina Bifida

Arnold-Chiari Malformation

Congenital Central Nervous System Anomaly

Limb Reduction Defect

Hypopyon

Immunoglobulins Decreased

Microcytosis

Parvovirus B19 Test Positive

Deformity Thorax

Papilloma

Limb Deformity

Allodynia

Central Pain Syndrome

Mammoplasty

Oedema Mucosal

Agnosia

Computerised Tomogram Thorax Abnormal

Red Blood Cell Sedimentation Rate Decreased

Akinesia

Auricular Swelling

Suture Related Complication

Urine Albumin/Creatinine Ratio Increased

Parainfluenzae Virus Infection

Retinal Pigment Epitheliopathy

Nasal Septum Deviation

Device Use Error

Blood Alkaline Phosphatase Abnormal

Pregnancy Of Partner

Electrocardiogram Pr Prolongation

Therapeutic Product Effect Prolonged

Palliative Care

Pulmonary Artery Atresia

On And Off Phenomenon

Medical Device Removal

Graft Thrombosis

Mental Disorder Due To A General Medical Condition

Myopia

Tachycardia Paroxysmal

Platelet Function Test Abnormal

Hepatitis E

Biliary Cyst

Chondromalacia

Extradural Neoplasm

Pulmonary Calcification

Tooth Erosion

Osteosclerosis

Psychotic Behaviour

Oropharyngitis Fungal

Inner Ear Disorder

Epidermal Necrosis

Invasive Ductal Breast Carcinoma

Underweight

Rotavirus Infection

Metastases To Gastrointestinal Tract

Sinoatrial Block

Hallucination, Tactile

Bladder Discomfort

Biopsy Liver

Hyperreflexia

Tenoplasty

Lymphocyte Morphology Abnormal

Beta Globulin Decreased

Albumin Globulin Ratio Decreased

Pneumonia Legionella

Polyserositis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Rash

Sedation Complication

Staring

Postmature Baby

Drug Level Fluctuating

Albuminuria

Electrocardiogram Qrs Complex

Mediastinal Mass

Enterocutaneous Fistula

Oropharyngeal Spasm

Therapeutic Response Shortened

Slow Speech

Dysmorphism

Spinal Cord Infarction

Soliloquy

Testicular Disorder

Abdominal Wall Abscess

Anaesthetic Complication

Haptoglobin Increased

Pouchitis

Subileus

Congenital Pyelocaliectasis

Trisomy 21

Pickwickian Syndrome

Homicidal Ideation

Arterial Spasm

Intention Tremor

Viral Test Positive

Rectal Abscess

Oral Pustule

Laboratory Test Interference

Malignant Neoplasm Of Unknown Primary Site

Bladder Perforation

Lung Cyst

Blood Magnesium Increased

Cerebral Small Vessel Ischaemic Disease

Eyelid Thickening

Accommodation Disorder

Salpingectomy

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome

Bacillus Infection

Hyperammonaemia

Laryngeal Haemorrhage

Lens Disorder

Delusion Of Parasitosis

Ileal Perforation

Cancer Surgery

Diet Refusal

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

Enterobacter Sepsis

Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Positive

Central Hypothyroidism

Venous Stent Insertion

Actinic Keratosis

Cytomegalovirus Colitis

Mitochondrial Myopathy

Anti-Thyroid Antibody Positive

Eyelids Pruritus

Postictal State

Renal Cancer Stage Iv

Social Avoidant Behaviour

Neurogenic Shock

Product Preparation Issue

Libido Disorder

Muscle Enzyme Increased

Administration Site Pain

Tracheal Pain

Congenital Heart Valve Disorder

Palmar Erythema

Onycholysis

Vanishing Bile Duct Syndrome

Executive Dysfunction

Eye Laser Surgery

Dementia With Lewy Bodies

Gallbladder Injury

Hyperviscosity Syndrome

Head Titubation

Biliary Dyskinesia

Serum Serotonin Increased

Abdominal Hernia Repair

Laryngeal Neoplasm

Xanthopsia

Sacral Pain

Pneumococcal Infection

Hepatitis B Antibody Positive

Antipsychotic Drug Level Increased

Urethritis

Troponin I Increased

Pseudomonal Bacteraemia

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Skin Erosion

Blood Immunoglobulin E Increased

Bronchial Carcinoma

Adrenal Gland Cancer

Peritoneal Dialysis

Small Intestinal Stenosis

Placental Insufficiency

Intestinal Fistula

Vaginal Odour

Rubber Sensitivity

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma

Seborrhoeic Keratosis

Lipase Abnormal

Sciatic Nerve Neuropathy

Foetal Heart Rate Abnormal

Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Secondary Adrenocortical Insufficiency

