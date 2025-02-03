Grok offered me these four versions

This was the first time I have used the free Elon Musk X artificial intelligence.

We can see it scratched its head so I suspect I am the first to ask.

You might recall that Centreville High School students were supervised by a FDA CBER scientist from Centreville who makes Live GMO Covid19 Viruses.

And I told you the Centreville High School students submitted a paper on DNA contamination in Moderna and Pfizer Jab vials that is so full of gross errors and omissions, using samples involved in US Court Cases, that it must eventually be replaced with a revised version because that is the Right Thing to Do.

Then I told you that there was a Huge Prize for the 3 High School Students in the Military FDA CBER DNA Psyop, but ask paid subscribers to keep the secret.

But today, I decided the whole world deserves to know that

they shared US $50 as their prize.

Hope you share widely, remembering that the Australian PJ O’Brien & Associates Citizen Petition and Comments made on it are being reviewed by FDA CBER.

Two Wangs do not make it Right.

They have full control over which Comments are made public.