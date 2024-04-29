Excess Deaths in FAERS - Reader Poll
Please cross-post and share across social media to maximize sample
When did you first hear about the 2,615,699 Deaths recorded in FAERS ?
Here are recent Deaths reported to FAERS for selected drugs, some are to end of 2023, some are to 31 March 2024. I will update later.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Amoxicillin Clavulanate 2,952
Azithromycin 3,027
Bactrim 1,539
Budesonide 1,010
Doxycycline 1,458
Fluconazole 4,104
Famotidine Ausfam 1,128
Ivermectin 447
Metronidazole Flagyl 2,176
Molnupiravir 397
Ondansetron 2,713
Oseltamivir 1,799
Ozempic Semaglutide 9,335
Paxlovid 359
Tamiflu 1,194
Wegovy 34
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Are details of manufacturing source given in FAERS reports, in instances of generic meds that are manufactured in multiple places and factories?