Circumoral Oedema

Oligodipsia

Mucosal Erosion

Pleuropericarditis

Judgement Impaired

Palpable Purpura

Gastric Mucosa Erythema

Thyroxine Free Increased

Red Blood Cell Sedimentation Rate Abnormal

Ultrasound Scan Abnormal

Serum Ferritin Abnormal

Subdural Abscess

Legionella Infection

Axonal Neuropathy

Respiratory Tract Oedema

Joint Destruction

Scrotal Pain

Lymphoproliferative Disorder

Pseudomonal Sepsis

Application Site Papules

Mechanical Ileus

Sleep Paralysis

Inflammation Of Wound

Laryngeal Discomfort

Tooth Restoration

Left Ventricular End-Diastolic Pressure Increased

Band Neutrophil Count Decreased

Type I Hypersensitivity

Retinal Injury

Phimosis

Autonomic Neuropathy

Alcohol Abuse

Eye Excision

Exposure Via Body Fluid

Torticollis

Altered Visual Depth Perception

Blood Ph Decreased

Large Intestine Operation

Eyelid Infection

Penile Ulceration

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Infusion Site Vesicles

Oral Administration Complication

Anastomotic Stenosis

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis

Spontaneous Penile Erection

Enteritis Infectious

Product Contamination Microbial

Vessel Puncture Site Swelling

Pyoderma Gangrenosum

Takayasu's Arteritis

Scan Abnormal

Neuromyopathy

Biliary Sepsis

Myelofibrosis

Respiratory Fatigue

Catarrh

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia

Fat Embolism

Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Tumour Compression

Oophorectomy

Glycosylated Haemoglobin Abnormal

Neuroendocrine Tumour

Drug Exposure Before Pregnancy

Delivery

Sticky Skin

Onychalgia

Campylobacter Gastroenteritis

Dental Pulp Disorder

Blood Viscosity Increased

Hyperkinesia

Anterograde Amnesia

Onychomalacia

Cerebellar Tumour

Genital Erosion

Calciphylaxis

Granulomatous Liver Disease

Dislocation Of Vertebra

Skin Sensitisation

Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome

Abscess Intestinal

Alopecia Universalis

Vascular Fragility

Depression Postoperative

Ketosis

Meniscus Removal

Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Malignant Neoplasm Of Renal Pelvis

