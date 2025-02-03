Grok takes up my Challenge
Without mentioning US Bioweapons research Labs like FDA CBER, I asked Grok to create an image of cutting a US $50 bill into three pieces
Grok offered me these four versions
This was the first time I have used the free Elon Musk X artificial intelligence.
We can see it scratched its head so I suspect I am the first to ask.
You might recall that Centreville High School students were supervised by a FDA CBER scientist from Centreville who makes Live GMO Covid19 Viruses.12
And I told you the Centreville High School students submitted a paper on DNA contamination in Moderna and Pfizer Jab vials that is so full of gross errors and omissions, using samples involved in US Court Cases3, that it must eventually be replaced with a revised version because that is the Right Thing to Do.4
Then I told you that there was a Huge Prize for the 3 High School Students in the Military FDA CBER DNA Psyop, but ask paid subscribers to keep the secret.5
But today, I decided the whole world deserves to know that
they shared US $50 as their prize.
Hope you share widely, remembering that the Australian PJ O’Brien & Associates Citizen Petition and Comments made on it are being reviewed by FDA CBER.
Two Wangs do not make it Right.
They have full control over which Comments are made public.6
Odd how quiet the names are Geoff, your peers who are now internationally recognised and respected within the "truth" movement. (Silence can speak as loudly as the a scream if you're listening for it. Whether a misunderstanding, bruised ego's or something nefarious is the question)
- Odder still, that of all the credentials within the "movement" that no one else is raising this blatant disregard of US federal law on gain of function.
- Even odder still we're to believe that high school students have the capabilities to run such experiments.
Obviously a co-incidence that moderna good and pfizer bad, how much money did moderna get from the US government. Seems a risk for a "company" that hadn't brought one successful drug to market.