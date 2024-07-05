Lots of money being made by self-jabbing products for Weight Loss and Diabetes.

I have written about Deaths from Ozempic and Wegovy earlier.

Now we see media coverage of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy abbreviated to NAION which can make you Blind.

Photo credit Reuters in article from Guardian.

The JAMA article is behind a paywall.

The authors are apparently unaware that NAION is linked by the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) to Gene GP1BA and this has been curated to the effects of Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharides).

The key reference from CTD shows that GP1BA include NAION and comorbidities papillophlebitis, sleep apnea, hypercholesterolemia linked to Endotoxin.

Here is the CTD chart for GP1BA Gene, click to enlarge:

Read more about Blindness caused by toxin.

The “Skinny Jab” craze risks the Foetus, so the mass media just suggest you make sure you don’t get pregnant when using the Endotoxin rich Ozempic and Wegovy jabs.

Read more about that at the Guardian.

Know anyone taking “Skinny Jabs” ?