Social Fear

Staphylococcus Test Positive

Allergic Sinusitis

Hilar Lymphadenopathy

Lymphangiosis Carcinomatosa

Total Lung Capacity Decreased

Allergy To Animal

Peripheral Nerve Injury

Gingival Hypertrophy

Carotid Bruit

Substance-Induced Psychotic Disorder

Electrocardiogram Qt Interval Abnormal

Electrocardiogram Qrs Complex Abnormal

Anal Cancer Metastatic

Bite

Mononucleosis Syndrome

Urethral Stenosis

Barotrauma

Vitamin B12 Increased

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography

Ventricular Tachyarrhythmia

Pneumonia Necrotising

Pneumonia Pseudomonal

Blood Osmolarity Increased

Urinary Tract Candidiasis

Enterocolitis Fungal

Ear Infection Viral

Pyoderma

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

Pharyngitis Bacterial

Epstein-Barr Viraemia

Reticulocyte Count Abnormal

Post Procedural Bile Leak

Soft Tissue Necrosis

Postpartum Venous Thrombosis

Endometrial Hyperplasia

Hypergammaglobulinaemia

Rib Excision

Eosinophilic Fasciitis

Cross Sensitivity Reaction

Dressler's Syndrome

Ankle Arthroplasty

Incision Site Erythema

Lipoatrophy

Complications Of Transplant Surgery

Facial Spasm

Gallbladder Polyp

Photodermatosis

Anal Ulcer

Gastroenteritis Clostridial

Melanosis

Stoma Site Infection

Reaction To Preservatives

Visual Pathway Disorder

Appendix Disorder

Blast Crisis In Myelogenous Leukaemia

Sleep Disorder Due To A General Medical Condition

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis

Glassy Eyes

Mesenteric Vascular Insufficiency

Splenic Abscess

Bacterial Rhinitis

Prinzmetal Angina

Device Delivery System Issue

Oesophageal Cancer Metastatic

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Uvula

Gastric Cancer Recurrent

Electrolyte Depletion

Craniopharyngioma

Rheumatoid Lung

Giardiasis

Adrenal Neoplasm

Chronic Respiratory Disease

Leukaemoid Reaction

Thought Blocking

Proctectomy

Blood Immunoglobulin A Increased

Parenteral Nutrition

Biopsy Liver Abnormal

Oxygen Saturation

Sciatic Nerve Injury

Foreign Body In Gastrointestinal Tract

Anorectal Operation

Granuloma Skin

Kaposi's Sarcoma

Fanconi Syndrome Acquired

Hypogonadism

Mastoiditis

Blood Aldosterone Increased

Exposure To Communicable Disease

Aortic Bruit

Implant Site Inflammation

Osteotomy

Enterobacter Infection

Nail Injury

Breast Cancer Stage Ii

Thyrotoxic Crisis

Neuroma

Overlap Syndrome

Thymoma

Tricuspid Valve Disease

Central Obesity

Granulocytes Abnormal

Aspartate Aminotransferase Decreased

Congenital Arterial Malformation

Terminal Ileitis

Hypertensive Encephalopathy

Hypoglycaemic Seizure

Hyperglycaemic Hyperosmolar Nonketotic Syndrome

Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy

Cytokine Release Syndrome

Eosinophilic Oesophagitis

Arteriovenous Fistula Site Complication

Cardiomyopathy Alcoholic

Essential Tremor

Post Abortion Haemorrhage

Pharyngeal Abscess

Frontotemporal Dementia

Palmomental Reflex

Rheumatoid Nodule

Morton's Neuralgia

Device Extrusion

Brain Tumour Operation

Foreign Body Aspiration

Cardiac Ventricular Disorder

Off Label Use Of Device

Transfusion Related Complication

Bulbar Palsy

Infusion Site Induration

Conjunctivitis Allergic

Enzyme Level Increased

Implant Site Erythema

Antidepressant Drug Level Increased

Methaemoglobinaemia

Delusional Disorder, Unspecified Type

Nocardiosis

Endarterectomy

Subclavian Artery Stenosis

Renal Artery Stent Placement

Trance

Poverty Of Speech

Orthostatic Intolerance

Frostbite

Hypergammaglobulinaemia Benign Monoclonal

Biopsy Artery

Bone Development Abnormal

Haematinuria

Lithotripsy

Pulmonary Granuloma

Hyperadrenalism

Procedural Anxiety

Scan Myocardial Perfusion Abnormal

Duodenectomy

Pleural Adhesion

Precancerous Mucosal Lesion

Perinatal Depression

Phantom Limb Syndrome

Menstrual Headache

Crest Syndrome

Epidermolysis Bullosa

Nasal Oedema

Dermo-Hypodermitis

Parasite Blood Test Positive

Bundle Branch Block

Urethral Disorder

Vitamin B Complex Deficiency

Pancreatogenous Diabetes

Liposarcoma

Bone Formation Increased

Varicophlebitis

Mean Cell Volume Increased

Acinetobacter Test Positive

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Metastatic Gastric Cancer

Conjunctival Disorder

Bronchopneumopathy

Product Reconstitution Quality Issue

Fear Of Eating

Exposure To Radiation

Breast Necrosis

Bone Metabolism Disorder

Tongue Erythema

Anal Stenosis

Gastrointestinal Candidiasis

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia Transformation

Kawasaki's Disease

Incisional Hernia Repair

Glare

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Convulsive Threshold Lowered

