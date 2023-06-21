Some have asked whether recent focus on Peter Hotez is part of a diversionary plan to shift attention away from the weaponized Covid19 pandemic and the big profiteers like Pfizer and Moderna who have made massive investments in manufacturing mRNA jab facilities around the world and plan more. Please follow JikkyLeaks on Twitter as more details are emerging after intensive scrutiny of Dr Hotez and all of his team members, their research funding and networks.

I am more interested in his detailed knowledge of how tiny amounts of Endotoxin, as found in every vial the E. coli mRNA jabs, cause immediate harm and initiate devastating progressive and ultimately fatal Autoimmune disease.

Endotoxin Lethality Expert Peter Hotez

In 1985 Peter Hotez, while he worked at Rockefeller University was part of a team able to kill "Endotoxin resistant" mice with molecules secreted by Endotoxin altered Macrophages. Among the symptoms the doomed animals suffered were Anorexia, Cachexia (Muscle wasting).

During subsequent years these experiments laid a foundation for understanding Cachectin (murine Tumor Necrosis Factor) and Cytokine Storm caused by Endotoxin.

In 2022, Peter Hotez was encouraging deliberate addition of genetically modified Endotoxins to jabs in a crazy proposal to reduce Enterotoxic disease Deaths from Shigella, which kills via its Endotoxin! These are being developed by the US Military, as injectable subunit CssBA jabs combined with a double-Mutant heat-labile Endotoxin from the Naval Medical Research Institute (NMRC), WRAIR, and PATH.

Rather than promoting foreign aid toward sanitation and clean drinking water, he thinks jabbing starving children is the solution.

Researchers at University of Texas at Austin and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga are funded by the Army Research Office Grant 61789-MA-MUR to develop more targeted Cytokine Storm effects on the Human body by chemical modification of Endotoxin Lipid A.

Researchers in Florida USA are assisting Chinese scientists investigating new Bacterial strains in an effort to reduce the intractable Endotoxin loads in Plasmid DNA.

Japanese research into GMO Endotoxin

A 2021 review of deliberate modification of Endotoxin Lipid A in various Gram Negative bacteria was kindly brought to my attention by a reader.

Aluminium Adjuvant pusher Peter Hotez

Despite his own daughter suffering Autism, Peter Hotez actively promotes the proven Neurotoxin Aluminium (Aluminum) as an Adjuvant in his Corbevax Covid19 jabs.

Update July 2024

See the excellent recent article on Hotez Jab Mandate raving.