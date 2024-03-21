Deaths and Birth Defects from The Wellness Company Fear Kit BigPharma Drugs
Encouraged by my readers on X and Gettr who want to know more about the risks of self-medication with a "Medical Emergency Kit" sold for US$300, let's gather facts and unanswered Questions.
The Wellness Company "Medical Emergency Kit" makes ludicrous claims that you will be saved from "Bioterror" including Plague and Tularemia and Numerous TWC promoters say your family needs it as well as stocks of Guns, Food and “Ammo”.
Of great interest is the fact that the fine print states each Kit is for the use of only 1 person who has had a TWC medical consultation. The promotional material would lead many customers to think a Kit would be of benefit to other family members.
Luckily TWC Fear Kit is not available in Australia but I am sure some profiteers will try to get it here.
It comes with a Guidebook. Look at the outrageous claims for the package.
Drugs in the Kit
Here is the list displayed by the vendors.
I have already covered 4,104 Deaths after taking Fluconazole reported in US FAERS.
Deaths from Fear Kit Drugs
The US FDA Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) has a public Dashboard, where you can search for Case Reports, Cases with Serious Adverse Reactions and Deaths.
Let’s concentrate on Deaths from TWC Drugs:
Fluconazole 4,104
Amoxicillin Clavulanate 2,952
Azithromycin 3,027
Doxycycline 1,458
Metronidazole 2,176
Ivermectin 447
Bactrim 1,539
Ondansetron 2,713
Note that with a newly published interface, FAERS numbers are radically different, as discussed below.
I wrote about the least lethal drug in the Kit, Ivermectin.
Likely to be a long Post
I will share early the major headings and build over coming days as I add structural formulae of each drug and include details of reports to the TGA DAEN in Australia as well as extensive peer-reviewed publications on Harms and lnks to Court cases.