Product Package Associated Injury

Implant Site Vesicles

Ear Tube Insertion

Focal Nodular Hyperplasia

Malignant Neoplasm Of Pleura

Peripheral Sensorimotor Neuropathy

Prostatism

Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis

Oesophageal Food Impaction

Administration Site Erythema

Scrotal Disorder

Vascular Graft Complication

Lymphoma Operation

Nail Infection

Temperature Difference Of Extremities

Ejection Fraction

Walking Distance Test Abnormal

Cardiac Function Test Abnormal

Tumour Pain

Bronchitis Bacterial

Death Of Relative

Atopy

Endocrine Disorder

Peritoneal Disorder

Fibroadenoma Of Breast

Documented Hypersensitivity To Administered Product

Haemangioma Of Bone

Renal Necrosis

Weight Loss Diet

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Increased

Bone Abscess

Vertigo Cns Origin

Dust Inhalation Pneumopathy

Multiple System Atrophy

Bladder Sphincter Atony

Nephroangiosclerosis

Peripheral Nerve Paresis

Delirium Tremens

Infusion Site Cellulitis

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

Pulmonary Artery Wall Hypertrophy

Androgen Deficiency

Specific Gravity Urine Increased

Thrombophlebitis Septic

Bursal Fluid Accumulation

Blood Bicarbonate Increased

Tumour Flare

Sperm Concentration Decreased

Adenoma Benign

Prostatic Pain

Vitamin D Increased

Respiratory Fume Inhalation Disorder

Varicose Ulceration

Blood Immunoglobulin G Decreased

Genital Erythema

Eye Infection Bacterial

Aversion

Device Inversion

Impaired Fasting Glucose

Clostridium Bacteraemia

Hormone Receptor Positive Breast Cancer

Lithiasis

Biopsy Cervix

Uterine Injury

Prosthesis Implantation

Exostosis Of Jaw

Excessive Cerumen Production

Intracardiac Mass

Cystoscopy Abnormal

Male Sexual Dysfunction

Mechanical Urticaria

Klebsiella Test Positive

Coagulation Time Abnormal

Iga Nephropathy

Sensitisation

Bladder Stenosis

Central Venous Catheter Removal

Kl-6 Increased

Hepatitis A Antibody Positive

Transitional Cell Cancer Of The Renal Pelvis And Ureter

Urinary Bladder Suspension

Mediastinal Disorder

Uraemic Encephalopathy

Infection Parasitic

Chylothorax

Plicated Tongue

Choluria

Nail Bed Tenderness

Asterixis

Joint Ankylosis

Mesothelioma

Arteriovenous Fistula Aneurysm

Steroid Diabetes

Endocarditis Enterococcal

Abulia

Corneal Transplant

Radiation Pneumonitis

Basophil Count Increased

Retroperitoneal Lymphadenopathy

Abdominal Lymphadenopathy

Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Ultrasound Liver Abnormal

Basilar Artery Stenosis

Eosinopenia

Vascular Skin Disorder

Prothrombin Time Ratio Increased

Tooth Avulsion

Diabetic Metabolic Decompensation

Vitamin B6 Deficiency

Vitamin C Deficiency

Thyroid Adenoma

Rheumatic Heart Disease

Anosognosia

High Density Lipoprotein Increased

Infective Aneurysm

Fracture Of Penis

Thyroid Gland Scan Abnormal

Hepatobiliary Scan Abnormal

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Enthesopathy

Blood Erythropoietin Decreased

Muscle Tone Disorder

Gingival Atrophy

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

Rhythm Idioventricular

Mammogram Abnormal

Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Allergic

Laparoscopic Surgery

Job Dissatisfaction

Spinal Meningeal Cyst

Red Blood Cells Urine

Glomerulonephritis Chronic

Mycotic Allergy

Penile Erythema

Piriformis Syndrome

Granuloma Annulare

Diaphragmatic Paralysis

Gastric Hypomotility

Genital Hypoaesthesia

Cholangiectasis Acquired

Hypersplenism

Post Procedural Drainage

Vitreous Degeneration

Complement Factor C3 Decreased

Tooth Deposit

Oesophageal Carcinoma Recurrent

Lymphadenitis Bacterial

Anticoagulation Drug Level Abnormal

Belligerence

Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Abnormal

Hepatic Vein Occlusion

Bone Scan Abnormal

Crystal Arthropathy

Post Procedural Inflammation

Muscular Dystrophy

Microvascular Coronary Artery Disease

Burn Oral Cavity

Ultrasound Breast Abnormal

Allergic Transfusion Reaction

Medical Device Site Pain

Thyroiditis Acute

Red Blood Cell Schistocytes Present

Cystitis Escherichia

Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer

Blood Parathyroid Hormone Decreased

Neurogenic Bowel

Antinuclear Antibody Increased

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

Arthritis Enteropathic

Platelet Aggregation Inhibition

Lip Infection

Gastrointestinal Anastomotic Leak

Paternal Exposure During Pregnancy

Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Non-Cardiogenic Pulmonary Oedema

