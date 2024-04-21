I simply could not believe what I saw! Driving Fear of “The Next Pandemic” to sell a “Contagion Kit” was bad enough with lethal drugs when I reported previously.

Now we see Lethal Tamiflu, also known as Oseltamivir, added to the Black Box for US$300 per person. A total of 750 milligrams of this poison for 1 person.

Tamiflu has sudden‐onset type reactions include Nausea, Vomiting, Hypothermia and Neuropsychiatric reactions such as Abnormal Behaviours, Hallucination, Psychotic symptoms and Sudden Respiratory Arrest and Cardiac Failure > DEATH

Searching FAERS for "Tamiflu" yields 1,192 Deaths from 7,877 Serious Adverse Event reports from 12,661 cases to 31 December 2023.

US FAERS shows 1,778 Deaths from Oseltamivir in 10,780 Serious Adverse Event reports from in 16,648 cases to 31 December 2023.

Young people are especially vulnerable as shown by detailed investigations by scientists in Japan and USA. I highly recommend that all interested read the free paper thoroughly. It discusses the post-marketing autopsies.

Peter McCullough announced this catastrophy on X and here on Substack

Note who he referenced as apparently endorsing the change to Fear Marketing.

We seeks favour from The World Health Organization, The Wellness Company, Drew Pinsky, James Thorp, Kelly Victory, Foster Coulson, Grant Stinchfield.

Peter McCullough should look at what his business partner and former WHO employee Paul Elias Alexander, who recomended Remdesivir in 2020, said about Tamiflu not so long ago.

a drug like Tamiflu in search of a disease, Tamiflu/oseltamivir was given Pandemic Flu

Check out the McCullough announcement if you missed it.

Numerous people have written about the evils and ineffectiveness of Tamiflu here on Substack. Here are just a few.

See what Ahmad Malik had to say in May 2023 about Tamiflu.

Deaths in Australia hit Foetuses

Tamiflu Deaths from Australia’s TGA DAEN, found 3 Deaths.

Oseltamivir Deaths, no brand specified yields 3 extra Deaths

