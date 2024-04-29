When did you first hear about the 2,615,699 Deaths recorded in FAERS ?

Here are recent Deaths reported to FAERS for selected drugs, some are to end of 2023, some are to 31 March 2024. I will update later.

Amoxicillin Clavulanate 2,952

Azithromycin 3,027

Bactrim 1,539

Budesonide 1,010

Doxycycline 1,458

Fluconazole 4,104

Famotidine Ausfam 1,128

Ivermectin 447

Metronidazole Flagyl 2,176

Molnupiravir 397

Ondansetron 2,713

Oseltamivir 1,799

Ozempic Semaglutide 9,335

Paxlovid 359

Tamiflu 1,194

Wegovy 34