Prosthetic Cardiac Valve Malfunction

Pyomyositis

Erythropoiesis Abnormal

Faecal Calprotectin Increased

Bacterial Test

X-Ray Abnormal

Scrotal Erythema

Jejunal Perforation

Aortic Injury

Insurance Issue

Ear Neoplasm Malignant

Acute Haemorrhagic Conjunctivitis

Oesophageal Neoplasm

Choroidal Detachment

Peripheral Circulatory Failure

Hepatic Artery Occlusion

Neovascularisation

Local Reaction

Cardiolipin Antibody Positive

Enzyme Abnormality

Ciliary Body Disorder

Peripheral Pulse Decreased

Drug Screen Negative

Reproductive Tract Disorder

Rash Follicular

Lip Pruritus

Plasmapheresis

Pharyngeal Hypoaesthesia

Eye Infection Fungal

Tongue Rough

Vestibular Neuronitis

Rheumatoid Factor Increased

Renal Artery Arteriosclerosis

Pneumatosis

Gingival Discomfort

Pharyngeal Injury

Ocular Rosacea

Enterococcal Bacteraemia

Premature Menopause

Acute Stress Disorder

Oedematous Pancreatitis

Cytotoxic Oedema

Prostate Cancer Recurrent

Pancreatic Duct Dilatation

Oesophageal Polyp

Lesion Excision

Antidiuretic Hormone Abnormality

Respiratory Therapy

Hair Injury

Nasal Neoplasm

Pituitary-Dependent Cushing's Syndrome

Scleral Disorder

Laser Therapy

Gingival Cancer

Skin Lesion Removal

Defect Conduction Intraventricular

Fluid Replacement

Blood Zinc Decreased

Blood Bilirubin Decreased

Bladder Papilloma

Fracture Displacement

Excessive Exercise

Acoustic Stimulation Tests Abnormal

Cell Marker Increased

Community Acquired Infection

Plasma Cell Myeloma Recurrent

Drug Chemical Incompatibility

Biopsy Bone Marrow

Anaesthesia

Vulvovaginal Erythema

Blood Growth Hormone Increased

Posterior Capsule Opacification

Eyelid Exfoliation

Anaemia Megaloblastic

Heterophoria

Growing Pains

Hypermagnesaemia

Dandy-Walker Syndrome

Biopsy Bladder

Thrombin Time Abnormal

Congenital Cerebellar Agenesis

Iiird Nerve Disorder

Subchorionic Haemorrhage

Coronary Ostial Stenosis

Prostatic Abscess

Vitamin D Abnormal

Blood Magnesium Abnormal

Superior Vena Cava Occlusion

Adenocarcinoma Of The Cervix

Semen Volume Increased

Human Papilloma Virus Test Positive

Tumour Associated Fever

Semen Viscosity Abnormal

Acute Hepatitis B

Biopsy Skin Abnormal

Coccidioidomycosis

Degeneration Of Uterine Leiomyoma

Genital Discharge

Hepatitis Alcoholic

Open Fracture

Pulmonary Artery Aneurysm

Lipoma Excision

Nasal Discharge Discolouration

Small Cell Lung Cancer Metastatic

Cardiac Stress Test

Nail Deformation

Gamma-Glutamyltransferase Decreased

Cardio-Respiratory Distress

Human Herpesvirus 6 Infection Reactivation

Postictal Paralysis

Moyamoya Disease

Testicular Torsion

Dyscalculia

Loss Of Dreaming

Coagulation Factor Increased

Avulsion Fracture

Attention-Seeking Behaviour

Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease

Partial Seizures With Secondary Generalisation

Peripheral Nerve Neurostimulation

Medical Device Change

Postresuscitation Encephalopathy

Nerve Conduction Studies Abnormal

Scintillating Scotoma

Cephalhaematoma

Incision Site Vesicles

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

Megakaryocytes Increased

Tumour Excision

Blood Urea

Medical Device Site Reaction

Iris Haemorrhage

Alcoholic Pancreatitis

Volvulus Of Small Bowel

Steatohepatitis

Renin Increased

Seizure Anoxic

Proctoscopy

Insulinoma

Schwannoma

Hepatobiliary Cancer

Strangulated Hernia

Stoma Complication

Upper Motor Neurone Lesion

Painful Ejaculation

Parathyroid Tumour

Eosinophilic Cystitis

Phlebosclerosis

Foetal Exposure Timing Unspecified

Dysplastic Naevus

Streptococcal Urinary Tract Infection

Pus In Stool

Alcoholic Hangover

Immunology Test Abnormal

Gastrointestinal Fungal Infection

Limb Prosthesis User

Hair Follicle Tumour Benign

Os Trigonum Syndrome

Vulval Haematoma

Retinal Neovascularisation

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Metastatic

Small Fibre Neuropathy

Factor Viii Deficiency

Hypofibrinogenaemia

Holmes-Adie Pupil

Vulval Abscess

Spermatozoa Abnormal

Diabetic Gangrene

Prescription Form Tampering

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of The Oral Cavity

Gastrointestinal Dysplasia

Ischaemic Enteritis

Respiratory Tract Infection Bacterial

Oesophagectomy

Oral Mucosal Roughening

Bone Marrow Tumour Cell Infiltration

Polyneuropathy Alcoholic

Infected Dermal Cyst

Vascular Wall Hypertrophy

Renal Tubular Dysfunction

Leukoplakia Oral

Hand Amputation

Osteochondroma

Liposuction

Leriche Syndrome

Convulsions Local

Perineal Ulceration

Albumin Urine Present

Pulmonary Artery Stenosis

Chest Wall Mass

Pelvic Bone Injury

Chronic Leukaemia

Abdominal Wall Neoplasm

Adiposis Dolorosa

Hypometabolism

Immunisation Reaction

Intestinal Gangrene

Application Site Haematoma

Splenic Cyst

Oral Bacterial Infection

Pancreatic Operation

Granulocyte Count Increased

Hereditary Haemorrhagic Telangiectasia

Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome

Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome Associated Tuberculosis

Eyelid Injury

Blood Thromboplastin Increased

Allergy To Metals

Lymphocyte Percentage Increased

Adult Failure To Thrive

Mononeuropathy Multiplex

Bronchitis Haemophilus

Perseveration

Application Site Nodule

Drug Titration Error

Blood Growth Hormone Abnormal

Diet Noncompliance

Procedural Intestinal Perforation

Iris Neovascularisation

Prostatic Specific Antigen Abnormal

Haemorrhage Subepidermal

Her2 Positive Breast Cancer

Hydrocholecystis

Hydrocele Operation

Hearing Disability

Thyroid Atrophy

Scleroedema

