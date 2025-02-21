New subscribers might like to read about the DNA vile vials scandal first, to see why I am interested in the Kim Family name in US GMO Covid19 Bioweapons and “Countermeasures” development.

Some readers might think it is as crazy as trying to look at family name Smith.

Forget about LNPs - FDA CBER and friends have moved on.

But first here a few interesting individuals for starters, who might or might not turn out to be related to the DNA Psyop children from Centreville, Alex and Kevin Kim (not sure if they are siblings or cousins) who shared the huge prize for their work.

Preference is for Jab developers and Bioweapons producers in Maryland and Virginia where known.

Lorence Kim, M.D. formerly of Goldman Sachs, was Chief Financial Officer of Moderna in 2019. He has since moved on, co-founder and management partner at Ascenta Capital Management LLC and previously served as a venture partner at Third Rock Ventures. Not sure what he is doing with Red Cross.

David Kim, M.D., M.A was a temporary voting member on the FDA CBER 162nd VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE on the 20 December 2020. He appears to spend muuch of his time in the adjacent state Washington.

FDA CBER famously discussed Emergency Use Authorization Overview and Considerations for COVID-19 Vaccines.

A New National Strategy for Vaccination - David Kim, M.D., Division of Vaccines, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), HHS Dr. Kim explained that the new 5-year strategic plan builds on the 2010 National Vaccine Plan and its corresponding midcourse reviews as well as the 2016 National Adult Immunization Plan. Development was guided by an interagency working group informed by vaccine experts representing numerous perspectives as well as public input. The plan addresses vaccination across the life span. It was limited to 5 years in recognition of how rapidly the field is moving forward. OIDP released the National Strategy for Vaccination around the same time as it released new national strategic plans for HIV, sexually transmitted infections, and viral hepatitis. Dr. Kim described the five overarching goals of the plan and summarized the objectives for each: 1. Foster innovation in vaccine development and related technologies. 2. Maintain the highest levels of vaccine safety. 3. Increase confidence in vaccines. 4. Increase access to vaccines. 5. Support global immunization efforts. The strategy outlines 10 national indicators for assessing progress toward the goals and objectives, drawing on data routinely collected already. Five of the indicators focus on children (including one for adolescents), four address adults (including one for pregnant women and one for older people), and one-for influenza immunization-looks at all ages. Dr. Kim noted that OIDP is developing an implementation plan to advance the strategy.

Michael H Kim was helping to drive large scale produuction of Anthrax in 2018 at Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center, Aberdeen, Maryland Proving Ground.

There is Won-Keun Kim, expert in Virus Genomic Sequencing using PCR (just like Kevin McKernan) who worked with US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease, Fort Detrick, Maryland Korea University, Seoul, South Korea and the Korean Military. Note his co-authors include Jeong-Ah Kim and Heung-Chul Kim (expert in Ticks as Bioweapons dispersers). Their 2018 paper on Seoul Virus in Humans and Rats was published on the US CDC website.

Shin Y Kim of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, the Division of Birth Defects and Infant Disorders, National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities was involved in studying the effects of Covid19 Jabs on Pregnant Persons (they prefer not to talk about Women). Co-authors are from FDA CBER Silver Spring, Maryland.

JungHyun Kim of FDA CBER Silver Spring was working on Marburg virus survivors in collaboration with U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland with a view to making more Jabs. This researcher has publications dealing with Coinfection of Influenza A and B and Human OC43 Coronavirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and Poliovirus.

JungHyun Kim Jab research with Ralph Baric

Readers will be thrilled to learn that JungHyun Kim has a keen interest in “Adjuvants” for Covid19 Jabs.

Using exclusively Male rhesus macaques (M. Mulatta), they used AS03, the GSK oil-in-water emulsion adjuvant system composed of Squalene (10.68 milligrams), DL-α-Tocopherol (11.86 milligrams) and PolySorbate 80 (4.85 milligrams) per human dose.

In 2024 JungHyun Kim was experimenting on macaques, now listed with Medical Virology Section, Laboratory of Infectious Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland.

The graphical abstract I chose for this article comes from a 2023 paper by the same research group.

In that paper the macaques were infected with Live “attenuated” Murine Pneumonia Virus vector expressing SARS-CoV-2 prefusion-stabilized spike protein (MPV/S-2P), delivered intranasally/intratracheally. Jab Virus Shedding was observed.

Surender Khurana is the thread link to Wang

JungHyun Kim co-author Surender Khurana is also working with Tony Wang of Centreville and Silver Spring, who readers will recall is most likely related to Tyler Wang of Centreville Psyop fame, close friend and huge prize sharer with Alex and Kevin Kim.

Surender Khurana paper from July 2020, this time using Female New Zealand White Rabbits is worth a look. Note another Centreville Psyop child supervisor Shufeng Liu.

Janice K Kim of the Division of Oncology Products 1, Office of Hematology and Oncology Products Center for Drug Evaluation and Research U.S. (CDER) Food and Drug Administration, is a Pharmacist involved in investigating quality control failures in drug production.

Join me in the search for Family Kim active in US Bioweapons Research?