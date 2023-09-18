Children have been killed and maimed by Cervarix jab which is composed of recombinant C-terminally truncated HPV-16 L1 and HPV-18 L1 proteins (20 micrograms each) in virus-like particles (VLPs) adjuvanted with AS04 adjuvant system, composed of an Aluminium Hydroxide Al(OH)3 (500 micrograms) and 3-O-desacyl-4'-MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A (MPL, 50 micrograms).

The HPV-16 and HPV-18 L1 antigens are prepared by recombinant DNA technology using a Baculovirus expression system in Trichoplusia ni cells.

Cervarix also contains Sodium Chloride (NaCl, salt 4.4 mg), monobasic Sodium Phosphate (NaH2PO4.2 H2O, 624 micrograms) and water for injection.

MPL MonoPhosphoryl Lipid A from E. coli Bacteria

Cervarix contains deliberately added supertoxin MPL derived from E. coli. It differs from ordinary supertoxin Lipid A by deletion of a single Phosphate group.

MPL has ludicrously been described as a “detoxified” form of Endotoxin Lipid A and was the first such molecule to be approved in a jab as adjuvant. Read more about the madness.

Gene Interactions of MPL

MPL causes increased expression of mRNA or protein by action on the following genes:

CALCA mRNA; CAT protein; HMOX1 mRNA; ICAM1 protein; IFNG protein; IL1B protein; IL6 protein; IL12 protein; IL17A protein; IL18 protein; IL22 protein; NFKBIA protein; NOTCH1 mRNA; RELA protein; SELE protein; TLR4 protein; TNF protein; VCAM1 protein

Many readers have a special interest in the above list, so I will expand on some of them later.

Diseases caused by MPL

The US government Comparative Toxicogenomics database is once again a useful guide with 425 Diseases listed with peer-reviewed papers.

It needs some extra curation, but 80 detailed biochemical pathways for its action have been posted already based on inference from the parent Lipid A.

Australia DAEN reports

TGA Australia shows a number of systemic Adverse Event reports for Cervarix, all consistent with the Endotoxin. The Aluminium causes less immediate reactions, but is of course a Neurotoxin adding to Alzheimer’s and related diseases in later life.

LNP packaging of MPL increases the Damage

Incorporation of MPL in PLGA (poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) Nanoparticles increases T H 1 and pro-inflammatory responses of the Target Dendritic Cells (DCs) in comparison to the non-encapsulated administration of MPL.

In general the use of Cationic LNPs carrying reactogenic adjuvant is the same approach used for the mRNA jabs, i.e. deliberate harm induction by attack on DCs, as shown by Figure 1 from Nagy and coworkers.

This Figure is also useful as it gives a fairly accurate idea of the relative size of the DCs (about 10,000 nm) to the LNPs (typically 80 nm).

Arexvy Jab contains Endotoxin MPL

A recent article by Sherri Tenpenny alerts us to another high risk jab from GSK. Arexvy is supposed to target Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Sherri tells us:

When the two vials are mixed together (reconstituted) each 0.5cc dose contains: RSVPreF3 antigen 120 mcg

MPL 25 mcg

QS-21 from (tree bark) 25 mcg

Trehalose 14,700 mcg

Sodium Chloride (salt) 4,400 mcg

Potassium dihydrogen phosphate 830 mcg

Dipotassium phosphate 260 mcg

Polysorbate 80 180 mcg

Disodium phosphate anhydrous 150 mcg

DOPC (lipids in lysosome) 500 mcg

Cholesterol 125 mcg

November Update

Lots of useful information including free downloads has been kindly provided on HPV jabs.

I expect a number of people would like to contribute useful information in the comments when they hear of the massive Lipid A content compared to the Covid19 jabs. You can help me add to the data and reference list.

February 2025 Update

On 7 January 2025 US FDA issued a warning Guillain-Barré Syndrome for Arexvy poison, as relayed by JAMA. The warning also applies to Pfizer Abrysvo.

