The Wellness Company "Medical Emergency Kit" makes ludicrous claims that you will be saved from "Bioterror" including Plague and Tularemia and Numerous TWC promoters say your family needs it as well as stocks of Guns, Food and “Ammo”.

Of great interest is the fact that the fine print states each Kit is for the use of only 1 person who has had a TWC medical consultation. The promotional material would lead many customers to think a Kit would be of benefit to other family members.

Luckily TWC Fear Kit is not available in Australia but I am sure some profiteers will try to get it here.

It comes with a Guidebook. Look at the outrageous claims for the package.

Drugs in the Kit

Here is the list displayed by the vendors.

I have already covered 4,104 Deaths after taking Fluconazole reported in US FAERS.

Deaths from Fear Kit Drugs

The US FDA Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) has a public Dashboard, where you can search for Case Reports, Cases with Serious Adverse Reactions and Deaths.

Let’s concentrate on Deaths from TWC Drugs:

Fluconazole 4,104

Amoxicillin Clavulanate 2,952

Azithromycin 3,027

Doxycycline 1,458

Metronidazole 2,176

Ivermectin 447

Bactrim 1,539

Ondansetron 2,713

Note that with a newly published interface, FAERS numbers are radically different, as discussed below.

I wrote about the least lethal drug in the Kit, Ivermectin.

Likely to be a long Post

I will share early the major headings and build over coming days as I add structural formulae of each drug and include details of reports to the TGA DAEN in Australia as well as extensive peer-reviewed publications on Harms and lnks to Court cases.