Post Procedural Pneumonia

Blood Testosterone Abnormal

Cerebral Haemangioma

Congenital Hypercoagulation

Benign Neoplasm Of Bladder

Itching Scar

Immune-Mediated Myositis

Benign Uterine Neoplasm

Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis

Spinal Myelogram

Shunt Occlusion

Arteriovenous Fistula Operation

Abdominal Incarcerated Hernia

Haematology Test Abnormal

Tonsillar Inflammation

Lupus Pneumonitis

Respiratory Paralysis

Epiglottic Cancer

Spinal Cord Operation

Inguinal Hernia Strangulated

Haematosalpinx

Urinary Tract Inflammation

Colon Injury

Cartilage Atrophy

Thyroid Hormones Decreased

Blood Follicle Stimulating Hormone Abnormal

Paramnesia

Urethral Operation

Liver Tenderness

Atrial Septal Defect Repair

Product Packaging Confusion

Cardiac Monitoring

Enzyme Induction

Necrotising Retinitis

Spleen Palpable

Scrotal Ulcer

Pleural Calcification

Osteoma

Medical Observation

Osteosarcoma

Iliac Artery Perforation

Cerebral Circulatory Failure

Device Computer Issue

Blood Bicarbonate Abnormal

Urinary Cystectomy

Gastroenteritis Escherichia Coli

Laminaplasty

Coagulation Factor Deficiency

Acromegaly

Haemoglobin

Blood Luteinising Hormone Abnormal

Thoracotomy

Paresis Anal Sphincter

Product Distribution Issue

Blood Parathyroid Hormone

Light Chain Analysis Abnormal

Pulmonary Vasculitis

Blood Pressure Orthostatic

Reperfusion Injury

Mineral Supplementation

Thyroglobulin Increased

Aerophagia

Blood Test

Cholesteatoma

Auricular Haematoma

Cardiac Valve Abscess

Brain Natriuretic Peptide Decreased

Lumbar Hernia

Wound Infection Fungal

Ear Neoplasm

Blood Insulin Abnormal

Tethered Oral Tissue

Nail Bed Infection

Inferior Vena Caval Occlusion

Blood Creatine

Alcoholic Seizure

Choroidal Effusion

Rectal Cancer Metastatic

Post-Traumatic Epilepsy

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Concentration

Mean Cell Volume

Factor Xiii Deficiency

Ovarian Haemorrhage

Skin Maceration

Blood Oestrogen Abnormal

Wrong Technique In Device Usage Process

Oesophagogastroscopy

Paget's Disease Of Nipple

Salt Craving

Liver Induration

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder

Ldl/Hdl Ratio Decreased

Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula

Blood Pressure Systolic Inspiratory Decreased

Penile Cancer

Tenotomy

Deficiency Of Bile Secretion

Urine Viscosity Increased

Noninfective Encephalitis

Radical Prostatectomy

Bacterial Diarrhoea

Shunt Thrombosis

Implant Site Erosion

Gastrointestinal Hypermotility

Laryngeal Dyspnoea

Myocardial Bridging

Adult T-Cell Lymphoma/Leukaemia

Sciatic Nerve Palsy

Nasal Sinus Cancer

Elective Surgery

Radiation Associated Pain

Puncture Site Pain

Bacterial Food Poisoning

Immobilisation Syndrome

Vascular Neoplasm

Rectal Polypectomy

Pelvic Floor Muscle Weakness

Kidney Contusion

Passive Smoking

Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia Test Positive

Paranasal Sinus Haematoma

Nasal Septum Ulceration

Neuropsychological Symptoms

Ligamentitis

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Tendon Operation

Post Procedural Persistent Drain Fluid

Computerised Tomogram Heart Abnormal

Pulmonary Resection

Gastrointestinal Lymphoma

Gallbladder Obstruction

Peripheral Revascularisation

Fibrosing Colonopathy

Castleman's Disease

Pharyngeal Neoplasm

Maxillofacial Operation

Stomatitis Necrotising

Breast Disorder Male

Post Embolisation Syndrome

Subendocardial Ischaemia

Papillary Muscle Rupture

Liver Operation

Lipoprotein (A) Increased

Anal Skin Tags

Hyperferritinaemia

Limb Fracture

Coeliac Artery Compression Syndrome

Cautery To Nose

Duodenal Neoplasm

Biopsy Thyroid Gland

Cystocele Repair

Thoracic Spinal Stenosis

Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever

Congenital Pulmonary Artery Anomaly

Vaginal Haematoma

Device Pacing Issue

Cardiac Neoplasm Malignant

Enzyme Level Decreased

Congenital Absence Of Vertebra

Anal Prolapse

Cervix Cancer Metastatic

Superinfection Fungal

Blood Creatinine

Foraminotomy

Parapsoriasis

Product Dosage Form Confusion

Lip Neoplasm

Tick-Borne Fever

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Stage Iv

Incarcerated Inguinal Hernia

Optic Nerve Neoplasm

Central Cord Syndrome

Irregular Sleep Phase

Nasal Cyst

Vitello-Intestinal Duct Remnant

Dependent Rubor

Capillary Permeability Increased

Fasting

Corneal Bleeding

Vitamin C Decreased

Endoscopy Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Abnormal

Pupillary Deformity

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Therapy

Gastrointestinal Procedural Complication

Infiltration Anaesthesia

Incision Site Hypoaesthesia

Lung Carcinoma Cell Type Unspecified Stage Iii

Renal Cancer Stage I

Otosclerosis

Elective Procedure

Spinal Cord Ischaemia

Writer's Cramp

Incision Site Inflammation

Symmetrical Drug-Related Intertriginous And Flexural Exanthema

Intestinal Angina

Urethral Polyp

Pseudophakia

Nasopharyngeal Surgery

Quadrantanopia

Water Pollution

Wagner's Disease

Transaminases Decreased

Heavy Metal Increased

Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinaemia

Wound Evisceration

Antithrombin Iii Deficiency

Blood Thrombin Increased

Spinal Cord Injury Thoracic

Agitation Postoperative

Micrographic Skin Surgery

Arteriosclerotic Retinopathy

Bone Hypertrophy

Anal Erosion

Urinary Retention Postoperative

Von Willebrand's Factor Antigen Increased

Metastases To Heart

Mesangioproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Malignant Neoplasm Of Eye

