Many people are rejoicing in the forced resignation of Peter W Marks.

For new subscribers, please click some links to where I have mentioned CBER:

ABRYSVO RSV jab

CD4/CD8 ratio from Pfizer Jabs

GMO Live Virus Manufacture

FDA CBER has posted and Censored my Comment

CBER waived Moderna requirement for Drug Product Release Testing of Bacterial Endotoxin

CBER and US Military Jab Mandates

Novartis Drug Developer Marks

Peter W Marks has 62 papers on PubMed.

I will cover just a couple today that relate to his Iron Chelator and also look at work by others involving Human Experimentation with his Iron Chelator drug combined with Endotoxin Jabbing.

His drug ranked second on the list of drugs most frequently suspected in reported patient deaths compiled for 2019.

My reports on Novartis are prompting renewed attacks on me on X, suggesting I am on target.