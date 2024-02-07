Fluconazole was patented by Pfizer in 1981. It is also known as Diflucan.

Its chemical structure was obtained from Wikipedia, and I recommend the article as a great place to start looking at the huge list of Adverse Reactions, including Heart Damage, caused by the Fluorinated drug recommended by cardiologist Peter McCullough in the “Emergency Medical Kit” being sold online for US$299.99 (don’t you just love the shaving of one cent from the effective price of $300).

Those who follow my articles know that I was a teenage Fluorocarbon chemist and have a special interest in Fluoride toxicology.

Here is what the Coulson Empire is selling through commission agents.

The US Government Chemical Toxicogenomics Database has far more information so here is just the Curated Summary of Direct Evidence for Fluconazole Harms.

Please see my article on another Pfizer drug recommended by Peter McCullough.

Defluorination of aromatic rings is a fascinating topic, as I hope dear readers agree.

Like many Fluorinated drugs, Fluconazole concentrates in your skin, where the UV enhanced degradation will occur.

This will be a long article so I will send as an outline and fill in details later on multiple organ damage caused by this self-administered mail order drug.

48 Deaths reported to DAEN

Australia’s TGA DAEN reports 48 Deaths after taking Fluconazole.

These involved Drug Ineffective 25; Sepsis 5; Cardiac Arrest 4; Thrombocytopenia 3; Fungal Infection 3; Confusional State 3; Anaemia 2; Cardio-Respiratory Arrest; Torsade de Pointes 2; Vomiting 2; Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome 2; Pyrexia 2; Pneumonia 2; Pseudomonal Sepsis 2; Subdural Haemorrhage 2; Electrocardiogram QT prolonged; Pulmonary Embolism 2;

and the list goes on with more gory details of the Deaths.

4,104 Deaths reported in USA

I consulted the US FAERS system that lists 4,104 Deaths after taking Fluconazole.

There were 25,229 reported cases, of which 22,725 were "Serious".

Has anyone profiting from sale of this drug looked up the toll?

Emergency recalls of Fluconazole

In 2016 there were emergency recalls of the drug due to impurity Metronidazole.

More recently oral product developed white patches in the pink pills (manufactured in Kikuyu, Kenya) in Rwanda.

Heart Damage Caused by Fluconazole

CTD lists numerous peer-reviewed papers on often Fatal Heart disease caused by Fluconazole. These include Recurrent Ventricular Fibrillation leading to Cardiac Arrest, Torsades de Pointes, Long QT interval, Angio-oedema and Arrhythmia.

Birth Defects caused by Fluconazole

In 1996 serious Birth Defects including Fatalities were reported by medicos in California.

Fluconazole interferes with Warfarin

You could Bleed to Death. Fluconazole can inhibit activity of CYP2C9 enzyme, responsible for metabolism of Warfarin.

Refractory Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Fluconazole-resistant C. parapsilosis was found to be increased in Covid19 patients.

Spontaneous Abortion and Stillbirth

In 2016 a Danish study found Fluconazole increases risk of Spontaneous Abortion.

TWC Fear Kit claims it will save you from Bioterror

Look at the outrageous claims made for the TWC Fear Kit re “Bioterror”

I call on all who are profiting from the sale of Fluconazole to consult with their Conscience