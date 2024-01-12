Just a quick note to show that Endotoxin is prime suspect in the ABRYSVO RSV jab that is already claiming casualties as reported by Jessica Rose and others.

Here is page 9 of the CBER review that must surely inspire confidence and informed consent in Jabbees, if only they could see what is hidden.

ABRYSVO RSV jab consists of 120 mcg of lyophilized, recombinant antigen derived from theRSV fusion (F) surface glycoproteins of the two RSV subgroups, RSV-A (60 mcg) and RSV-B (60 mcg) stabilized in the pre-fusion trimeric conformation (RSVpreF) and is administered intramuscularly (IM) as a single dose (0.5 mL).

Each dose of ABRYSVO also contains 0.11 mg Tromethamine, 1.04 mg Tromethamine Hydrochloride, 11.3 mg Sucrose, 22.5 mg Mannitol, 0.08 mg Polysorbate 80, and 1.1 mg Sodium Chloride (Salt) per 0.5 mL.

The jab is manufactured in genetically engineered Chinese Hamster Ovary cell lines (CHO) grown in suspension culture, which will contribute most of the Endotoxin, known to produce Premature births, Fetal and Maternal Death.

On Twitter Sandeep Chakraborty showed the grim reaper is active:

Predictable Cardiac Damage to RSV Jabbees

The CBER report states:

Within 1 month after vaccination, there was a numerical imbalance observed in events under the SMQ Cardiac arrythmia, with 21 events reported by 17 participants (0.1%) in the RSVpreF group and 8 events reported by 7 participants (<0.1%) in the placebo group. This imbalance was primarily driven by events of atrial fibrillation (10 events in 10 participants [<0.1%] in RSVpreF group compared to 4 events in 4 participants [<0.1%] in placebo group), of which 4 in the RSVpreF group and 3 in the placebo group were serious adverse events.

CBER says:

The committee members emphasized the need for postmarketing surveillance to continue to assess Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), potential immune-mediated diseases (pIMDs) in general, and atrial fibrillation.

Read why Atrial Fibrillation is expected.

