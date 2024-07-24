XARELTO Rivaroxaban has killed 20,331 people according to US FAERS
Killer Drugs don't receive enough attention. This one was marketed as a Blood Thinner to treat Endotoxin induced diseases with a focus on Blood Clots.
Latest data from US FAERS shows 20,331 Dead, even more than Ozempic and Wegovy Semaglutide, Fluconazole or Tamiflu.1234
I am not a fan of Chlorinated aromatic compounds like Rivaroxaban with Chiral centres.5 It is commercialized as the pure S-enantiomer.6
My friend and Science Journalist Dr Maryanne Demasi7 has been investigating. Unfortunately her BMJ article is behind a paywall.8
Haemorrhagic Pericarditis
Australian researchers reported Life-Threatening Haemorrhagic Pericarditis in 2014 from this drug.9
I will look in more detail at major causes of the 20,331 Deaths in FAERS and other reporting databases, but thought it best to share for anyone interested in Excess Mortality caused by Big Pharma. This is the 86th most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than 8 million prescriptions per year.10
I have an interest in this drug because it was claimed it was useful in treatment of Endotoxin induced diseases. More on that later.
