Using the US FAERS database is illuminating as I have noted previously.

Now I find that there is a “Contagion Emergency Kit”, apparently renamed from “Covid Emergency Kit” being sold for the use of a single person for US$300.

It contains Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak™ that I have discussed recently ) as well as Budesonide that looks like this:

The Budesonide in the Kit is inhaled using a liquid Nebulizer and delivered via Face Mask.

Note that Budesonide comes as 2 stereoisomers, like Thalidomide and the Lipid Nanoparticle chemical ALC-0315.

The 2 Chiral isomers of Budesonide affect the Adverse Events as reported in careful study. By patch testing 10 patients hypersensitive to Budesonide it was found that 9 of 10 patients reacted to Budesonide S diastereomer and 7 of 9 to the R diastereomer. Pure R and S isomers were supplied by AstraZeneca Sweden and bothere found to be sensitizers. The anti-inflammatory effect of the R isomer was found to be twice that of the S isomer.

Budesonide is known to cause Anaphylaxis in some individuals.

Deaths reported to FAERS for Budesonide

FAERS shows 1,010 Deaths, 17,045 cases of Serious Adverse Events (including Deaths) from a total of 28,847 Reports. Cases peaked in 2023.

For the particular brand name Pulmicort, as sold in TWC Contagion Kit, there were 281 Deaths, 6,445 cases of Serious Adverse Events (including Deaths) from a total of 12,416 Reports. Cases peaked in 2021.

Deaths reported to TGA DAEN fot Budesonide

In Australia there have been 8 Deaths from 205 case reports sent to TGA DAEN.

Symptoms associated with the Deaths included:

Abdominal pain

Adenovirus infection

Alanine aminotransferase increased

Anaemia

Bilirubin conjugated increased

Bronchospasm

Chills

Coagulopathy

Confusional state

Constipation

Cyanosis

Dermatitis bullous

Diarrhoea

Dyspnoea

Drug ineffective

Enterococcal bacteraemia

Face oedema

Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

Headache

Hepatic steatosis

Intracranial Haemorrhage

Klebsiella bacteraemia

Mouth ulceration

Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome

Neutropenia

Pulmonary oedema

Pyrexia

Rectal haemorrhage

Sepsis

Syncope

Thrombocytopenia

I will have to do further research into the specified causes of Death from Budesonide and will add references later.

UK withdrew use of Budesonide for Covid19

In December 2021 the UK National Health Service, acting on revised guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), announced the withdrawal of Budesonide as a treatment option for the airborne Contagion Covid19.

