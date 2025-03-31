FAERS database was down for a few days but I am pleased to report it was running this morning.

In the chart

BSR = Biological Safety Reports (not submitted since 2005)

Direct = Reports suubmitted by Medical Professionals and Consumers through MedWatch

Expedited = Reports listing at least one adverse event that was not on the then current product label warnings

Non-expedited = Serious and Expected, Non-serious and unexpected plus Non-serious and expected!

There were 2,722,806 Deaths and 16,664,479 Serious Case Reports from a total of 30,179,725 reports to 31 December 2024. Or 90,220 Deaths per Million reports.

Not sure when the next quarter update will appear.

I was able to answer my own question on how many Deaths were listed for Peter Marks Novartis drug Deferasirox.

To 31 December 2024 FAERS lists:

7,353 Deaths for Deferasirox from a total of 23,490 total reports or 31%

6,298 Deaths for Exjade from a total of 18,543 total reports or 34%

It would be nice to know how many total doses were given, but the Death to Report ratio is extraordinary.

The total 13,651 Deaths from 42,033 reports translates to 324,768 Deaths per Million reports that shows Deferasirox is hugely more lethal than a range of Jabs.

Compare:

3,065 Tamiflu Deaths.

1,429 Budesonide Deaths.

Deaths from a number of other drugs will need updating from my old article which found FAERS reported 2,615,699 Deaths to 31 March 2024.

So Deaths are currently being uploaded to FAERS at the rate of over 35,000 per quarter.

We don’t know if there is a backlog as my friend Albert has been tracking for VAERS.