Further details of Covid19 made on US Soil in 2022 designed to be sprayed as well as jabbed.

Please see my article from 7 January 2025 where I identified some of the key players.

Key points:

The Student Supervisors understood why Omicron variant was Less Lethal and it has nothing to do with Spike.

They manufactured GMO Covid19 variants to make them more Lethal.

“Note, after 9 DPI there was only one WA1-infected mouse alive”

More infestation of the Nasal Turbinates and Lungs was achieved by squirting the Virus down the Nose. They plan to do that with People.

Are you outraged?

Here I cover their work, with a focus on their Patents as well as papers on:

Recombinant Murine Leukemia Virus Reverse Transcriptase performed in China

GMO Polypeptides for Hepatitis C

GMO Live-attenuated Sars-Cov-2 vaccine

GMO Virus Shedding and Pathogenicity

I also discovered that the FDA CBER Laboratory Head Tony Tianyi Wang lived in Centreville, where the High School Students, including Tyler Wang attend school. What a coincidence!