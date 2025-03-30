Peter Marks Novartis oral Iron Chelator together with injected Endotoxin in Human "volunteers"
Recently Departed Head of FDA CBER labs making GMO Viruses in Silver Spring that also supervised Children from Centreville in the Jab vials DNA Psyop has lots more interesting history.
Many people are rejoicing in the forced resignation of Peter W Marks.
For new subscribers, please click some links to where I have mentioned CBER:
CD4/CD8 ratio from Pfizer Jabs
FDA CBER has posted and Censored my Comment
CBER waived Moderna requirement for Drug Product Release Testing of Bacterial Endotoxin
CBER and US Military Jab Mandates
Novartis Drug Developer Marks
Peter W Marks has 62 papers on PubMed.
I will cover just a couple today that relate to his Iron Chelator and also look at work by others involving Human Experimentation with his Iron Chelator drug combined with Endotoxin Jabbing.
His drug ranked second on the list of drugs most frequently suspected in reported patient deaths compiled for 2019.
My reports on Novartis are prompting renewed attacks on me on X, suggesting I am on target.