Angiodermatitis

Urinary Control Neurostimulator Implantation

Urogenital Fistula

Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome

Catheter Site Oedema

Cystitis Ulcerative

Tympanoplasty

Factor Ix Deficiency

Yellow Nail Syndrome

Ureteral Polyp

Cryotherapy

Incision Site Rash

Urine Analysis Normal

Platelet Morphology Abnormal

Cardiac Cirrhosis

Total Cholesterol/Hdl Ratio Decreased

Bladder Trabeculation

Conjunctivitis Bacterial

Cardiac Pseudoaneurysm

Adamts13 Activity Decreased

Nasal Necrosis

Medical Device Site Swelling

Thymic Cancer Metastatic

Pericarditis Infective

Urethral Repair

Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome

Inclusion Body Myositis

Aortic Valve Thickening

Antithrombin Iii Increased

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Normal

Genital Blister

Fungal Cystitis

Exercise Test Abnormal

Respiratory Fremitus

Endometrial Cancer Stage Iv

Coagulation Factor Vii Level Decreased

Faecaluria

Periphlebitis

Pericoronitis

Glomerular Filtration Rate

Child-Pugh-Turcotte Score Increased

Female Sexual Arousal Disorder

Cholecystostomy

Pulse Pressure Abnormal

Tracheal Ulcer

Ultrasound Uterus

Perihepatic Discomfort

Ureteric Injury

Cataract Cortical

Catheter Site Erosion

Lipoedema

Sternal Injury

Joint Irrigation

Segmented Hyalinising Vasculitis

Colon Cancer Stage 0

Bacterial Prostatitis

Incision Site Swelling

Diabetic Bullosis

Administration Site Swelling

Intra-Ocular Injection

Hyperchromic Anaemia

Malformation Venous

Periportal Sinus Dilatation

Immunisation

Parotid Gland Haemorrhage

Interventional Procedure

Colon Cancer Stage I

Hyperinsulinaemic Hypoglycaemia

Cyst Aspiration

Supportive Care

Vaccination Site Pain

Hepatic Artery Embolism

Oedematous Kidney

Hepatic Vein Dilatation

Thrombosed Varicose Vein

Small Intestine Adenocarcinoma

Respiratory Tract Ulceration

Stoma Obstruction

Peripheral Nerve Destruction

Necrotising Soft Tissue Infection

Subclavian Artery Occlusion

Ischaemic Neuropathy

Biopsy Endometrium

Product Intolerance

Toe Walking

Blood Alcohol Abnormal

Malignant Neoplasm Of Thymus

Viral Tonsillitis

Gastric Dysplasia

Delayed Haemolytic Transfusion Reaction

Detached Descemet's Membrane

Colostomy Infection

Vitamin E Decreased

Capillaritis

Alpha Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase Increased

Lung Squamous Cell Carcinoma Stage Iii

Cerebral Hyperperfusion Syndrome

Solar Urticaria

Exposure To Unspecified Agent

Intrapericardial Thrombosis

Ph Urine Abnormal

Thrombin-Antithrombin Iii Complex Decreased

Anti-Erythrocyte Antibody

Acupuncture

Urine Albumin/Creatinine Ratio Abnormal

Skin Hyperplasia

Metastases To Uterus

Ankle Brachial Index Decreased

Facial Operation

Prostatic Mass

Thyroid Infarction

Subretinal Haematoma

Patella Replacement

Skin Flap Necrosis

Nervous System Neoplasm

Limb Amputation

Bronchial Ulceration

Beta-2 Glycoprotein Antibody Positive

Arterial Aneurysm Repair

Binocular Visual Dysfunction

Autoimmune Neuropathy

Thunderclap Headache

Bone Marrow Ischaemia

Platelet Production Decreased

Anticoagulation Drug Level

Intestinal Stent Insertion

Venous Pressure Jugular

Incubator Therapy

Adenomatous Polyposis Coli

Umbilical Hernia, Obstructive

Reduced Bladder Capacity

Atypical Mycobacterial Pneumonia

Brain Stem Thrombosis

Ulcerative Duodenitis

Cardiac Monitoring Abnormal

Portal Vein Dilatation

Malabsorption From Administration Site

Cells In Urine

Vitamin B6 Decreased

Specific Gravity Urine Abnormal

Biopsy Brain

Calcification Metastatic

Exercise Adequate

Congenital Cerebral Cyst

Central Nervous System Lupus

Anti-Erythrocyte Antibody Positive

Primary Adrenal Insufficiency

Mediastinal Shift

Laryngeal Cancer Stage I

Pulmonary Artery Therapeutic Procedure

Acute On Chronic Liver Failure

Coagulation Factor Viii Level Abnormal

Abdominal Wall Wound

Glucocorticoid Deficiency

Pulmonary Vein Stenosis

Senile Osteoporosis

Ubiquinone Decreased

Bleeding Anovulatory

Epstein-Barr Virus Test

Migrainous Infarction

Pharyngeal Neoplasm Benign

Small Intestine Polyp

Fructose Intolerance

Alpha-1 Anti-Trypsin Decreased

Right Ventricular Systolic Pressure Decreased

Nasal Polypectomy

Clamping Of Blood Vessel

Post Stroke Depression

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of The Hypopharynx

Mitral Perforation

Metanephrine Urine Abnormal

Pulmonary Vein Occlusion

Bladder Transitional Cell Carcinoma Stage I

Protein S Abnormal

Mixed Incontinence

Infected Varicose Vein

Cerebellar Embolism

Blood Uric Acid

Ophthalmic Artery Occlusion

Urethral Prolapse

Tri-Iodothyronine Uptake Increased

Androgens Abnormal

Natural Killer Cell Count Increased

Plasmodium Vivax Infection

Prostate Cancer Stage Iii

Gastric Cancer Stage Iii

Lemierre Syndrome

Lymph Node Haemorrhage

Ovarian Cancer Stage Ii

Pharyngeal Exudate

Retinopathy Haemorrhagic

Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase Deficiency

Dust Allergy

Therapeutic Nerve Ablation

Parinaud Syndrome

Pancreatic Enzymes Decreased

Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type

Catheter Site Ulcer

Platelet Adhesiveness Increased

Traumatic Spinal Cord Compression

Urticaria Vesiculosa

Noninfectious Myelitis

Cerebral Arteritis

Intrauterine Contraception

Endoscopy Small Intestine

Plasma Cell Mastitis

Blood Pressure Difference Of Extremities

Cardiac Valve Prosthesis User

Device Information Output Issue

Radiation Prostatitis

Tongue Fungal Infection

Spinal Subarachnoid Haemorrhage

Arthrogram

Ehrlichia Test Positive

