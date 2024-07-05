Stop it or you will go Blind. Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy caused by Endotoxin in Semaglutide
Wegovy and Ozempic killer drugs also make you suffer the risk of waking up Blind. People getting excited about a study in JAMA need to look at obvious toxins.
Lots of money being made by self-jabbing products for Weight Loss and Diabetes.
I have written about Deaths from Ozempic and Wegovy earlier.12
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Hugs to paid subscribers.
Now we see media coverage of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy abbreviated to NAION which can make you Blind.
Photo credit Reuters in article from Guardian.3
The JAMA article is behind a paywall.4
The authors are apparently unaware that NAION is linked by the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) to Gene GP1BA and this has been curated to the effects of Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharides).
The key reference5 from CTD shows that GP1BA include NAION and comorbidities papillophlebitis, sleep apnea, hypercholesterolemia linked to Endotoxin.
Here is the CTD chart for GP1BA Gene, click to enlarge:
Read more about Blindness caused by toxin.6
The “Skinny Jab” craze risks the Foetus7, so the mass media just suggest you make sure you don’t get pregnant when using the Endotoxin rich Ozempic and Wegovy jabs.
Read more about that at the Guardian.8
Know anyone taking “Skinny Jabs” ?
https://www.theguardian.com/science/article/2024/jul/03/study-possible-link-weight-loss-jabs-wegovy-ozempic-and-naion-condition-blindness
Jimena Tatiana Hathaway, Madhura P. Shah, David B. Hathaway, Seyedeh Maryam Zekavat, Drenushe Krasniqi, John W. Gittinger Jr, Dean Cestari, Robert Mallery, Bardia Abbasi, Marc Bouffard, Bart K. Chwalisz, Tais Estrela, MD Joseph F. Rizzo III. Risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy in Patients Prescribed Semaglutide. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2820255
https://www.omim.org/entry/258660
Nicola Davis. 28 May 2024. Women advised to pair effective contraception with ‘skinny jabs’. https://www.theguardian.com/science/article/2024/may/27/women-advised-to-pair-effective-contraception-with-skinny-jabs-wegovy-ozempic
The US Supreme Court ruled this week that the Sackler family shouldn't have been given immunity in the Purdue Pharma settlement case. This opens them up to decades of litigation.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-blocks-purdue-pharma-opioid-settlement-rcna139066
https://www.bmj.com/content/386/bmj.q1469
If Novo keeps pushing these ‘weight loss’ drugs to non-diabetes patients in the USA, their shareholders may end up in the same position.