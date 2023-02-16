Pfizer say, since their jabs don’t work, take 2 pills to reduce your chances of Covid19 Death. They sell packages of pink and white pills to be taken together.

77.3% of those who take these pills suffer Adverse events.

Here I will focus on one of the pills - Nirmartrelvir.

Note the Trifluoracetyl group top left and the Cyanide (Nitrile) group bottom right.

Under basic conditions the Trifluoroacetate is released as discovered in July 2022 by researchers in France.

Trifluoroacetate has been described as a persistent pollutant, often derived from PFAS (PerFluoroAlkyl Substances).

However in soil, Trifluoroacetate is aerobically converted to Fluoroform.

Trifluoroacetate can also be successively anaerobically defluorinated by other enzymes.

Fluoroacetate is a neurotoxin more commonly known as the deer killer 1080.

Fluoroacetate can be easily converted by plants to a mixture of isomers of the extreme Neurotoxin Fluorocitrate, which was actively researched as a Chemical Weapon.

For more on the history of 1080 poisoning in New Zealand see the recent article by Ursula Edgington.

Peter McCullough recommends Paxlovid

Here is his protocol,

Perhaps he will revise his opinion given a recent court case finding against a clinical trial statistician insider trading?

Pfizer takes the world from one Disaster to another