Homans' Sign Positive

Coronavirus Test Positive

Promotion Of Wound Healing

Gastric Hypertonia

Brain Stem Microhaemorrhage

Brain Stem Haematoma

Hiatus Hernia, Obstructive

Anal Sphincterotomy

Compression Garment Application

Joint Resurfacing Surgery

Prealbumin Increased

Thrombasthenia

White Blood Cell Morphology Abnormal

Needle Fatigue

Vascular Catheterisation

Optic Nerve Compression

Malignant Polyp

Red Blood Cell Macrocytes Present

Portal Vein Cavernous Transformation

Menstrual Cycle Management

Defaecation Disorder

Anticoagulation Drug Level Therapeutic

Nicotine Test Positive

Arterial Wall Hypertrophy

International Normalised Ratio Normal

Pudendal Canal Syndrome

Apolipoprotein E Abnormal

Drug Effect Less Than Expected

Product Impurity

Periorbital Discomfort

Urine Homocystine Present

Legionella Test

Thrombin Time Shortened

Bladder Diverticulitis

Sticky Platelet Syndrome

Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma

Fungal Pharyngitis

Arteriovenous Fistula Site Haematoma

Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome

Urea Cycle Disorder

Biopsy Thyroid Gland Abnormal

Haemophobia

Remnant Gastritis

Liver Contusion

Angiogram Pulmonary Abnormal

Vascular Device User

Expulsion Of Medication

Genital Contusion

Embolic Pneumonia

Serum Ferritin

Spinal Subdural Haemorrhage

Scan With Contrast Abnormal

Bone Marrow Basophilic Leukocyte Count Increased

Patient Dissatisfaction With Treatment

Pyloric Sphincter Insufficiency

Red Cell Distribution Width

Hippus

Blood Urine Absent

Visual Acuity Tests Normal

Vestibular Ischaemia

Product Substitution

Arrhythmic Storm

Coagulation Factor Mutation

Urticaria Pressure

Femoral Artery Perforation

Incarcerated Incisional Hernia

Heteroplasia

Ovarian Endometrioid Carcinoma

Ectopic Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion

Pulmonary Artery Occlusion

Caecum Operation

Medical Device Site Oedema

Computerised Tomogram Thorax Normal

Atherosclerotic Plaque Rupture

Symptom Recurrence

Pulmonary Hypoperfusion

Suspected Product Contamination

Infusion Site Dermatitis

Cement Embolism

Red Blood Cell Acanthocytes Present

Aortic Perforation

Food Refusal

Chronic Cheek Biting

Ankle Brachial Index Abnormal

Chronic Disease

Pseudostroke

Dental Paraesthesia

Manufacturing Issue

Product Dispensing Issue

Modified Rankin Score

Skin Indentation

Arterial Intramural Haematoma

Bacterial Colitis

Skin Weeping

Product Appearance Confusion

Performance Enhancing Product Use

Infective Uveitis

Oesophageal Mucosal Tear

Subcapsular Hepatic Haematoma

Atypical Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome

Palatal Ulcer

Inappropriate Release Of Product For Distribution

Administration Site Discomfort

Prostate Ablation

Helicobacter Duodenitis

Omphalectomy

Pulmonary Function Test

Immune-Mediated Nephritis

Bronchial Artery Aneurysm

Vestibular Migraine

Anti Factor X Activity Decreased

Wrong Drug

Tissue Injury

Manufacturing Production Issue

Urodynamics Measurement Abnormal

Cryptitis

Encephalitis Haemorrhagic

Incorrect Dose Administered By Product

Oesophageal Intramural Haematoma

Autoimmune Thyroid Disorder

Eosinophilic Pleural Effusion

Fev1/Fvc Ratio

Venous Thrombosis In Pregnancy

Cockroach Allergy

Neuroendocrine Tumour Of The Lung

Spinal Synovial Cyst

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Analysis Incorrectly Performed

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Ratio

Anti Factor Xa Activity Decreased

Right Ventricular Diastolic Collapse

Drain Site Complication

Cardiac Device Reprogramming

Duplicate Therapy Error

Brain Stem Embolism

Atrial Appendage Resection

Nasogastric Output Abnormal

Umbilical Haematoma

Basilar Artery Aneurysm

Epidural Catheter Placement

Skin Procedural Complication

Radioembolisation

Ophthalmologic Treatment

Central Vision Loss

Primary Pulmonary Melanoma

Primary Headache Associated With Sexual Activity

Biopsy Palate

Disseminated Coccidioidomycosis

Gastritis Alcoholic Haemorrhagic

Vertebral Artery Aneurysm

Cardiac Vein Perforation

Brain Dislocation Syndrome

Septic Pulmonary Embolism

Peripheral Vein Occlusion

Cold Burn

Stiff Tongue

Investigation Noncompliance

Stem Cell Therapy

Fev1/Fvc Ratio Decreased

Therapeutic Skin Care Topical

Anastomotic Infection

Subcapsular Splenic Haematoma

Factor Xa Activity Abnormal

Heyde's Syndrome

Splenic Varices Haemorrhage

Russell's Viper Venom Time

Canvas Syndrome

Retrograde Menstruation

Renal Sympathetic Nerve Ablation

Sars-Cov-2 Antibody Test Positive

Device Mechanical Issue

Aortic Pseudoaneurysm

Factor Xa Activity Increased

Lipoprotein (A) Decreased

Prostatic Urethral Lift Procedure

Hemiasomatognosia

Spontaneous Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia Syndrome

Puncture Site Bruise

Precancerous Lesion Of Digestive Tract

Non-Pitting Oedema

Lung Cyst Removal

Drainage

Focal Myositis

Bronchial Varices Haemorrhage

Labelled Drug-Disease Interaction Issue

Muscle Lesion Excision

Fallopian Tube Necrosis

Coronary Sinus Injury

Tongue Carcinoma Stage 0

Norovirus Infection

Tracheal Compression

Persistent Complex Bereavement Disorder

Haemorrhagic Cerebellar Infarction

Iliac Artery Arteriosclerosis

Duodenal Bulb Deformity

Pulmonary Septal Thickening

Intestinal Barrier Dysfunction

Gastrointestinal Anastomotic Haemorrhage

Abnormal Menstrual Clots

Spontaneous Splenic Rupture

Tongue Erosion

Tooth Socket Haemostasis

Transplant Recipient

Do you think the prescribing medicos gave informed consent to the victims?